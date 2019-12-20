« previous next »
Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment might be genius.

I believe Im right in thinking that she has year, or until the end of this Congress, to put them forward?

I half joked the other day about Trump being the first president to be impeached twice, but if the house holds onto the articles perhaps it would be free to investigate & add new crimes to the docket, keeping the whole thing rolling in the news? It might also allow democratic candidates to campaign rather than being dragged back to the senate for the trial.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: GreatEx on December 20, 2019, 07:01:24 AM
@jambutty: You rest your case on the basis of Team Trump shouting "omg communism!". Forgive me if I remain unconvinced.

Erm, reread the transcript, mate. 

After the verbatim dialogue, the far left comment was made by the authors.

By all means, stay unconvinced. Frankly, my dear, I don't give a fuck.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The New York Times
Trump Impeachment Trial in Doubt as Democrats Weigh Withholding Articles
 Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Nicholas Fandos
5 hrs ago

WASHINGTON  The day after the House cast historic votes to impeach President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi put an abrupt halt on the proceedings, holding back from sending the charges to the Republican-led Senate in a politically risky bid to exert influence over the contours of an election-year trial.

With some leading Democrats pushing to delay transmittal of the articles and others advocating that they be withheld altogether, the limbo is likely to persist until the new year. The House left town on Thursday for a two-week holiday recess without taking the votes to appoint impeachment managers, which is required to start the process in the Senate.

We are ready, said Ms. Pelosi, who has said she would not send the charges or name the lawmakers who would prosecute the case against Mr. Trump until she was certain of a fair process for a Senate trial. When we see what they have, we will know who and how many we will send over.

By withholding the articles, Ms. Pelosi is hoping that Mr. Trump  who is eager for a trial to present his defense and clear his name  will put pressure on Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, to commit to Democratic demands, including the ability to call witnesses during the trial.

But the speakers strategy is also a gamble. Having toiled to present the House impeachment inquiry and the votes on Wednesday as a somber duty rooted in the Constitution, Ms. Pelosi risks appearing to politicize the matter if she withholds the charges for negotiating leverage.

And Mr. McConnell was entirely unmoved by Ms. Pelosis tactics, delivering a speech on Thursday evening in which he appeared barely able to contain his amusement at what he regarded as the speakers missteps.

I admit, I am not sure what leverage there is in refraining from sending us something we do not want, Mr. McConnell said with a wry smile from the Senate floor. But alas, if they can figure that out, they can explain it. Meanwhile, other House Democrats say they would prefer never to transmit the articles. Fine with me!

The wrangling came on yet another day of raw nerves and partisan jabs in a Capitol still reeling from the vote to approve two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump  one charging abuse of power, the other charging obstruction of Congress  in connection with his campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

The Senate trial is the next step, as dictated by the Constitution. But to prompt that proceeding, Ms. Pelosi must transmit the articles and name impeachment managers who will make the case in the Senate. And for now, the two parties are at loggerheads.

Mr. McConnell has both infuriated Democrats and complicated the picture for them by asserting that he has no intention of acting as an impartial juror in a Senate trial of Mr. Trump, but would instead do everything in his power, working in concert with the White House, to quickly acquit the president.

Still, Mr. McConnell has a challenging political balance to strike, as well. With a slim majority and a small group of moderates and politically vulnerable Republicans in his ranks who might want to hear from witnesses or otherwise ensure a balanced proceeding, he will have to find consensus on how to move forward. On Thursday, he and Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, spoke for the first time about the parameters of a trial, but the talks went nowhere.

As of today, however, we remain at an impasse, Mr. McConnell said during his speech. Earlier in the day, he delivered a blistering attack on Democrats, assailing their case as weak and shoddy work, and promising that the Senate would put this right by acquitting the president.

Ms. Pelosi shot back: I dont think anybody expected that we would have a rogue president and a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time.

With few precedents  Mr. Trump is only the third president to be impeached  the process to determine the shape of the trial is one of malleable rules and negotiations. The Senate stalemate suggested that rather than rise above the partisan vitriol that permeated the Houses impeachment inquiry and its vote on Wednesday, the Senate  traditionally the cooler-headed chamber  may replicate it.

At the White House on Thursday, there was some evidence that Mr. Trump was rattled by Ms. Pelosis delay.

The president quizzed one adviser after another about what they thought the speaker was up to. He posed the same question in an early-morning telephone call to one of his closest Senate allies, Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, who later said that Mr. Trump was mad as hell about Democrats hold.

I just met with the president, and he is demanding his day in court, Mr. Graham said on Fox News.

Mr. Trump confirmed that sentiment himself a short time later on Twitter, accusing Democrats of treating him unfairly and demanding his case be heard in the Senate.

So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial, he tweeted. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!

The House did offer Mr. Trump and his lawyers a chance to participate in the latter stages of the impeachment proceedings, but he declined to take them up.

But the political stakes for Ms. Pelosi are high. Moderate Democrats in Trump-friendly districts have already put themselves in political jeopardy by voting to impeach the president, and they can ill afford to go home for the holidays looking as though their party is playing politics with something as grave as a Senate impeachment trial.

It makes sense to try to have an understanding of what the structure is going to look like in the Senate, said one of those moderates, Representative Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan. But, she added, I hope this is handled expeditiously.

And in comments that underscored the risks Ms. Pelosi faces in withholding the articles, Mr. McConnell took to the Senate floor on Thursday morning and argued that the delay reflected a weak case against Mr. Trump, a blink by the Democrats in their standoff with the president.

The prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial, Mr. McConnell said. They said impeachment was so urgent that it could not even wait for due process, but now theyre content to sit on their hands. This is comical.

He has already rejected a detailed plan set forth by Mr. Schumer, who proposed a trial beginning Jan. 7 that would give each side a fixed amount of time to present its case. Mr. Schumer called for four top White House officials who have not testified  including Mick Mulvaney, Mr. Trumps acting chief of staff, and John R. Bolton, the presidents former national security adviser  to appear.

Is the presidents case so weak that none of the presidents men can defend him under oath? Mr. Schumer asked in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday morning, describing Mr. McConnells remarks as a 30-minute partisan screed.

The back-and-forth came as Congress toggled between impeachment-related matters and a rash of year-end legislation. The House approved a new North American trade pact and temporarily repealed a tax increase on high-earning residents in certain states. Ms. Pelosi, seeking to spotlight the diverse Democratic freshman class, brought some of its members to a year-end news conference, where they stood behind a stack of House-passed bills that, Democrats complain, are languishing on Mr. McConnells desk in the Senate.

But the looming Senate trial was top of mind for many, with some leading Democrats casting doubt on whether it would happen at all. Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, the No. 3 House Democrat, told CNN on Thursday morning that he was willing to wait as long as it takes to transmit the two impeachment articles approved Wednesday night.

Until we can get some assurances from the majority leader that he is going to allow for a fair and impartial trial to take place, we would be crazy to walk in there knowing he has set up a kangaroo court, Mr. Clyburn said.

If you have a preordained outcome that is negative to your actions, why walk into it? he said. I would much rather not take that chance.

Addressing reporters after Wednesday nights vote, Ms. Pelosi did not suggest that she was contemplating holding the articles forever. And while she did not say explicitly what she believes would constitute a fair trial, she indicated she would support the plan laid out by Mr. Schumer.

Wed like to see a trial where its up to the senators to make their own decisions and working together, hopefully, in recognition of witnesses that the president withheld from us, the documents that president withheld from us, Ms. Pelosi said.

Advisers to Mr. Trump insisted that despite his push for witnesses with some people, he realized that there was no mechanism for calling them without 51 votes to approve them, and he had made his peace with that.

Instead, he hopes that some of the Senate committees, including the Judiciary Committee that Mr. Graham leads, can hold hearings that will allow certain witnesses to be called. And he is still preparing for a trial, making clear to advisers that Pat A. Cipollone, his White House counsel, will lead any defense for the White House, with an open question as to who assists from the outside.

Privately, people close to Mr. Trump said his lawyers were reviewing all options. But they pointed to a Bloomberg Opinion article by Noah Feldman, a Harvard University law professor who testified during the impeachment inquiry at the behest of Democrats, that asserted that for a president to be impeached, the House must actually send the articles and send managers to the Senate to prosecute the impeachment.

And the Senate must actually hold a trial, he wrote.

Ms. Pelosi, one Trump adviser said, cannot have it both ways.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-impeachment-trial-in-doubt-as-democrats-weigh-withholding-articles/ar-BBYacS8
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The Washington Post
Republicans are outmatched, outwitted and outclassed
 Jennifer Rubin
19 hrs ago

The gap between the two parties was never more evident than in the floor speeches Wednesday night on the articles of impeachment. The parties operate not only in different ideological universes but also on entirely different intellectual levels.

In the best speeches of their respective careers, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) spoke with dignity, precision and quiet confidence. Their speeches incorporated facts into logical arguments, interwove historical references and were peppered with sardonic humor.

Hoyers most stinging admonitions were reserved for his Republican colleagues:

These votes we are about to take  and the process that will follow in the Senate  are not only an assessment of the presidents commitment to the Constitution or to his oath of office. It is, as well, a test of our own. Damning evidence of the presidents high crimes has emerged. Nevertheless, Republican members of this House and of the Senate have continued to defend a president whose actions and statements are indefensible.

All of us feel a sense of loyalty to party. Its what makes our two-party system function. Its what helps hold presidents and majorities accountable. But party loyalty must have its limits. And as evidence of the presidents impeachable offenses has mounted, it has become increasingly clear that the limits of partisanship have been reached and passed.

Hoyers words were cutting, but his demeanor was calm as he spoke more in sadness than in anger. He somberly recounted brave Republicans of the past, such as Sen. Margaret Chase Smith (R-Maine)  who stood up to Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.)  and Rep. Lawrence Hogan Sr. (R-Md.)  who voted for articles of impeachment against Richard M. Nixon. When [Hogan] died in 2017, every obituary led with praise for his great act of political courage, Hoyer said. Who among us, many years from now, will receive such praise as a man or woman of courage? Who will regret not having earned it?

After praising Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) for chastising his former party and voting for impeachment, Hoyer intoned, We need not ask who will be the first to show courage by standing up to President Trump. The question we must now ask is: Who will be the last to find it? He wrapped up with a plea:

I urge my colleagues in the House and in the Senate: Look into your soul. Summon the courage to vote for our Constitution and our democracy. To do less betrays our oath and that of our Founders, who pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor. Let us neither turn away from the evidence, which is so clear, nor from our good conscience, which compels us to do what in our hearts we know to be right. Let us not allow the rule of law to end or for tyranny to find its toehold.

In a different but equally eloquent style, Schiff cajoled members to look at the facts, which most Republicans barely bothered to dispute. Turning to Republicans, he asked: Why should we care about what the president did to Ukraine? We used to care about democracy. We used to care about our allies. We used to stand up to [Vladimir] Putin and Russia. He added, I know the party of Ronald Reagan used to.

Schiff admonished them to think about a Democratic president who might someday violate his oath: "There will be another president, and you may one day  although you do not act like it  you may one day be in the majority ... What will you say? What will you argue?

Schiff concluded with a passionate but controlled accounting of special envoy Kurt Volkers meeting with Ukrainian defense official Andriy Yermak, in which Volker urged the newly elected president not to prosecute his predecessor for political reasons. Yermak shot back, Oh, you mean like you want us to do with the Bidens and the Clintons. Here was a struggling democracy calling us to task for ignoring the rule of law and forgetting our own Constitution, Schiff explained. He implored his colleagues: What is at risk here is the very idea of America.

Such speeches were miles from Republicans juvenile, screeching and irrational remarks. Republicans insulted and ridiculed their opponents, stomped and snorted; they deflected and twisted evidence. They glared, rolled their eyes, booed and (in the case of the minority whip) melodramatically tore up papers. All in all, it was a remarkable display of how far the partys collective intellect has deteriorated. Todays Republicans talk and act like thugs, trash the institution in which they serve and make no effort to engage on a rational basis with their opponents.

How did it come to this? Well, stewing in the nonsensical arguments and conspiracy theories gushing from Fox News, proudly adopting know-nothingism (e.g. climate change denial) and repudiating legitimate journalism and scholarly expertise come with a price. The mind atrophies; the ability to discern what is absurd from what is persuasive falters. Never encountering those who refuse to adopt your alternate reality means never having to exercise ones powers of analysis or learning anything beyond what Fox News hosts spoon-feed them.

Certainly, part of their conduct is an act, as Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), educated at Oxford, demonstrates when he puts on the mask and adopts the twang of a yokel. Part of the Republican routine also is an effort to conform to Trumps non-reality and never stray from his intellectual wasteland. But frankly, the Republican Party that amplifies voters confusion and sense of victimhood is not a magnet for rocket scientists, witty conversationalists or creative thinkers.

In short, the divide is vast and still widening between the parties. One appeals to college-educated voters who consume factual information and develop emotional intelligence as they navigate through diverse workplaces and school settings. The other party appeals to non-college-educated voters who claim the bully president as their own and consume hours upon hours of right-wing media, which panders to ignorance and prejudice, not to mention to amoral profiteers who have figured out how to monetize the right-wing nuttery. (More cynical operators trade on the supposed authenticity of those they would claim to be real Americans in exchange for judges and robber-baron economics.) Republican politicians and their base not only ape Trumps views but also imitate his unhinged demeanor, cruelty and preference for conspiracy theories.

When you compare the parties representatives side by side, one is struck not only by the remarkable lack of diversity on the Republican side but also by their obnoxious and thick-headed remarks blasted at full volume. There is no other way to say it: The Republican Party is an embarrassment.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/republicans-are-outmatched-outwitted-and-outclassed/ar-BBYa9YD
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: KillieRed on December 20, 2019, 09:04:52 AM
Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment might be genius.

I believe Im right in thinking that she has year, or until the end of this Congress, to put them forward?

I half joked the other day about Trump being the first president to be impeached twice, but if the house holds onto the articles perhaps it would be free to investigate & add new crimes to the docket, keeping the whole thing rolling in the news? It might also allow democratic candidates to campaign rather than being dragged back to the senate for the trial.
Zackly.

Hold Damocles over the fuckers head until the election.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
For the hard of reading:

The Washington Post
Assessing the four facts that a prominent Republican insists prove Trumps innocence
 Philip Bump
1 day ago

At the beginning of the House Judiciary Committee's first hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry focused on President Trump last month, Stephen Castor, a staffer for the Republican minority offered his thoughts on the situation. Referring to the rough transcript of Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Castor attempted to dismiss concerns about Trump's behavior by suggesting that it depended on a tiny subset that one conversation.

To impeach a president, who 63 million people voted for, over eight lines in a call transcript is baloney, Castor said.

This was an obvious misrepresentation of the allegations being leveled by Democrats. While Trump has frequently insisted that the transcript contains all of the information necessary to render a judgment, Democrats have consistently argued that the call is part of a pattern of behavior in which Trump and his team pressured Ukraine to launch investigations that would benefit the president politically.

During the full debate on the articles of impeachment that took place Wednesday, Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, similarly argued that the case didnt boil down to part of the transcript. Instead, he offered a rapid-fire series of statements that he argued were exculpatory.

I would remind this whole body that is more than eight lines, Collins said. In fact, there's four facts. There was no pressure, there was no conditionality, they did nothing to get it and they got the money. "

It's a shorthand that requires some unpacking, so let's unpack it.

There was no pressure. Collins is here arguing that Ukraine in fact wasn't pressured by Trump to launch the investigations  that the country and Zelensky were free to ignore Trump's request.

If this is true, it undercuts the first article of impeachment, which accuses Trump of abusing the power of his office by leveraging his position to compel Ukraine to launch the probes. If Ukraine didn't feel pressure, it's harder to argue that any power was being abused.

This claim depends on assertions from Ukrainian officials that they were under no pressure from the administration. It includes Zelensky's own comment to reporters during a one-on-one with Trump on Sept. 25.

At first he tried to demur.

I think you read everything, Zelensky said when asked if he felt pressure. He was referring to the rough transcript which had been produced that morning. So, I think you read text. I  Im sorry but I dont want to be involved, to democratic, open elections of U.S.A.

Then, obviously aware of why the question was being asked, Zelensky denied being pushed. "

No, you heard that we had, I think, good phone call, he said. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I think, and you read it, that nobody push it. Push me. "

In other words, Trump interjected, no pressure. "

The immediate problem with that summary is that Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials cant be expected to honestly answer the question  because they are still under that pressure! David Holmes, a top staffer at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, explained why during his public testimony last month.

Ukrainians understood that thats something the president wanted and they still wanted important things from the president, Holmes said. So I think that continues to this day. I think theyre being very careful. They still need us now going forward.

From their first conversation, Zelensky made clear how eager he was for Trump to visit Ukraine. In the second conversation, the one in July, he repeatedly pushed for a visit to the White House. (He raised the subject again, somewhat acidly, when the two met in September.) The benefit to Zelensky as a new leader is obvious: showing that the United States supports his administration, a key demonstration, given Ukraines conflict with Russia.

Zelensky and his staff still need that. They're not likely to antagonize Trump by publicly disagreeing with his assessment of their interactions. Particularly when sitting right next to him.

There was no conditionality. Collins's next fact centers on a question touched on above, whether Trump conditioned official acts on Ukraine's announcement of investigations.

Its clear that at least one act  that White House visit  was directly and repeatedly conditioned on an announcement of investigations. In May, Trump tasked a team of officials with leading efforts in Ukraine in concert with his private attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani. In late June, one of those officials, then-Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker, reportedly told Zelensky that a meeting depended on the probes being launched. In early July, another official, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, made the same connection in two meetings with Ukrainian officials. Immediately before the July 25 call, Volker texted an aide of Zelenskys named Andriy Yermak to say that a meeting depended on Zelenskys agreeing to investigations. That text message came after Volker received a message from Sondland, who had just spoken with Trump. Shortly after Yermak and Giuliani met in Madrid, Yermak and Volker discussed the probes-for-meeting agreement in another set of messages.

Whats murkier is whether aid to Ukraine, which was suspended in early July, was also directly used as leverage. Sondland at one point told Yermak that aid would resume only when the investigations were announced, but he claimed that he had reached that conclusion independently. (Holmes testified that Ukraine had probably come to a similar conclusion after hearing that aid was withheld.)

Collins's argument depends on ignoring the meeting-for-probes evidence in favor of the aid-for-probes haziness. Needless to say, that's not a fair rhetorical play.

They did nothing to get it and they got the money. These points, too, get to the question of aid.

That Ukraine got the money, that it received the aid that had been appropriated by Congress without formally announcing the investigations suggests that there was no link between the two, right?

Well, no.

Imagine a different scenario. Imagine that a thief steals a priceless painting and offers to return it in exchange for $1 million. With the cops closing in, he throws the painting out the front door. Should he therefore not face any charges?

The scenario here is different, of course, but only subtly so. The aid was put on hold in July; Ukraine learned about the aid being held at some point later that month. Why didnt they kick up a public fuss? As Catherine Croft, a Ukraine specialist at the State Department, testified, Ukraine wouldnt want to draw attention to any suggestion that the United States support of their country was wavering  particularly since most of the aid was military. This, again, speaks to the pressure Ukraine was under.

It was released on Sept. 11 only after questions had been raised about the reason for the hold. On Sept. 5, The Washington Post editorial board for the first time publicly linked the aid stoppage to Trumps desired investigations. On Sept. 9, House Democrats announce investigations into Giulianis efforts in Ukraine and the stoppage in aid. Trump and the White House were by then already aware of the fight brewing over a whistleblower complaint which centered on the presidents interactions with Ukraine.

With enemies closing in, Trump threw the aid out the door. Not all of it, mind you; more than $30 million was never disbursed.

Even the idea that Ukraine did nothing to get it is debatable. In August, Yermak, Volker and Sondland were working on a public statement announcing investigations, an effort that collapsed when Giuliani insisted that the investigations (the ones benefiting Trump) be specifically identified in the announcement. Within a few weeks, that evolved into another form. Zelensky was scheduled to be interviewed by CNNs Fareed Zakaria in New York in mid-September, so the parties agreed that he should make the announcement at that point.

Once the aid was released, that announcement was still in the works. Holmes and acting Ukraine ambassador William Taylor pressed Yermak and Zelensky not to go through with the interview, worried that it would look like they were weighing in on U.S. politics. According to Zakaria, it wasnt until The Posts first reporting about Trumps interactions with Ukraine in mid-September that Zelensky finally pulled the plug.

In other words, Trump was on track to get what he wanted from Zelensky anyway when the aid was released on Sept. 11. It wasn't just that he was throwing the aid out the door because his enemies were closing in. He also saw a big sack with a dollar sign printed on it sitting on his front step.

Collinss delineation of the four arguments above was meant to rebut the idea that Republicans arguments against impeachment hinged largely on process instead of the merits. Unfortunately, his arguments on the merit arent very good.

They are, however, better than insisting that Democrats are only focused on eight lines in the rough transcript.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/assessing-the-four-facts-that-a-prominent-republican-insists-prove-trumps-innocence/ar-BBY8qXA
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
If the dems wanted to they could play this out, in the court of public opinion, until after the primaries:

Keep focussing on a new crime as more evidence becomes clear through the actual courts, whistleblowers or witnesses. Theres a lot to go after:

His unconstitutional behaviour
His financial dealings (emoluments)
His sexual inpropiety
Obstruction of justice & congress


His voters are never going to change their minds, but bring all the dirt into the open and independents & moderates may.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: KillieRed on December 20, 2019, 09:04:52 AM
Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment might be genius.

I believe Im right in thinking that she has year, or until the end of this Congress, to put them forward?

I half joked the other day about Trump being the first president to be impeached twice, but if the house holds onto the articles perhaps it would be free to investigate & add new crimes to the docket, keeping the whole thing rolling in the news? It might also allow democratic candidates to campaign rather than being dragged back to the senate for the trial.

I'd add that even if by some obscene miracle Trump wins reelection, the Senate will be a far less friendly place for him.

If Moscow Mitch can hold a SCOTUS vacancy open for a year, then I'd like to see Pelosi do the same with this.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: vagabond on December 20, 2019, 02:33:51 AM
This is speculation.
The facts are that boring centrism ala Clinton has lost to him. But let's try that again.
You may have missed it, but I asked who your choice for Dem candidate would be?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 20, 2019, 02:22:28 PM
You may have missed it, but I asked who your choice for Dem candidate would be?

Hopefully either Sanders or Warren.
Neither of which is far left mind you.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Cool. 

But eye of the beholder, I believe.

I believe either would lose to Fungus.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 20, 2019, 02:24:45 PM
Cool. 

But eye of the beholder, I believe.

I believe either would lose to Fungus.

I fear Warren might. Sanders will surprise you. He has good traction amongst the disaffected that Trump picked up in the purple states.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
NBC News
Trump blasts evangelical magazine after it calls him 'profoundly immoral,' seeks his removal
 Allan Smith
1 hr ago

President Donald Trump blasted the nation's preeminent evangelical publication on Friday as a "far left magazine" after it called for him to be removed from office for his "profoundly immoral" conduct.

"A far left magazine, or very 'progressive,' as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn't been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President," Trump tweeted.

"No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it's not even close," he continued.

Writing one day after the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump, Christianity Today editor in chief Mark Galli wrote that not only was Trump's conduct unconstitutional, but "profoundly immoral."

"Let's grant this to the president: The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion," he wrote. "This has led many to suspect not only motives but facts in these recent impeachment hearings. And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment."

"But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents," he continued. "That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

Galli also said Trump "has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration" and that his Twitter feed "is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused."

Christianity Today was founded in 1956 by the late Rev. Billy Graham. His son, Franklin Graham, told The New York Times that his father "would be embarrassed" by the editorial.

"It is not going to change anybody's mind about Trump," Graham, a faith leader who has allied with Trump, added. "There's a liberal element within the evangelical movement. Christianity Today represents that."

When former President Bill Clinton was impeached 20 years ago, the publication lambasted him, writing that, "Unsavory dealings and immoral acts by the President and those close to him have rendered this administration morally unable to lead."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-blasts-evangelical-magazine-after-it-calls-him-profoundly-immoral-seeks-his-removal/ar-BBYc8V9?ocid=spartanntp



Actually, Billy would be embarrassed by his toady son.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: vagabond on December 20, 2019, 02:26:54 PM
Sanders will surprise you.

In a perfect world mate, fingers crossed
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 20, 2019, 01:58:29 AM
Lots of Yanks and all Dumpsters consider Bernie and Warren far left.  Bernie a proud socialist and Warren, who never met a social program she didn't like.

"Hands up for free medical care for illegals" swung a lot of votes to the right.

Well, Elizabeth Warren calls herself a capitalist and Bernie calls himself a democratic socialist. Neither are far left, but the nature of the US Overton window centre ground is basically Thatcher so it's easy to label Universal Healthcare every other developed nation has as "CoMmUniSm!!"

But it simply didn't as enthusiasm for universal healthcare was one of the main contributing factor for the Blue Wave in the midterms. Basing your candidate on what propaganda the GOP will disseminate is the cowards route.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: KillieRed on December 20, 2019, 09:04:52 AM
Pelosi holding onto the articles of impeachment might be genius.

I believe Im right in thinking that she has year, or until the end of this Congress, to put them forward?

I half joked the other day about Trump being the first president to be impeached twice, but if the house holds onto the articles perhaps it would be free to investigate & add new crimes to the docket, keeping the whole thing rolling in the news? It might also allow democratic candidates to campaign rather than being dragged back to the senate for the trial.

Yup. She is in no need of hurrying. Lots could happen in the interim. And it leaves Donny dangling.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 20, 2019, 02:24:45 PM
Cool. 

But eye of the beholder, I believe.

I believe either would lose to Fungus.

To the pundits yes. They really knew what they were saying in 2016. :)

Trump bypassed them all and reached people on a different level in 2016. Sanders and Warren are bypassing them too.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: vagabond on December 20, 2019, 02:26:54 PM
I fear Warren might. Sanders will surprise you. He has good traction amongst the disaffected that Trump picked up in the purple states.


You think suburban women warm to Bernie more than Warren? Not sure about that.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on December 20, 2019, 02:31:26 PM
Well, Elizabeth Warren calls herself a capitalist and Bernie calls himself a democratic socialist. Neither are far left, but the nature of the US Overton window centre ground is basically Thatcher so it's easy to label Universal Healthcare every other developed nation has as "CoMmUniSm!!"

But it simply didn't as enthusiasm for universal healthcare was one of the main contributing factor for the Blue Wave in the midterms. Basing your candidate on what propaganda the GOP will disseminate is the cowards route.

Sense. It worked in 2016...how soon people forget.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
While watching BBC, I was having a conversation with a mate who believes that only Biden or Bloomberg could win and discussing VP candidates to balance the ticket.  He suggested Bloomberg/Stacy Abrams.

Seemed an excellent idea to me until Rob Watson mentioned the remarkable majority given to Badenuv that was denied to May.

Link that to all the hate directed at Hillary and I'm thinking misogyny is far more prevalent than anyone suspects and should be considered.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Giono on December 20, 2019, 03:27:48 PM
You think suburban women warm to Bernie more than Warren? Not sure about that.

I don't think I suggested this?
There are lots of other demographics in purple states that Sanders is doing well with.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: a treeless whopper on December 19, 2019, 09:14:29 PM
There are no points for the moral high ground. Only one thing matters in politics and that is winning and its winning that will allow the States to become a bit normal again. Saying you tried might sound good and may help us look back and say we were on the right side of history, but ultimately what's the point if everything has gone to shit?

I dont really care what is the right side to be on, all that matters is that piece of shit is removed. What is happening right now concerns me as a viewer in all this because it seems like its just the ammunition Trump needs and wants.

Sorry but I read this and see someone who is so petrified of handing Trump any kind of advantage that they would rather do nothing. 

When you say, "what's the point if everything goes to shit?", well everything's already gone to shit so may as well do something.

Nothing is not an option.  At some point you have to come off the fence, even if it ultimately proves to be the wrong choice.  Personally I don't think it is the wrong choice.  No impeached president has been removed from office; and the only president to resign wasn't even impeached.

Trump is all about the optics.  Impeachment looks bad, no matter how he tries to spin it, and the only people who will buy the lie are those who would vote for him regardless.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 20, 2019, 02:28:21 PM
NBC News
Trump blasts evangelical magazine after it calls him 'profoundly immoral,' seeks his removal
 Allan Smith
1 hr ago

"Let's grant this to the president: The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion," he wrote. "This has led many to suspect not only motives but facts in these recent impeachment hearings. And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment."

And as I recall was it Mitch himself who said he would dedicate his time to ensure Obama was a one term president?  Let's grant this to the Democrats:  they are only doing what the Republicans have been doing for about 25 fucking years.

Quote

"A far left magazine, or very 'progressive,' as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn't been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President," Trump tweeted.

so predictable it's painful.  Any criticism is "far left" from an organisation that is "failing" or "doing poorly".  And I love the "nonbeliever" jibe.  I'm surprised Trump didn't spontaneously combust during Bush Senior's funeral when he stepped into the cathedral.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Red Berry on December 20, 2019, 04:11:23 PM
Sorry but I read this and see someone who is so petrified of handing Trump any kind of advantage that they would rather do nothing. 

When you say, "what's the point if everything goes to shit?", well everything's already gone to shit so may as well do something.

Nothing is not an option.  At some point you have to come off the fence, even if it ultimately proves to be the wrong choice.  Personally I don't think it is the wrong choice.  No impeached president has been removed from office; and the only president to resign wasn't even impeached.

Trump is all about the optics.  Impeachment looks bad, no matter how he tries to spin it, and the only people who will buy the lie are those who would vote for him regardless.

As long as it damages his election chances. Maybe it will and then great but if not and it actually increases his chances, then it wont have been worth it.

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
POLITICO
Gabbard lays low after voting present on impeachment
 By Nolan D. McCaskill
2 hrs ago

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard gifted her long-shot presidential campaign a burst of attention after casting a present vote on the Houses two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

But not all publicity is good publicity.

Democrats across the political spectrum continue to rip her decision not to vote yes or no, portraying the move as cowardly and emblematic of how out of touch she is with the Democratic Party shes seeking to represent.

Because shes running for president of the United States, I think if yesterday was a test for who could be a good commander in chief, she got an F-plus, said Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina state legislator who supported California Sen. Kamala Harris campaign before she dropped out of the race earlier this month.

Gabbard became a trending topic in the U.S.  first by name, then by the hashtag #TulsiCoward  Thursday after becoming the lone member of Congress not to take a side on impeachment.

Gabbard is the only remaining Democratic House member running for president. The rest of the Democratic field voiced their support for the presidents impeachment.

Gabbards vote Wednesday was more in line with House Republicans, who voted no in a unified bloc. And her present vote also revived allegations that shes a Russian asset who could play spoiler in the general election by running a third-party campaign, echoing criticism Hillary Clinton lobbed at the Hawaii congresswoman in October when she called Gabbard the favorite of the Russians in a podcast interview.

Gabbard is frequently mentioned in Russian propaganda and media, and her views on foreign policy have been criticized for aligning too closely with Russia and other foreign adversaries, such as Syria and its president, Bashar Assad.

Gabbard didnt decide she would vote present until she got to the House floor on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with her thinking. But the campaign was at least somewhat prepared for it.

In a lengthy statement released by her campaign 15 minutes after the vote, she framed it as one that put the country first, explaining that while she believes Trump is guilty of wrongdoing, she could not in good conscience vote yes or no because the process was too partisan and fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.

Supporters received her explanation around midnight that evening, and Gabbard recorded a four-and-a-half-minute video delivering her earlier campaign statement after she finished voting. It was posted online to Twitter at 1:25 a.m. and has since been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

Just three Democrats voted no on impeachment articles: Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who plans to join the Republican Party in the coming days; Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, a powerful committee chairman who represents a district Trump won by 31 points in 2016; and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, a freshman lawmaker who voted yes on the abuse-of-power charge but no on obstruction of Congress.

Gabbard addressed the barrage of backlash shes faced in a selfie video posted Thursday afternoon.

My stance yesterday, my vote, was opting out of this zero-sum game mindset and back into one of negotiation and compromise, she said. Were stuck right now in this terrible scenario where everyone is trying to exact maximum hurt from their opponent for a win. My present vote was not passive. It was an active protest against the terrible fallout of this zero-sum mindset that the two opposing political parties have trapped America in.

Gabbard wasnt on Thursdays debate stage in Los Angeles because she failed to meet the Democratic National Committees qualifications. Instead, she was to be in New Hampshire, where shes a top-five candidate, according to RealClearPolitics average of surveys in the Granite State. Her team believes she can break into the top four there.

Her campaign announced Thursday that she would hold a media availability ahead of her scheduled event in Manchester but canceled it 75 minutes later, citing votes in the House. After Christmas, she will hold a series of daily town halls across the state until Dec. 30 then resume campaigning on New Years Day with a town hall in Barrington.

In an interview Thursday morning on Rising with The Hills Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, Gabbard estimated receiving just two questions about impeachment as shes campaigned for president.

A total of two questions, she emphasized. That in and of itself, I think, speaks volumes about what the American people are most concerned about.

Indeed, voters are more concerned about issues such as health care than the presidents impeachment. But polls have shown that Democrats are largely supportive of impeachment, while nearly half of independents support it.

In Quinnipiacs poll of New Hampshire last month, Gabbard was fifth among candidates with 6 percent support. The bulk of her supporters identify as moderate and conservative or independent.

In her interview with The Hill, Gabbard called rumors that she would mount a third-party bid ridiculous and cast her campaign as one that welcomes and respects Republicans and independents.

I dont call people names and deplorables, she said, an unmistakable reference to Clinton.

Philippe Reines, a former senior adviser to Clinton at the State Department, tweeted that Gabbards vote was about as pathetic as calling in sick.

Kathy Sullivan, former chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said she didnt agree with Gabbards vote  You either think that Trump violated the Constitution or you dont, right? she said  but stressed that Gabbard shouldnt be tarred and feathered and run out of town for it, either.

The people who are today out there being very vociferous about Tulsi and her present vote were never gonna vote for her anyway. They just werent going to, Sullivan said. So I dont see it hurting her in that sense with that part of the voting base, and it may help her with the people that are already supporting her.

In a sign of the swift blowback Gabbard faced  and the lack of attention Democrats are paying to her campaign  Matthew Miller, a former Department of Justice spokesman for ex-Attorney General Eric Holder, tweeted a link to Kai Keheles campaign website, mistakenly promoting him as Gabbards primary challenger.

Kehele, a Hawaii state senator, is running to succeed Gabbard, who is not seeking reelection.

Millers post was retweeted nearly 7,000 times and garnered more than 17,000 likes. His follow-up 15 minutes later acknowledging that Gabbard isnt running for her seat in Congress again got significantly less engagement.

Kehele, for his part, also plugged his campaign, posting a link to ActBlue for donations.

I am running to replace Tulsi Gabbard in Congress because our district deserves better than this, he tweeted. Unlike her, I will always put our country before politics.

His post was similarly retweeted more than 7,000 times and liked more than 20,000 times.

He told POLITICO that Wednesday was a good night for his campaign and that he was shocked when he saw a House member voted present.

Im like, Who has the hell voted  whod do that? And then, of course, it quickly became apparent it was her, he recalled. Its totally unacceptable.

Kehele accused Gabbard of abandoning her district and her duty in Congress by repeatedly missing votes and campaigning in New Hampshire instead of engaging with constituents in her district in Hawaii. He noted that she still collects a taxpayer salary while fellow House members Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Eric Swalwell of California abandoned their long-shot presidential bids earlier this year to represent their districts.

Last night, the biggest vote that the House took this year, obviously one of the biggest votes in our nations history, and half of the state of Hawaii was left voiceless because, in my opinion, it was a political stunt, said Kehele, who added that Gabbards campaign has zero chance of winning the nomination and that he would be ready to step in immediately if she resigned from her seat before the end of her term.

Democrats have speculated that Gabbard could become a talking head, perhaps on Fox News or another network, when her campaign ends. Theres little belief, if any, among mainstream Democrats that Gabbard could become the nominee.

In New Hampshire, where polls show Gabbards campaign has the most support, Sullivan  the former state Democratic Party chair  said she doesnt hear people talking about Gabbard in her circles and could only recall her name being brought up when voters at a local event in Manchester cited her as a candidate they arent supporting in general conversations about the 2020 field.

Other than that, no, I really dont hear people talking about her campaign, Sullivan said. I think shes drawing most of her support from people who arent Democrats, so the people who I talk politics with are not Tulsi people. Theres a reason why they hold the election and count the ballots, but at this point I would say no, I dont think shes got a good chance of being the nominee.

Sellers, the former South Carolina legislator, was more explicit.

Tulsi Gabbard stands the same chance of winning the Democratic nomination as I do of winning the NFL MVP. I mean, that aint happening, he said. Her endgame is to be a famous Fox News commentator and go on there and bash Democrats all day. She speaks more harshly about Hillary Clinton than Bashar al Assad and Donald Trump.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/gabbard-lays-low-after-voting-present-on-impeachment/ar-BBYc7aI?ocid=spartandhp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
CBS News
White House considers arguing that Trump wasn't impeached
 Ben Tracy
1 hr ago

The White House is considering making the argument that President Trump has not officially been impeached, given that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate, two sources involved in the president's impeachment defense told CBS News.

The House voted to impeach Mr. Trump on two articles of impeachment  abuse of power and obstruction of Congress  on Wednesday. However, Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that the House would wait to deliver the articles until the Senate had laid out the rules for the trial.

"When we see the process that's set forth in the Senate, then we'll know the number of managers we'll have to move forward, and who we would choose," the California Democrat said. The House must vote on a resolution designating impeachment managers to prosecute the case against Mr. Trump in the Senate before delivering the articles.

The White House is considering making the case that Mr. Trump has not been impeached based on an opinion piece by Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman on Bloomberg's opinion page Thursday. Feldman was one of the legal experts called by Democrats to testify before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month and has advocated for Mr. Trump's impeachment and removal from office.

"Impeachment as contemplated by the Constitution does not consist merely of the vote by the House, but of the process of sending the articles to the Senate for trial," Feldman wrote in Bloomberg. "Both parts are necessary to make an impeachment under the Constitution: The House must actually send the articles and send managers to the Senate to prosecute the impeachment. And the Senate must actually hold a trial."

"If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it hasn't actually impeached the president. If the articles are not transmitted, Trump could legitimately say that he wasn't truly impeached at all," Feldman wrote.

The sources told CBS News that the White House views Pelosi's delay as "a Christmas gift." They plan to use the delay to argue that the Democrats have so little faith in their own case for impeachment, they are too scared to trigger a trial they know they will lose. The two sources also say that the president, while "angry" about what he views as an unfair process, is actually in a "very good mood," and feels confident he can win the messaging war via Twitter while lawmakers are back home for the holidays.

A senior White House official said the White House might pursue that line of messaging, but the White House is also in a "wait and see" attitude over the Christmas holiday. Right now, the official said they preferred to focus on "happy" messaging, not "flogging" impeachment messaging over the holidays.

Republicans in Congress are already making this argument. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday that Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles from the Senate shows Democrats "may be too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy echoed those comments: "She's admitting defeat by not sending them. By refusing to send impeachment over, she knows its outcome is not good."

Pelosi and Democrats in the House and Senate are trying to pressure the Senate to call for more documents and for witnesses who did not testify in the House impeachment proceedings because the White House prevented them from appearing.

"I told leader McConnell that we would not support any trial without witnesses or documents," House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday.

Mr. Trump's legislative director told CBS News that Mr. Trump is "baffled" by the possibility that Pelosi might withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate for an extended period of time.

"I think the president is completely baffled at the theory that Nancy Pelosi appears to have that somehow holding back impeachment articles will leverage some sort of specific behavior out of the Senate," Eric Ueland told CBS News chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett in an interview for "The Takeout" podcast.

Ueland suggested that holding the articles could be "constitutionally questionable." He also said it would be "extraordinarily unprecedented" if articles were to be withheld in order to force a legislative outcome.

In a rare interview that will air Sunday, the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, told "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that her father was "energized" by his impeachment, which she called "the first purely partisan impeachment." 

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/white-house-considers-arguing-that-trump-wasnt-impeached/ar-BBYczX2?ocid=spartandhp



Mmmmkay.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The Washington Post
Former White House officials say they feared Putin influenced the presidents views on Ukraine and 2016 campaign
 Shane Harris, Josh Dawsey, Carol Leonnig
14 hrs ago

Almost from the moment he took office, President Trump seized on a theory that troubled his senior aides: Ukraine, he told them on many occasions, had tried to stop him from winning the White House.

After meeting privately in July 2017 with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Trump grew more insistent that Ukraine worked to defeat him, according to multiple former officials familiar with his assertions.

The presidents intense resistance to the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia systematically interfered in the 2016 campaign  and the blame he cast instead on a rival country  led many of his advisers to think that Putin himself helped spur the idea of Ukraines culpability, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.

One former senior White House official said Trump even stated so explicitly at one point, saying he knew Ukraine was the real culprit because Putin told me.

Two other former officials said the senior White House official described Trumps comment to them.

The Ukraine theory that has consumed Trumps attention has now been taken up by Republicans in Congress who are defending the president against impeachment. Top GOP lawmakers have demanded investigations of Ukrainian interference for which senior U.S. officials, including the director of the FBI, say there is no evidence.

Allegations about Ukraines role in the 2016 race have been promoted by an array of figures, including right-wing journalists whose work the president avidly consumes, as well as Rudolph W. Giuliani, his personal lawyer. But U.S. intelligence officials told lawmakers and their staff members this past fall that Russian security services played a major role in spreading false claims of Ukrainian complicity, said people familiar with the assessments.

The concern among senior White House officials that Putin helped fuel Trumps theories about Ukraine underscores long-standing fears inside the administration about the Russian presidents ability to influence Trumps views.
The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

The Russian Embassy in Washington declined to address whether Putin told Trump that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 campaign, saying only that information about the two leaders conversations is available on the Kremlins website.

This article is based on interviews with 15 former administration and government officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer their candid views about the president.

Aides said they have long been confounded by the presidents fixation on Ukraine  a topic he raised when advisers sought to caution him that Russia was likely to try to disrupt future elections.

He would say: This is ridiculous. Everyone knows I won the election. The greatest election in the world. The Russians didnt do anything. The Ukrainians tried to do something,  one former official said.

Trump, the official said, offered no proof to support his theory of Ukraines involvement.

We spent a lot of time . . . trying to refute this one in the first year of the administration, Fiona Hill, a former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, told impeachment investigators in October.

A debunked theory takes hold

The claims that Ukraine sought to tilt the 2016 election have taken several forms. One early version was promoted by Paul Manafort, Trumps then-campaign chairman, who suggested to campaign aides as early as the summer of 2016 that Ukrainians may have been behind a hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), rather than the Russians, his deputy, Rick Gates, later told federal investigators.

Gates said that Manaforts theory parroted a narrative that was advanced at the time by Konstantin Kilimnik, an employee of Manaforts whom the FBI has assessed to have connections to Russian intelligence. (Kilimnik, who is believed to be in Moscow, has denied such ties.)

Two weeks after Trump took office, Putin floated another claim: that figures in Ukraine had helped boost Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

As we know, during the election campaign in the U.S., the current Ukrainian authorities took a unilateral position in support of one of the candidates, Putin said at a news conference in Budapest on Feb. 2, 2017. Moreover, some oligarchs, probably with the approval of the political leadership, financed this candidate.

Ukrainian steel magnate Viktor Pinchuks foundation donated millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation, but there is no evidence that he contributed money to Hillary Clintons campaign, which would be prohibited under federal law. Pinchuk has also supported Trump: In 2015, he made a $150,000 donation to Trumps foundation.

RT, the Russian government-funded media network, spotlighted other arguments that Ukraine worked to help Clintons campaign, focusing on contacts between a part-time DNC consultant and Ukrainian Embassy officials in Washington.

Democrat-Ukraine collusion seems far deeper than anything so far proven between the Trump campaign and Russia, an op-ed columnist wrote in July 2017.

Trump added his own twist on the conspiracy theory in April 2017, in his first public allegation about Ukraines role.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the president claimed that CrowdStrike, a computer security company the DNC hired to investigate the breach of its email systems, was based in Ukraine and played some role in hiding evidence from the FBI.

Why wouldnt [Clinton campaign chairman John] Podesta and Hillary Clinton allow the FBI to see the server? They brought in another company that I hear is Ukrainian-based, Trump said. I heard its owned by a very rich Ukrainian, thats what I heard. But they brought in another company to investigate the server. Why didnt they allow the FBI in to investigate the server?

In fact, CrowdStrike is based in California, and it is not owned by a Ukrainian. Dmitri Alperovitch, the companys co-founder, is a Russia-born U.S. citizen who is an expert in cybersecurity and national security.

It is unclear where Trump first got the idea of a Ukrainian connection to CrowdStrike. At the time, the notion was not yet being widely discussed on Twitter, his social media platform of choice and a fertile bed for disinformation, according to social media experts.

Prior to Trumps mentioning it in his interview with the Associated Press, the idea that CrowdStrike was Ukrainian based and concocted the story of the DNC hack existed on social media but was far from mainstream, said Darren Linvill, an associate professor of communication at Clemson University who studies social media and online disinformation and conducted an analysis of tweets during that period for The Washington Post.

On Twitter, messages pushing the argument can be measured in the hundreds, not even the thousands, and in this context those are small numbers, Linvill said.

Trump has returned to the false Ukraine-CrowdStrike connection many times, arguing that the company had covered up Ukraines hacking of the DNC and that it had even spirited the DNC server to Ukraine, former White House officials said.

In June, for instance, he called in to Sean Hannitys Fox News program and repeated his complaint that the FBI hadnt taken possession of the DNC email server.

How come the FBI didnt take the server from the DNC? Just think about that one, Sean, Trump said.

That same day, Breitbart News had published a story about the FBI relying on information from CrowdStrike.

In fact, the bureaus forensic experts had taken complete copies of dozens of servers used by the DNC, which then-FBI Director James B. Comey later testified was an appropriate substitute for examining the actual equipment. The intelligence community also knew months before CrowdStrike was hired that the Russians had infiltrated the DNC.

Most significantly, Trump raised CrowdStrike in the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that led to his impeachment.

I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike . . . I guess you have one of your wealthy people. . . . The server, they say Ukraine has it, Trump said, according to a memorandum the White House released of the call.

Privately, officials tried in vain to convince the president that CrowdStrike was not a Ukrainian company and that it would be impossible for the server to be located there, a former administration official said.

One of the officials who Hill said tried to convince Trump, former homeland security adviser Thomas P. Bossert, publicly pleaded with the White House in September to drop the Ukraine theory, which he called completely debunked.

The DNC server and that conspiracy theory has got to go, he told ABC Newss This Week. If he continues to focus on that white whale, its going to bring him down.

Bossert pointed to Giuliani, Trumps personal lawyer, as a persistent source of the server claim. I am deeply frustrated with what [Giuliani] and the legal team is doing in repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again.

An early coolness

Trumps suspicions about Ukraine manifested in other ways. Early in the administration, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was eager to secure a White House meeting with Trump  ideally before he met publicly with Putin  to demonstrate U.S. commitment to defending Ukraine against Russia.

But Trump resisted the meeting, according to former U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the matter. White House aides were confused: Ukraine was an ally in a war against a country that had just undermined the U.S. elections. Meeting with Poroshenko was a no-brainer, one former official said. It was utterly mystifying to us why Trump wouldnt agree.

Another former official said it was clear from the beginning of Trumps presidency that he wanted to improve relations with Russia and form a bond with Putin.

John Kelly, who served as Trumps chief of staff from mid-2017 until the end of 2018, marveled to other aides that Trump expressed far less skepticism of Putin, whom Trump sometimes called my friend, than other leaders, said a former senior White House official.

Kelly tried to get U.S. experts to speak to Trump before his scheduled calls with the Russian president to push back on some of Trumps misconceptions, the official said.

Some wondered whether Trumps coolness toward Ukraine was intended not to offend Putin.

Poroshenko came to the White House on June 20, 2017, to meet with Vice President Pence. Trump had a short drop-in with the Ukrainian leader, allaying some U.S. officials concerns that he wouldnt bother to say hello.

The two leaders posed for photos with reporters in the Oval Office and made short remarks. (Notably, Trump did not mention Ukraines war with Russia.) But the brevity of their encounter underscored Trumps reticence. He had already met with several foreign leaders for more formal, longer meetings, followed by joint news conferences. Trump hadnt snubbed Poroshenko, but he hadnt strongly embraced him, either.

The meeting stood in stark contrast to Trumps warm reception a month earlier of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Sergey Kisylak, who was then Russias ambassador to the United States. Trump told his guests that he was unconcerned about Moscows interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign because the United States did the same in other countries, an assertion that prompted White House officials to limit access to the remarks to an unusually small number of people, according to three former officials with knowledge of the matter.

U.S. officials who had been working to deter Russia were aghast. They thought the Russians would take it as a signal that they were free to interfere in upcoming U.S. elections and those in Europe, as well.

A private meeting

On July 7, 2017, Trump had his first in-person encounter with ­Putin, at the G-20 meeting in Hamburg. Their highly anticipated formal conversation lasted more than two hours. But later that day, they met informally for an additional hour, at a dinner for heads of state and their spouses.

At the time, U.S. and Russian officials didnt disclose the conversation. During the meal, Trump left his chair and sat next to Putin. Trump went alone, and Putin was assisted by his interpreter.

For some White House officials struggling to understand Trumps obsession with Ukraine, the Hamburg meetings were a turning point.

Three former senior administration officials said Trump repeatedly insisted after the G-20 summit that he believed Putins assurances that Russia had not interfered in the 2016 campaign. The officials said Kelly, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson all tried to caution Trump not to rely on Putins word, and to focus on evidence to the contrary that U.S. intelligence agencies had collected.

Over the next several months, Trump privately told aides on several occasions that he believed Ukraine had interfered and tried to help Clinton win the White House, former officials said.

The strong belief in the White House was that Putin told him, one former official said.

Trump repeatedly told one senior official that the Russian president said Ukraine sought to undermine him, the official said.

There was no evidence that Putin pushed the Ukraine theory with Trump in their official phone calls and meetings, which were witnessed by interpreters and aides, several former administration officials said.

However, White House aides were not part of Trumps private conversation with Putin in Hamburg, or a later meeting he had in Helsinki for two hours with the Russian president, when they were accompanied by only their interpreters.

Trump also took steps to conceal the details of his formal meeting with Putin in Hamburg, taking the notes away from his interpreter and instructing her not to discuss what had transpired with other administration officials, The Post reported earlier this year.

In the wake of Hamburg, top leaders were dispatched to try to convince him that Russia interfered in the campaign. On different occasions, Kelly asked Bossert, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and his principal deputy, Sue Gordon, to brief the president on the intelligence communitys Russia assessment, said former officials with knowledge of the briefings.

They did not convince him.

A year after Trump met Putin in Hamburg, they reconvened at a summit in Helsinki. After his one-on-one with the Russian president, Trump expressed doubt that the Kremlin interfered in the campaign.

My people came to me, Daniel Coats came to me and some others, they said they think its Russia, Trump said at a joint news conference, standing beside the Russian leader. I have President Putin; he just said its not Russia. I will say this: I dont see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server.

Intelligence officials were stunned that Trump would publicly side with Putin over his own advisers. His comments also revealed that he still clung to his suspicions about Ukraine.

I really believe that this will probably go on for a while, but I dont think it can go on without finding out what happened to the server, Trump said.

Later that day, Coats issued a public statement that read like a rebuke.

The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers, Coats said. We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security.

But after returning to Washington, Trump continued to press the Ukraine theory with more frequency, former officials said. They worried that his meeting with Putin had again influenced his thinking.

The narrative takes hold

In the run-up to Trumps impeachment, some GOP lawmakers have echoed the Ukraine-did-it theory, weaving together events that did occur  such as the then-Ukrainian ambassadors criticism of Trump in a 2016 op-ed  as part of a conspiracy they equate with the Kremlins intelligence operation.

The Democrats cooperated in Ukrainian election meddling, Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, alleged at a Nov. 14 hearing to collect evidence for the impeachment.

Sen. John Neely Kennedy (La.) suggested in a Fox News appearance that Ukraine, not Russia, may have broken into the DNCs email system. He later retracted the comment, but in a subsequent interview on Meet the Press, Kennedy said both Russia and Ukraine had interfered in 2016.

Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) told the same program this month that there was considerable evidence that Ukraine had interfered.

This fall, U.S. intelligence officials informed lawmakers about what they have concluded has been an organized campaign by Russian propagandists to spread the Ukraine theory on social media, said people with knowledge of the reporting.

The reports by intelligence analysts cite evidence that the propagandists were taking credit for helping to spread disinformation that equated Ukraines actions to Russias, and celebrating the traction it was getting, particularly with conservative news organizations.

The intelligence reports were shared with members of Congress and their staff, including lawmakers who have in recent weeks become some of the most vocal advocates for investigating Ukraines alleged interference, said people with knowledge of the matter. The New York Times first reported the briefings to lawmakers.

In her public testimony in the impeachment proceedings, Hill, the NSCs former Russia director, admonished lawmakers not to take the Kremlins bait.

Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country  and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did, she said. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.

Hill implored the lawmakers not to help Russias campaign. In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.

Last month, RT rejected the idea that Russia had promoted such a narrative, noting that ­Putin said in July that he did not think the actions of wealthy individuals in that country amounted to interference by Ukraine.

More recently, however, the Russian president has expressed satisfaction in the new focus on Ukraine.

Thank God no one is accusing us of interfering in the U.S. elections anymore; now theyre accusing Ukraine, the Russian president said at a news conference in Moscow in November. Well, let them sort this out among themselves.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-white-house-officials-say-they-feared-putin-influenced-the-presidents-views-on-ukraine-and-2016-campaign/ar-BBYaSx4
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 20, 2019, 02:24:45 PM
Cool. 

But eye of the beholder, I believe.

I believe either would lose to Fungus.
That worries me also, that's why I'd have loved Kamala Harris to have survived the journey. I think she'd have been a formidable 1 v 1 opponent against the fucking idiot.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on December 20, 2019, 02:28:21 PM
NBC News
Trump blasts evangelical magazine after it calls him 'profoundly immoral,' seeks his removal
 Allan Smith
1 hr ago
.

This shit is hilarious /terrifying. I like how they say "they gonna take yer religion & guns!" as though the two are inextricably linked. And the way they gasp in horror that some would introduce social progress or wealth redistribution into Christianity. Who are they trying to be, Jesus?
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: vagabond on December 20, 2019, 03:55:02 PM
I don't think I suggested this?
There are lots of other demographics in purple states that Sanders is doing well with.

2018's surge was down to the burbs. I like Bernie. But I wonder how he'd play there.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: John C on December 20, 2019, 07:32:43 PM
That worries me also, that's why I'd have loved Kamala Harris to have survived the journey. I think she'd have been a formidable 1 v 1 opponent against the fucking idiot.

She was weak on policy. I thought she was promising and started well. Biden and Pete are sucking up all the big money while Bernie and Warren have the small donor networks. She ran out of money as Booker seems to be.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The Daily Beast
Trump Pulled Plug on Pompeos November Ukraine Trip Over Impeachment Heat
 Erin Banco
29 mins ago

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to visit Ukraine in November following his trip to Germany to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall falling. But President Donald Trump, in coordination with the State Department, cut the Kyiv trip from Pompeos schedule at the last minute amid the ongoing impeachment process, according to a U.S. official and two other individuals familiar with the matter.

In the lead-up to the trip, the State Department had solidified most of the details of the travel to Ukraine, but in the final stages of planning the secretarys office notified officials and staffers inside the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv that the visit would not go forward. Trump had pulled the plug, according to those same sources, in part because the White House did not want administration officials landing in Ukraine during the impeachment investigation.

Pompeo also wanted to refrain from visiting the embassy in Kyiv because the top diplomat there, Bill Taylor, had told impeachment investigators that Rudy Giuliani pushed Ukraine to intervene in domestic policy, two individuals with knowledge of the State Departments thinking said. Taylor also said he was aware that the delivery of U.S. military aid to Ukraine was contingent upon President Volodymyr Zelenskys administration launching investigations sought by the White House. His deposition transcript was released the day Pompeo landed in Germany.

I told Ambassador Sondland that President Trump should have more respect for another head of state, Taylor said in his deposition, referring to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, one of the U.S. officials who helped establish a backchannel with Ukraine. At that point, I asked Ambassador Sondland to push back on President Trumps demand.

The White House and the State Department did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Pompeo is now scheduled to arrive in Kyiv on Jan. 3, according to two U.S. officials and one Ukrainian official. Two other individuals familiar with his visit to Ukraine said the secretary wanted to visit the country after Taylors departure. The Wall Street Journalreported that Taylor was instructed to step aside before Pompeos arrival. 

In conversation with department aides about planning a trip to Ukraine, Pompeo said he wanted to avoid the embassy altogether and would hold meetings in his hotel, according to two individuals with knowledge of those conversations.

Pompeos planned visit to Ukraine in November came at a time when the White House was trying to manage the fallout from the House impeachment investigation. Congressional investigators had for weeks questioned witnesses about what they knew about the administration's communications with the Zelensky team and what demands had been transmitted by individuals close to Trump.

At the beginning of November, right before Pompeos scheduled departure, the three congressional investigating committees began to release to the public full deposition transcripts of each witness, including Taylor. Taylors interview with Congress was one of the most damning of the series for the State Department. It outlined details of a shadow foreign policy campaign between the U.S. and Ukraine led by Sondland, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Kurt Volker, the former lead for Ukraine negotiations.

Taylor said in a phone call with Sondland in June about scheduling a call between Trump and Zelensky that the EU ambassador cut out officials who would normally be involved and requested it not be transcribed.

This suggested to me that there were the two channels, Taylor said in his deposition. This suggested to me that the normal channel, where you would have staff on the phone call, was being cut out, and the other channel, of people who were working, again, toward a goal which I supported, which was having a meeting to further U.S.-Ukrainian relations, I supported, but that irregular channel didnt have a respect for or an interest in having the normal staff participate in this call with the head of state.

Pompeo will land in Kyiv in January one day after Taylors departure. His visit to Ukraine will come at a time when the White House attempts to shape the narrative ahead of the Senate impeachment trial. The high-level meeting between Pompeo and Zelensky will likely be used by Trump, who is ramping up his 2020 campaign activities, as a show of defiance just two weeks after the Democrats voted to impeach him. According to two individuals with knowledge of the Trump administrations planning of the trip, Pompeo is expected to announce a timeline for setting up a meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the White House.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-pulled-plug-on-pompeos-november-ukraine-trip-over-impeachment-heat/ar-BBYbShG
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The New York Times
Mitch McConnell, Master of the Blockade, Plots Impeachment Strategy
 Carl Hulse
13 hrs ago

WASHINGTON  Shattering convention, he held open a Supreme Court seat for 11 months. He twice changed Senate rules to create a record-setting assembly line of conservative federal judicial confirmations. He has been ruthless in his control of the Senate floor, denying Republicans and Democrats alike much opportunity to debate legislation.

Mitch McConnell et al. posing for the camera: Senator Mitch McConnell on Thursday at the Capitol. Mr. McConnell intends for the Republican-led Senate to make short work of any trial of President Trump on two House-passed articles of impeachment.
© Erin Schaff/The New York Times Senator Mitch McConnell on Thursday at the Capitol. Mr. McConnell intends for the Republican-led Senate to make short work of any trial of President Trump on two House-passed articles of impeachment.
In response, Democrats have called Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, the grim reaper. He embraces the nickname with enthusiasm.

Now, as a showdown intensifies over President Trumps impeachment trial, the test for Mr. McConnell is whether he can again bulldoze over Democrats while keeping his Republican colleagues together, persuading them to share both his low regard for the impeachment charges and his view of the Senates role.

As his successful blockade of Judge Merrick B. Garlands nomination to the Supreme Court showed in 2016, Mr. McConnell is not afraid to defy norms and take intense heat for doing so, as long as he emerges a winner.

Only one outcome will preserve core precedents rather than smash them into bits in a fit of partisan rage because one party still cannot accept the American peoples choice in 2016, Mr. McConnell said this week on the Senate floor as he unspooled a 30-minute dissection of what he saw as the flaws in the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry, his voice dripping with disdain. The Senates duty is clear.

He did not say precisely what that duty was  or how, in his words, the Senate would put this right. But it is very evident that Mr. McConnells goal is for the Republican-led Senate to make short work of any trial of Mr. Trump on the two House-passed articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Mr. McConnell wants any proceeding to be bare-bones, with presentations by House prosecutors and defenders of the president followed by a vote to acquit the president of what Mr. McConnell characterizes as partisan accusations that fall far short of the constitutional standard for impeachment.

Democrats, on the other hand, are pressing to hear from potentially central witnesses whom Mr. Trump barred from testifying before the House inquiry about his dealings with Ukraine, including John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser, and Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff. They also want relevant documents that the Trump administration withheld from the House.

If the Houses case is so weak, said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, taunting Mr. McConnell, why is Leader McConnell so afraid of witnesses and documents?

Mr. McConnells position has drawn outrage from Democrats, who argue that he is essentially aiding and abetting the presidents misconduct.

His refusal to permit witnesses and documents really makes him complicit in the Trump cover-up, as it will rightly be seen, and that is going to be one of the main points in his legacy, said Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut.

The issue was left unresolved as Congress exited town on Thursday for the holidays, and Mr. McConnell and Mr. Schumer remain at odds over how to open the Senate trial when and if one occurs.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who labeled Mr. McConnell a rogue majority leader because of his openly hostile attitude toward the House impeachment proceedings, has held off on sending the House articles across the Capitol. First, she says, she wants to make certain fair ground rules are set for the Senate proceedings.

Democrats hope the procedural fight keeps the spotlight squarely on Mr. McConnell  who has already declared himself not an impartial juror  and makes other Senate Republicans queasy about shutting down witnesses when many Americans would expect such testimony as a standard part of any trial.

The issue could be particularly tricky for some Republicans who will be on the ballot next year, such as Senator Susan Collins of Maine, and who will want to be seen as taking impeachment seriously and not rushing to judgment.

And Ms. Pelosi believes that Mr. Trump is so eager for the public vindication of a Senate acquittal that he will put pressure on the majority leader to make it happen even if it means offering some concessions to Mr. Schumer.

For now, however, Mr. McConnell  and many other Senate Republicans  seem unmoved by the House posture. He spent much of Thursday gleefully ridiculing Democrats negotiating tactics.

Do you think this is leverage, to not send us something wed rather not do? he asked reporters this week as he cracked a broad smile outside the Senate chamber, in a departure from his usual dour expression.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to hold off on sending the House articles  to the Senate.
For Mr. McConnell, the role of Mr. Trumps protector in a Senate trial is not necessarily a comfortable one. Though they have worked closely on judges and are linked politically, Mr. McConnell has privately grimaced at some of Mr. Trumps more incendiary tweets and actions, and he has at times taken issue publicly with the president, particularly on Russia.

The majority leader has made clear that he believes Russia was behind the 2016 election interference and has backed penalizing Moscow. When Mr. Trump insisted that Mr. McConnell told him that his phone call with the president of Ukraine was innocent, Mr. McConnell told reporters that he never recalled such a conversation. But he has run the Senate floor with an eye toward minimizing any divisions between Senate Republicans and Mr. Trump.

As majority leader, he has essentially been given sole power by his Republican colleagues to decide what to put on the floor. He has been very stingy in what he has allowed, severely limiting the legislative activity in the Senate to spare Republicans vulnerable in next years elections tough votes.

But in the event of a Senate impeachment trial, he has less ball control, as Mr. McConnell, an avid sports fan, recently described it in an interview with Fox News. Unless a bipartisan agreement is reached, the conduct of the trial will probably be determined by a series of votes. With a slim 53-seat majority, he can afford to lose very few Republicans, and would much prefer to not lose a single one. A shift of four Republicans willing to entertain witnesses could take matters out of his hands.

That would be irritating to Mr. McConnell, who is himself on the ballot next year and has made clear that he has no interest in any separation from Mr. Trump. He has said he will work in concert with Mr. Trumps legal team during the impeachment trial, and on Friday, he escorted Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel, and Eric Ueland, the legislative affairs chief, to the Senate floor to discuss how the proceeding would work.

Calling witnesses could inject unpredictability into a Senate trial and lead to the disclosure of new information damaging to the president. Mr. McConnell likes neither unpredictability nor anything that threatens his own political power.

He only moves if he is personally concerned about his own re-election or the election of his majority, said Senator Richard J. Durbin, Democrat of Illinois and a longtime student of Mr. McConnell from across the aisle.

In an interview with PBS, Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and a chief architect of the impeachment, accused Mr. McConnell of basically surrendering his institutional role to be a coequal branch of government, and acting like the presidents lieutenant.

Mr. McConnell said he considered the demand for witnesses from Senate Democrats an acknowledgment that the House did a shoddy job on the impeachment. He said the call for more testimony equated to a demand that the Senate redo House Democrats homework for them.

To date, the vast majority of Republicans in the Senate seem to share Mr. McConnells opinion of what he calls the thinnest and weakest impeachment case in history.

He is absolutely right, said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the No. 3 Senate Republican. This is a political, not a legal trial. We know what the outcome is going to be and we are not going to allow Schumer to manipulate the process.

Mr. McConnells hard-line stance on witnesses is already drawing caustic comparisons by Democrats to his handling of the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. The day Mr. Scalias death was announced, Mr. McConnell quickly announced that he would not allow President Barack Obama to fill the seat. Judge Garlands nomination languished and died at the end of that year. In the end, a newly inaugurated President Trump nominated Neil M. Gorsuch, who was confirmed in April 2017.

The senators who never gave Merrick Garland a vote and whove been cranking through the confirmation of unqualified judges cant find enough smelling salts and fainting couches when Pelosi plays a little hardball on an impeachment trial, Representative Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut, said on Twitter on Thursday.

Mr. McConnell held to his position on the court vacancy under tremendous pressure from Democrats. His Republican colleagues stuck with him and suffered little political damage, a result that might fortify them in the impeachment fight as well, making the outcome of the current stalemate difficult to predict.

He usually gets pretty much where he wants to go, said Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas and a close ally of Mr. McConnells. And hes got very thick skin.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/mitch-mcconnell-master-of-the-blockade-plots-impeachment-strategy/ar-BBYdbPu?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=mailsignout
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
The Washington Post
Trump touts Putin speaking out against his impeachment
 Colby Itkowitz, Isabelle Khurshudyan
2 hrs ago

Late Friday night, President Trump retweeted a link to an article in which Russian President Vladi­mir Putin defended him against impeachment.

A total Witch Hunt! the president tweeted at 10:30 p.m., as he shared a 36-hour-old Associated Press tweet that read: BREAKING: Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment is far-fetched and predicts the U.S. Senate will reject it.

Trumps boasting of Putins support comes a day after The Washington Post reported that White House advisers feared Trumps belief that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for interfering with the 2016 election was spurred by conversations Trump had had with Putin.

Trumps critics responded on the presidents tweet, expressing exasperation more than incredulity.

At the end of the day, its always Putin First, wrote conservative commentator and Never Trumper Bill Kristol.

Trump wants us to know that Putin has his back. We know, tweeted Eric Columbus, a former Justice Department appointee in the Obama administration.

Putin is a dictator who jails opponents, kills opponents, invades neighbors, interferes in democracies elections, etc. I dont think an American president should be buddying with him. I wonder if Trump defenders are ever (secretly) embarrassed by this stuff. I hope so, wrote Jay Nordlinger, a senior editor at the right-leaning National Review.

At his annual end-of-the-year news conference on Thursday, Putin was asked about Trumps impeachment. He called the charges completely fabricated reasons.

That evening, Russian state media, which follows Putins lead, also threw its support behind Trump.

Popular Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Soloviev gave an impassioned defense of Trump on his evening show, raising his voice several times in a discussion with Atlantic Council expert Ariel Cohen.

I cant understand for what reason [Democrats] dont like Trump, Soloviev said.

Days earlier, on his two-hour Sunday night program, anchor Dmitry Kiselyov opined about how Hollywood has joined the Democrats in being against Trump, portraying him as always on the dark side.

And the state-sponsored Rossiya 1 news channel, which airs Solovievs show, recently broadcast segments of Rudolph W. Giulianis interview with right-wing channel One America News, in which the presidents personal attorney promoted debunked conspiracy theories about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-touts-putin-speaking-out-against-his-impeachment/ar-BBYee6M?ocid=spartanntp
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Bloomberg
Emails Show Trump Asked About Ukraine Aid Before Zelensky Call
Daniel Flatley
4 hrs ago

New documents show President Donald Trump asked about U.S. military aid to Ukraine a month before the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that went on to trigger the impeachment investigation into Trump.

The heavily-redacted documents, obtained under a Freedom of Information request by the Center for Public Integrity, also show that administration officials ordered a hold on the aid about an hour after the leaders call on July 25.

Trump asked about a June 19 article in the Washington Examiner newspaper referencing the aid. Michael Duffey, an official at the Office of Management and Budget, wrote to the Pentagon requesting more detail about the funding, according to an email from Duffey to the Pentagon comptroller.

The President has asked about this funding release, and I have been tasked to follow-up with someone over there to get more detail.

An email from Duffey to Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist on July 25, shortly after the Trump-Zelensky phone call, expressed uneasiness about the hold.

Given the sensitive nature of the request, I appreciate your keeping that information closely held to those who need to know, Duffey wrote.

Duffey, an OMB official working on national security issues, is one of four witnesses Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has requested for the pending Senate trial of Trump on two articles of impeachment passed by the House of Representative this week.

Schumer met with Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday to discuss the terms of a trial. The meeting ended in an impasse before Congress broke for the holidays.

Schumer made clear to Senator McConnell that the witnesses and documents are necessary to ensure a fair trial in the Senate, spokesman Justin Goodman said. McConnell has been pushing for a process that likely wont include any witnesses.

The other officials Schumer has requested are Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, John Bolton, the former national security adviser who left the administration in September, and Robert Blair, an adviser to Mulvaney.

The House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump Wednesday following an investigation into allegations that the president withheld military aid from Ukraine in an effort to extract politically damaging information about a domestic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The historic votes Wednesday won the support of almost all Democrats in the House chamber but not a single Republican, leaving Trump as only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said Saturday on Twitter that the new documents, which CPI -- a non-profit investigative journalism organization -- reported late Friday, show that the internal notes show Trumps direct involvement in the matter.

Murphy later seemed to concede that the documents, while important, were just the latest piece of evidence in a months-long inquiry spearheaded by House Democrats that still seems certain to end in Trumps acquittal by the Republican-controlled Senate, some time in early 2020.

Frankly its just the 77th piece of evidence confirming the same thing, Murphy said in a reply to Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/emails-show-trump-asked-about-ukraine-aid-before-zelensky-call/ar-BBYecVM?li=BBnb7Kz&ocid=mailsignout
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
#okboomer

Approve-disapprove of Senate removing Trump?


Overall: 51-42.
Gen Z: 65-28.
Millennials: 57-36.
Gen X: 55-37.
Boomers: 45-50.


Evangelicals: 43-53.


New Politico poll. Surprised about evangelicals. 
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 04:30:02 PM
New Politico poll. Surprised about evangelicals. 
Abortion and birth control.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:30:13 PM
Abortion and birth control.

I'm surprised he doesn't have more in his corner. But I think this includes all evangelicals and not just white.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:49:07 PM
I'm surprised he doesn't have more in his corner. But I think this includes all evangelicals and not just white.

They've got their courts stacked and Roe v Wade is on death row, once the seed is planted you throw away the packet, as Patti Bouvier would say.
Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Mediaite
Trump Attacks Windmills in Speech to Conservative Group: I Never Understood Wind
 Connor Mannion
5 hrs ago

President Donald Trump went off on a longtime subject of his ire, windmills, during a weekend speech to a conservative group in Florida.

While Trump was mocking the Green New Deal to attendees of the Turning Point USA conference Saturday, he turned his attention to wind power.

I never understood wind, Trump said. I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous  if you are into this  tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?

So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right spewing, whether it is China or Germany, is going into the air, he continued.

A windmill will kill many bald eagles, Trump continued. After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off, that is true. By the way, they make you turn it off. And yet, if you killed one, they put you in jail. That is OK. But why is it OK for windmills to destroy the bird population?

Trump has frequently brought up eagles when bashing windmills, with PolitiFact finding he has inflated figures of eagles getting killed by wind turbines.

Trump went on to attack the idea of subsidies for wind farms and also former 2020 presidential candidate Beto ORourke.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-attacks-windmills-in-speech-to-conservative-group-i-never-understood-wind/ar-BBYfIpV



It beggars belief and denigrates the US to imagine how so many people can support this gobshite.



