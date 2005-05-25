How do we replace Joe in our current squad until Jan ?
Basically we have Joel Matip that plays every other week or one game and then a few rested. Hopefully the international break has been good for him to build up his fitness and get him playing 1,5 games a week till Jan.
then alternatives partners are Fabinho, Hendo, Nat Phillips for Prem games and Rhys Williams for Champions league.
Anybody think we could play Kostas as CB ?
Replacement ideas in January transfer window: Koulibaly Napoli, Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig, Rice West Ham (Probably too expensive and more of DCM) & White Brighton in Jan? Who would you go for?