Enjoying it a lot. My Grandfather was a farmer not far from where its set. I used to love going out with him to feed the animals and check crops. As a series it brings a lot of great memories back including the lambing season, which is both a beautiful and harsh time of year.



Id echo Tepid re some of the characters in this. My grandpa never really had holidays and was helped by two men in particular who only ever worked for him and were born and lived their whole lives within 20 miles of the farm. One had a Robin Reliant! Both took some time to get used to how theyd talk!



The machinery was less complex as I remember though and one of the guys was able to fix anything!



Health and safety is also different now. I remember playing in grain sheds and jumping off piles of bails. How we didnt get hurt I dont know. The worst injury I had was scratches from an angry cockerel!



Its a lot of hard work but I think if you love the life theres little better. Shame our current govt seem set on making life for our farmers harder and harder!