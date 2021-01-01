« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 808570 times)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7360 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm
so you're looking at what most people see as a huge asset - Joe's experience and fit with the team - and seeing a weakness.  got it.

you'd rather throw an untested kid in to cover multiple roles at a level he's never played before.  got it.

hahaha, most people I ain't, and dont align to this place. Hes done, I guess you cant see that, his value is quite simply as a make weight in a transfer, well, bar the jack of all trades 9 years in trenches kinda player - I truly do hope you get that of what he is to us.

Yes, absolutely, or are you waiting till Joe is forever ever our default stop gap. Clubs who want to win things make brave decisions, not sticking to what is safe and ok, at best. All players have to start somewhere they are the future(teach them well them, let them....), hope you get that, Gerrard, Owen, Macca et al, all started somewhere and at some time and where novices. I guess you'd have a Joe Gomez in there instead? ..... naaah, doubt you would.


Kid, if you think hes good enough and warrants this place as stop gap, knock yourself out  - but what for next year, and the year after, years 10 and 11, still the same misguided loyalty clouding judgement? 
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7361 on: Yesterday at 06:24:19 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 06:19:26 pm
I'm not sure what you mean by 'kid', but can you please name some 'world class stopgaps' we could replace Gomez with?

Your missing my whole point - we don't want stopgaps.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7362 on: Yesterday at 06:24:26 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm
hahaha, most people I ain't, and dont align to this place. Hes done, I guess you cant see that, his value is quite simply as a make weight in a transfer, well, bar the jack of all trades 9 years in trenches kinda player - I truly do hope you get that of what he is to us.

Yes, absolutely, or are you waiting till Joe is forever ever our default stop gap. Clubs who want to win things make brave decisions, not sticking to what is safe and ok, at best. All players have to start somewhere they are the future(teach them well them, let them....), hope you get that, Gerrard, Owen, Macca et al, all started somewhere and at some time and where novices. I guess you'd have a Joe Gomez in there instead? ..... naaah, doubt you would.


Kid, if you think hes good enough and warrants this place as stop gap, knock yourself out  - but what for next year, and the year after, years 10 and 11, still the same misguided loyalty clouding judgement?
knock off the "kid" crap will yer?  who TF do you think you are?

and just WTF do those other players have to do with this discussion - are you one of the knobheads who think every player has to be ranked as WC by somebody?  there's a team in Paris that think that way, go support them if that's what floats your boat.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7363 on: Yesterday at 06:27:56 pm »
and oh yeah, I want Gomez to be part of our squad till he's about 43 years old.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7364 on: Yesterday at 06:29:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:32:42 pm
Why is there any doubt to him not being good enough, when he was playing right across our defence last season.

He just fills in at a level and certainly not a level that would keep him in that position - unless the other player is injured.


As I mentioned earlier, city a few years ago and he was imperious, majestic MOTM by a mile, and its like, release Joe..... week later, its back to the normal entry level in a defensive position performance that varied between ok, not good, to oooer thats was good, to then back to average and ok. He's consistently not good enough and after 9 years his time is up.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7365 on: Yesterday at 06:34:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:24:26 pm
knock off the "kid" crap will yer?  who TF do you think you are?

and just WTF do those other players have to do with this discussion - are you one of the knobheads who think every player has to be ranked as WC by somebody?  there's a team in Paris that think that way, go support them if that's what floats your boat.

You're getting your knickers in a twist, calm down.

If you dont like waat I say, tough, its only the internet. Its not like it matters is it?
« Reply #7366 on: Yesterday at 06:35:40 pm »
I do get where Chops is coming from although he is being a tad harsh.  :D The thing is he's also counts as homegrown for us so if we do let him go we'll need another homegrown player who you think is more talanted and capable than Joe is currently. That might be harder for us to find.

Or we could then just go buy the "Dutch Joe Gomez" in Geertruida, who we've been linked to and played for Slot.  :D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7367 on: Yesterday at 06:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:35:40 pm
I do get where Chops is coming from although he is being a tad harsh.  :D The thing is he's also counts as homegrown for us so if we do let him go we'll need another homegrown player who you think is more talanted and capable than Joe is currently. That might be harder for us to find.

Or we could then just go buy the "Dutch Joe Gomez" in Geertruida, who we've been linked to and played for Slot.  :D

I prefer the Dutch home grown.  ;)


« Reply #7368 on: Yesterday at 06:43:15 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:24:19 pm
Your missing my whole point - we don't want stopgaps.
I didn't miss your point, you didn't express it very well.

So, to try to make sense of it, what you are saying isn't that we need a 'world class stopgap', which I previously understood to mean a high-level utility player, but rather that we don't want so-called stopgaps at all, and just want world class players?

Gomez is definitely good enough to have a valuable role in this team. Sure, if we could replace him with a world class player, that would be great, but that would be true for most of our squad.
« Reply #7369 on: Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 06:43:15 pm
I didn't miss your point, you didn't express it very well.

So, to try to make sense of it, what you are saying isn't that we need a 'world class stopgap', which I previously understood to mean a high-level utility player, but rather that we don't want so-called stopgaps at all, and just want world class players?

Gomez is definitely good enough to have a valuable role in this team. Sure, if we could replace him with a world class player, that would be great, but that would be true for most of our squad.

I did, you then went trippy with putting Joe Gomez in the manc city squad - I doubt city fans would thank you for that. And then he's part of the best defence the PL has ever seen. Tad dramatic me thinks.

9 years, never held a place of his own - time is up. Its not a detailed debate on the finer nuances of it, his time is up. He was brought in to play a specific role and as he couldn't master that, hes morphed into this stopgap, its not good enough for what we want as a squad or club. If you do think that, then you do, I don't, though  it's not prgressive and it will ultimately hold us back.

« Reply #7370 on: Yesterday at 07:03:47 pm »
the lad had 2 ACL injuries in that period.  stop beating him with the "never held a place" stick ffs.

by the time he got back to 100% fitness Konate and Matip were trading the 2nd CB spot.
« Reply #7371 on: Yesterday at 07:04:10 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm
I did, you then went trippy with putting Joe Gomez in the manc city squad - I doubt city fans would thank you for that. And then he's part of the best defence the PL has ever seen. Tad dramatic me thinks.

9 years, never held a place of his own - time is up. Its not a detailed debate on the finer nuances of it, his time is up. He was brought in to play a specific role and as he couldn't master that, hes morphed into this stopgap, its not good enough for what we want as a squad or club. If you do think that, then you do, I don't, though  it's not prgressive and it will ultimately hold us back.

This is a fair assesment.

Trent and Bradley are better right backs
Van Dijk, Konate and Quansah are better center backs
Robbo and Kostas are better left backs.

There was a period Gomez was one of the best center backs in the premiership but that's passed, he's still a very good player but he's more a jack of all trades, master of none now.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7372 on: Yesterday at 07:16:23 pm »
I don't think I've seen Chopper post an opinion for maybe a decade. :D

For what it's worth, I do see his point, albeit more mildly. I have never quite seen Gomez as a top player sans the year next to VVD. He's struggled with injuries, consistency, and honestly, on-pitch brain farts too much.  He's a fine PL player, from a brutally economic POV I think this was probably the best time to 'sell high' on a guy that's probably #3 or #4 CB, #3 RB and #3 LB.  Was also his first consistent and injury free season for a while.  I'm not too arsed about it if he wants to stay, though, it doesn't create an issue for us - baffling move for his career though.

At the level he's at, 45m wouldve been good business but not having to replace him is pretty useful as well.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

« Reply #7373 on: Yesterday at 07:21:02 pm »
Yeah I get Chops's point, he's just being a ruthless bastard in the way he's saying it.  ;D
« Reply #7374 on: Yesterday at 07:25:54 pm »
 :D

« Reply #7375 on: Yesterday at 07:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:25:54 pm
:D


they've been reading Chopper's posts by the looks of it.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm
I did,
No you didn't.

Quote
you then went trippy with putting Joe Gomez in the manc city squad - I doubt city fans would thank you for that.
Man City was a random example. The point was that top teams have good rotation players.

Quote
And then he's part of the best defence the PL has ever seen. Tad dramatic me thinks.
I didn't say that, you are changing what I said in order to try to make it look silly. What I actually said was factual. He started in one of the best defences in PL history.

Quote
9 years, never held a place of his own - time is up. Its not a detailed debate on the finer nuances of it, his time is up. He was brought in to play a specific role and as he couldn't master that, hes morphed into this stopgap, its not good enough for what we want as a squad or club. If you do think that, then you do, I don't, though  it's not prgressive and it will ultimately hold us back.
Our peak teams/squads under Klopp had numerous players who could not realistically be seen as world class, yet made important contributions, because they were versatile, solved certain tactical issues with their skillset, or other reasons. Some of them stayed for a long time. This is true of any CL-winning or PL-winning team I can think of. That includes the Guardiola's Barcelona and the great Real Madrid sides of recent times.

Is he indispensable? No. Is he valuable? Yes.

But fine, we agree to disagree.
« Reply #7377 on: Yesterday at 07:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:39:06 pm
Paul Joyce have just said Joe Gomez is happy to stay and fight for his place and become a key component of Slot's team.

Great news.
« Reply #7378 on: Yesterday at 08:15:56 pm »
Kid deserves a testimonial.  :)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

« Reply #7379 on: Yesterday at 08:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:39:06 pm
Paul Joyce have just said Joe Gomez is happy to stay and fight for his place and become a key component of Slot's team.

Great stuff.
« Reply #7380 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 07:49:55 pm
Great news.
Not if you're Chopper, apparently. Versatile, useful players have a shelf life it seems, after which they must be discarded like so much used cat litter. It's Joe Gomez that's been holding us back all these years, not FSG's frugality or the oil trillionaires. Should have sold him years ago, we'd have won everything.

Jesus fucking Christ.
« Reply #7381 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm »
I've had my reservations about Joe in the past, and he's obviously not worth forty odd mill if you were to go out and buy him, but he proved last season that he's a good player to have around as an option. Thought he had a very good season for us last year.
« Reply #7382 on: Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm »
He's our Paul Madeley
(for anyone who can remember)
aarf, aarf, aarf.

« Reply #7383 on: Today at 03:19:26 am »
Joe Gomez played over 50 games for us last season, filling in across 3 different positions. I don't see how we can replace that sort of contribution for the money being talked about. Or should we just hope to go a full season with no injuries?
« Reply #7384 on: Today at 04:18:43 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 03:19:26 am
Joe Gomez played over 50 games for us last season, filling in across 3 different positions. I don't see how we can replace that sort of contribution for the money being talked about. Or should we just hope to go a full season with no injuries?

Thats utter bullshit It was four positions - LB, RB, CB, and DM.  ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

« Reply #7385 on: Today at 05:17:42 am »
Joey G, is the Milner in the squad now. He is extremely fast, brilliant at both sides as a fullback. Can play as a decent centre back and also is a make shift CDM. We don't want to lose him.
The problem is that his versatility has hampered him, but he is still a very important part of the defense for me.
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

« Reply #7386 on: Today at 09:05:40 am »
You also have to look at it from the players perspective. He played 50 odd games last season and whilst he might not be a first pick in any position, he will be involved in every match day squad and get loads of games. The other option is he plays centre half week in week out for say Palace. It would be a huge drop off in every sensetraining ground, facilities, fan base, big games, challenging for trophies, even the pre-season tours will be so different.
JFT97

« Reply #7387 on: Today at 09:15:24 am »
Joe Gomez is such a useful player to have, it'd be absolute lunacy to sell him.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

« Reply #7388 on: Today at 09:30:00 am »
He's 6'2, fast, finally injury free and coming into his peak. Going by last season, he may currently be the least injury prone of our defenders. Taking £45 million for him at this point would be crazy.
« Reply #7389 on: Today at 09:31:06 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:18:43 am
Thats utter bullshit It was four positions - LB, RB, CB, and DM.  ;D

only bullshit is the player gomez is. dont see what he contributes in either of the 4 positions.

not a proper LB as he is not left footed. not a proper RB as he cant overlap. not a proper cb as isnt the flavour of the moment like quansah and not a DM as he doesn't fit a slot DM role.

lastly,we dont need stop gaps in the squad.  ;D
« Reply #7390 on: Today at 09:57:24 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:04:10 pm

Kostas are better left backs.


Now you are talking shite :)
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

« Reply #7391 on: Today at 10:13:55 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 09:57:24 am
Now you are talking shite :)

Why? Gomez can't use his left foot so we became incredibly one dimensional when he played there i.e. no width.

So as footballers Gomez is a better player of course but as a left back? Not for me, he limited our game and made us very easy to defend.
« Reply #7392 on: Today at 11:20:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:13:55 am
Why? Gomez can't use his left foot so we became incredibly one dimensional when he played there i.e. no width.

So as footballers Gomez is a better player of course but as a left back? Not for me, he limited our game and made us very easy to defend.

I'm not here to bash Kostas but I just don't rate him at all
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

« Reply #7393 on: Today at 11:35:20 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm
I've had my reservations about Joe in the past, and he's obviously not worth forty odd mill if you were to go out and buy him, but he proved last season that he's a good player to have around as an option. Thought he had a very good season for us last year.
Absolutely... Some strange posts here. Like any player if we were to get an offer more than he's worth and could improve the team then sure... But Gomez is a very useful player to have about and is clearly a top pro to have about given the amount of games he got under Klopp in a number of positions.

At least let Slot have a look at him first before writing him off. Players can look a different beast under different managers, or it can go another way and maybe Slot doesn't fancy him. Either way the prospect of having a great versatile player about isn't exactly our biggest problem is it?
« Reply #7394 on: Today at 06:29:45 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:31:06 am
only bullshit is the player gomez is. dont see what he contributes in either of the 4 positions.

not a proper LB as he is not left footed. not a proper RB as he cant overlap. not a proper cb as isnt the flavour of the moment like quansah and not a DM as he doesn't fit a slot DM role.

lastly,we dont need stop gaps in the squad.  ;D
First off, Joe is a proper CB. The selection of a CB for a given game (apart from VVD) often depends on the opposition. We often get into stupid arguments of the pecking order (Konate or Quansah), but there is a lot more to being 2nd, 3rd or 4th. Secondly, An injury to one of our CBs can throw us in a downward spiral when the others get overplayed and the risk of injury increases rapidly. Keeping the CBs fresh is advantageous. Thirdly, Joe was preferred in the LB position ahead opf Kostas. Who knows if this will be the case with Slot, but as it stands, he did a great job there most of the time (var the first few games when he had to adapt.) Anf finally, no other player in the team allows the coach to chose whether to substitute LB, RB, CB, or even DM. That in itself is extraordinarily useful and allows for ad-hoc changes of game plans.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

« Reply #7395 on: Today at 06:40:12 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:20:00 am
I'm not here to bash Kostas but I just don't rate him at all

I struggle to see Slot not playing an actual left sided full back especially since Diaz/Gakpo like to come infield.

His probably starting as 4th choice CB but he will get games but up to him to hold his place.

Can never have enough quality in the squad so its a win for the club because its not like they want to force him out anyway, seems it was purely down to Joe.
