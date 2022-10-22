Gomez is exactly what he is - a player who's suffered too many injuries over a seven year period and it's caught up with him.



Gomez has only played 155 games in all competitions for Liverpool in seven years. Football just isn't a sport where you can miss that volume of action and expect it to not effect your game.



He was never the best defender to begin with in terms of positioning and reading the game but what he was was a great athlete - long legs for interceptions, pace on the recovery, strong physically etc.



I think the injuries have evaporated that from his game and all we have is a mere shell of that player now.