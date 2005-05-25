« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4960 on: November 13, 2020, 12:11:59 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on November 13, 2020, 12:00:02 AM
There is absolutely no evidence that shows fatigue makes tendon rupture more likely. The rest of the post is conjecture from the little evidence we know of the injury.

Fatigue effects an athlete's ability to do things. It means you make more mistakes, your reactions are slowed and your muscles react differently. It is that combination that can contribute to serious injuries.

Fatigue may not of been the direct cause of the rupture but fatigue may well of been a contributory factor in how the injury occurred.   
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4961 on: November 13, 2020, 01:26:15 AM »
Poor Joe. Hope he has some luck in the healing process. He's still young enough to come back very strong.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4962 on: November 13, 2020, 09:25:12 AM »
Southgate has stated he thinks the injury was down to the number of games Gomez has played.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4963 on: November 13, 2020, 09:30:17 AM »
Quote from: liverbnz on November 12, 2020, 09:05:39 PM
6-12 months. And joe is not a quick healer so expect the latter end.
Where did you get those timescales, are you his specialist? Also, as you must be his specialist, why do you say Joe is a slow healer?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4964 on: November 13, 2020, 09:32:43 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on November 13, 2020, 09:25:12 AM
Southgate has stated he thinks the injury was down to the number of games Gomez has played.
Southgate should stick to what he knows best, which is...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4965 on: November 13, 2020, 09:44:33 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 12, 2020, 09:55:48 PM
Ole Gunnars Salt Shower.

Im taking that to Dragons Den.

;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4966 on: November 13, 2020, 09:49:49 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on November 12, 2020, 09:57:02 PM
What compensation does the programme offer?
The programme compensates football clubs for up to a maximum of
EUR 7,500,000 per football player per accident.
The maximum of EUR 7,500,000 is calculated at a daily pro rata
compensation of up to EUR 20,548 (1/365), which is payable for a maximum
of 365 days. The maximum daily compensation is limited to EUR 20,548 per
accident.

Covers training incidents for internationals as long as its one in the fifa calendar

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://resources.fifa.com/image/upload/1664-fifa-club-protection-programme-2019-2022.pdf%3Fcloudid%3Dj9hr7w5cegzfijyoycma&ved=2ahUKEwjtw-uGgP7sAhVlSxUIHTLQAaIQFjABegQIARAF&usg=AOvVaw1LJuu9T7kQf_XH0NmTmPDY
Ta mate
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4967 on: November 13, 2020, 09:51:21 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on November 13, 2020, 09:25:12 AM
Southgate has stated he thinks the injury was down to the number of games Gomez has played.

Ive resisted the urge to weigh in on Southgate/England too much until now as I do accept that Southgate didnt choose to play these matches and he has a job to do when said matches are set up.

That said, if he knows full well that Gomez has played twice weekly for the entire season, considering that its a friendly, why not give some of the lads who havent played European Football a chance and give Gomez a rest? Maybe draft him in for the Nations League or whatever to keep him included? Same goes for the other lads whove played in Europe (which will be most of them) but especially those that played on Sunday, surely thats just common sense?

It boils my blood seeing comments like that when hes chosen to play him in a meaningless friendly. Why not play a B team combined of all the players whove only had domestic football to contend with?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4968 on: November 13, 2020, 09:52:50 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 13, 2020, 09:51:21 AM
Ive resisted the urge to weigh in on Southgate/England too much until now as I do accept that Southgate didnt choose to play these matches and he has a job to do when said matches are set up.

That said, if he knows full well that Gomez has played twice weekly for the entire season, considering that its a friendly, why not give some of the lads who havent played European Football a chance and give Gomez a rest? Maybe draft him in for the Nations League or whatever to keep him included?

It boils my blood seeing comments like that when hes chosen to play him in a meaningless friendly. Why not play a B team combined of all the players whove only had domestic football to contend with?

Good shout. That's what Germany did, except with Borussia Monchengladbach's players who seemingly aren't as important as Bayern's and Dortmund's, and guess what, Jonas Hofmann has a serious thigh injury after playing against Czech Republic the other night.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4969 on: November 13, 2020, 10:23:04 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on November 13, 2020, 09:25:12 AM
Southgate has stated he thinks the injury was down to the number of games Gomez has played.
Then why call him to the NT for a pointless match?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4970 on: November 13, 2020, 10:32:27 AM »
How do we replace Joe in our current squad until Jan ?
Basically we have Joel Matip that plays every other week or one game and then a few rested. Hopefully the international break has been good for him to build up his fitness and get him playing 1,5 games a week till Jan.

then alternatives partners are Fabinho, Hendo, Nat Phillips for Prem games and Rhys Williams for Champions league.

Anybody think we could play Kostas as CB ?

Replacement ideas in January transfer window: Koulibaly Napoli, Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig, Rice West Ham (Probably too expensive and more of DCM) & White Brighton in Jan?  Who would you go for?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4971 on: November 13, 2020, 10:34:37 AM »
Fabinho plays every important game at CB with Matip.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4972 on: November 13, 2020, 10:41:27 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on November 13, 2020, 09:25:12 AM
Southgate has stated he thinks the injury was down to the number of games Gomez has played.
God forbid clubs who either buy players for a fortune and pay them a fortune, or buy them young and cheap, nurture them and then pay them a fortune then use them as they see fit.

I've seen this more often this season when pundits etc almost discount protest from club managers about too much football on the basis that they play them.

The single biggest expense for a football club is players. Wages and amortisation is what burns through the best part of a 1/2 bn turnover, so excuse us for utilising assets that we pay a fortune for.

Southgate can fuck off with that snide little attempt at deflecting any blame away from England. We've had too many major injuries over the years on England duty for it to be a coincidence.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4973 on: November 13, 2020, 10:45:23 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on November 13, 2020, 09:25:12 AM
Southgate has stated he thinks the injury was down to the number of games Gomez has played.

So he includes him in a squad to play 3 pointless games ?!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4974 on: November 13, 2020, 11:09:46 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on November 12, 2020, 11:45:40 PM



Nope. What's bollocks is this


A tedinopathy is not a fatigue injury, its an overload injury unless you're older then its more likely to be a degenerative injury.  You don't have to be fatigued to be overloaded. I'm looking forward to you presenting the evidence showing that fatigue causes tendon injury though.
Overload, overuse... All fatigue-related considering the players height and weight hasnt changed. Youre fooling no one with these diatribes.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4975 on: November 13, 2020, 11:11:56 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on November 13, 2020, 09:25:12 AM
Southgate has stated he thinks the injury was down to the number of games Gomez has played.

No shit sherlock.
Then why pick him for a pointless international match?
The club should start doing a Ferguson and pulling our players with niggly little injuries.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4976 on: November 13, 2020, 11:36:02 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 13, 2020, 09:32:43 AM
Southgate should stick to what he knows best, which is...

And Southgate should protect the players better.

Only training they should be doing for these daft gmaes is the absolute basics, going through set pieces etc.

Its not like they look like theyve been trained when they play for England anyway, so why waste the time  ::)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4977 on: November 13, 2020, 11:37:43 AM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on November 13, 2020, 11:11:56 AM
No shit sherlock.
Then why pick him for a pointless international match?
The club should start doing a Ferguson and pulling our players with niggly little injuries.

United still seem to do be doing it with Rashford.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4978 on: November 13, 2020, 11:53:04 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on November 13, 2020, 11:09:46 AM
Overload, overuse... All fatigue-related considering the players height and weight hasnt changed. Youre fooling no one with these diatribes.

You can overload something at one specific moment in time to be fair. Like if I can only bench 100kg and I try and bench 150kg and tear my pectoral as a result, it's because I overloaded the muscle at that very instant rather than it being overused over a period.

So Gomez's injury could be because his force as he got his studs caught in the ground overloaded the tendon on account of it not being able to function as normal because of being stuck.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4979 on: November 13, 2020, 12:45:26 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on November 13, 2020, 11:09:46 AM
Overload, overuse... All fatigue-related considering the players height and weight hasnt changed. Youre fooling no one with these diatribes.

He seems to be making a lot of sense to me actually.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4980 on: November 13, 2020, 01:12:13 PM »
Quote from: Knight on November 13, 2020, 12:45:26 PM
He seems to be making a lot of sense to me actually.
Yeah , he must be fooling me as well.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4981 on: November 13, 2020, 02:07:23 PM »
No fan of Southgate but I see nothing wrong with his comments. Also Gomez was injured in training, not a match. If there were no internationals he might well have picked up the same injury training for Liverpool. And even if he was (rightly) rested for the Ireland game, he would still have been training. We will never know if Southgate had planned to play him. Also maybe Gomez was "trying harder" in training just to impress Southgate and nail-down a first-choice status - again we will never know.

The problem it has to be said is with the club fixture schedule and our bad luck with other injuries. Had VVD and/or Matip been available for the whole season allowing Gomez to sit-out 2-3 more games then I really think this injury doesn't happen.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4982 on: November 13, 2020, 04:37:44 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November 13, 2020, 02:07:23 PM
No fan of Southgate but I see nothing wrong with his comments. Also Gomez was injured in training, not a match. If there were no internationals he might well have picked up the same injury training for Liverpool. And even if he was (rightly) rested for the Ireland game, he would still have been training. We will never know if Southgate had planned to play him. Also maybe Gomez was "trying harder" in training just to impress Southgate and nail-down a first-choice status - again we will never know.

The problem it has to be said is with the club fixture schedule and our bad luck with other injuries. Had VVD and/or Matip been available for the whole season allowing Gomez to sit-out 2-3 more games then I really think this injury doesn't happen.

You make a good point about players at International training trying harder. You also have different training regime's and different pitches.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4983 on: November 13, 2020, 09:12:35 PM »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4984 on: November 13, 2020, 09:19:49 PM »
Good for Joe, hope it all goes well for him.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4985 on: November 13, 2020, 09:20:37 PM »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4986 on: November 13, 2020, 09:35:55 PM »
He should have thrown in a cheeky someone needed to keep Virgil company
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4987 on: November 13, 2020, 10:30:24 PM »
Stay strong Joe, best of luck on the road back to fitness.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4988 on: Yesterday at 01:43:33 AM »
Best of luck Joe, we'll be waiting for you as well. Great attitude.

And ignore the twats.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4989 on: Yesterday at 04:14:34 AM »
Call me emotional or whatever but i really still can't get over this, it's just too much.

After all the absurd challenges thrown at us this season - injuries, VAR b.s and Covid-19 - we manage get back to playing well and clinch a tough schedule with a credible draw away at one of our biggest rivals. It genuinely felt like we weathered out the storm and started settling.

This is just sickening i get angry just thinking about it... and of course now there's the Salah positive Covid-19 test. Lady luck just keeps throwing fastballs at us in the hope that we'll crumble at some point

However, i see no point in doubting the mentality of our players - they've proven me wrong time and time again to the point i have complete and total belief in them.

I trust them so much it took me 6 goals to accept we were 100% losing to Villa.

Get well soon, Joe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4990 on: Yesterday at 10:10:40 AM »
Yeah this injury was a kick in the balls. Its a crazy bit of bad luck for Joe and for us.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4991 on: Yesterday at 10:47:30 AM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:10:40 AM
Yeah this injury was a kick in the balls. Its a crazy bit of bad luck for Joe and for us.
Hadn't heard that!!  :D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4992 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 AM »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 04:14:34 AM
Call me emotional or whatever but i really still can't get over this, it's just too much.

After all the absurd challenges thrown at us this season - injuries, VAR b.s and Covid-19 - we manage get back to playing well and clinch a tough schedule with a credible draw away at one of our biggest rivals. It genuinely felt like we weathered out the storm and started settling.

This is just sickening i get angry just thinking about it... and of course now there's the Salah positive Covid-19 test. Lady luck just keeps throwing fastballs at us in the hope that we'll crumble at some point

However, i see no point in doubting the mentality of our players - they've proven me wrong time and time again to the point i have complete and total belief in them.

I trust them so much it took me 6 goals to accept we were 100% losing to Villa.

Get well soon, Joe.

As long as Jurgen is the manager there is no need to worry. As bad as it is, Nate and Rhys have looked really good in their cameos and Im excited to see them play more.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4993 on: Yesterday at 11:12:43 AM »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:47:30 AM
Hadn't heard that!!  :D

Yeah, thought that was Rodriguez.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4994 on: Yesterday at 11:23:48 AM »
Quote from: dutchkop on November 13, 2020, 10:32:27 AM
How do we replace Joe in our current squad until Jan ?
Basically we have Joel Matip that plays every other week or one game and then a few rested. Hopefully the international break has been good for him to build up his fitness and get him playing 1,5 games a week till Jan.

then alternatives partners are Fabinho, Hendo, Nat Phillips for Prem games and Rhys Williams for Champions league.

Anybody think we could play Kostas as CB ?

Replacement ideas in January transfer window: Koulibaly Napoli, Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig, Rice West Ham (Probably too expensive and more of DCM) & White Brighton in Jan?  Who would you go for?

There's a few solutions potentially. I think Matip and Fabinho will be our first pick pairing and will be wrapped in cotton wool until we get to January. Phillips and Williams aren't the worst deputies to call upon if needed. In fact, I am looking forward to seeing them being present more opportunities to really develop. We'll also see Neco probably offered some opportunities with Trent picking up an injury also.

Given the long term nature of both Joe and VVD's injuries, Matip's injury record and Phillips and Williams relative inexperience, I do think we will be in for another CB in the January period. A lot of names being tossed around, but there are good defenders out there, including the ones you've named. I wouldn't put it past us to do a bit of a Caulker style deal also.

Because we have a relatively versatile group of players, we may also just try to patch up gaps using the players we have and use a different tactical setup. For instance, Robbo has played as part of a back 3 for Scotland, and we could probably play Kostas on the left with Robbo as part of a back 3. Both Hendo and GIni have also played at CB for us in various instances. We still have Keita and Thiago coming back from injury which helps us a lot in terms of having midfielders to step into Gini and Hendo's roles, as well as potentially Milner who could potentially fill in for Trent if the boss doesn't trust Neco.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4995 on: Today at 08:46:20 AM »
A story doing the rounds that we will get £2 million in compensation from FIFA to pay for Joes wages.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4996 on: Today at 09:06:32 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:46:20 AM
A story doing the rounds that we will get £2 million in compensation from FIFA to pay for Joes wages.

How come FIFA and not the FA or UEFA
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4997 on: Today at 09:10:14 AM »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 04:14:34 AM
Call me emotional or whatever but i really still can't get over this, it's just too much.

After all the absurd challenges thrown at us this season - injuries, VAR b.s and Covid-19 - we manage get back to playing well and clinch a tough schedule with a credible draw away at one of our biggest rivals. It genuinely felt like we weathered out the storm and started settling.

This is just sickening i get angry just thinking about it... and of course now there's the Salah positive Covid-19 test. Lady luck just keeps throwing fastballs at us in the hope that we'll crumble at some point

However, i see no point in doubting the mentality of our players - they've proven me wrong time and time again to the point i have complete and total belief in them.

I trust them so much it took me 6 goals to accept we were 100% losing to Villa.

Get well soon, Joe.

No chance we crumble mentality wise. Winning the league this season will be our greatest ever achievement as a football club.

Fuck VAR, fuck the bent referee's, fuck T-Rex arms, fuck the pundits who desperately want to see us fail to create a title race for their viewership figures, fuck Everton with their "we are shit at football so let's injure as many of Liverpool's players as we can" routine, fuck Covid19 the insidious shit of a virus hurting us all and lastly fuck the FA and their insistence on playing meaningless friendlies in the middle of a pandemic the money hungry c*nts.  :wanker
