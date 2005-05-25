How do we replace Joe in our current squad until Jan ?

Basically we have Joel Matip that plays every other week or one game and then a few rested. Hopefully the international break has been good for him to build up his fitness and get him playing 1,5 games a week till Jan.



then alternatives partners are Fabinho, Hendo, Nat Phillips for Prem games and Rhys Williams for Champions league.



Anybody think we could play Kostas as CB ?



Replacement ideas in January transfer window: Koulibaly Napoli, Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig, Rice West Ham (Probably too expensive and more of DCM) & White Brighton in Jan? Who would you go for?



There's a few solutions potentially. I think Matip and Fabinho will be our first pick pairing and will be wrapped in cotton wool until we get to January. Phillips and Williams aren't the worst deputies to call upon if needed. In fact, I am looking forward to seeing them being present more opportunities to really develop. We'll also see Neco probably offered some opportunities with Trent picking up an injury also.Given the long term nature of both Joe and VVD's injuries, Matip's injury record and Phillips and Williams relative inexperience, I do think we will be in for another CB in the January period. A lot of names being tossed around, but there are good defenders out there, including the ones you've named. I wouldn't put it past us to do a bit of a Caulker style deal also.Because we have a relatively versatile group of players, we may also just try to patch up gaps using the players we have and use a different tactical setup. For instance, Robbo has played as part of a back 3 for Scotland, and we could probably play Kostas on the left with Robbo as part of a back 3. Both Hendo and GIni have also played at CB for us in various instances. We still have Keita and Thiago coming back from injury which helps us a lot in terms of having midfielders to step into Gini and Hendo's roles, as well as potentially Milner who could potentially fill in for Trent if the boss doesn't trust Neco.