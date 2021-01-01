« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Good steady game, great professional..
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
My best mate, and yours
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Boss game from Joey!

But it would be a bit uncomfortable to walk with Haaland in his pocket, I hope he doesn't forget to take him out...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
He was SO good today. I love this lad. I hope he continues with us.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Lovely stuff Joe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
One scary moment, and that might've been Kelleher's fault.

Otherwise, brilliant!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Magnificent performance ... never in doubt about his class and quality and so fucking glad he stayed.  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Been saying play him as a CB for the longest time

Hes class
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Brilliant Joe Gomez 👏
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
The only player in the squad to play under three Liverpool first team managers, a constant and a rock for so long, and still young for a CB and still knocking it out the park. Go Jomez!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Hes my fucking best mate. Not yours
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
In his prime.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
He's mine, he's always been mine.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
So glad we kept him in the summer. He is going to be vital for us this season. So versatile and dependable. Some fantastic passing from him today too! Delighted for him.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Watching the game back, half an hour in

announcer  "Gomez"
He pauses and watches Gomez, who hits a 35-40 yard diagonal exact vvd special  (but in the left side direction) right on to Gakpos toe. Announcer grows excited

"Expansively picking out Gakpo. Nice take by the Dutchman."

Kind of sums us up atm  they were both glued to the bench somewhat and look how good they are. So great to watch this stuff.

I always feel that people forget just how fast Joe Gomez is as well as how natural his athleticism. When he came up as a kid and rogers stuck him at lb total newbie and he breezed it and then some in a startlingly incredible way. His careers been blighted by injuries but the base model is a rolls royce. modern science and very hard work hes been all the way back for a couple of years now maybe more, this guy is a potent football player.   




Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
The goal is coming THIS SEASON and it is going to be beautiful  ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I've always believed in the lad. I just think hes been unlucky firstly with injuries and also to be competing with truly great CBs like Virg, Matip and Konate.

Hopefully he gets this run in the side and definitively proves what an asset he is.

I would prefer he never got injured ofc but I said it in Konate thread I was looking forward to seeing Gomez (and Quansah) Having your first choice 11 is always great,  but for me football is also about these beautiful moments someone steps up when needed.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Fucking love the lad
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
If the big man scores, Anfield's roof will ilft up by 6 inches.  LOL
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
That'd improve the view from the back row of the Kenny.

Go ed Joe!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I guess 1 day when we are 5-nil up with a penalty to be taken...why not (lol)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
He was excellent
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Tony Adam's 1998 style, when he scored in last home game of season when the title was already wrapped up.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Remarkable talent and consistency. He can be out of the squad for months... then comes in and does as good a job as ever.
