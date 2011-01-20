« previous next »
European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Coolie High on February 29, 2024, 10:57:45 am
Only Salah Virgil Alisson ahead of him.

I love Joe Gomes, I think he's a great player and, a great lad and has been hugely valuable to us this season however I respectfully disagree with your opinion.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: bornandbRED on February 29, 2024, 10:45:44 am
Of those, only Virg and Gomez have been ever present.

I don't know what this means to any POTY shout, but Gomez has 12 starts (and 10 subs) in the league. Alisson has 21, Salah, Szob & Mac have 20, Trent 19, Nunez 16 and Jota 13.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: stewy17 on February 29, 2024, 01:53:00 pm
I love Joe Gomes, I think he's a great player and, a great lad and has been hugely valuable to us this season however I respectfully disagree with your opinion.

I would love to hear the argument of Szoboszlai having a better season than Gomez for this team..
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I have never been so happy to be wrong about a footballer. Genuinely thought his time had been and gone with all the injury problems and that a fresh start was best for all parties. Should never doubt Klopp's judgement.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
He's going to start up front next. The lad seems to be willing to play anywhere if it means helping out the team. James Milner Part 2
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: stewy17 on February 29, 2024, 01:53:00 pm
I love Joe Gomes, I think he's a great player and, a great lad and has been hugely valuable to us this season however I respectfully disagree with your opinion.

While its true Dominic started off really well he hasn't kept the standard up to the beginning which is why I would not have him in front of Joe Gomez. It's not unusual for a new player and I think we'll see his true worth after a proper pre-season. You have to take into account how many different positions Joe has played in this season and the fact that he has been consistently good once he's got used to playing there.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: ValiantInstance on March  1, 2024, 11:16:54 am
I have never been so happy to be wrong about a footballer. Genuinely thought his time had been and gone with all the injury problems and that a fresh start was best for all parties. Should never doubt Klopp's judgement.

Yep, this! I'd pretty much all but written him off as a top player for us about 12 - 18 months ago. How fucking wrong I was! What a player he is! I'm absolutely delighted for him and so, so glad he's proved me & so many others completely wrong.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Coolie High on February 29, 2024, 11:47:36 pm
I would love to hear the argument of Szoboszlai having a better season than Gomez for this team..

My main argument would be that he's played better than him and had a more positive, transformational impact on many aspects of the team up to and including shape, mobility, pressing, guile and goals.

As I said, Joe Gomez is great and I am not seeking to put him down but personally, I do not believe he's been close to our best player this season. He has not been our best defender, he's most likely not in our best 11 and in my opinion, there are also a goalkeeper, midfielders and forwards ahead of him. What a lovely thing to have so many great footballers playing for us.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Neither have been our player of the season IMO but has Gomez had a bad game? Love Szoboszlai but he had a few poor games on the bounce, most likely due to tiredness but still
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March  1, 2024, 09:09:22 pm
Neither have been our player of the season IMO but has Gomez had a bad game? Love Szoboszlai but he had a few poor games on the bounce, most likely due to tiredness but still

Exactly.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I wouldn't necessarily say he's been one of our best players this season in pure performance terms, but I think he has a decent argument for being one of the most important. Consistently fit, playing to a very high level across multiple positions, whenever  and wherever we've needed him.

In a season where nearly every player in the squad has had a decent spell on the sidelines injured whilst we've remained top of the league, I'm honestly not sure we'd still be there if Gomez hadn't been consistently fit. Have Salah, Alisson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jota had better individual seasons? Perhaps. But take them out and we've still kept going. Gomez has featured varyingly because Robertson, Tsimikas, Trent and Bradley were all long-term injury absences, often at the same time. Take him out and who knows where we'd be.

He's been superb though, personally think it's the best he's ever played for us - so consistent, so flexible, playing in a constantly changing side, and stepping up and putting in 7 or 8/10 minimum, every single week. After last season I genuinely didn't think he had this level in him anymore, but what a turnaround. It's actually nearly impossible to overstate the difference in his performances this season vs last season. Well in Joe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Been absolutely brilliant this season. We are so lucky to have such a versatile player in our squad.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Fair play to Joe today, did a job today. And he did incredibly well to win the corner that led to the goal. Put full effort in to get to the ball, turn and deflect the ball off the Forrest player.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: ShrewKop on March  2, 2024, 05:02:44 pm
Fair play to Joe today, did a job today. And he did incredibly well to win the corner that led to the goal. Put full effort in to get to the ball, turn and deflect the ball off the Forrest player.

Came to post the same thing.

Absolutely brilliant to win that corner. Played much better in midfield today too. Weve got a James Milner utility man replacement
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
He plays everywhere does Joe and always gives everything. Well played Joe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Vs Nottingham:

Defensive midfield
Left back
Right back

Proving his worth when we need him the most. Again.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Gnurglan on March  2, 2024, 05:23:26 pm
Vs Nottingham:

Defensive midfield
Left back
Right back

Proving his worth when we need him the most. Again.
Said it before, will probably say it again, player of the season. In the midst of an injury crisis hes played in so many roles.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Needs to be our starting LB for the rest of the season . Has the been the best in that position the whole season and we're so much more solid with him playing there.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: fallenhd on March  2, 2024, 05:29:49 pm
Needs to be our starting LB for the rest of the season . Has the been the best in that position the whole season and we're so much more solid with him playing there.

He actually struggled a bit when he went back there. Fell asleep a couple of times. But overall a very solid game. He's probably fatigued.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: newterp on March  2, 2024, 06:56:34 pm
He actually struggled a bit when he went back there. Fell asleep a couple of times. But overall a very solid game. He's probably fatigued.
I notice this too. He regularly gave 9/10 performances as LB for us for a while, but as soon as the players were coming back and he's been shipped around the pitch again, his performance kind of suffered a bit. Still did a job given the circumstance but now he'd give 7/10 performances because he has to adapt and change his game so frequently. Victim of his own versatility.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Hopefully we can move Joe back into defence now. But while in midfield, he did his best, didn't let anyone down, and we got two wins on the trot, which is all you can ask. Well done Joe!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Credit where it's due, haven't been a fan of him after his numerous unfortunate injuries but Joe is putting in excellent performances this season in 3 different positions. Hope we can keep him fit.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Haggis36 on March  1, 2024, 09:41:15 pm
I wouldn't necessarily say he's been one of our best players this season in pure performance terms, but I think he has a decent argument for being one of the most important. Consistently fit, playing to a very high level across multiple positions, whenever  and wherever we've needed him.

With you on this.

Particularly enjoying his consistent run given his chequered past. The whole club is reaping the rewards for his patience and hard work. A great example to the kids.

He's the new James Milner!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Looks well able to play in midfield.  He is such a good footballer so not surprising really.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Would love to give him a rest too - like not playing midweek - but more likely he will be on the bench Sunday.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Im loving what Gomez is doing this season. Our longest serving player who has had at least 2 potentially career ending injuries that he has fought back from. He is, in old terms, a model pro, never complains about anything, where he plays, when he plays, or who he plays with. Never known him to raise his head in anger or show any disrespect towards the club in the whole time hes been here. And yet hes clearly as hard as nails and mentally super focussed and determined to have travelled the road he has done. He is a dedicated and true professional.

 I think hes as magnificient as any of our players (who are ALL magnificient by the way ;D) and still so young. Fingers crossed he stays fit and has years ahead of him here. He deserves our absolute support and he deserves whatever good things come his way!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: newterp on March  3, 2024, 06:17:34 pm
Would love to give him a rest too - like not playing midweek - but more likely he will be on the bench Sunday.

Same goes for some players in the same boat like Gakpo, some are just going to have to play to get the job done across various competitions. It'd be silly just resting everyone in midweek and giving ourselves a job to do at Anfield, it'd be better to win in Prague and then hopefully some more could have a rest ahead of the international break.

Other than the last two weeks fixture congestion hasn't been too bad this season and I can't think of anyone who has massively been overplayed. Bodes well with a strong squad if we can get men back from injuries in the next couple of weeks.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: SMASHerano on March  3, 2024, 10:24:57 am
Credit where it's due, haven't been a fan of him after his numerous unfortunate injuries but Joe is putting in excellent performances this season in 3 different positions. Hope we can keep him fit.

So were you not a fan because of the injuries he suffered or because he dropped off after them?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Incredibly important player this season.

Pretty much doing the utility role in the squad that Milner did in previous years. The injuries in the squad this season has meant Gomez has pretty much been a regular since the October international break.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Gomez has done incredibly wherever he has played this season -- not sure where we'd be without him.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
BBC article insinuating Gomez had a knock and that's why he was hooked at half time today. I thought Klopp just saving his legs for City. Anyone read anything different?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: DaveCharlie on Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm
BBC article insinuating Gomez had a knock and that's why he was hooked at half time today. I thought Klopp just saving his legs for City. Anyone read anything different?

The only thing that matters is what Klopp says and he said it was a planned sub.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
BBC is fake news
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:20:57 pm
The only thing that matters is what Klopp says and he said it was a planned sub.
Exactly what I wanted to hear. He's going to be vital.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Kloppo said he's fine. Rotation.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Time to open his account, I reckon...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: neil4ad on March  5, 2024, 08:55:44 pm
Gomez has done incredibly wherever he has played this season -- not sure where we'd be without him.
Irony is the main players have to be injured for him to perform.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:53:44 am
Time to open his account, I reckon...
Imagine he scores and we win 1-0.  ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: DaveCharlie on Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm
BBC article insinuating Gomez had a knock and that's why he was hooked at half time today. I thought Klopp just saving his legs for City. Anyone read anything different?

Like an English batsman's innings, it's just an insignificant knock.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
When we win the league with 3 games to spare hes moving straight up to striker and the teams entire purpose will be to feed him a goal.

its just the right thing to do   ;D
