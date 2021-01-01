Perhaps Virgils dependability is unusual, rather than Joel, Ibou and Joe all being undependable and injury prone



Virgil is obviously top-percentile range for durability, but if you scan the minutes played for other recent European regulars like ADFC, Arse, Chelsea, Spurs, Villa, you'll find in each case at least two central defenders who regularly manage 2400+ minutes in most seasons. Ibou has never gone past 1570 - maybe this season he will set a personal best, having managed 970 in half a season - so I think when you add Matip to the mix it's fair to say our 2nd CB has been below average durability since the departure of Lovren. While VVD is fit we can generally rotate the other three sufficiently well, but it's no surprise that when a dog act felled him for one season the squad soon imploded.Not drawing too many conclusions from all this; I wouldn't necessarily advocate buying a 5th CB in January because we'd be overstocked most of the time, but it does feel like every season relies heavily on Virg not being assaulted. Still two Everton fixtures to get through...