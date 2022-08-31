« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 588024 times)

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,670
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5600 on: August 31, 2022, 11:03:04 pm »
Back to his good old self now....
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5601 on: August 31, 2022, 11:03:34 pm »
He was good tonight. Not at fault for the goal and giving me 2020 vibes again.

Hair looks good too.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,517
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 12:48:14 am »
Quote from: Mozology on August 31, 2022, 10:52:28 pm
Shot was laughably bad but his header from the corner led to the goal.

Thanks Joe

Glad he won that one because he was losing headers all night long before that!
Logged

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 06:14:32 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:48:14 am
Glad he won that one because he was losing headers all night long before that!

He won plenty of headers though. All long balls was to his side and he only lost a few of them after that lump Wood came on, and then he still won some.

Good performance from Joe. Hope he continues this way, we need that.
Logged

Offline M4tt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5604 on: Yesterday at 08:23:29 am »
He's only 25! Still got so many years at the top which is a great sign
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,384
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5605 on: Yesterday at 09:01:55 am »
Quote from: Vinay on August 31, 2022, 11:03:04 pm
Back to his good old self now....

He just needs rhythm and games which is something he's not had for a while. But it's great to see him motoring around again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5606 on: Yesterday at 09:10:48 am »
Done nothing to merit being left out so should keep being selected for me. Although we do miss Matip's forays into the opposition half in an attacking sense.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,473
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5607 on: Yesterday at 09:28:27 am »
I am delighted to see him back playing regularly - he has been incredibly patient. He could walk into most other sides in the League - but has stayed, rehabbed and been patient. He is looking sharp too.

I really think we may need him to do some work at RB once Matip is ready to come back in.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5608 on: Yesterday at 12:00:48 pm »
Thought he was great last night. Would be surprised if Matip or Konate waltz back into the side if Gomez keeps up this form.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
  • Seis Veces
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5609 on: Yesterday at 12:19:03 pm »
Nice start to the season for our Joe. Good last night, a simple run out against a poor Bournemouth side and even though we were poor at United I thought he was probably our best defender on the night. If he can get the luck Matip had last season and remain injury free it'd be some blessing. I think what Gomez has really been after is a run of games in the league, the last two seasons must have killed him as he's barely featured due to injury. He's in his best years now though, and I'm begging he can just remain available.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5610 on: Yesterday at 07:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:10:48 am
Done nothing to merit being left out so should keep being selected for me. Although we do miss Matip's forays into the opposition half in an attacking sense.

Matip will be back as soon as he is fully fit, we had trouble last night going forward and Newcastle seemed to pen us in, Matip bringing the ball into midfield gives us more options and I actually think a fit Matip is as good as any Liverpool centre-half going back to Yeats.
He is also better at corners, glad Gomez is getting there but I still think he is down the pecking order when they are all fit..
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 06:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 31, 2022, 10:53:10 pm
Joseph Dave Gomez has never scored a goal in his professional career.  He has played over 100 times for us and I believe 20 odd times for Charlton.  ;D
yeah but they used to say the same about Alisson.  :)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 06:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:28:27 am
I am delighted to see him back playing regularly - he has been incredibly patient. He could walk into most other sides in the League - but has stayed, rehabbed and been patient. He is looking sharp too.

I really think we may need him to do some work at RB once Matip is ready to come back in.

good shout.  Trent will be crawling soon if he doesn't get a break of some sort.  I'd like to see him (Trent) used as an 80th-minute sub for a few games while Joe or Millie start.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 