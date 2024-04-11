I'd be very, very surprised if this lad doesn't break Rush's scoring record.



Went back to the beginning of the thread as I was thinking along the lines of how we've always been playing with 'house money' as far as Gomez has been concerned and this post on the first page made me laugh. I imagine the poster wasn't being serious, maybe he missed a sitter in the friendly they were talking about?!?He was wretched last night, and it's probably an example of why he probably won't ever be first choice for us - his game is just too fragile when things are not going well. I did feel for him though as it wasn't through a lack of application, he is just short of that highest level that you need in those kinds of situations.If he is happy to stay as a back up I think he definitely is good enough to play that role, especially given he can play across the back four. Although I do worry that he's always needed lots of minutes to keep his fitness and form up so maybe it would be best for him to move on and be a definite first choice slightly lower down the league.