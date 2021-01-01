« previous next »
He's stepped up so many times, in all sorts of different positions. I've never understood the criticism he gets. I was gutted when I heard he might be leaving in the summer, and what a loss that would've been. I trust him to do the business tomorrow.

Absolutely.
Gomez/VVD kept 9 clean sheets in 10 games at one point during 19/20. They went seven games without conceding at another point that year. Their record when playing together is elite.
Keeping him was a very wise move, as he can play anywhere across the back line when needed. He's been such a useful player for us, and although he's had his injuries and isn't first choice anymore, he was a steal at £3.5m and he's been a great player who can be relied on when we need him. Him and Virgil were unpassable at times when they were playing together regularly.

Can't believe he's still only 27. Hopefully he stays fit for a few more years yet, keeps on playing his part, and finally gets his first goal. Every successful team needs a player like Joe.
Keeping him was a very wise move, as he can play anywhere across the back line when needed. He's been such a useful player for us, and although he's had his injuries and isn't first choice anymore, he was a steal at £3.5m and he's been a great player who can be relied on when we need him. Him and Virgil were unpassable at times when they were playing together regularly.

Can't believe he's still only 27. Hopefully he stays fit for a few more years yet, keeps on playing his part, and finally gets his first goal. Every successful team needs a player like Joe.

It wasn't a choice Newcastle sold another player to stay within PSR.
He's stepped up so many times, in all sorts of different positions. I've never understood the criticism he gets. I was gutted when I heard he might be leaving in the summer, and what a loss that would've been. I trust him to do the business tomorrow.
It wasn't a choice Newcastle sold another player to stay within PSR.
I'm glad that door shut. I've voices my discontent with the efforts to offload him. His versatility is incredbly helpful and no other team has such a player.
