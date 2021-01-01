only bullshit is the player gomez is. dont see what he contributes in either of the 4 positions.



not a proper LB as he is not left footed. not a proper RB as he cant overlap. not a proper cb as isnt the flavour of the moment like quansah and not a DM as he doesn't fit a slot DM role.



lastly,we dont need stop gaps in the squad.



First off, Joe is a proper CB. The selection of a CB for a given game (apart from VVD) often depends on the opposition. We often get into stupid arguments of the pecking order (Konate or Quansah), but there is a lot more to being 2nd, 3rd or 4th. Secondly, An injury to one of our CBs can throw us in a downward spiral when the others get overplayed and the risk of injury increases rapidly. Keeping the CBs fresh is advantageous. Thirdly, Joe was preferred in the LB position ahead opf Kostas. Who knows if this will be the case with Slot, but as it stands, he did a great job there most of the time (var the first few games when he had to adapt.) Anf finally, no other player in the team allows the coach to chose whether to substitute LB, RB, CB, or even DM. That in itself is extraordinarily useful and allows for ad-hoc changes of game plans.