It's not about cars and I know hes not everyone's cup of tea but Clarksons new show - Clarksons Farm is really, really good. It's on prime. Possibly the best thing I've watched this year.
Have watched 5 so far and forced myself to turn it off so I had some left over. Some of the scenes with the sheep and lambs are quite moving.
Some of the summer scenes are beautiful, it's a lovely part of the country. He owns a huge tract if land.Hes a lucky man. Oh and he happens to have a beautiful girlfriend.
Was about to post the same
Im fascinated by how much work goes into farming. Them explaining what it costs per acre and what yield they get
Also fascinating to listen to the insect population due to farming and what clarkson is trying to do to rectify that. Wilding across his farm and the bees and the ponds etc etc etc
I know most on here think hes a Tory twat, but I think this show is fantastic. Theres a lot of over the top stuff but also a massive human element, especially with the sheep and owls and him being a lover of birds and setting owl boxes across his property