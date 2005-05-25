Did some wonderful covering today when he had too and is always ready for a pass. A complete footballer to me.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
He has been absolutely brilliant in the last 3 games this season.
Fixed it for you.
He seems to have stepped up a level or maybe just reached his potential?
He's always been fast but it feels like everything he's doing is quicker and more effective with and without the ball. He's been very consistent and hardly put a foot wrong all season. Long may it continue
Another really good game from Joe. Been a really important part of the team this season. Barely put a foot wrong despite playing everywhere across the backline while showing more ability going forward than previously.I think he may actually be playing the best football of his career right now
