Still up in the air whether there will be a second season. I normally don't like Clarkson, but he was at times sincere in this and I quite enjoyed it, some good moments and genuinely heartwarming in places.



The residents of Chaddington are so like the community I grew up in it's hilarious. So resistant to any change or mild disruption to the peace. I grew up in the City in South Liverpool until age 8, then moved out to a heavily rural community in Cheshire, in the middle of nowhere, so can sort of understand why Clarkson is both at odds with and fascinated by the rural life.



There is a man in the village I grew up in, who has not left the confines of the village since he went on a school trip to Liverpool in the 1960s. He is in his late 60s and has only ever been in the village since (which has an extortionately priced farm shop, tea rooms, a couple of pubs and nothing else) and lives in a cottage on the farm he grew up on. That's why I found Caleb's story about going to London but not leaving the coach hilarious, because there truly are people like this about. This bloke has the same routine he has had for the last 50 years - get up, work the farm, on a Friday he goes to the same pub, at the weekends he assists the shoot. It's almost a village legend, his refusal to leave the area for anything whatsoever. In his eyes, the village has everything he needs and is perfect. I suppose it's nice he's content with just that.



I'd quite like to see another season, it's clearly a beautiful place to live and brings back fond memories of growing up in the countryside and how beautiful it could be.