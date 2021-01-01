« previous next »
Hope he recovery quickly.
Bad luck for Joe as he was getting into a groove and playing well. But now its time for Quansah to step up and try to rediscover his early career form that earned him rave reviews. Its not worth the risk of rushing Konate back for Man Utd given his injury record and given how threadbare we are now in this department. In an ideal world Virgil should not be starting any non PL games in January unless it is essential.
Hoping its not a bad injury, hes been fantastic this season!

Speedy recovery Joe!
Shame he was imperious before he went off, him and Konate are so good at beating attackers to the ball and inadvertently starting the press, a lot of the times youll see them push up all the way near the opponents 18 yard box to win the ball early, theyre both incredible athletes it allows us to play in a certain way.
A magnificent professional and would have perhaps been an all time great was it not for the injuries.

He is either very unlucky or simply too injury prone.

We need a centre half in January and I think we need to shake hands with Joe in the summer. We cant keep being a Joe Gomez injury away from a defensive injury crisis because we are simply never too far away from a Joe Gomez injury.
A magnificent professional and would have perhaps been an all time great was it not for the injuries.

He is either very unlucky or simply too injury prone.

We need a centre half in January and I think we need to shake hands with Joe in the summer. We cant keep being a Joe Gomez injury away from a defensive injury crisis because we are simply never too far away from a Joe Gomez injury.
First time hes been injured in years. No way we should contemplate selling him again
Since his big ACL injury in 20/21, Gomez has only missed 1 month from November-December 2021 and 1 month from February-March 2023 through injury. Not a bad record for the past 3 and a half years.

Him being injury prone is a bit of a myth really.
A magnificent professional and would have perhaps been an all time great was it not for the injuries.

He is either very unlucky or simply too injury prone.

We need a centre half in January and I think we need to shake hands with Joe in the summer. We cant keep being a Joe Gomez injury away from a defensive injury crisis because we are simply never too far away from a Joe Gomez injury.

Is this a wind up?
Since his big ACL injury in 20/21, Gomez has only missed 1 month from November-December 2021 and 1 month from February-March 2023 through injury. Not a bad record for the past 3 and a half years.

Him being injury prone is a bit of a myth really.

Once you're labelled as injury prone you'll forever be injury prone by the looks of it!
A magnificent professional and would have perhaps been an all time great was it not for the injuries.

He is either very unlucky or simply too injury prone.

We need a centre half in January and I think we need to shake hands with Joe in the summer. We cant keep being a Joe Gomez injury away from a defensive injury crisis because we are simply never too far away from a Joe Gomez injury.

Wow. That's a shout and a half lad.
Didnt think it was that controversial to be honest but there you go.

Point taken re: recent injury record, but before last season his time in the team was very limited which kind of helps with injuries.

I really like the lad and the player, I dont mean any disrespect and might be talking complete shit but I think we need another centre half and I think hed ultimately be the one to lose out if we signed one.
In his 10 seasons at LFC, he's had 5 seasons playing between 1000 and 1999 PL minutes (out of maximum possible 3420), and 5 seasons playing between 0 and 999 minutes. He's never played 2000 PL minutes in a season (best mark is exactly 1999!). So I can see Stewy's point: whether it's fitness or not being first choice, he has not historically been someone we can lock in as a reliable first choice for a campaign, unlike Virgil who has played 2835-3420 minutes in all except the Year of T-Rex. Unfortunately we've never had that luxury, with Matip and Ibou having similar minute profiles to Joe's.
How did they know so soon it was a long lay off? (From Slots post match comments)
How did they know so soon it was a long lay off? (From Slots post match comments)

They don't, they.just know it's a hamstring injury so it's going to be a few weeks minimum.
In his 10 seasons at LFC, he's had 5 seasons playing between 1000 and 1999 PL minutes (out of maximum possible 3420), and 5 seasons playing between 0 and 999 minutes. He's never played 2000 PL minutes in a season (best mark is exactly 1999!). So I can see Stewy's point: whether it's fitness or not being first choice, he has not historically been someone we can lock in as a reliable first choice for a campaign, unlike Virgil who has played 2835-3420 minutes in all except the Year of T-Rex. Unfortunately we've never had that luxury, with Matip and Ibou having similar minute profiles to Joe's.

Perhaps Virgils dependability is unusual, rather than Joel, Ibou and Joe all being undependable and injury prone
Perhaps Virgils dependability is unusual, rather than Joel, Ibou and Joe all being undependable and injury prone

Virgil is obviously top-percentile range for durability, but if you scan the minutes played for other recent European regulars like ADFC, Arse, Chelsea, Spurs, Villa, you'll find in each case at least two central defenders who regularly manage 2400+ minutes in most seasons. Ibou has never gone past 1570 - maybe this season he will set a personal best, having managed 970 in half a season - so I think when you add Matip to the mix it's fair to say our 2nd CB has been below average durability since the departure of Lovren. While VVD is fit we can generally rotate the other three sufficiently well, but it's no surprise that when a dog act felled him for one season the squad soon imploded.

Not drawing too many conclusions from all this; I wouldn't necessarily advocate buying a 5th CB in January because we'd be overstocked most of the time, but it does feel like every season relies heavily on Virg not being assaulted. Still two Everton fixtures to get through...
