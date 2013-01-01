« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:03:03 AM
It turns out no one was near him.

Allegedly. ;)
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Sky are saying we think he may be able to play again this season. Doesnt specify the injury.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:51:31 AM
Sky are saying we think he may be able to play again this season. Doesnt specify the injury.
If you would, Senor Cugat...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
If there are any positives then Joe is still young to recover from any type of injury. In fact really young for a top class centre half, you forget how young he is given his past performances. Whatever the time it takes he is young enough to get back to the level he was at. If he was pushing 30 then it would be worrying for the recovery and match fitness time.  So lets keep wishing him all the best for his recovery. He will also be in there with Virgil so the two of them will push each other also. Anyone who has seen the lfctv shows with them both will know how competitive they are.  YNWA LADS. Now lets show everyone were LFC and climb our hill and go win the league again.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
@LFC
@J_Gomez97  has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The issue was isolated to Gomezs tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments and Joe will now begin a rehabilitation programme with our medical team
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:10:14 AM
Al this is completely wrong, there's a hell of a lot of evidence linking fatigue to increased injury risk and the evidence isn't circumstantial whatsoever!

Al has exactly the same opinion on Trent's injury. Go figure. Patellar tendonitis is 100% a fatigue injury.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday.

The issue was isolated to Gomezs tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments.

The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery.

Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.

No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/415749-joe-gomez-injury-update
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
No timescales given
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:27:36 PM
@LFC
@J_Gomez97  has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The issue was isolated to Gomezs tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments and Joe will now begin a rehabilitation programme with our medical team

What's the usual recovery time for this sort of injury? 3 months? More?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Good to see the surgery was successful, now let's hope he gets a good speedy recovery. Having him back at the end of the season would be a major boost for us.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:29:32 PM
What's the usual recovery time for this sort of injury? 3 months? More?

He's out for the season. Was a patella tendon rupture. Potentially devastating for an explosive athlete like Gomez.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Come back stronger Joe
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Okay, so it doesn't sound as bad was was feared last night!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Fucking hell, we can't catch a break, can we? Top centre back in January is a must, one might say we need two even.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:31:06 PM
He's out for the season. Was a patella tendon rupture. Potentially devastating for an explosive athlete like Gomez.

where is the info from that its a rupture?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:28:28 PM
No timescales given

Just says for the significant part of the season that he will be out. Even if we get him back for the last few games it will be a good thing.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Sickener for us obviously but especially for him, must be horrible having to keep coming back from stuff like this.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:31:06 PM
He's out for the season. Was a patella tendon rupture. Potentially devastating for an explosive athlete like Gomez.

Wheres it say its a rupture ?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:31:36 PM
Fucking hell, we can't catch a break, can we? Top centre back in January is a must, one might say we need two even.

Don't want this to descend into a transfer thread but buying 2 top centre backs in January feels completely unrealistic on a number of levels. My current thinking is that we try and manage with what we've got until January (we've got no choice) and then look to buy a stop gap for this season.  A stop gap might not be a cheap option necessarily. But it may be someone we can plug and play, who understand the leagues and it's physical demands. May not stylistically be the right fit but we could adapt around that for 6 months. Like we'll have to, to differing degrees, with Fabinho, Williams, Phillips, Henderson at CB.

I'm not sure in this situation someone like Ben White is the solution. A longer term target and maybe long term answer. But would it be the answer for this season? And that's where the conundrum comes with anything we do to compensate for the injuries to van Dijk and Gomez. If we go out and buy a stop gap, is that too short term? If we go out and (potentially overpay) for a longer term solution at centre back (or 2) how does this affect our summer transfer plans and budget? It's far from easy to see how we fix this in the transfer market though I agree 1 addition is needed. Trust Klopp/Edwards to get things right though.

All the best to Joe Gomez in his recovery also. The positive from the news released by the club is that he isn't ruled out for the season. Though it very much sounds like he's missing many months with the injury.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I'll be very happy if we see either of Joe or Virgil playing for us this season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:33:46 PM
Just says for the significant part of the season that he will be out. Even if we get him back for the last few games it will be a good thing.
Depending on who we bring in come January, I wouldn't even think about playing him this season even if he does become available.  Just get him and Virgil right for next season.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Not unexpected. Gutted for him, hope he recovers fully, however long it takes.

Its absolutely shite news given what were already dealing with. Our saving grace is that theres no manager in world football who Id rather see handle this.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:39:03 PM
Depending on who we bring in come January, I wouldn't even think about playing him this season even if he does become available.  Just get him and Virgil right for next season.

Sure, I would concur with that. But with the Euro's being at the end of the season, there will be a decision to be made. I suspect Klopp would prefer him to not go, but he's already miss one event. Anyway that's for another day.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I suppose this is good news given some of the rumours flying round yesterday.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Successful surgery which is good news, speedy recovery Joe!
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:42:32 PM
I suppose this is good news given some of the rumours flying round yesterday.

Is it?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:43:17 PM
Is it?

The surgery has been successful, so he is already in a better position than yesterday.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:43:17 PM
Is it?
No ligament damage sounds better than some of the suggestions on how bad it was yesterday
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
The news is as bad as an ACL injury in my opinion
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Hopefully its not the same knee.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:46:26 PM
The news is as bad as an ACL injury in my opinion

Where is it confirmed its a rupture ?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:46:26 PM
The news is as bad as an ACL injury in my opinion

Yes of course, but surely having a successful surgery is something for now. Everything else is for another day, with regards his full recovery.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Devastated for the lad, wishing him a speedy recovery
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:46:26 PM
The news is as bad as an ACL injury in my opinion

Fuck's sake, the poor guy.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:48:07 PM
Hopefully its not the same knee.

Left knee it is.
