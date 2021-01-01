In his 10 seasons at LFC, he's had 5 seasons playing between 1000 and 1999 PL minutes (out of maximum possible 3420), and 5 seasons playing between 0 and 999 minutes. He's never played 2000 PL minutes in a season (best mark is exactly 1999!). So I can see Stewy's point: whether it's fitness or not being first choice, he has not historically been someone we can lock in as a reliable first choice for a campaign, unlike Virgil who has played 2835-3420 minutes in all except the Year of T-Rex. Unfortunately we've never had that luxury, with Matip and Ibou having similar minute profiles to Joe's.