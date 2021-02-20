I may be in the minority, but I think that Joes versatility is indispensable for us. You can replace him with a top CB (though whos available?), but then you need to have a LB option and a RB option. We could rely on Kostas as LB, but I think wed look for a replacement since Robbo is on a downhill slope. The RB position also has question marks if Trent is converted to a 6, or if he leaves. And not to mention that we are already short on CBs, especially if VdB pushing to leave.
I just dont see any sense of letting Joe go.