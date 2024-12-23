« previous next »
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7640 on: December 23, 2024, 05:41:25 pm »
I imagine the opposition's courage tends to falter and fail a lot more when seeing Konate and Virgil as the centre-back pairing than any other combinations
Offline muszka

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7641 on: December 26, 2024, 10:47:09 pm »
If Gomez can stay fit enough to cover for when Konate is injured then we can beat anyone. So glad Joe stayed in the summer and can't wait till he scores his goal!
Offline Gus 1855

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7642 on: December 26, 2024, 10:52:24 pm »
Hes been superb on one on ones in the last spell. Seems to read that side of the game really well.

Im delighted he stayed, seems a very likeable fellow.
Offline DHRED

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7643 on: December 26, 2024, 10:53:29 pm »
Big Joe is just mr cool calm and collected. Probably helps having the handsome colossus of Van Dijk beside him, but they have both been superb recently.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7644 on: December 26, 2024, 11:01:56 pm »
Another great game. I shudder to think we almost got rid of him in a deal to sign Plug.   Makes me wonder if we had an alternative to Joe??.   A potential title losing decision of not.
Offline L.Suarez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7645 on: December 27, 2024, 07:43:15 am »
Needs a new contract that keeps him in the team until his mid thirties.
Offline richmiller1

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7646 on: December 27, 2024, 10:22:52 am »
As someone who grew up with the likes Ruddock, Babb, Scales, and later the likes of Henchoz and Hyppia, it still blows my mind having a centre half that can pull off the turn he managed on the touchline in the first half.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7647 on: December 27, 2024, 12:32:02 pm »
It's nice to see this open again as the lad always gives his best n usually that's pretty good. I'm sure it won't be long before posts go south again n gets this topic locked due to the knobs
Offline disgraced figgy pudding

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7648 on: December 27, 2024, 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: L.Suarez on December 27, 2024, 07:43:15 am
Needs a new contract that keeps him in the team until his mid thirties.

He's under contract until 2027 so we probably won't look into extending that until next year at the earliest. I hope we do extend him as I'd like to think the worst of his injuries are behind him, and he's still just 27 years old which feels nuts.

Gomez is a title winning centre half, so it's no surprise he's done so well since coming back in there. We can definitely win it again with him playing the full season, even though I think Konate will come back in when fit. I've been glad to actually see him play at centre half too, it's his natural and best position even though we'd probably still be quality with him starting at full back on either side.

At the end of November I was thinking he must be pretty pissed off at barely playing under Slot, probably looking for a move in the summer like almost happened a few months ago. But it looks like he can play 40 games in all competitions again, amazing to see after all these years.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7649 on: December 27, 2024, 01:28:50 pm »
Fair fucks to him. Stepped up when needed.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7650 on: December 27, 2024, 02:56:56 pm »
He's playing his best football since he was a central part of our championship-winning team and before he got that serious injury while away with the England squad in late 2020. And that's a huge compliment because Gomez was the best young centre back in the world in 2019-20. Do you remember how imperious he was in the World Club Championships that season? And how he and Virg were a freakishly quick centre-back pairing when we won the league?

He's a confidence player, Joe. More than most. He took a right battering against Napoli in the Champions League when Osimhen took a liking to his defending. And, almost inevitably, his morale crumbled in the weeks afterwards. The recovery was long and hard and entailed Joe becoming a utility player to be played anywhere across the back line, as he did last season.

But he's been superb in his authentic position at centre half this season. No one will be more surprised - and gratified - than Slot. When everything comes together with Gomez you get the full kit for a centre back. Pace, strength, touch, positional nous, and productivity with the ball. Long may it last.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7651 on: December 27, 2024, 03:02:28 pm »
Hes scoring the title clincher at the Kop End and doing a lap with his shirt off. Its gonna cost fsg a fortune cause the roofs coming off.
Offline Jean Girard

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 07:17:20 pm »
Fingers crossed it's not a bad one! Deserves some luck does Joey.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 07:19:37 pm »
He's done a good job last season and this. Looked like a tweak of the hammy. Hopefully short term. Ibou nearly back so not too bad.
Online suede lady

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 07:19:56 pm »
Yes I sincerely hope it is not to serious, though is reaction and him come off straight efter indicate it could be.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 07:20:10 pm »
Looked like a hamstring so imagine it will be at least a few weeks. Thankfully it sounds like Konate is nearly ready.
Offline Gladbach73

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 07:20:48 pm »
Looked like a hamstring, anyone know when Ibou is due to be back?
Offline RedSince86

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 07:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 07:20:48 pm
Looked like a hamstring, anyone know when Ibou is due to be back?
Fa cup game is in 2 weeks time, hopefully it can be his first game back.
Online smutchin

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 07:24:45 pm »
Really unlucky today. Played very well until the injury. Hope hes not out for long, hes made himself very important to us again.
Online Bread

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 07:29:50 pm »
Hasn't been injured in a good few years, and just as he forces his way back into the team and playing extremely well, he picks up an injury. It's rotten luck.

Hopefully nothing serious and he'll be in contention for United.
Offline Judge Red

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7660 on: Today at 07:36:49 pm »
Gutted for the lad. Played so well since hes come in to his favoured position so much so I havent seen or heard one comment about him not being good enough or a liability knobheads were spouting about him. Hope hes back in contention soon. Me n the youngest are desperate to take off when he scores.
Offline SantaAtHeart

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 07:38:37 pm »
Slot saying Joe will be out for a while
Offline farawayred

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 07:42:25 pm »
Damn luck for Joe... He was flying.
Offline Zlen

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 07:43:17 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 07:38:37 pm
Slot saying Joe will be out for a while

Ah fuckidy fuck.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 07:44:14 pm »
Come back soon, Joe.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 07:45:36 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 07:38:37 pm
Slot saying Joe will be out for a while

Depends what a while means. Was always gonna be a few weeks when he held the hammy. Hopefully a tweak rather than anything long term.
Online Fromola

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 07:38:37 pm
Slot saying Joe will be out for a while

It's a hamstring strain so it'll be a few weeks at least, hopefully more minor than Saka's.
Online Piggies in Blankies

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 07:47:18 pm »
Had my brother in law over. He reckoned 3-4 weeks from what he could see (hes a sports physio!)
Offline Dougle

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7668 on: Today at 07:48:23 pm »
He's been brilliant for us this season. Get better soon lad.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7669 on: Today at 07:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:47:18 pm
Had my brother in law over. He reckoned 3-4 weeks from what he could see (hes a sports physio!)

I will take that. 😊
Offline Avens Calendar

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7670 on: Today at 07:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 07:45:36 pm
Depends what a while means. Was always gonna be a few weeks when he held the hammy. Hopefully a tweak rather than anything long term.

Yeah the context was clearly that Slot has no detailed insight at this point, but it's a hamstring injury. Hopefully less severe than feared, but it sounded like Konate was a slight chance for the United game anyway.
Online SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7671 on: Today at 07:52:22 pm »
come back soon, come back 100% fit, Joe.

if he's out for January it's:

MAN UTD h
SPURS (LC) a
ACCRINGTON STANLEY (FAC) h
NOTTS FOREST a           
BRENTFORD a                           
LOSC (CL) h
IPSWICH h
PSV CL (a)

Only1 difficult PL game there - Brentford.  And 4 games where we won't be sweating on the result.

Offline Stevo79

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7672 on: Today at 07:54:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:52:22 pm
come back soon, come back 100% fit, Joe.

if he's out for January it's:

MAN UTD h
SPURS (LC) a
ACCRINGTON STANLEY (FAC) h
NOTTS FOREST a           
BRENTFORD a                           
LOSC (CL) h
IPSWICH h
PSV CL (a)

Only1 difficult PL game there - Brentford.  And 4 games where we won't be sweating on the result.

Forest?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7673 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:52:22 pm
come back soon, come back 100% fit, Joe.

if he's out for January it's:

MAN UTD h
SPURS (LC) a
ACCRINGTON STANLEY (FAC) h
NOTTS FOREST a           
BRENTFORD a                           
LOSC (CL) h
IPSWICH h
PSV CL (a)

Only1 difficult PL game there - Brentford.  And 4 games where we won't be sweating on the result.

Have you forgotten about Forest?
Online SamLad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7674 on: Today at 07:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 07:54:38 pm
Forest?
Arne will make sure we don't slip up against them again.
Offline Rosario

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 08:27:27 pm »
So disappointing for Joe personally first and foremost, and for our own ambitions going forward when we could've rotated the CB's a bit over the next month or so.
Offline Samie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 08:48:20 pm »
https://xcancel.com/LewisSteele_/status/1873457788229443749

Quote
Just spoke to Joe Gomez in mixed zone. Says its a hamstring injury but doesnt know how severe until scans. Seemed in good spirits but obviously gutted inside.
Offline Fordy

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7677 on: Today at 09:09:23 pm »
He was playing so well. Shame but hopefully he he will be back soon.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7678 on: Today at 09:45:37 pm »
Jeez give the lad a break. Probably a couple of years since his last proper injury, back to his best and now it hits

Hope hes back soon
