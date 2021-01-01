« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

The holly and the jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7520 on: Yesterday at 06:27:58 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:48:08 pm
He's stepped up so many times, in all sorts of different positions. I've never understood the criticism he gets. I was gutted when I heard he might be leaving in the summer, and what a loss that would've been. I trust him to do the business tomorrow.

Absolutely.
keyop

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7521 on: Yesterday at 06:42:18 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 12:32:44 pm
Gomez/VVD kept 9 clean sheets in 10 games at one point during 19/20. They went seven games without conceding at another point that year. Their record when playing together is elite.
Keeping him was a very wise move, as he can play anywhere across the back line when needed. He's been such a useful player for us, and although he's had his injuries and isn't first choice anymore, he was a steal at £3.5m and he's been a great player who can be relied on when we need him. Him and Virgil were unpassable at times when they were playing together regularly.

Can't believe he's still only 27. Hopefully he stays fit for a few more years yet, keeps on playing his part, and finally gets his first goal. Every successful team needs a player like Joe.
Eeyore

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7522 on: Yesterday at 07:35:04 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:42:18 pm
Keeping him was a very wise move, as he can play anywhere across the back line when needed. He's been such a useful player for us, and although he's had his injuries and isn't first choice anymore, he was a steal at £3.5m and he's been a great player who can be relied on when we need him. Him and Virgil were unpassable at times when they were playing together regularly.

Can't believe he's still only 27. Hopefully he stays fit for a few more years yet, keeps on playing his part, and finally gets his first goal. Every successful team needs a player like Joe.

It wasn't a choice Newcastle sold another player to stay within PSR.
Kalito

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7523 on: Yesterday at 08:50:42 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 04:48:08 pm
He's stepped up so many times, in all sorts of different positions. I've never understood the criticism he gets. I was gutted when I heard he might be leaving in the summer, and what a loss that would've been. I trust him to do the business tomorrow.
:thumbup
farawayred

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7524 on: Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:35:04 pm
It wasn't a choice Newcastle sold another player to stay within PSR.
I'm glad that door shut. I've voices my discontent with the efforts to offload him. His versatility is incredbly helpful and no other team has such a player.
vivabobbygraham

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7525 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm
Coming nto his prime years as a centre back. He's ready for lift off. We should all have every faith in Joey G.
Bobinhood

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7526 on: Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm
I'd still like to see anything substantially documented other than a billion unattributed clickbait and speculation articles all based on the early supposition that newcastle supposedly inquired as to our valuation and we supposedly told them 45? million, and a trillion other posts and twitters based on those unattributed speculations.

A tree didn't fall in the forest but everyone heard it. Very unusual.

 I dont think he ever wanted to go and i dont think we ever wanted to sell him. Even if people insist on thinking this is a fact at this point the fact is Joe, his agent and the club never said a word on the subject. 

it would have been madness to sell Joe Gomez.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7527 on: Yesterday at 11:33:36 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:35:30 pm
I'm glad that door shut. I've voices my discontent with the efforts to offload him. His versatility is incredbly helpful and no other team has such a player.
Was there any evidence that he would have gone to Newcastle? The impression I got was that he was not all that impressed at stories about him being 'offered' as a makeweight, and wouldn't have gone. even assuming the stories were true, which is not clear - though I might have missed quotes from him saying he would have gone (only quotes from him or his agent or clear statements from Slot/Hughes count as evidence, not media speculation).

Obviously I don't have to repeat again, do I, that a club can't just decide where a player will go? Nor can a club sell a player. They can only suggest options to the player, who may or may not decide to comply with one of them.
farawayred

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 11:43:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:33:36 pm
Was there any evidence that he would have gone to Newcastle? The impression I got was that he was not all that impressed at stories about him being 'offered' as a makeweight, and wouldn't have gone. even assuming the stories were true, which is not clear - though I might have missed quotes from him saying he would have gone (only quotes from him or his agent or clear statements from Slot/Hughes count as evidence, not media speculation).

Obviously I don't have to repeat again, do I, that a club can't just decide where a player will go? Nor can a club sell a player. They can only suggest options to the player, who may or may not decide to comply with one of them.
I don't know; there was rumors of this and that, but I didn't care, mate. I was like plugging my ears and shouting "la-la-la-la..."

I wanted him to stay as I see him as being indispensible over the course of a season. And he will prove that starting tomorrow.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:43:06 pm
I don't know; there was rumors of this and that, but I didn't care, mate. I was like plugging my ears and shouting "la-la-la-la..."

I wanted him to stay as I see him as being indispensible over the course of a season. And he will prove that starting tomorrow.
:thumbup

Yeah I was delighted that he stayed, and even more delighted now
Buster Gonad

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #7530 on: Today at 05:02:30 am
I'm not worried about Konate being injured despite the fact he's been one of our best players, I'm just worried about Joe getting injured.   Because Joe Gomez is an elite centre back. We'll continue to dominate with him and Virg.
