It's pretty weird. I don't know why he selected him if he's so unwilling to play him at LB. Will be glad to see the back of Southgate, all he's done is ruin their pre-season.



I think it's just that Southgate had a large squad to fill so having somebody that could cover lots of positions in the event of an injury emergency would be useful. It certainly seems like he's at best fourth choice for any position:RB: Walker, Trippier, Trent, GomezLB: Shaw, Trippier, Konsa, GomezCB: Guehi/Stones, Dunk, Konsa, GomezHe's probably got more chance of playing CDM than anywhere else except Rice is never unavailable.As long as he doesn't come back with an injury then there's nothing particularly lost other than I guess he'll report back slightly later for pre-season. It's a bit of a waste of his time though.