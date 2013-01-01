Impeachment was absolutely necessary to be formally transcribed as a matter of record. This is one of the most interesting and monumental periods in western politics, and if US legislators had stood by and not taken a stand against Trump, it would have meant that no level of unethical behaviour by a future president could be impeachable. It's to draw a line in the sand more than anything else. I seriously doubt there will be any short-term political repercussions for either side when it comes to the election.



At the same time, it is unavoidable to think that this was a contrived hack job, especially since a lot of Trump's more serious misdemeanors such as locking up kids in cages, stoking the racial divide, refusal to divulge his tax records, buying the silence of a pornstar, several allegations of rape, supporting a paedophile for the senate, and various examples of self-profiting from the presidency were not taken to task by anyone in the Democratic party. If someone had the gumption to tackle even one of those issues head on at the start of the presidency, or even when the Dems regained control of the House, matters would not have deteriorated as much as they have.



The Ukraine phone call issue for most ordinary people is nothing more than a political tiff, and a lot of the hysteria is manufactured. You can easily imagine that if Obama had covertly asked a foreign government for records on the Trump Organization in 2016, a lot of the same people would have viewed it differently. It's just plain old dirty politics and it's naive to think otherwise.