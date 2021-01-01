Watching the game back, half an hour in



announcer "Gomez"

He pauses and watches Gomez, who hits a 35-40 yard diagonal exact vvd special (but in the left side direction) right on to Gakpos toe. Announcer grows excited



"Expansively picking out Gakpo. Nice take by the Dutchman."



Kind of sums us up atm they were both glued to the bench somewhat and look how good they are. So great to watch this stuff.



I always feel that people forget just how fast Joe Gomez is as well as how natural his athleticism. When he came up as a kid and rogers stuck him at lb total newbie and he breezed it and then some in a startlingly incredible way. His careers been blighted by injuries but the base model is a rolls royce. modern science and very hard work hes been all the way back for a couple of years now maybe more, this guy is a potent football player.









