European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,907
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6760 on: Today at 10:04:43 pm
Im one of his biggest critics, I always think hes got a mistake on him, but hes been fantastic so far this season.
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,086
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6761 on: Today at 10:05:50 pm
Did some wonderful covering today when he had too and is always ready for a pass. A complete footballer to me.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,432
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6762 on: Today at 10:06:26 pm
He's done his part really well.
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,775
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6763 on: Today at 10:08:51 pm
He seems to have stepped up a level or maybe just reached his potential?
Logged

ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6764 on: Today at 10:13:20 pm
Brilliant again today. All round I think he is an upgrade on Tsmikas at left back
Logged

AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6765 on: Today at 10:15:45 pm
Superb tonight, back to his best at the moment..
Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6766 on: Today at 10:16:06 pm
He playing well, experienced player doing well
Logged

BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6767 on: Today at 10:16:49 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:05:50 pm
Did some wonderful covering today when he had too and is always ready for a pass. A complete footballer to me.
His experience playing centre back is absolutely vital when hes covering out to in runs.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,665
  • ...All the best
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6768 on: Today at 10:20:32 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 10:02:05 pm
He has been absolutely brilliant in the last 3 games this season.
Fixed it for you.
Logged

masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • hippie at heart
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6769 on: Today at 10:29:50 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:20:32 pm
Fixed it for you.

He has had a great season no doubt, but the last three games he has gone up a level or two.
Logged

medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,681
  • Garrincha
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6770 on: Today at 10:34:17 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:08:51 pm
He seems to have stepped up a level or maybe just reached his potential?

He's always been fast but it feels like everything he's doing is quicker and more effective with and without the ball. He's been very consistent and hardly put a foot wrong all season. Long may it continue
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6771 on: Today at 10:37:09 pm
Excellent again. Very important for us this season.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6772 on: Today at 10:39:44 pm
At no point today did he flirt with the idea of scoring a goal. I don't care that his defensive performance today was masterful, I wanted a moment where Joe got into the area and I would be like "here we go, this is it, go on Joe!!"

Disappointing.
Logged

diegoLFC7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
  • LFC
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6773 on: Today at 10:58:14 pm
Very glad hes getting a chance to contribute a lot this season no matter the position. Hes the longest serving player in the side if im not mistaken.
Logged
Seen us win everything

rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6774 on: Today at 11:07:09 pm
Quote from: medley on Today at 10:34:17 pm
He's always been fast but it feels like everything he's doing is quicker and more effective with and without the ball. He's been very consistent and hardly put a foot wrong all season. Long may it continue
It's like his previous peak in 2018-2020 when playing next to VVD: he is a very smooth and elegant player when fully fit and confident.
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,323
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6775 on: Today at 11:17:25 pm
Another really good game from Joe. Been a really important part of the team this season. Barely put a foot wrong despite playing everywhere across the backline while showing more ability going forward than previously.

I think he may actually be playing the best football of his career right now
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6776 on: Today at 11:19:57 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:17:25 pm
Another really good game from Joe. Been a really important part of the team this season. Barely put a foot wrong despite playing everywhere across the backline while showing more ability going forward than previously.

I think he may actually be playing the best football of his career right now
Yes, it is a reminder of why we saw him as a world class defender a few years back, and then kind of forgot about how good he was: this is what he is capable of at his best.
Logged

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6777 on: Today at 11:22:15 pm
Another excellent performance
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,342
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6778 on: Today at 11:25:15 pm
Hes playing the best hes played since 2019

Really looks like hes got some pace back - looks very quick on the cover. Sometimes injuries as bad as his take a season to get all the strength back
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6779 on: Today at 11:28:39 pm
Strange how Joe and curtis too don't get any media noise to get call ups for England  :o
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,901
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #6780 on: Today at 11:30:13 pm
Southgate thinkss MAguire is good mate. I wouldn;t trust him with Joey.
Logged
