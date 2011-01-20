Really hope he stays, his last 3 games at right back have shown he's more than a capable backup there, and would no doubt have had more games at centre back in any other season, but Matip has managed to stay fit all season for the first time since being at the club! So it just hasn't happened, plus the signing of Konate. But next time there's an injury to Van Dijk, Matip or Konate everybody would be cursing us letting him go if he were to leave. Definitely needed for the cups and squad depth, this season has shown what the team can do with sufficient depth and rotation.