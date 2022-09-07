He's soft as fuck.Still think he can do a job for us as a more defensive RB option but not sure he should ever play at CB for us again in all honesty. We always look so much more gettable at with him there. Would sooner play Fabinho in that position.
There are some more experienced players that should be getting more stick for not leading by example.
Better lock this thread mods..
easily the worst cb performence since klopp came if not for the last 5 years +
Good thing is he has fucked any small chance he had of making the England world cup squad. Him and Trent are doing good in that regard.
I'd rather them go to the World Cup because they're performing at a world class level for us than not go because they're playing like they're wearing clowns shoes.
He had an absolute mare against Napoli but he's been the good in the other games he's played this season.
He has but I'm sure (someone can correct me as I've not looked it up) he doesn't advance as much as Matip or pass it forwards as much as Konate, I think we play slower with him
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Hard to say as slabhead will still go.I must admit any of our players not there is a good thing regardless of nationality.
It doesn't matter, If England go with a backline of; pickfordtrent maguire gomez shawthen england will have short tournament, with plenty of time to rest before PL picks back up again
I actually hope Klopp puts him right back out there ASAP to help him get over the Napoli game.
