Offline jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5360 on: April 2, 2022, 02:37:56 pm »
His crossing looked really sharp today and after picking up a yellow card I thought he defended really intelligently in the second half and coped well.
Offline Samie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5361 on: April 2, 2022, 02:40:16 pm »
Go on Big Joseph.  8)
Offline kasperoff

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5362 on: April 2, 2022, 02:42:08 pm »
Great game coming in cold. One of his best at RB. Cross was superb.
Offline Asam

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5363 on: April 2, 2022, 02:46:01 pm »

He looked sharp today, great assist and couldnt be more pleased for him
Offline duvva

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5364 on: April 2, 2022, 02:50:47 pm »
Yep one misplaced pass aside had a really good game today and put in a few really good crosses not least the assist for Jotas goal. Great to see him out there again
Offline didi shamone

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5365 on: April 2, 2022, 02:56:11 pm »
Insane that he doesn't get more games given his quality but such is the strength of the squad. If he had a run of games he'd be sublime again.
Offline Xanderzone

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5366 on: April 2, 2022, 02:57:45 pm »
Felt like a big day for him.

Hasn't played too much and been able to show his best when he has played. Brilliant today.
Offline smutchin

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5367 on: April 2, 2022, 03:01:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April  2, 2022, 02:30:24 pm
Never ceases to surprise me that people are surprised hes good at RB! Hes played a good chunk of his time here at LB or RB and never let us down there

Exceptional in that position today. As long as he can stay fit, we might not need another player as back-up for Trent.
Offline Hazell

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5368 on: April 2, 2022, 03:03:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April  2, 2022, 02:30:24 pm
Never ceases to surprise me that people are surprised hes good at RB! Hes played a good chunk of his time here at LB or RB and never let us down there

I don't think it's surprising he's good at right back, more a concern about missing Alexander-Arnold in that position because of how unique he is and how much he's a part of our offensive play. Gomez has been excellent at minimising that problem in the games he's played there this season.
Offline Samie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5369 on: April 2, 2022, 03:59:19 pm »
Offline Wullie160975

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5370 on: April 2, 2022, 04:10:15 pm »
Quote
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez speaking on BT Sport: "It's the nature of the Premier League that games are not going to be easy. They put up a good fight, we knew they would be organised and well-drilled and they definitely made it tough right till the end,"

On his desire for more starts: "Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is a top class player and obviously you know what he brings to the side. Playing right-back is not naturally my normal position but the nature of being at this club is that we are fighting for all competitions. It's a tough environment to be in but we have to push each other each week. We have to train well and wait for opportunities."

Quote
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: ...

On Joe Gomez: "Top. He set up the goal and had another brilliant cross in the second half which could have been a goal. How can you replace Trent Alexander Arnold? I didn't ask him to play like Trent, I said play like Joe Gomez. He's an outstanding player. He will have more games towards the end of the season.

Hopefully from the above, it will mean that Joe will get enough games over the next couple of months to keep him happy enough to stay here

Online farawayred

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5371 on: April 2, 2022, 04:27:24 pm »
I wonder if we can convert him into DM. Fabinho has made this position his, but Big Joe seems to have the qualities - good defending, carries the ball well, good in the air, good vision...
Offline disgraced cake

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5372 on: April 2, 2022, 07:36:22 pm »
Great to see another big performance today. These last few games should serve as a reminder to Joe that he's needed here and that he will get more games in the future
Offline RedSince86

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5373 on: April 2, 2022, 08:32:25 pm »
Offline RedG13

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5374 on: April 2, 2022, 08:37:31 pm »
Good Performance for him today.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5375 on: April 2, 2022, 08:39:56 pm »
What a ball!!

Delighted for him
Offline M4tt

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5376 on: April 2, 2022, 10:26:05 pm »
So good to see him getting praise again. It's been quite frustrating seeing uneducated pundits talking like he's only at a squad player level. The lad is genuinely world class and lots of people have forgotten that. He's just unlucky that he had his injury, and ahead of him he has Matip who is also world class and in the form of his life, and possibly the best centre back to have ever played the game. His time will come again no doubt though.

Quote from: Wullie160975 on April  2, 2022, 04:10:15 pm
Hopefully from the above, it will mean that Joe will get enough games over the next couple of months to keep him happy enough to stay here

I think it was Neil Jones who recently said that apparently Joe is very happy at Liverpool and isn't thinking of leaving.
Offline The Test

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5377 on: April 2, 2022, 10:57:08 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on April  2, 2022, 10:26:05 pm
So good to see him getting praise again. It's been quite frustrating seeing uneducated pundits talking like he's only at a squad player level. The lad is genuinely world class and lots of people have forgotten that. He's just unlucky that he had his injury, and ahead of him he has Matip who is also world class and in the form of his life, and possibly the best centre back to have ever played the game. His time will come again no doubt though.


reading that i thought for a second you were talking about matip and it honestly didnt bother me.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5378 on: April 2, 2022, 10:59:40 pm »
Yeah, so many have forgotten how good he is. He was/is one of the best defensive talents in world football and easily Englands best CB. Really glad to see him back at it.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5379 on: April 2, 2022, 11:47:32 pm »
Online Peabee

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5380 on: Yesterday at 12:35:24 am »
You could see Jota shouting I told you to Gomez after he scored, which ties in with what he said in the post match interview. The opposition must have sighed with relief seeing Trent not in the squad, but then Gomez makes the assist in his place. Fantastic.
Offline kj999

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5381 on: Yesterday at 04:19:45 am »
Still only 24. Seems like he has been here for years. Which he has, of course. This is his 7th season for us. Gonna be his testimonial year in 3 seasons time  :rollseyes

Need to keep hold of him. Hopefully he realises that in a couple of years it'll be him and Konate as the first choice pairing. He may be out 4th choice CB right now but as others have said, that's no slight on him, it's indicative of the isane quality of our squad. And he IS second choice RB... thank fully Trent is not injury prone but there will come a time when Joe gets more games at RB, and probably at CB as well.

Great to have a player of his quality to call upon.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5382 on: Yesterday at 04:47:24 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 04:19:45 am
Still only 24. Seems like he has been here for years. Which he has, of course. This is his 7th season for us. Gonna be his testimonial year in 3 seasons time  :rollseyes

Need to keep hold of him. Hopefully he realises that in a couple of years it'll be him and Konate as the first choice pairing. He may be out 4th choice CB right now but as others have said, that's no slight on him, it's indicative of the isane quality of our squad. And he IS second choice RB... thank fully Trent is not injury prone but there will come a time when Joe gets more games at RB, and probably at CB as well.

Great to have a player of his quality to call upon.
I think he is currently our 2nd most tenured player (tied with Milner and Firmino) which is weird to think about. He was pretty good when he played those first few games under Rodgers before he got hurt and easily our best defender at that point in time which you can see as either really impressive given he was 17 or not that great given the terrible state of the defense at that point in time.
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5383 on: Yesterday at 05:53:38 am »
Not gonna lie, I always hated Gomez at RB. As there used to be such a massive drop-off on the right side when he played there because he is a CB at heart and thats understandable but my god today he was pretty damn good. Felt like theyve been working with him on his crossing perhaps and attacking play

No one will ever be Trent in attack. But if Gomez can even be %50 of what Trent is in attack and be as good defensive as he is then Gomez needs to stay with us as back-up CB/RB and he will get plenty of games

He seems to have a very good head on his shoulder everytime i hear him speak, even said hes not worried about the game time as he knows how good this team is and how hard it is here and hes happy to help when called upon. Hope that means he stays cause he is brilliant and young.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5384 on: Yesterday at 09:17:52 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:53:38 am
Not gonna lie, I always hated Gomez at RB. As there used to be such a massive drop-off on the right side when he played there because he is a CB at heart and thats understandable but my god today he was pretty damn good. Felt like theyve been working with him on his crossing perhaps and attacking play

No one will ever be Trent in attack. But if Gomez can even be %50 of what Trent is in attack and be as good defensive as he is then Gomez needs to stay with us as back-up CB/RB and he will get plenty of games

He seems to have a very good head on his shoulder everytime i hear him speak, even said hes not worried about the game time as he knows how good this team is and how hard it is here and hes happy to help when called upon. Hope that means he stays cause he is brilliant and young.


Yes, this.

Was at the game yesterday and it was a bit of a slog if Im honest but World Champion Joe Gomez warmed the cockles of my heart.
Offline The Test

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5385 on: Yesterday at 10:37:44 am »
was brilliant. superb delivery and made space for himself really well when progressing with the ball. if hes up for this hybrid squad role weve saved ourselves a job in the next transfer window.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5386 on: Yesterday at 04:27:12 pm »
That was a cracking cross and I think Bobbys karate kick celebration summed it up for me in terms of how good it was. A fantastic CB and if he can continue along that when used at Right Back everyone will be a winner; hell get more games, Trent will get his minutes managed when needed and it keeps Joe sharp for when we need him centrally.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5387 on: Yesterday at 05:07:28 pm »
I think a few more games in before the end of the season and hopefully more trophies and he'll more than likely want to stay. There's still no guarantees he's said he wants away other than paper talk. Seems like it'd be an easy story to make up given his quality but lack of game time. Matip and Van Dijk are around the same age but I don't think Matip has the longevity and injury record that Virgil does, I certainly can't see him being first choice in say three years, but time likely will feel of the essence if you're in Gomez's position, even at 24 years old. From our end I almost think we have to ask him to trust in us that he'll get the football and hopefully one day be a nailed on starter when fit. There's other deals we need to tie up before hand but if we can get Joe to sign a new contract ASAP it'd be lovely.

With Trent back in contention hopefully we can get the result in Lisbon that'd maybe allow Joe to come in for the home leg, plus there's league games to come where we'll probably make changes. Here's hoping he can get some more matches in because it'll be vital for his future here you feel.
Offline Knight

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5388 on: Yesterday at 06:24:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:07:28 pm
I think a few more games in before the end of the season and hopefully more trophies and he'll more than likely want to stay. There's still no guarantees he's said he wants away other than paper talk. Seems like it'd be an easy story to make up given his quality but lack of game time. Matip and Van Dijk are around the same age but I don't think Matip has the longevity and injury record that Virgil does, I certainly can't see him being first choice in say three years, but time likely will feel of the essence if you're in Gomez's position, even at 24 years old. From our end I almost think we have to ask him to trust in us that he'll get the football and hopefully one day be a nailed on starter when fit. There's other deals we need to tie up before hand but if we can get Joe to sign a new contract ASAP it'd be lovely.

With Trent back in contention hopefully we can get the result in Lisbon that'd maybe allow Joe to come in for the home leg, plus there's league games to come where we'll probably make changes. Here's hoping he can get some more matches in because it'll be vital for his future here you feel.

Someone on twitter said that Gomez's particular injury when suffered by NFL players, where it's a much more common injury than it is in football, has worse return rates than ACLs do. So I wonder if his lack of minutes is, in many ways, part of the plan this season as part of his return from injury. If that's the case Gomez, assuming he's a good pro, will have accepted what he's been told by the physio and medical team and won't be thinking, 'I need to leave to get minutes'. It does, though, make next season a key one for him.
Online buttersstotch

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 12:51:31 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:24:13 pm
Someone on twitter said that Gomez's particular injury when suffered by NFL players, where it's a much more common injury than it is in football, has worse return rates than ACLs do. So I wonder if his lack of minutes is, in many ways, part of the plan this season as part of his return from injury. If that's the case Gomez, assuming he's a good pro, will have accepted what he's been told by the physio and medical team and won't be thinking, 'I need to leave to get minutes'. It does, though, make next season a key one for him.

I think this was the case in the first half of the season, but he picked up covid and niggly injuries at the worst time possible. He's also been unlucky that so far none of our CBs have had any long periods out, which is very unsurprising also.

Feel for him a little as he will want to go to the World Cup and he knows he has a good shout at it, but he needs to be playing more to be in with a good chance.
Online Bobinhood

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5390 on: Today at 12:57:15 am »
the pace on him blasting down that wing, hes got to be one of the fastest players in the league bar none.

We need him on a new 5 year, forget about leaving. Him and Konate are the future.
