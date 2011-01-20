« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 04:58:14 pm »
Did really well given his situation
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 04:59:15 pm »
He made some errors.
But i thought he done very well overall.

Some decent balls into the box too
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:59:15 pm
He made some errors.
But i thought he done very well overall.

Some decent balls into the box too
It was his first start in a while and he looked rusty. Let's cut the lad some slack.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5243 on: Yesterday at 05:02:59 pm »
I thought he had a decent game, he has very little momentum as of yet but at least we know his speed is still there.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5244 on: Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm »
Slotted in well considering even when hes fully sharp hes not a patch on Trent at RB
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5245 on: Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm
It was his first start in a while and he looked rusty. Let's cut the lad some slack.
I said he played very well.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5246 on: Yesterday at 05:17:51 pm »
Loved his confidence. There were a couple of moments when he'd take in a player one on one with no one covering behind and come out the other end with the ball. Unexpected for a player that hasn't played for eons. He'll never be a suitable Trent's deputy (not even at his past best), but he did well.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5247 on: Yesterday at 05:18:27 pm »
Well in Joe
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5248 on: Yesterday at 05:20:16 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 05:18:27 pm
Well in Joe
I love the boy and I hope Klopp is meaning to keep him around.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5249 on: Yesterday at 05:22:54 pm »
Solid outing considering his lack of game time. Played like a Chelsea-style back three RCB who's given some liberty to roam forward I thought, than our a fullback in our system.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5250 on: Yesterday at 05:31:44 pm »
First Premier League start since November 2020!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5251 on: Yesterday at 05:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 05:20:16 pm
I love the boy and I hope Klopp is meaning to keep him around.

Not sure why he wouldnt be?

Only question is hoping Gomez will be happy to do so.

Been such a struggle for him with horrible injuries, then just bad timed injury this season (not that there is ever a good time), plus then covid.

Glad he did well in this role as its a double postitive, giving TAA a day off and Gomez game time he needs.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5252 on: Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm »
He was fine, esp considering how long he's been out. He's necessarily going to play a different game to Trent.

Afterburners are still functioning
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5253 on: Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm »
He always struggles at RB but he did enough, hard to come in as cover for best RB in the world and when your a CB at heart.

I hope we dont lose him in the summer and he wants to stay cause he is quality but I can see if he wants to leave as hed be starting for %85-90 of PL teams.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5254 on: Yesterday at 06:21:20 pm »
He's not a right back.

Tough to come in after so long as well.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5255 on: Yesterday at 06:36:17 pm »
Great to see him play 90 minutes. Had a good game, pace is there, covered well, good zip on his passes. Will get criticism because his crosses aren't Trent level.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5256 on: Yesterday at 10:25:13 pm »
There was one play we got caught out for once on the offside trap, or perhaps even they would have eventually raised the flag, but Joe made up around 3 yards in about 3 steps. It was amazing recovery speed and a nice reminder what we have here.

Yeah he did ok, playing rb in his second game in a year and a half of course he would be rusty, its like Elliot in the cl doesnt really matter what he does, just the fact that he does is whats important.

and as i say, that little reminder was a Beauty. super talented, this lad.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5257 on: Yesterday at 11:10:10 pm »
Good game by Joe. Great to see him get some game time. He is a decent crosser of the ball.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5258 on: Yesterday at 11:11:21 pm »
Hope he can get a few more starts before the end of the season, albeit at centre half. Losing him would be so fucking irritating
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5259 on: Today at 09:33:02 am »
He simply isnt a RBits the one position in the team were if our first choice was to get injured we would be in real trouble.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5260 on: Today at 11:03:00 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm
That show of pace when Matip misplaced his back pass was encouraging from Joe.

Was wondering if the injury had slowed him a bit until that moment. Brilliant seeing him eat up the ground like that. 
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5261 on: Today at 11:16:08 am »
When Joe is completely 100% fit he along side our number 4 will be our first choice centre half partnership imo.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5262 on: Today at 11:29:19 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:16:08 am
When Joe is completely 100% fit he along side our number 4 will be our first choice centre half partnership imo.

I hope so. It's crazy to think how good Matip has been alongside Van Dijk, but I still think the best partnership we've had in decades is Joe/Virgil. Quite simply we cannot lose Gomez. I'd actually be confident in us finding a good replacement, you only have to look how good Konate has been for a respectable price given his age and ability, but the idea doesn't appeal to me at all. Hopefully Gomez can get a few more games before the end of the season and realise he's needed here for the rest of his career. He's still the best centre half England have too, by a fucking mile, hopefully he never plays for them again though.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5263 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:29:19 am

He's still the best centre half England have too, by a fucking mile, hopefully he never plays for them again though.

Agree on that. You tend to forget the lad is only 24 we are so blessed with 4 top class centre halfs.Especially after what went on last season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5264 on: Today at 11:48:43 am »
Solid and useful minutes for the joester. Great pro and will be patient as he knows he will be playing CB for this club for the next 8-10 years. For a first premier league game for over a year and playing out of position, the position occupied by the best player in the world in Trent, I was absolutely delighted for the lad. Tremendous human being is Joe Gomez and loves this club
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5265 on: Today at 11:51:35 am »
He was solid. Comparing him against Trent is unhelpful, he obviously knows his limits when crossing so sometimes played 'easier' balls. His passing was solid and his pace is still there. Seemed a bit timid at times but I guess he's getting refamiliar with his body still. He is a top class player and it's a shame so many of our fans seem to have forgotten that. I'd forgotten how decent he is on the ball too, very tidy feet for a CB - we're blessed with a few of those.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5266 on: Today at 12:00:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:51:35 am
He was solid. Comparing him against Trent is unhelpful, he obviously knows his limits when crossing so sometimes played 'easier' balls. His passing was solid and his pace is still there. Seemed a bit timid at times but I guess he's getting refamiliar with his body still. He is a top class player and it's a shame so many of our fans seem to have forgotten that. I'd forgotten how decent he is on the ball too, very tidy feet for a CB - we're blessed with a few of those.

He's a lightning quick ball playing CB. Unicorn shit in ages past, but now we have 3 of them. It's great.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #5267 on: Today at 12:24:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:29:19 am
I hope so. It's crazy to think how good Matip has been alongside Van Dijk, but I still think the best partnership we've had in decades is Joe/Virgil. Quite simply we cannot lose Gomez. I'd actually be confident in us finding a good replacement, you only have to look how good Konate has been for a respectable price given his age and ability, but the idea doesn't appeal to me at all. Hopefully Gomez can get a few more games before the end of the season and realise he's needed here for the rest of his career. He's still the best centre half England have too, by a fucking mile, hopefully he never plays for them again though.

Agreed. This is the perfect partnership for our system. They both have the ability to cover huge spaces.

When they were both fit in the 19/20 season, I think we started the season at 17 PL games as the CB partnership: 12 clean sheets. 5 goals conceded.

That is ridiculous. Hope we can get back there! Virgil's bezzie as well which says a lot.
