If he wants to be a starting CB I don't blame him
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 03:41:40 pm
My lad says Gordon/Gomez deal off..."says who" I ask .." People" he says.

Works for me!
I think that one was off as soon as Newcastle and Forest stitched up P&S with the Anderson/Vlachodimos deals.  The story now seems to be that Gomez would like a transfer and the club are willing to listen to bids.  Presumably Gomez wasn't too happy about being offered as a makeweight in the Gordon deal.
He is better off being rotated at Liverpool than starting anywhere but a few clubs. Our first choice CBs are either injury-prone or old enough to need rotation, and he is developing into a fine wing back. He would get lots of games.

He played in 51 matches last season, which is a career record.
I'd really hate to see him leave.  he's been a wonderful servant, seems a lovely lad, has had really cruel injuries .... and we know he can step in anywhere along the back line and do great.

that said, if he can get a starting CB job somewhere else, I'd understand him going for it.
I may be in the minority, but I think that Joes versatility is indispensable for us. You can replace him with a top CB (though whos available?), but then you need to have a LB option and a RB option. We could rely on Kostas as LB, but I think wed look for a replacement since Robbo is on a downhill slope. The RB position also has question marks if Trent is converted to a 6, or if he leaves. And not to mention that we are already short on CBs, especially if VdB pushing to leave.

I just dont see any sense of letting Joe go.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm
I may be in the minority, but I think that Joes versatility is indispensable for us. You can replace him with a top CB (though whos available?), but then you need to have a LB option and a RB option. We could rely on Kostas as LB, but I think wed look for a replacement since Robbo is on a downhill slope. The RB position also has question marks if Trent is converted to a 6, or if he leaves. And not to mention that we are already short on CBs, especially if VdB pushing to leave.

I just dont see any sense of letting Joe go.

If Joe goes we'll probably get in left sided centre back who can play left back as well like Inacio

Right back? We're worried about our options at right back with Trent and Bradley?

Joe's versatility is amazing but we can't keep him forever and especially when he's going to 3rd choice for two positions and 4th choice for his preferred position.
If Trent moves to 6, or if he leaves, Bradley is the only RB we have at this level and he must not be overplayed. If Trent stays as RB (and inverts in possession), then youre right, no RB worries.
I think we have to look at it from Joe's perspective. There is going to be a new England manager soon. There will be a World Cup in two years and there is a paucity of English central defenders. The only decent senior centre back England have is Stones who will be 32 in two years time and seems to be becoming injury prone.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:38:08 pm
I think we have to look at it from Joe's perspective. There is going to be a new England manager soon. There will be a World Cup in two years and there is a paucity of English central defenders. The only decent senior centre back England have is Stones who will be 32 in two years time and seems to be becoming injury prone.

Well you have Guehi right now and the likes of Quansah and Branthwaite will be probably first choice selections then.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:52:08 pm
Well you have Guehi right now and the likes of Quansah and Branthwaite will be probably first choice selections then.

If Gomez is playing week in week out then for me he has every chance of starting for England.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:25:36 pm
If Gomez is playing week in week out then for me he has every chance of starting for England.

Oh definitely.
Good luck to him, he's been a great asset to us. Hope he doesn't score against us  ;D
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:30:22 pm
If Trent moves to 6, or if he leaves, Bradley is the only RB we have at this level and he must not be overplayed. If Trent stays as RB (and inverts in possession), then youre right, no RB worries.
Which suggests that Trent will not go to 6
I've given Joe some stick in the past and there was a point at the end of the 22/23 season where I thought he'd played his last game for us. However he was brilliant last season in a variety of positions. There was a long spell when Robbo was out and Joe did such a good job that we hardly missed him - that's a huge compliment to Joe.

Having said that, if we can genuinely get £45m for him, then we need to cash in as we woudnt have been able to get half that 12 months ago. There's always the threat of him getting injured again too so I think we should take it and put it towards another CB like Inacio.

If he goes, I wish him the best of luck
really strange whats going on behind the scenes. Unless he feels like he deserve the CB role which is pretty much open season for us at the moment other than VVD being the starter. and a new manager to impress as well. Matip is gone and VDB looks to be sold off leaves us short of a CB which clears his pathway to be our no 2 cb which we all know he can be.

knowing his versatility probably means he will start games when one of our defenders get injured/suspended which is pretty much a regular occurrence.

his value in the team far outweigh how much we might or will be getting for him anyway.

a transfer that just doesn't make sense on or even off the pitch for me.
