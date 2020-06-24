I am really sorry for Joe as i am for Virg, those kind of injuries are just devastating.



I just hope we give the young lads a chance now, i know they might not be fully ready yet, but they will have to get playing time sometime to be able to compete in the future, so if not now when should they?





Really hope Williams gets a chance, i liked seeing him play in the UCL. At this point i don't care if we win anything, but i still believe we will compete for every trophy and if we win any of them it will be even more magic, with everyone counting us out and even celebrating that "Liverpool finally are unlucky with injuries too"... Sick idiots some of the opposing fans