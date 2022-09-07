« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 591815 times)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5640 on: September 7, 2022, 08:50:42 pm »
this isnt knee jerk i think his concentration levels are terrible. he has all the physical attributes to be great but he just isnt good positionally and deicsion making wise. to echo others, easily the worst cb performence since klopp came if not for the last 5 years +
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5641 on: September 7, 2022, 08:50:54 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on September  7, 2022, 08:49:21 pm
He's soft as fuck.

Still think he can do a job for us as a more defensive RB option but not sure he should ever play at CB for us again in all honesty. We always look so much more gettable at with him there. Would sooner play Fabinho in that position.
There are some more experienced players that should be getting more stick for not leading by example.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5642 on: September 7, 2022, 08:50:56 pm »
A midfield with more holes than a block of Swiss cheese isn't exactly helping his cause like
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5643 on: September 7, 2022, 08:51:38 pm »
Thinks he's a wrestler - no interest in actually playing football.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5644 on: September 7, 2022, 08:51:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  7, 2022, 08:50:54 pm
There are some more experienced players that should be getting more stick for not leading by example.

He's been our worst player by a mile. Every time someone runs at him he can't cope. Piss poor concentration, piss poor tackling. He's way too soft to be a centre half.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5645 on: September 7, 2022, 08:52:37 pm »
He isn't helped by midfield but sloppy in possession, not tracking runners and soft when up against a little fella.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5646 on: September 7, 2022, 08:52:44 pm »
Better lock this thread mods..
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5647 on: September 7, 2022, 08:56:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  7, 2022, 08:50:54 pm
There are some more experienced players that should be getting more stick for not leading by example.

Go on out of that, he's 25 years old not exactly inexperienced. Get him off before any confidence he has left is completely gone.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5648 on: September 7, 2022, 09:01:04 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on September  7, 2022, 08:52:44 pm
Better lock this thread mods..

why? Apart from someone calling it embarrassing, not seeing much that isnt true, and even that is likely true as hard as it is to hear.

May as well close the whole forum if they cant keep threads open because people saying someone is having a truly awful game. (and it isnt just him).
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5649 on: September 7, 2022, 09:04:02 pm »
Youve got your chance, youve got the shirt, and with Matip fit again you do this? Absolutely zero complaints when he doesnt play much from here. Which is a damn shame cos hes quality, but just an unforgivable display.
« Reply #5650 on: September 7, 2022, 09:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on September  7, 2022, 08:50:42 pm
easily the worst cb performence since klopp came if not for the last 5 years +

Dejan Lovren from Spurs away says hello.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5651 on: September 7, 2022, 09:05:35 pm »
Ok. Hes been hooked.

Lets let his thread rest a bit now that hes not on the field of play
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 08:24:23 am »
Good thing is he has fucked any small chance he had of making the England world cup squad. Him and Trent are doing good in that regard.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 08:28:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:23 am
Good thing is he has fucked any small chance he had of making the England world cup squad. Him and Trent are doing good in that regard.
I'd rather them go to the World Cup because they're performing at a world class level for us than not go because they're playing like they're wearing clowns shoes. 
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 08:33:55 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:28:34 am
I'd rather them go to the World Cup because they're performing at a world class level for us than not go because they're playing like they're wearing clowns shoes. 

Trent is going but his form recently means that the media will be gunning for him and there is nothing he is going to be able to do now to convince anyone he should start.

Gomez got injured badly twice on international duty and needs his minutes managing. By the time he is next in the team , even if he improves, the world cup will probably only be a couple of weeks away.

Anyway our lot look like they need time off.
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 09:43:51 am »
He had an absolute mare against Napoli but he's been the good in the other games he's played this season.
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 09:45:21 am »
Id play him the next game at right back and go to a quasi back three.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:43:51 am
He had an absolute mare against Napoli but he's been the good in the other games he's played this season.

He has but I'm sure (someone can correct me as I've not looked it up) he doesn't advance as much as Matip or pass it forwards as much as Konate, I think we play slower with him
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 09:51:32 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:48:52 am
He has but I'm sure (someone can correct me as I've not looked it up) he doesn't advance as much as Matip or pass it forwards as much as Konate, I think we play slower with him
Matip is basically a midfielder playing at Centreback. He's unreal on the ball. IMO, Joe's neater than Ibou when it comes to passing and I like the fact that he breaks lines and puts zip on it.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 09:53:07 am »
what a page of hot takes
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 09:57:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:23 am
Good thing is he has fucked any small chance he had of making the England world cup squad. Him and Trent are doing good in that regard.

Hard to say as slabhead will still go.

I must admit any of our players not there is a good thing regardless of nationality.
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 10:25:56 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:48:52 am
He has but I'm sure (someone can correct me as I've not looked it up) he doesn't advance as much as Matip or pass it forwards as much as Konate, I think we play slower with him
Gomez's forward passing between the lines is generally excellent and he consistently puts more zip on even simple passes across the backline than any of our other CBs.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 10:39:01 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:57:21 am
Hard to say as slabhead will still go.

I must admit any of our players not there is a good thing regardless of nationality.

Absolutely gutted holland got their act together

Turns out Mané knocking out Salah in the qualifiers worked out just nicely for us
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 11:16:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:43:51 am
He had an absolute mare against Napoli but he's been the good in the other games he's played this season.

Exactly. Theres absolutely no need to scapegoat him either - as a team we were awful; as individuals, most were second best to Napolis equivalent.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
It doesn't matter, If England go with a backline of;
 

                   pickford

trent   maguire     gomez     shaw

then england will have short tournament, with plenty of time to rest before PL picks back up again
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 11:47:10 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 11:44:13 am
It doesn't matter, If England go with a backline of;
 

                   pickford

trent   maguire     gomez     shaw

then england will have short tournament, with plenty of time to rest before PL picks back up again

Ha yeah, that line up would have the knives out for Southgate and thats not just because of Maguire and Shaw.
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 12:33:27 pm »
I actually hope Klopp puts him right back out there ASAP to help him get over the Napoli game.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:33:27 pm
I actually hope Klopp puts him right back out there ASAP to help him get over the Napoli game.
Yes.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 12:46:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:33:27 pm
I actually hope Klopp puts him right back out there ASAP to help him get over the Napoli game.

Only if we have a functioning midfield.
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 01:47:52 pm »
Hes been immense for us at times, but one major weakness seems to be that he really seems to struggle with players turning inside. This was particularly noticeable against Napoli. A quick turn inside seemed to leave him for dead.

Could it be that his lateral movement has been affected by those knee injuries?
