Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 643300 times)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 08:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:42:47 pm
My last post on the subject.
gomez" border="0
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:11:34 pm
Vinicius is about four yards away from Ali when the ball hits him and that is because he has bent his run away from Ali.
ali2" border="0
Now trace a line from Vinicius's starting position to where he is when the ball hits him, alongside a line from his starting position to Alisson, to show us just how far he "ran to the left". Go on, Al. It must be miles.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 08:49:07 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
Is Gomez related to someone in FSG? Feels like we're missing some key information.

 ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6442 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm
Is Gomez related to someone in FSG? Feels like we're missing some key information.

John....Joe.....it's no coicidence that they both have names that start with a "J"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6443 on: Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:25:56 pm
Now trace a line from Vinicius's starting position to where he is when the ball hits him, alongside a line from his starting position to Alisson, to show us just how far he "ran to the left". Go on, Al. It must be miles.


Why do that when this image shows how much Vinicius has bent his run.



This image show him running towards Ali.



In the last couple of yards he is running in the direction of the corner flag.

vini" border="0

I would love someone to explain how Ali is supposed to keep his head down and on his eye on the ball whilst also knowing if Vinicius is running straight at him, bending his run to the left or the right.

The big issue for me is that a better back pass gives Ali more time and crucially it stops Vinicius from getting so close to him. The distance between Ali and Vinicius is what causes the issue.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6444 on: Yesterday at 09:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Why do that when this image shows how much Vinicius has bent his run.



This image show him running towards Ali.



In the last couple of yards he is running in the direction of the corner flag.

vini" border="0

I would love someone to explain how Ali is supposed to keep his head down and on his eye on the ball whilst also knowing if Vinicius is running straight at him, bending his run to the left or the right.

The big issue for me is that a better back pass gives Ali more time and crucially it stops Vinicius from getting so close to him. The distance between Ali and Vinicius is what causes the issue.
A single still image can show nothing of the sort, as it has no point of reference.

"In the direction of the corner flag". Fuck me, I thought "ran to the left" was an exaggeration.

If you stand, and look at the ground a few yards ahead of you, and even pretend a ball is slowly bobbling towards you, how far do you think you're aware of stuff - like, a big white shape against a green background - in the background? (Humans are quite good at this, like seeing things 'out of the corner of an eye').

What causes the issue is that Alisson made a bad decision. That's fine, everyone does occasionally.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6445 on: Yesterday at 09:50:31 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:31:36 pm
A single still image can show nothing of the sort, as it has no point of reference.

"In the direction of the corner flag". Fuck me, I thought "ran to the left" was an exaggeration.

If you stand, and look at the ground a few yards ahead of you, and even pretend a ball is slowly bobbling towards you, how far do you think you're aware of stuff - like, a big white shape against a green background - in the background? (Humans are quite good at this, like seeing things 'out of the corner of an eye').

What causes the issue is that Alisson made a bad decision. That's fine, everyone does occasionally.

Here is a revolutionary idea if you want to know which direction a player is running in look at which way his feet are pointing.

As for the second bit are you really suggesting that Ali has actually seen Vinicius running to his left but still decided to pass the ball that way. Whilst we are at it why has Courtious looked up to see where Mo is when the ball has bounced off his knee? You know they could use the Redmark stare at the ground a couple of yards ahead of you method.

The reality is that Vinicius at that point is running at 30 odd km/h. There is no way you can keep your eye on a bouncing ball, use your peripheral vision and change your body shape before clearing when you are being closed down at that speed.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm »
Can we shut this thread down it's become an embarrassment.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6447 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:52:58 pm
Can we shut this thread down it's become an embarrassment.
Agreed, some absolutely ridiculous takes in here.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm »
It was a poor back pass by Gomez. It was an even worse clearance by Ali.

Jurgen would seek improvements from both. It'll be the same with many of the goals, blame is shared around. My assessment of Joe (that he'll be no better than 4th choice) is based on what we've seen in the past 2 years not just the odd mistake.

Don't think we really need to argue small details.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm
It was a poor back pass by Gomez. It was an even worse clearance by Ali.

Jurgen would seek improvements from both. It'll be the same with many of the goals, blame is shared around. My assessment of Joe (that he'll be no better than 4th choice) is based on what we've seen in the past 2 years not just the odd mistake.

Don't think we really need to argue small details.

Couldn't agree more. There are four individual errors that lead up to the goal. We need to eradicate those errors and get back to being hard to beat.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm
Couldn't agree more. There are four individual errors that lead up to the goal. We need to eradicate those errors and get back to being hard to beat.

Kinell Al, so whats the last 4 pages of doubling down shite been for?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm
Agreed, some absolutely ridiculous takes in here.

Only 1 ridiculous take. I think everyone else is in agreement.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 04:37:15 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm
Couldn't agree more. There are four individual errors that lead up to the goal. We need to eradicate those errors and get back to being hard to beat.

You're either a massive WUM or one of the weirdest men alive.
