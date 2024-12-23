He's playing his best football since he was a central part of our championship-winning team and before he got that serious injury while away with the England squad in late 2020. And that's a huge compliment because Gomez was the best young centre back in the world in 2019-20. Do you remember how imperious he was in the World Club Championships that season? And how he and Virg were a freakishly quick centre-back pairing when we won the league?
He's a confidence player, Joe. More than most. He took a right battering against Napoli in the Champions League when Osimhen took a liking to his defending. And, almost inevitably, his morale crumbled in the weeks afterwards. The recovery was long and hard and entailed Joe becoming a utility player to be played anywhere across the back line, as he did last season.
But he's been superb in his authentic position at centre half this season. No one will be more surprised - and gratified - than Slot. When everything comes together with Gomez you get the full kit for a centre back. Pace, strength, touch, positional nous, and productivity with the ball. Long may it last.