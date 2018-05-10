Absolute shit show in here today.
Everytime there is a serious injury the players' thread goes to absolute crap, with people on all sides either talking shite or trying to show how much more superior they are than other posters. No one comes out with any credit, even those who self-evidently think they are better. I feel like a total shit even saying this.
It's a sad indictment of fandom. You'd think in the wake of bad news about a serious injury we'd be sober and reflective and try and pull together to support the club, the manager, all the players and each other.