Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez  (Read 455490 times)

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 12:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:31:06 PM
He's out for the season. Was a patella tendon rupture. Potentially devastating for an explosive athlete like Gomez.

Ah bollocks.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 12:56:04 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:43:17 PM
Is it?
It's certainly 'better' than some of the crap floating about yesterday.  Still really bad news though.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 12:56:49 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:50:23 PM
From someone I trust explicitly and am more than happy to verify with a mod should they want me to.

Surgery is only as successful as the rehab that follows it. All it means right now is that they were able to reattach things and that Gomez didn't die.
See, thats the right way to look at it. At least he didnt die.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 12:57:50 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:55:48 PM
Part of the reason Klopp was keen to go to Kirkby was improving the treatment facilities, we now have a hydro pool for example on the premises so presumably those will be tested out for his and Virgil's rehab work. It goes without saying that the rehab is the most important thing overall but we can only judge the first part for now.

Fairly sure we had a hydropool at Melwood but the hydroworx pool is an incredible addition to the setup. It'll help hugely with the rehab and will enable players to do things much earlier than they would have been able to before.
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 12:58:06 PM »
Oh FFS, missed the news! Rhys will have to grow up quick...



Also, can I add, can we please stop having international football?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 12:58:55 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:57:50 PM
Fairly sure we had a hydropool at Melwood but the hydroworx pool is an incredible addition to the setup. It'll help hugely with the rehab and will enable players to do things much earlier than they would have been able to before.

I meant the hydroworx pool, my fault sorry. 
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 12:59:12 PM »
Jesus, who next.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 01:05:09 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:59:12 PM
Jesus, who next.

Don't tempt fate.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 01:05:51 PM »
Joe Gomez undergoes knee surgery and could play again this season

Liverpool defender thankfully avoids ligament damage

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/12/boost-for-liverpool-as-joe-gomez-undergoes-successful-knee-surgery
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 01:06:26 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:31:06 PM
He's out for the season. Was a patella tendon rupture. Potentially devastating for an explosive athlete like Gomez.

Any idea how the repair is done in this surgery? Is the healing process as difficult as post an ACL repair?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 01:10:42 PM »
Shit news, sounds like 4-5months to me so we just need to plan without him now. Such crap luck for Joe, this season was his chance to grow, not just as a defender, but as a leader.

Get well soon Joe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 01:12:29 PM »
So presumably this has some common ground with something like an Achilles tendon rupture? In terms of it happening without any great warning, and as opposed to say an ACL, where there is an impact or studs getting planted and then a movement at odds with that, for example?

Aside from the whole element of how well rehab goes physically, it must be hard to get your confidence in that body part back. Fortunately they have the best people around. Either way, feel awful for the lad. Get well soon Joe.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 01:12:33 PM »
I am ignorant, but at the very least it sounds better than yesterday that there is no ligament damage, as that at least means it's not the same injury coming up again.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 01:20:12 PM »
Sounds more hopefui than I had anticipated.
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 01:29:07 PM »
Give Joe and Virj all the time in the world to recover.  They need to know that they should not push themselves, just let time heal the injuries.  They'll both be playing again next season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 01:30:02 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:29:07 PM
Give Joe and Virj all the time in the world to recover.  They need to know that they should not push themselves, just let time heal the injuries.  They'll both be playing again next season.

Starting with the Euros  :no
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 01:32:33 PM »
Well Gareth thinks Maguire and Mings are better the fuckin' idiot and England fans think Joe is nothing without Virgil so that takes care of Joe.

Holland and Virj might be slightly diffrent though I fear if he want's to play at the Euro's.
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 01:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:50:23 PM
From someone I trust explicitly and am more than happy to verify with a mod should they want me to.

Surgery is only as successful as the rehab that follows it. All it means right now is that they were able to reattach things and that Gomez didn't die.

Do they reattach that ligament using the ligament itself or with a graft?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 01:35:39 PM »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:22:51 PM
that was quick. probably the medical team thought that surgery was the only way for a quick recovery. 

he can now keep his brother vvd from feeling lonely in the treatment room.

A ruptured tendon doesn't repair itself without surgery, and the longer you leave it the more complications can arise as scar tissue builds up around it.

All learnt very recently as someone who is now 6 weeks post bicep tendon rupture!

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:34:06 PM
Do they reattach that ligament using the ligament itself or with a graft?

It's not a ligament? But I'm fairly sure they will just use the tendon itself. Basically just a process of stitching it or buttoning it back together.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 01:37:27 PM »
Quote from: Abin465 on Today at 01:06:26 PM
Any idea how the repair is done in this surgery? Is the healing process as difficult as post an ACL repair?

The grab both ends of the ruptured tendon, pull them together and then stitch them back up basically. Wouldn't say the healing process is as difficult, the rehab will be though
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 01:42:53 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:37:27 PM
The grab both ends of the ruptured tendon, pull them together and then stitch them back up basically. Wouldn't say the healing process is as difficult, the rehab will be though

Wouldn't it be more likely that the tendon has torn from the knee cap? So instead of stitching tendon to tendon it'll be a case of threading it through the bone via sutures?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 01:44:35 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:53 PM
Wouldn't it be more likely that the tendon has torn from the knee cap? So instead of stitching tendon to tendon it'll be a case of threading it through the bone?

No difference, would all depend on where the largest point of stress on the tendon was to determine where the rupture would occur. Could be mid portion, could be patella portion, could be tibial tubercle portion.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 01:46:34 PM »
i had patellar tendonitis years ago.
Was so easy to aggravate it. Just not being careful going down the stairs & it flared up.

In the end eccentric squats fixed it but took a good 4 months & very careful loading.

I cant imagine how hard a full tear would be, But he'll have the best rehab team in the world.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 01:47:34 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:46:26 PM
The news is as bad as an ACL injury in my opinion

But is it as bad as re-rupturing his ACL?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 01:50:40 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:46:34 PM
i had patellar tendonitis years ago.
Was so easy to aggravate it. Just not being careful going down the stairs & it flared up.

In the end eccentric squats fixed it but took a good 4 months & very careful loading.

I cant imagine how hard a full tear would be, But he'll have the best rehab team in the world.

Interesting that hence why Welshred is saying the rehab is so crucial in this injury.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 01:54:24 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:50:40 PM
Interesting that hence why Welshred is saying the rehab is so crucial in this injury.
yep.
Many injuries need the correct loads & the correct times to heal.

Not a case of surgery or resting & everything is fine. But I think Van Dijk & Gomez will be fine long term.
But no 2 games a week when they comeback for a good few months.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 01:56:57 PM »
Good luck Joe.

Now, lets go and win no. 20 and stick two fingers up to Lady Fortune.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 02:00:29 PM »
I am really sorry for Joe as i am for Virg, those kind of injuries are just devastating.

I just hope we give the young lads a chance now, i know they might not be fully ready yet, but they will have to get playing time sometime to be able to compete in the future, so if not now when should they?


Really hope Williams gets a chance, i liked seeing him play in the UCL. At this point i don't care if we win anything, but i still believe we will compete for every trophy and if we win any of them it will be even more magic, with everyone counting us out and even celebrating that "Liverpool finally are unlucky with injuries too"... Sick idiots some of the opposing fans
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 02:00:44 PM »
Fuck England.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 02:01:53 PM »
Head up, Joe. Rest up and come back strong fella.



The lad can't catch a fucking break.
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 02:06:40 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:57:50 PM
Fairly sure we had a hydropool at Melwood but the hydroworx pool is an incredible addition to the setup. It'll help hugely with the rehab and will enable players to do things much earlier than they would have been able to before.

You're a font of information mate, but Jesus it's generally hard to take so i am delighted to see this post. No idea what you're talking about but it's positive!!
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 02:09:09 PM »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 02:06:40 PM
You're a font of information mate, but Jesus it's generally hard to take so i am delighted to see this post. No idea what you're talking about but it's positive!!

I think its a fancy bath/small pool. Keep up.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 02:10:30 PM »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:53:10 PM
Sure, you can send me a PM.

:D

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:50:23 PM

Surgery is only as successful as the rehab that follows it. All it means right now is that they were able to reattach things and that Gomez didn't die.

Every cloud.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 02:12:48 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:46:34 PM
i had patellar tendonitis years ago.
Was so easy to aggravate it. Just not being careful going down the stairs & it flared up.

In the end eccentric squats fixed it but took a good 4 months & very careful loading.

I cant imagine how hard a full tear would be, But he'll have the best rehab team in the world.

I have it now in both knees and you're right its a fucking arse to get up and down stairs. Any sort of attempt at explosive movements causing so much pain. Doing a lot of cycling to help strengthen the muscles around it but otherwise I'm a bit lost at what I can do to ease it.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4914 on: Today at 02:13:06 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:09:09 PM
I think its a fancy bath/small pool. Keep up.

Bath bomb, scented candles, that kind of thing?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4915 on: Today at 02:17:02 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:46:26 PM
The news is as bad as an ACL injury in my opinion
Sounds like a partial tear  rather than a full one if he has a chance of playing again this season?

For a CB with so much jumping etc, isnt it possibly a worse injury than a back?
« Reply #4916 on: Today at 02:17:22 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:56:49 PM
See, thats the right way to look at it. At least he didnt die.


 :lmao

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:13:06 PM
Bath bomb, scented candles, that kind of thing?

  ;D  ;D ;D

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4917 on: Today at 02:17:49 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:13:06 PM
Bath bomb, scented candles, that kind of thing?

If that was accurate I'd get one for myself.  ;D
