Ill Douche - Fungal Dick

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59680 on: Today at 11:08:53 AM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:01:02 AM
If he gets away without testifying publicly and the votes go down party lines in the senate (which it will) then it will boost his chances at 2020. 

Which makes the whole thing pointless. But we knew that anyway.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59681 on: Today at 12:25:14 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:01:02 AM
If he gets away without testifying publicly and the votes go down party lines in the senate (which it will) then it will boost his chances at 2020. 

How? Which voters will it sway negatively?

Do you think that Pelosi and all those new Democrat congresspeople are suddenly not survival instinct politicians anymore? They are political animals in swing districts. And they voted to impeach.

3 Dems didn't. 2 of them were not going to survive being primaried anyway. No big deal.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59682 on: Today at 12:27:53 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:08:53 AM
Which makes the whole thing pointless. But we knew that anyway.

It is not pointless. For the first time in life Trump is being told "no".

He is embarrassed by being impeached. You can tell it psychologically affects hm. And Pelosi is gpung to get max impact from this.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59683 on: Today at 12:43:16 PM
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:27:53 PM
It is not pointless. For the first time in life Trump is being told "no".

He is embarrassed by being impeached. You can tell it psychologically affects hm. And Pelosi is gpung to get max impact from this.

Agreed. He hasn't been the same person for a while now.  He seems a bit deflated.
Online Chakan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59684 on: Today at 01:08:02 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:43:16 PM
Agreed. He hasn't been the same person for a while now.  He seems a bit deflated.

Really? He seems like the same c*nt to me, if not more emboldened.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59685 on: Today at 01:20:21 PM
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:27:53 PM
It is not pointless. For the first time in life Trump is being told "no".

He is embarrassed by being impeached. You can tell it psychologically affects hm. And Pelosi is gpung to get max impact from this.

How exactly will this manifest itself in him losing? The guy loves campaigning and sticking it to the system is back now on the agenda. He can campaign on a him vs the establishment ticket again.

I dont really care what happens to him. Whether he gets affected or whether he lines his pocket. We just need him out of office and if anything things like this give him all the battle lines he needs.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59686 on: Today at 01:26:37 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:43:16 PM
Agreed. He hasn't been the same person for a while now.  He seems a bit deflated.

He's flustered. He is unaccustomed to being caught and disciplined. He has dared them to impeach him, because he never imagined that it would happen...

Now Pelosi is saying she will only send it to the Senate when she knows what the trial will look like.

That will bother him even more. Pelosi is in control.
Offline demain

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59687 on: Today at 01:28:22 PM
Impeachment was absolutely necessary to be formally transcribed as a matter of record. This is one of the most interesting and monumental periods in western politics, and if US legislators had stood by and not taken a stand against Trump, it would have meant that no level of unethical behaviour by a future president could be impeachable. It's to draw a line in the sand more than anything else. I seriously doubt there will be any short-term political repercussions for either side when it comes to the election.

At the same time, it is unavoidable to think that this was a contrived hack job, especially since a lot of Trump's more serious misdemeanors such as locking up kids in cages, stoking the racial divide, refusal to divulge his tax records, buying the silence of a pornstar, several allegations of rape, supporting a paedophile for the senate, and various examples of self-profiting from the presidency were not taken to task by anyone in the Democratic party. If someone had the gumption to tackle even one of those issues head on at the start of the presidency, or even when the Dems regained control of the House, matters would not have deteriorated as much as they have.

The Ukraine phone call issue for most ordinary people is nothing more than a political tiff, and a lot of the hysteria is manufactured. You can easily imagine that if Obama had covertly asked a foreign government for records on the Trump Organization in 2016, a lot of the same people would have viewed it differently. It's just plain old dirty politics and it's naive to think otherwise.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59688 on: Today at 01:39:13 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:20:21 PM
How exactly will this manifest itself in him losing? The guy loves campaigning and sticking it to the system is back now on the agenda. He can campaign on a him vs the establishment ticket again.

I dont really care what happens to him. Whether he gets affected or whether he lines his pocket. We just need him out of office and if anything things like this give him all the battle lines he needs.

That line of attacked has not worked in a single political race for the years he has been President. He IS the establishment now. He IS president and has a track record of delivering nothing but judges for conservatives. And that is why his support is stuck at 40%. Clinton was impeached and had 6 years of presidential track record behind him.  His favourability was  greater than 70%...

Offline ChristChristMooseMooseMasMas

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59689 on: Today at 02:15:34 PM
Quote
US government lists fictional nation Wakanda as trade partner

Source BBC

The US Department of Agriculture listed Wakanda as a free-trade partner - despite it being a fictional country.

A USDA spokesperson said the Kingdom of Wakanda was added to the list by accident during a staff test.

The department's online tariff tracker hosted a detailed list of goods the two nations apparently traded, including ducks, donkeys and dairy cows.

In the Marvel universe, Wakanda is the fictional East African home country of superhero Black Panther.

The fictional country was removed soon from the list after US media first queried it, prompting jokes that the countries had started a trade war.

Wakanda first appeared in the Fantastic Four comic in 1966, and made a reappearance when Black Panther was adapted into an Oscar-winning film last year.

The unusual listing was spotted by Francis Tseng, a New York-based software engineer who was looking up agricultural tariffs for a fellowship he was applying for.

He told Reuters news agency that, when he first saw Wakanda on the list, he got "very confused": " thought I misremembered the country from the movie and got it confused with something else."

After the listing was removed, a USDA spokesman told the Washington Post that Wakanda's listing was added as a test file for staff, and was never supposed to be public.

"The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down," he said.

After its removal, an Orlando-based reporter asked: "So do we, or do we not have free trade with Wakanda? Also where are things at on negotiations with Agrabah?"

This is not the first time a fictional country has slipped into the real world.

In 2017, Poland's then-foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski told reporters he had met representatives of a number of nations to discuss Poland's bid to join the UN security council - "such as Belize or San Escobar".

While Belize does exist, San Escobar does not.

At the same time, officials have occasionally erased countries that actually do exist.

In 2004, for example, the cover of an EU guidebook featured a map of EU member states, including the UK. Wales, however, was mysteriously absent.


Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59690 on: Today at 02:33:16 PM
Quote from: Giono on Today at 01:39:13 PM
That line of attacked has not worked in a single political race for the years he has been President. He IS the establishment now. He IS president and has a track record of delivering nothing but judges for conservatives. And that is why his support is stuck at 40%. Clinton was impeached and had 6 years of presidential track record behind him.  His favourability was  greater than 70%...



That sort of tactic worked for Johnson in the UK.
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59691 on: Today at 02:53:54 PM
I'd hate to be so convinced of Trump's inevitable victory. Its basically people admitting they're too scared to hope and that evil has already won.

Why honestly bother being in here? It's a pissing contest to see who can be the biggest doom merchant.
Online OneTouchFooty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59692 on: Today at 03:15:11 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:53:54 PM
I'd hate to be so convinced of Trump's inevitable victory. Its basically people admitting they're too scared to hope and that evil has already won.

Why honestly bother being in here? It's a pissing contest to see who can be the biggest doom merchant.

Trump's ratings are underwater in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, these states were vital for his win in 2016, a collective 77,000 votes into those 3 states. He's favourability has been on the wane despite the average 40% national approval rating. He's trailing in the head to heads in most swing states against all main 3 candidates (Biden, Sanders, Warren) too. I dont think it's as cut and dried as people think.
 


Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59693 on: Today at 03:21:33 PM
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Today at 03:15:11 PM
Trump's ratings are underwater in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, these states were vital for his win in 2016, a collective 77,000 votes into those 3 states. He's favourability has been on the wane despite the average 40% national approval rating. He's trailing in the head to heads in most swing states against all main 3 candidates (Biden, Sanders, Warren) too. I dont think it's as cut and dried as people think.
 

Try telling that to those in here who think Impeachment will lead to some kind of massive sympathy vote for Trump at the next election.  I honestly can't deal with all this fucking negativity today.

People should be glad that, for once, somebody has at least rapped Trump's knuckles publicly; in a way he can't bury, like settling some obscure court case with a fat check and a non disclosure agreement.  And it's clear that even this minor rebuke has unglued him.

It was never about removing him.  It was about holding him to account, even if the gesture was purely symbolic.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59694 on: Today at 03:44:19 PM
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:51:33 PM
POLITICO
Tainted: Impeachment will trail Trump forever
 By Meridith McGraw and Daniel Lippman
3 hrs ago

**SNIP**

What a load of cobblers!

All this non-consequential impeachment does is entrench his support amongst those that choose to follow.

I'm amazed that after so long so many still don't understand Trump or what the point in this all is.
Online OneTouchFooty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59695 on: Today at 04:05:25 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:21:33 PM
Try telling that to those in here who think Impeachment will lead to some kind of massive sympathy vote for Trump at the next election.  I honestly can't deal with all this fucking negativity today.

People should be glad that, for once, somebody has at least rapped Trump's knuckles publicly; in a way he can't bury, like settling some obscure court case with a fat check and a non disclosure agreement.  And it's clear that even this minor rebuke has unglued him.

It was never about removing him.  It was about holding him to account, even if the gesture was purely symbolic.

I think with some it's just a double jinx as most here want the grotesque racist bastard out of office.

People forget how utterly disliked Hillary was too many people especially some Democrats, plus factor in the "fatigue" mentality of a 2 term Dem admin and consider all 3 big name nominations are far more popular in favourability terms than Clinton it doesnt look a that depressing for the Democrats.

Although it remains to be seen how effective all the sneaky social media & psy-ops/disinformation nonsense is this time.

Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:44:19 PM
What a load of cobblers!

All this non-consequential impeachment does is entrench his support amongst those that choose to follow.

I'm amazed that after so long so many still don't understand Trump or what the point in this all is.

Rebuking Trump and holding him to account shouldn't hinge on how his lunatic base feel about it. It's a permanent stain for long after he's gone. The c*nts got away with murder as it is, it would be spineless and an abdication of responsibility for congress to roll over and allow him to keep breaking democratic norms.
Online Red Berry

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59696 on: Today at 04:19:19 PM
The only people who will sympathise with Trump are those who would vote for him regardless.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59697 on: Today at 04:40:25 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:33:16 PM
That sort of tactic worked for Johnson in the UK.

Johnson is delivering Brexit. The UK election was not a normal election. I don't think there is much to learn for 2020.

Ex. Johnson had a minority government. They won the previous election. The GOP lost the house by a landslide a year ago. The GOP has consistently been losing elections since Trump got in.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59698 on: Today at 04:54:32 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:53:54 PM
I'd hate to be so convinced of Trump's inevitable victory. Its basically people admitting they're too scared to hope and that evil has already won.

Why honestly bother being in here? It's a pissing contest to see who can be the biggest doom merchant.

Look at how the GOP and Trump have been scaremongering about how this will all play out in swing districts and swing states. They've been scripting the media's question of Dems. But it didn't work on the impeachment vote. And it is evidence that they are indeed scared and were trying to preempt the election and sow self-doubt in the Dems before the election. 

Why do this if they are confident? Why attack Pelosi etc?

They ain't super confident.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59699 on: Today at 04:57:06 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:21:33 PM
Try telling that to those in here who think Impeachment will lead to some kind of massive sympathy vote for Trump at the next election.  I honestly can't deal with all this fucking negativity today.

People should be glad that, for once, somebody has at least rapped Trump's knuckles publicly; in a way he can't bury, like settling some obscure court case with a fat check and a non disclosure agreement.  And it's clear that even this minor rebuke has unglued him.

It was never about removing him.  It was about holding him to account, even if the gesture was purely symbolic.

It would be the cherry on top if Obama came out and said: "Not even the supposedly Kenyan president was impeached". :)
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59700 on: Today at 04:58:01 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:19:19 PM
The only people who will sympathise with Trump are those who would vote for him regardless.

And that group is geeting smaller, not bigger. Hell, herds of them leave the planet daily.
Online jambutty

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59701 on: Today at 06:16:20 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:21:33 PM
Try telling that to those in here who think Impeachment will lead to some kind of massive sympathy vote for Trump at the next election. 
It was never about removing him.  It was about holding him to account, even if the gesture was purely symbolic.

It's also put the real facts, not the transcript 'facts' out there for those that heard it.

It will swing a few intelligent Dumpster voters who were giving him the benefit of the doubt.

If only the Dems could come up with a half palatable candidate, they'd schlong the bastard.

Bloomberg is the answer.
Online Giono

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59702 on: Today at 06:19:05 PM
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:16:20 PM
It's also put the real facts, not the transcript 'facts' out there for those that heard it.

It will swing a few intelligent Dumpster voters who were giving him the benefit of the doubt.

If only the Dems could come up with a half palatable candidate, they'd schlong the bastard.

Bloomberg is the answer.

Schlong?

Who will Bloomberg excite to get out to the polls? Turn-out will be important.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59703 on: Today at 06:26:21 PM
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:25:14 PM
How? Which voters will it sway negatively?

Do you think that Pelosi and all those new Democrat congresspeople are suddenly not survival instinct politicians anymore? They are political animals in swing districts. And they voted to impeach.

3 Dems didn't. 2 of them were not going to survive being primaried anyway. No big deal.

The trial is being held in the Republican controlled senate. They set the rules and judge it how they see fit. Of course they are supposed to judge the evidence, but as he has said in the past 'He could shoot someone on Main Street and still get elected'.

Even in the very unlikely event the senate votes to impeach, there is absolutely nothing legally stopping him running in 2020.

There's also nothing stopping Mike Pence being made president, bringing Trump in as Vice President and then standing down letting Trump back in.

It is the definition of a kangaroo court no matter the result
Online Chakan

Re: Ill Douche - Fungal Dick
Reply #59704 on: Today at 06:34:53 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:26:21 PM
The trial is being held in the Republican controlled senate. They set the rules and judge it how they see fit. Of course they are supposed to judge the evidence, but as he has said in the past 'He could shoot someone on Main Street and still get elected'.

Even in the very unlikely event the senate votes to impeach, there is absolutely nothing legally stopping him running in 2020.

There's also nothing stopping Mike Pence being made president, bringing Trump in as Vice President and then standing down letting Trump back in.

It is the definition of a kangaroo court no matter the result

I'm pretty sure an impeached president can't run for president again...

Please tell me that's a rule somewhere.
