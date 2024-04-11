« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 785311 times)

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,967
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7240 on: April 11, 2024, 11:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April 11, 2024, 10:33:23 pm
Haven't seen the Lovren special in a while, did not miss it.
Its the Lovren / Keita special. He had the effort 2 mins earlier which was alright but worth a go, no excuses for that 30 yards out with 7/8 players in and around the box.

He has been superb at LB at times this season but Bradley should have started tonight.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,282
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7241 on: April 11, 2024, 11:13:12 pm »
The irony of me wanting to shoot him when he did that.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,323
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7242 on: April 11, 2024, 11:13:51 pm »
Hes been brilliant all season, bit off it last game or two but if there is anyone (like Kelleher) that deserves a pass for a below par performance or two its Joey.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Enders

  • Game. Has a thing for Edward Colanderhands
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,774
  • Allez! Allez! Allez!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7243 on: April 11, 2024, 11:23:03 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April 11, 2024, 11:13:12 pm
The irony of me wanting to shoot him when he did that.
:lmao
Logged
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7244 on: April 11, 2024, 11:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 11, 2024, 10:38:46 pm
I feel sorry for the lad because that was one of the worst individual performances I have seen in a long time, and he knew it as well

Had 3 or 4 of those performances last season, if we're honest.

That said, he's been immense nearly all season up until probably the past month where I think tiredness has started to catch up to him, but if I have to watch him invert into midfield one more time I'm going to scratch my eyes out. It's squarely on the coaching team rather than Joe himself, but he's absolutely useless in that role - does not have a single attribute for it, and hasn't looked effective playing it at any point this season. It's the most bizarrely obstinate thing we've tried this season.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,942
  • Meh sd f
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7245 on: April 12, 2024, 07:38:35 am »
Inverting Joe Gomez is probably Klopp's weirdest tactical idea, of the ones he has stuck with for a bit
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7246 on: April 12, 2024, 07:46:16 am »
Quote from: keano7 on April 11, 2024, 11:11:13 pm
Its the Lovren / Keita special. He had the effort 2 mins earlier which was alright but worth a go, no excuses for that 30 yards out with 7/8 players in and around the box.

He has been superb at LB at times this season but Bradley should have started tonight.

Bradley is young and has to be managed. We broke Baj by over playing him.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,488
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7247 on: April 12, 2024, 08:21:13 am »
Investing a player ego cant do it is weird.

We played better when that stopped.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7248 on: April 12, 2024, 08:28:10 am »
Hes probably knackered but hes a perfectly adequate defensive full back who has the pace to provide real width and stretch teams in a low block - he doesnt have to be great at it, and his crossing is decent. But as others have said we are just not using that.

Inverting him from the left fair enough, it opens up his body onto his right foot. From the right it just doesnt work.
Logged

Offline seandundee16

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7249 on: April 12, 2024, 09:17:25 am »
He's just not good enough on the ball and Atalanta exposed this last night by pressing him hard. It's a bit unfair on Gomez since he's not really a natural full back and he's probably not enough of an aerial presence to play centre back. Good squad player to provide cover though, never complains and to be fair he has exceeded my expectations of him this season by filling in competently at full back.

I really hope he stops this urge to try shooting from 35 yards though. 
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7250 on: April 12, 2024, 09:23:10 am »
I love him, he's the perfect 5th choice/utilty defender to bring in whenever one of the first choice back 4 isn't there.

But he is a defender, he can't do the inverted role against quality opposition.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7251 on: April 12, 2024, 10:36:10 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on April 12, 2024, 09:23:10 am
I love him, he's the perfect 5th choice/utilty defender to bring in whenever one of the first choice back 4 isn't there.

But he is a defender, he can't do the inverted role against quality opposition.

Exactly, he has been in our top 5 most consistent players this season out of necessity/injury and last night just showed that ultimately he is a CB who has had to fill in at fullback and did his best.

With all of our FBs now back, I hope to never see Gomez at FB again both this season and going forward.

Btw if Amorim comes in and plays a back 3, I think Gomez's stock will rise.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,478
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7252 on: April 12, 2024, 11:42:17 am »
it's very understandable that he might be a bit knackered at this stage

people can point to that wild shot, but it's not like we were creating loads against a 10-man defensive block.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,107
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7253 on: April 12, 2024, 11:45:06 am »
Neil Atkinson's shouts to put him at 6 really does show how badly that man needs someone to argue against him and correct him on podcasts

He's been a warrior this season and really saved our campaign by being a competent left back which is pretty amazing as a right footed centre back - but obviously we don't want to be building play through him as an inverted fullback
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,301
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7254 on: April 12, 2024, 11:55:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April 12, 2024, 11:45:06 am
Neil Atkinson's shouts to put him at 6 really does show how badly that man needs someone to argue against him and correct him on podcasts

He's been a warrior this season and really saved our campaign by being a competent left back which is pretty amazing as a right footed centre back - but obviously we don't want to be building play through him as an inverted fullback

Well that is a mad shout.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7255 on: April 12, 2024, 12:42:49 pm »
Play him as a 6.
Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,400
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7256 on: April 12, 2024, 01:12:58 pm »
He's ironically shite at right back. Being right footed. Baffled as to why he left two right backs on the bench, played Gomez on the right (when he's been far better on the left) and plays Kostas who was shite.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,754
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7257 on: April 12, 2024, 01:29:25 pm »
I don't like being negative but last night was one of Joe's worst. Overall he has been marvellous this season and has played well no matter what position he has been asked to do.

I thought he was fast asleep for the 2nd goal. He could see the Atalanta player but did nothing to close him down. He also didn't take his "line" from the far full back and so was a yard or two too far forward.

Almost everyone had an off night last night and they will all play much better.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7258 on: April 12, 2024, 01:32:54 pm »

He is the one who suffered the most from our injuries having to cover different positions. We simply overplayed him.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,463
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7259 on: April 12, 2024, 01:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on April 12, 2024, 01:32:54 pm
He is the one who suffered the most from our injuries having to cover different positions. We simply overplayed him.

I agree with this. It wasn't so long ago we weren't even sure whether he could play two/three games running. But because he's been able to, he has been used a lot to cover a number of different positions in the defense. It's not a surprise he's on a bit of a downer now, hopefully he'll get a rest and then we use him at the end.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7260 on: April 12, 2024, 02:21:11 pm »
I feel a bit sorry for him because after his performance against Villa you would think he would have got more games at CB, think we kept a clean sheet that game also, which is rare nowadays.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joseph Dave Gomez - Liverpools number 12
« Reply #7261 on: April 12, 2024, 02:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Durlmints on July 17, 2015, 01:22:57 pm
I'd be very, very surprised if this lad doesn't break Rush's scoring record.

Went back to the beginning of the thread as I was thinking along the lines of how we've always been playing with 'house money' as far as Gomez has been concerned and this post on the first page made me laugh  :D. I imagine the poster wasn't being serious, maybe he missed a sitter in the friendly they were talking about?!?

He was wretched last night, and it's probably an example of why he probably won't ever be first choice for us - his game is just too fragile when things are not going well. I did feel for him though as it wasn't through a lack of application, he is just short of that highest level that you need in those kinds of situations.

If he is happy to stay as a back up I think he definitely is good enough to play that role, especially given he can play across the back four. Although I do worry that he's always needed lots of minutes to keep his fitness and form up so maybe it would be best for him to move on and be a definite first choice slightly lower down the league.

Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7262 on: April 12, 2024, 02:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on April 12, 2024, 02:44:52 pm
Went back to the beginning of the thread as I was thinking along the lines of how we've always been playing with 'house money' as far as Gomez has been concerned and this post on the first page made me laugh  :D. I imagine the poster wasn't being serious, maybe he missed a sitter in the friendly they were talking about?!?

He was wretched last night, and it's probably an example of why he probably won't ever be first choice for us - his game is just too fragile when things are not going well. I did feel for him though as it wasn't through a lack of application, he is just short of that highest level that you need in those kinds of situations.

If he is happy to stay as a back up I think he definitely is good enough to play that role, especially given he can play across the back four. Although I do worry that he's always needed lots of minutes to keep his fitness and form up so maybe it would be best for him to move on and be a definite first choice slightly lower down the league.



Bit unfair on him given this season

Plenty of games weve gone behind or struggled and hes been far from fragile, in fact hes been one of our most reliable
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7263 on: April 12, 2024, 03:04:55 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 12, 2024, 02:48:51 pm
Bit unfair on him given this season

Plenty of games weve gone behind or struggled and hes been far from fragile, in fact hes been one of our most reliable

Maybe fragile is the wrong word - like I said I've got no problem really with his effort or mentality. I guess what I was trying to say is that when we're up against a top team and playing badly he doesn't quite have the technique or the defensive instincts to hang in there and maintain his performance level.

Accept your point about this season - for me there have been plenty of games where we have not been playing well or have given up silly goals and like you say he has helped us get through them. But I feel like in all of those games even when things have not been going well we've still been in control of the general flow of the game. Last night we never had that control and he really suffered for it.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7264 on: April 12, 2024, 03:17:17 pm »
Joe Gomez has had a very good season. He has been a key player in getting us to where we are now. While we have had lots of injury problems, Gomez has come in and done well for us, in multiple positions. He is a versatile and valuable member of the squad.

Yes, he had a poor game last night against Atalanta, along with most of the others.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7265 on: April 14, 2024, 06:39:10 pm »
With Konate not quite being at the races, Quansah still being very young and inexperienced and Trent, Robbo and Tsimikas all being injury free, I do wonder if we should perhaps consider giving Gomez (who has been one of our players of the season) another run in the team at CB. Don't think it can hurt.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,411
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7266 on: May 5, 2024, 06:45:46 pm »
Shout out for that clearance in the second half, what a guy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,463
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7267 on: May 5, 2024, 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  5, 2024, 06:45:46 pm
Shout out for that clearance in the second half, what a guy.

He did incredibly well as it was awkward. I couldn't believe they were checking it after the Spurs player had clearly collided with the post.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,428
  • Dutch Class
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7268 on: May 5, 2024, 06:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  5, 2024, 06:45:46 pm
Shout out for that clearance in the second half, what a guy.

Brilliant clearance.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7269 on: May 6, 2024, 12:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Bread on April 14, 2024, 06:39:10 pm
With Konate not quite being at the races, Quansah still being very young and inexperienced and Trent, Robbo and Tsimikas all being injury free, I do wonder if we should perhaps consider giving Gomez (who has been one of our players of the season) another run in the team at CB. Don't think it can hurt.

I'm all for this. He is world class on his day at CB.
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7270 on: May 17, 2024, 07:15:39 am »
Made me laugh. This weekend is the time
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,542
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7271 on: May 17, 2024, 11:10:51 am »
GIVE HIM THE SAMBA
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,984
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7272 on: May 17, 2024, 11:21:19 pm »
We better get up 3 or so on Sunday and then spend the whole second half getting Joe a goal so Klopp can truly say he's seen everything before he goes.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 906
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7273 on: Today at 04:48:22 pm »
In the final England squad, apparently.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,890
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7274 on: Today at 05:54:13 pm »
Pleased for him after missing World Cup 2018 and Euro 2020.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,463
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7275 on: Today at 05:56:11 pm »
Well done Joe, entirely deserved.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7276 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
Should be starting at either CB or LB but suspect Southgate will utilise Konsa, Dunk, Guehi and a half-crippled Shaw before Gomez sees a football pitch.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7277 on: Today at 06:25:30 pm »
Fully deserved. Given his versatility, he's a no-brainer. I still think last season might have been his best for us.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #7278 on: Today at 06:48:29 pm »
Nice one Joe, I'm sure he'll get some minutes
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 