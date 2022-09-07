I'd rather them go to the World Cup because they're performing at a world class level for us than not go because they're playing like they're wearing clowns shoes.



Trent is going but his form recently means that the media will be gunning for him and there is nothing he is going to be able to do now to convince anyone he should start.Gomez got injured badly twice on international duty and needs his minutes managing. By the time he is next in the team , even if he improves, the world cup will probably only be a couple of weeks away.Anyway our lot look like they need time off.