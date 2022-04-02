I think a few more games in before the end of the season and hopefully more trophies and he'll more than likely want to stay. There's still no guarantees he's said he wants away other than paper talk. Seems like it'd be an easy story to make up given his quality but lack of game time. Matip and Van Dijk are around the same age but I don't think Matip has the longevity and injury record that Virgil does, I certainly can't see him being first choice in say three years, but time likely will feel of the essence if you're in Gomez's position, even at 24 years old. From our end I almost think we have to ask him to trust in us that he'll get the football and hopefully one day be a nailed on starter when fit. There's other deals we need to tie up before hand but if we can get Joe to sign a new contract ASAP it'd be lovely.



With Trent back in contention hopefully we can get the result in Lisbon that'd maybe allow Joe to come in for the home leg, plus there's league games to come where we'll probably make changes. Here's hoping he can get some more matches in because it'll be vital for his future here you feel.