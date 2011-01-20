When Joe is completely 100% fit he along side our number 4 will be our first choice centre half partnership imo.



I hope so. It's crazy to think how good Matip has been alongside Van Dijk, but I still think the best partnership we've had in decades is Joe/Virgil. Quite simply we cannot lose Gomez. I'd actually be confident in us finding a good replacement, you only have to look how good Konate has been for a respectable price given his age and ability, but the idea doesn't appeal to me at all. Hopefully Gomez can get a few more games before the end of the season and realise he's needed here for the rest of his career. He's still the best centre half England have too, by a fucking mile, hopefully he never plays for them again though.