« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 568140 times)

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,406
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5440 on: May 1, 2022, 01:46:04 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 30, 2022, 09:54:49 pm
Who do we see breaking the bank for him? Honestly, think most sides in the league below us will be eyeing him up.

Major letdown if we let him go, but I don't see Klopp standing in his way (understandably).
newcastle would surely like and afford him.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,172
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5441 on: May 1, 2022, 02:06:12 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May  1, 2022, 12:45:16 am
What a strange comment, hes easily good enough to be first choice in this team, not much between him and Matip Klopp has alluded to this himself.
I don't think so. Konate has started many games now, why hasn't Gomez? If he was on the same level, surely he would have been given a chance at CB?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5442 on: May 1, 2022, 05:28:38 am »
Aint half improved his crossing. Trent-esque some of those balls. 
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5443 on: May 1, 2022, 06:16:17 am »
Quote from: farawayred on May  1, 2022, 02:06:12 am
I don't think so. Konate has started many games now, why hasn't Gomez? If he was on the same level, surely he would have been given a chance at CB?

Probably the fact he's had injuries and Konaté cost £36m. With Matip & VvD both hitting 31 this year I see Gomez & Konate as a long term transition plan, possibly followed up with some like Sepp van den Berg.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5444 on: May 1, 2022, 06:19:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on May  1, 2022, 02:06:12 am
I don't think so. Konate has started many games now, why hasn't Gomez? If he was on the same level, surely he would have been given a chance at CB?

Because of rhythm, you act as if Gomez hasnt started alongside VVD at periods before, weird comment to make like I said Klopp has already said there is little between the 3 cbs other than VVD, its just things like rhythm and timing that allows one to play over the other.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5445 on: May 1, 2022, 06:26:24 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May  1, 2022, 06:19:41 am
Because of rhythm, you act as if Gomez hasnt started alongside VVD at periods before, weird comment to make like I said Klopp has already said there is little between the 3 cbs other than VVD, its just things like rhythm and timing that allows one to play over the other.

I think the constant chopping and changing of defence in the injury ravaged 2020-2021 season taught Klopp a lot in this regard, as he said so himself. The Matip/Konate rotation next to VVD has been working incredibly well, and as long as VVD can manage it then there is no reason to change it up.

It is tough on Gomez though. Yesterday he was great.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,172
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5446 on: May 1, 2022, 06:28:54 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May  1, 2022, 06:19:41 am
Because of rhythm, you act as if Gomez hasnt started alongside VVD at periods before, weird comment to make like I said Klopp has already said there is little between the 3 cbs other than VVD, its just things like rhythm and timing that allows one to play over the other.
When did Gomez start along VVD after the injury? You act as if his injury never occurred. And what is Klopp supposed to say? VVD is a level above, Matip and Konate next and Gomez is a level below? Your arguments are ridiculous. Klopp never threw players under the bus and he's not going to start doing it with Gomez.

The argument about rhythm is valid. Joe is improving and getting back to his old level, but until Klopp trusts him in a CB role, you can't argue that he's on par with the others. Otherwise Klopp will rotate more. And that may well be the case next season when there are many games around December, but not in the remaining all-important few games this season and not in the beginning of next season (Klopp doesn't rotate much before December). The question is whether Joe would like to stay and play second fiddle with us, or move on to a first team role elsewhere. Only he knows what he deems better for his career.

Opinions and point of view. I stated mine, you stated yours. There can be no argument of opinions.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5447 on: May 1, 2022, 07:14:00 am »
Was my mom yesterday along with Keita and Miner. Great to be that in a position he is getting used to and up against a real physical threat.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • Just 5 points away
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5448 on: May 1, 2022, 07:59:19 am »
I feel Gomez can be persuaded to stay because he'll get decent game time next season at both RB and CB as Matip and VVD might get rotated more then. With today's performance, he has proven he's a more than adequate backup RB for our level. He's mixing things up more offensively, taking more central positions like Trent and improving his final delivery. While defensively he's imperious.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5449 on: May 1, 2022, 08:31:30 am »
Quote from: Magix on May  1, 2022, 07:59:19 am
I feel Gomez can be persuaded to stay because he'll get decent game time next season at both RB and CB as Matip and VVD might get rotated more then. With today's performance, he has proven he's a more than adequate backup RB for our level. He's mixing things up more offensively, taking more central positions like Trent and improving his final delivery. While defensively he's imperious.

Will be interesting to see what happens. He's contracted for some time longer yet. It'd take a big sum to pry him away from us. I can't imagine us wanting to sell to our rivals. Don't forget the lad is 24 years old. He's still very young despite having been around for a long time. Most CBs are hitting their prime at 28-32 years old. If he can end the season strongly, have a really strong pre-season and stay injury free then I think Ibou and him will be the mainstay of our defence for the coming years post VVD and Matip.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5450 on: May 1, 2022, 08:56:53 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on May  1, 2022, 07:14:00 am
Was my mom yesterday along with Keita and Miner. Great to be that in a position he is getting used to and up against a real physical threat.

Did he tell you to tidy your room after you finished watching the game?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline KloppRoy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5451 on: May 1, 2022, 11:44:29 am »
The past few months i hope have shown we can keep him and use him at both center and now right back. if we let him or wants to leave how much do you think we would get? English international playing for the best team on the planet. we would need a back up for Trent if he leaves and might be difficult getting Joes quality to be 2nd choice maybe. Joe can play 2 or 3 positions i only hope he stays. Great game again yesterday.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5452 on: May 1, 2022, 11:56:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on May  1, 2022, 06:28:54 am
When did Gomez start along VVD after the injury? You act as if his injury never occurred. And what is Klopp supposed to say? VVD is a level above, Matip and Konate next and Gomez is a level below? Your arguments are ridiculous. Klopp never threw players under the bus and he's not going to start doing it with Gomez.

The argument about rhythm is valid. Joe is improving and getting back to his old level, but until Klopp trusts him in a CB role, you can't argue that he's on par with the others. Otherwise Klopp will rotate more. And that may well be the case next season when there are many games around December, but not in the remaining all-important few games this season and not in the beginning of next season (Klopp doesn't rotate much before December). The question is whether Joe would like to stay and play second fiddle with us, or move on to a first team role elsewhere. Only he knows what he deems better for his career.

Opinions and point of view. I stated mine, you stated yours. There can be no argument of opinions.

At his best he is on par with the others, he looks to be getting back to his best, simple.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,489
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5453 on: May 1, 2022, 12:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 30, 2022, 09:54:49 pm
Who do we see breaking the bank for him? Honestly, think most sides in the league below us will be eyeing him up.

Major letdown if we let him go, but I don't see Klopp standing in his way (understandably).

The most consistent suitor is Stevie G and Villa. They have been keeping tabs on Gomez, the local papers there are regularly following this story. Hopefully Joe will stay. I really feel as though he just needs a good pre-season behind him and then everyone begins on the same page again. It's up to the players themselves to catch Klopp's eyes. With a good pre-season he could be challenging much more for a starting place.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dirk18Kuyt

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5454 on: May 1, 2022, 01:12:30 pm »
Really hope he stays, his last 3 games at right back have shown he's more than a capable backup there, and would no doubt have had more games at centre back in any other season, but Matip has managed to stay fit all season for the first time since being at the club! So it just hasn't happened, plus the signing of Konate. But next time there's an injury to Van Dijk, Matip or Konate everybody would be cursing us letting him go if he were to leave. Definitely needed for the cups and squad depth, this season has shown what the team can do with sufficient depth and rotation.
Logged

Offline M4tt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5455 on: May 1, 2022, 01:59:37 pm »
I'm pretty sure he came out the other month and said he has no intention of leaving?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,416
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5456 on: May 4, 2022, 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on May  1, 2022, 07:14:00 am
Was my mom yesterday along with Keita and Miner.
Couple of years and he'll be the daddy
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,648
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5457 on: May 7, 2022, 03:04:16 pm »
Quote
Liverpool to offer Joe Gomez a new contract this summer. [@TheoSquiresECHO]
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,958
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5458 on: May 7, 2022, 03:26:43 pm »
Great news, hoping he wants to stay because he's terrific and just unlucky we have 3 other brilliant centrebacks as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5459 on: May 7, 2022, 03:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  7, 2022, 03:26:43 pm
Great news, hoping he wants to stay because he's terrific and just unlucky we have 3 other brilliant centrebacks as well.

And still only 24 not many teams with 4 brilliant centre backs.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,024
  • The first five yards........
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5460 on: May 7, 2022, 05:13:56 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on May  7, 2022, 03:43:12 pm
And still only 24 not many teams with 4 brilliant centre backs.

He's the best English centre back currently playing. If we can keep him we'll have done very well indeed.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5461 on: May 7, 2022, 05:22:27 pm »
Really hope he stays, still a big part of our future if he does
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,200
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5462 on: May 7, 2022, 05:30:19 pm »
I dont think there is any chance he leaves. We wouldnt sell him to a top team and there are no clubs bigger than us. Gomez at 24 isnt giving that up for that chance to play at an inferior club or team and certainly not for bottom half/mid-table shite like Villa.

I reckon at the very least he would have given it until the world cup.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,148
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5463 on: May 7, 2022, 05:30:42 pm »
Think it works for all parties if he signs and stays at least another year.

He took longer to recover from his broken leg than he mightve done, which meant this year would always be difficult - and I think the chances of Matip being fit for almost every game this season was not something anyone would put money on (hence Phillips sticking around until January). Would imagine he plays more next year - although maybe more at right back than hed like (hes no Trent, but is probably the best back up right back in the league outside of City)
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5464 on: May 7, 2022, 05:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  7, 2022, 05:13:56 pm
He's the best English centre back currently playing. If we can keep him we'll have done very well indeed.

Was thinking that myself. Look at Stones always injured three years older and cost £47.5 million in 2016. Only played 13 league games 2021-22 and 8 CL.
Then there is Ben White cost just short of £50 million same age as Joe.
Then the Daddy of them all coming in at 29 years of age costing £78.3 bloody million Jacob Harry Maguire.

So if anybody is thinking of making an inquiry its got to be £60 million + surely.

« Last Edit: May 7, 2022, 05:50:14 pm by paisley1977 »
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5465 on: May 7, 2022, 06:08:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  1, 2022, 02:06:12 am
I don't think so. Konate has started many games now, why hasn't Gomez? If he was on the same level, surely he would have been given a chance at CB?

I think it was always a given that Konate would be (had to be!) given games this year to introduce him into the Prem and our system, then he went and did very well with his chances his size and speed standout and very useful characteristics, so given matip playing at player of the year levels (imo) and Virgil working his way back from very good to the very best (with matips help), there simply wasn't very many games left over for Joe. He never really got a chance to show his level after a good run of games, not that he didnt deserve a chance or have klopps confidence, really a matter of pragmatism.

I really hope he stays though because Matip and Virgil are 30's now and if you fast forward 5 years, Konate and Gomez may well look a lot like Van dyck and matip does today.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,172
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5466 on: May 7, 2022, 06:17:53 pm »
The club is doing the right thing and I hope that Gomez stays. Which path is Gomez willing to take is yet to be seen. It's a tough choice from his point of view, and I can't see a clear answer if I put myself in his shoes.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5467 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm »
Any news?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5468 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm »
Just no luck this guy, hopefully nothing serious.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,648
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5469 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote
Klopp on Joe Gomez:

"There is pain, but he is probably alright." [Sky Sports]
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,213
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5470 on: Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm »
That sounds promising, but I'd be really wary with his injury history.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,489
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5471 on: Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm
That sounds promising, but I'd be really wary with his injury history.

It's such a pain for him, you could be right though. He needs a rest and a good pre-season to be honest.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5472 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
My heart absolutely sank when I saw the replay, but I was so happy to see him up and about. He knows real pain so the look on his face told me it wasn't so bad (hopefully). No need to risk him with it being so close to the end of the season.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5473 on: Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm »
When I first saw it looked like he twisted his knee but its clearly ankle. Hopefully just a minor strain, dont think he would have featured in either game left but hopefully fit enough for the bench as hes a good option

Great season from him and glad hes avoided injuries for the most part

Hope he stays with us for the future but wouldnt be shocked if he wants to get regular first team football
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 12:11:25 am »
Paul Gorst
@ptgorst

Joe Gomez has just left St Marys on crutches and some sort of protective boot on his left foot. Doesnt look great.

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC

Joe Gomez leaving St Marys on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5475 on: Today at 12:14:12 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:11:25 am
Paul Gorst
@ptgorst

Joe Gomez has just left St Marys on crutches and some sort of protective boot on his left foot. Doesnt look great.

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC

Joe Gomez leaving St Marys on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot.
doesn't mean much, could just be precautionary.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 12:15:08 am »
I hope he's ok.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5477 on: Today at 12:22:22 am »
ah mate. just seen this news.

Love Joe. Think he's legit at Konate/Matip levels if fit with rhythm/sharpness.

Hope he's fit, ready and fired up for preseason.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5478 on: Today at 12:28:17 am »
Just gets no luck ever with these injuries. Fingers crossed its not too bad. Really deserves a break.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 