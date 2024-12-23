Needs a new contract that keeps him in the team until his mid thirties.



He's under contract until 2027 so we probably won't look into extending that until next year at the earliest. I hope we do extend him as I'd like to think the worst of his injuries are behind him, and he's still just 27 years old which feels nuts.Gomez is a title winning centre half, so it's no surprise he's done so well since coming back in there. We can definitely win it again with him playing the full season, even though I think Konate will come back in when fit. I've been glad to actually see him play at centre half too, it's his natural and best position even though we'd probably still be quality with him starting at full back on either side.At the end of November I was thinking he must be pretty pissed off at barely playing under Slot, probably looking for a move in the summer like almost happened a few months ago. But it looks like he can play 40 games in all competitions again, amazing to see after all these years.