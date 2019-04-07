« previous next »
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #160 on: April 7, 2019, 08:27:33 pm »
been a good series this one.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #161 on: April 8, 2019, 12:06:23 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 14, 2019, 03:20:13 pm
It's just going to be specials after this series - Richard Porter confirmed it himself on the Gareth Jones podcast.

Won't miss the tent stuff, but it would be a shame if it also means an end to those more thoughtful pieces too.

That Mongolia special is some of the best work they have done in ages, not sure about it seeming less scripted, but it definitely felt a lot less forced in the scripting.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #162 on: April 8, 2019, 07:16:03 am »
I've always kinda preferred the "each buy one 'something' for a few grand, customise it and do a few challenges" episodes myself.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #163 on: April 12, 2019, 01:59:47 pm »
Great piece on the death of the Ford Saloon
Some great old Cortinas in there, forgotten how good looking a car it used to be.

In the US they have more or less stopped making saloons/sedans. Only audi merc and bmw are really selling a shit ton of them. Ford GM etc mainly sell SUVs in all shapes and sizes

Much prefer the specials and as already stated the Mongolia one was extremely good.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #164 on: April 12, 2019, 07:04:26 pm »
I think Ford have actually stopped making all cars besides the mustang in the states now haven't they, it is just suvs and trucks from them now.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #165 on: April 12, 2019, 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on April 12, 2019, 07:04:26 pm
I think Ford have actually stopped making all cars besides the mustang in the states now haven't they, it is just suvs and trucks from them now.

Focus and Fusion off the top of my head.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #166 on: April 12, 2019, 07:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Claus on April 12, 2019, 07:10:35 pm
Focus and Fusion off the top of my head.

Only Focus will be a crossover, so seems more like they are trying to make use of the brand, is the Fusion actually hanging around or is it just the name being reused in a similar manner?
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #167 on: April 12, 2019, 07:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on April 12, 2019, 07:20:06 pm
Only Focus will be a crossover, so seems more like they are trying to make use of the brand, is the Fusion actually hanging around or is it just the name being reused in a similar manner?

Focus is gonna be a crossover? That's disappointing. I really liked the faster versions of it. The RS was a lot of fun.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #168 on: April 12, 2019, 11:29:42 pm »
Mustang and Focus Active only by the end of the year
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #169 on: January 28, 2020, 07:31:00 pm »
I quit enjoyed the latest one "Seaman", about a boat ride through Vietnam.

Pretty interesting stuff. Great ending of what crossing a sea in a river boat can look like.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #170 on: December 3, 2020, 01:06:27 pm »
New episode coming Dec 18th, titled "A Massive Hunt". Set in Madagascar on the search for some lost pirate treasure.

Apparently have another already filmed, slightly shorter at around an hour, based in Scotland.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #171 on: December 17, 2020, 11:18:15 pm »
Seems to have gone live slightly early and is available now.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #172 on: January 1, 2021, 10:39:27 am »
Slightly disappointing this one. Dare I say it, but it looks to me like Hammond and May are tired of it all?
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #173 on: January 1, 2021, 11:36:24 am »
it was what it was. these days you pretty much know what you're going to get from them.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #174 on: June 11, 2021, 10:20:08 pm »
It's not about cars and I know hes not everyone's cup of tea but Clarksons new show - Clarksons Farm is really, really good. It's on prime. Possibly the best thing I've watched this year.
Have watched 5 so far and forced myself to turn it off so I had some left over. Some of the scenes with the sheep  and lambs are quite moving.
Some of the summer scenes are beautiful, it's a lovely part of the country. He owns a huge tract if land.Hes a lucky man. Oh and he happens to have a beautiful girlfriend.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #175 on: June 12, 2021, 05:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 11, 2021, 10:20:08 pm
It's not about cars and I know hes not everyone's cup of tea but Clarksons new show - Clarksons Farm is really, really good. It's on prime. Possibly the best thing I've watched this year.
Have watched 5 so far and forced myself to turn it off so I had some left over. Some of the scenes with the sheep  and lambs are quite moving.
Some of the summer scenes are beautiful, it's a lovely part of the country. He owns a huge tract if land.Hes a lucky man. Oh and he happens to have a beautiful girlfriend.

Was about to post the same
Im fascinated by how much work goes into farming. Them explaining what it costs per acre and what yield they get

Also fascinating to listen to the insect population due to farming and what clarkson is trying to do to rectify that. Wilding across his farm and the bees and the ponds etc etc etc

I know most on here think hes a Tory twat, but I think this show is fantastic. Theres a lot of over the top stuff but also a massive human element, especially with the sheep and owls and him being a lover of birds and setting owl boxes across his property

Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #176 on: June 13, 2021, 07:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 11, 2021, 10:20:08 pm
It's not about cars and I know hes not everyone's cup of tea but Clarksons new show - Clarksons Farm is really, really good. It's on prime. Possibly the best thing I've watched this year.
Have watched 5 so far and forced myself to turn it off so I had some left over. Some of the scenes with the sheep  and lambs are quite moving.
Some of the summer scenes are beautiful, it's a lovely part of the country. He owns a huge tract if land.Hes a lucky man. Oh and he happens to have a beautiful girlfriend.


Watched the first two episodes last night and thought it was fantastic. Had to laugh when his OTT tractor broke down and all the instructions were in either Italian, German or French. And I never knew sheep could jump over walls!
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #177 on: June 13, 2021, 07:29:56 pm »
Kaleb is so like the farming kids I went to school with its untrue.

Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #178 on: June 17, 2021, 07:27:55 pm »
Is Gerald a paid actor?
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #179 on: June 17, 2021, 08:56:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 17, 2021, 07:27:55 pm
Is Gerald a paid actor?
I come from the countryside (although a different bit).  Some of those who work on farms genuinely never go further than the nearest town and spend most of the time just with a few people.  They can be very difficult to understand

Whilst theyve used him for comic effect, he seems very very genuine to me.  As does Kaleb.  I went to school with people so like him its funny
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #180 on: June 17, 2021, 10:18:05 pm »
Enjoying it a lot. My Grandfather was a farmer not far from where its set. I used to love going out with him to feed the animals and check crops. As a series it brings a lot of great memories back including the lambing season, which is both a beautiful and harsh time of year.

Id echo Tepid re some of the characters in this. My grandpa never really had holidays and was helped by two men in particular who only ever worked for him and were born and lived their whole lives within 20 miles of the farm. One had a Robin Reliant!  Both took some time to get used to how theyd talk!

The machinery was less complex as I remember though and one of the guys was able to fix anything!

Health and safety is also different now. I remember playing in grain sheds and jumping off piles of bails. How we didnt get hurt I dont know. The worst injury I had was scratches from an angry cockerel!

Its a lot of hard work but I think if you love the life theres little better. Shame our current govt seem set on making life for our farmers harder and harder!
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #181 on: June 17, 2021, 11:35:44 pm »
Gerald and Kaleb have the same surname, Cooper, I noticed on the credits. Must be his grandad.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #182 on: June 17, 2021, 11:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 17, 2021, 11:35:44 pm
Gerald and Kaleb have the same surname, Cooper, I noticed on the credits. Must be his grandad.

Or his wife.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #183 on: June 18, 2021, 07:33:50 am »
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #184 on: June 20, 2021, 07:01:47 pm »
Could be both.

Quite enjoying the farm thing. Clarkson's a twat obviously, but he comes across as vaguely sincere in this and knows how to make good tv.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #185 on: June 21, 2021, 10:26:55 am »
Quote from: Djozer on June 20, 2021, 07:01:47 pm
Could be both.

Quite enjoying the farm thing. Clarkson's a twat obviously, but he comes across as vaguely sincere in this and knows how to make good tv.

Its the typical Clarkson fare for me, he has something he doesn't really know about, he'll give it a go, usually fail, then get somebody in to sort it, then the end scene of something oddly amusing......tears for my dead sheep, oh this is a tasty lasagne....

Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #186 on: June 21, 2021, 03:16:29 pm »
The star of the show for me was Charlie, his encyclopedic knowledge of all things farming is amazing.
Re: The Grand Tour - Clarkson, Hammond and May
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:05:57 pm »
Kaleb for the comedy and Charlie for his knowledge does it for me. I wish I could understand what Gerald was talking about though.

Great series actually.
