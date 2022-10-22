« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm
If Allison doesnt slip its not even noticed. He should definitely be looking though!

Ali wasnt getting it regardless.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
He just makes too many errors to play at a top club unfortunately.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Leeds just let him have the ball. Mistake aside and maybe Fabinho is more to blame here Leeds felt most comfortable just letting Gomez have the ball knowing the odds were he'd make a bad pass or a mistake at some point. I get he's 4th choice but he's consistently costing us this season and if Konate is fit then I just don't get how we can keep sending him out there. Though I suppose I've been saying the same about Trent and he finally had a decent game. So maybe Gomez will put a full 90 minutes together next game but then is that the level we need now?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
That was Maguire-esque. It wasn't just the errors (of which there were several) - all night he was being drawn to the ball, charging out of defence and almost immediately getting taken out of the game with by players running off the back of him.

He's a better defender than he's shown this season but he's just not reliable enough.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Not good enough. Weak in the tackle and positionally inept and my critic has nothing to do with his back pass today.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Adeemo on October 22, 2022, 02:25:04 pm
Hes absolutely brain dead, error after error. Any team always has a chance when hes in the team.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Gomez is exactly what he is - a player who's suffered too many injuries over a seven year period and it's caught up with him.

Gomez has only played 155 games in all competitions for Liverpool in seven years. Football just isn't a sport where you can miss that volume of action and expect it to not effect your game.

He was never the best defender to begin with in terms of positioning and reading the game but what he was was a great athlete - long legs for interceptions, pace on the recovery, strong physically etc.

I think the injuries have evaporated that from his game and all we have is a mere shell of that player now.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Awful.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm
Awful.

His back pass is the stand out but for me his positioning for the second goal was worse. He is in no man's land doing absolutely nothing leaving a big gap in the area. Simply bad defending.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm
His back pass is the stand out but for me his positioning for the second goal was worse. He is in no man's land doing absolutely nothing leaving a big gap in the area. Simply bad defending.

The mental gymnastics used to question Van Dijk and Alisson for the first goal. He plays a pass without looking which panics everybody. The guy hardly ever does the defending bit first and is still trying to play like this side is peak Liverpool. Fucking block the attacker and clear it if we have to.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I think the back pass situation was a collective error. Alisson was in no man's land when they were attacking, there is no justification for his position. That also pulled VVD out of his normal position, as he had to adjust to what Alisson was doing. Gomez didn't look where the keeper was and sent the pass to where he should have been. A yard or two closer to his normal position and Alisson gets the ball. I don't think it's fair to put the blame on one player's shoulders.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
I think the back pass situation was a collective error. Alisson was in no man's land when they were attacking, there is no justification for his position. That also pulled VVD out of his normal position, as he had to adjust to what Alisson was doing. Gomez didn't look where the keeper was and sent the pass to where he should have been. A yard or two closer to his normal position and Alisson gets the ball. I don't think it's fair to put the blame on one player's shoulders.

He passed the ball blind across the 18 yard box. At no point did he know where his GK was, because he didn't even bother to look.

It's one of the most basic, fundamental errors you could make as a CB.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:44:42 pm
He passed the ball blind across the 18 yard box. At no point did he know where his GK was, because he didn't even bother to look.

It's one of the most basic, fundamental errors you could make as a CB.
I said that in my post. I'm not exonerating Gomez, I'm just refusing to put the blame squarely on him. What the hell was Alisson doing where he was?! I can understand that he was trying to open the angle for Gomez, but that was way out...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Making way too many poor mistakes thats why hes 4th choice.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
I said that in my post. I'm not exonerating Gomez, I'm just refusing to put the blame squarely on him. What the hell was Alisson doing where he was?! I can understand that he was trying to open the angle for Gomez, but that was way out...

Alisson could have been playing bloody LB, and if Gomez doesn't make that pass we don't concede though. It's a bit like saying "Well I wouldn't have reversed into your car if you weren't parked in the wrong spot" - it's still my fault.

He's been at the scene of the crime for an enormous number of goals this season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I agree that he's been making too many mistakes in too many games, no argument there.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Hes 4th choice so you gonna get the odd error.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:00:56 am
Hes 4th choice so you gonna get the odd error.

Error every game at the moment. He has destroyed Lovren for his ability to drop clangers in the game.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:00:56 am
Hes 4th choice so you gonna get the odd error.

His Napoli away performance might have been one of the worst I've ever seen in a Red shirt. So to say "odd" is stretching the meaning beyond comprehension.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:00:56 am
Hes 4th choice so you gonna get the odd error.

The problem is he isn't really though - Matip is chronically injured, so Joe is quite often the next up in line after Virgil/Konate - he'd get plenty of game time in that role even if just with rotation in various competitions. Not to mention he's also back-up RB. Either way, your 3rd/4th choice CB cannot be costing you a goal a game, that's just not on.

Replacing Matip with a younger player is probably higher on the priority list, but then there is a question to be had about Joe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Poor from Joe tonight. But not on his own, everyone was shite.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Mad how his only decent game in recent memory was against the best striker in the league. Like Trent hes mentally switched off half the time which is criminal for a defender. And unlike Trent, he doesnt have a huge upside. Might as well be a back up right back at this point.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:00:56 am
Hes 4th choice so you gonna get the odd error.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Thanks mate, I needed that!  ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:44:42 pm
He passed the ball blind across the 18 yard box. At no point did he know where his GK was, because he didn't even bother to look.

It's one of the most basic, fundamental errors you could make as a CB.

Nah not having that. That goal wasn't on Joe.

He had two options, pass it to Alisson or pass it out of play.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
The errors are definitely odd.

So many of them too.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:16:21 am
Nah not having that. That goal wasn't on Joe.

He had two options, pass it to Alisson or pass it out of play.

lol

Passing to Alisson was the correct choice. He didn't pass to Alisson though did he - he passed blindly in the direction of where he thought Alisson might be without at any point bothering to check whether he actually was there, or whether any others players were sniffing around. It wasn't even that it was a mishit or underhit pass - it was a blind pass in the area of the pitch you absolutely can never, ever do that.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Think hes missed his chance to solidify a starting spot for us (a chance he didnt get last season because of the good injury records of Matip and Konate).
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:16:21 am
Nah not having that. That goal wasn't on Joe.

He had two options, pass it to Alisson or pass it out of play.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Whats sound me up the most about that opening goal tonight is the footage after of gomez looking back and Ali blaming himself to him then gomez giving this ok gesture back to him

Ali came to collect the ball off him to send it or give to VVD/Robbo. Gomez didnt look once and slammed it across goal blind

Ali tries to take the blame so gomez wouldnt have it in his head I feel

Konate has to come in ASAP. Nat Phillips is a better option for me
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm
If Allison doesnt slip its not even noticed. He should definitely be looking though!

He wouldnt have slipped at all if he didnt try to change direction in a split second because the ball was passed away from him

You cant dress this up anyway away from gomez

It wasnt just that mistake either he was pretty woeful all night
