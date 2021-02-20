I've given Joe some stick in the past and there was a point at the end of the 22/23 season where I thought he'd played his last game for us. However he was brilliant last season in a variety of positions. There was a long spell when Robbo was out and Joe did such a good job that we hardly missed him - that's a huge compliment to Joe.



Having said that, if we can genuinely get £45m for him, then we need to cash in as we woudnt have been able to get half that 12 months ago. There's always the threat of him getting injured again too so I think we should take it and put it towards another CB like Inacio.



If he goes, I wish him the best of luck