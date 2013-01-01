« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 03:06:25 PM »
Apparently it's his ankle? If so thank fuck it's not another knee injury. That would be cruel on Joe.
Online bornandbRED

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 03:06:42 PM »
Robertson next? With the amount of football hes played, I wouldnt be surprised.

Online Dim Glas

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 03:06:51 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:03:36 PM
We're absolutely relying on Matip and Fabinho to stay fit for the next month and a half now, which seems unlikely at best. Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams will cover as and when we need them, but we really need Matip and Fabinho to be available 100% of the time between now and January.

Just need January to arrive asap. And whoever we bring in is going to have to be good enough, and ready enough, to go straight into the first team. They won't be getting the Robertson/Fabinho/Ox treatment of being allowed to settle for a few months.

Hendo and Robbo can cover too, so hopefully Kostas is ready for some more action!   Billy the Kid is back I think? Long shot he plays, but another one who can step in or at least be on the subs bench.

Hopefully we manage to qualify CL next game, then they can do all sorts of rotating in the last 2 games to give players rests.

 
Online MD1990

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 03:07:13 PM »
Nikola Milenković from Fiorentina would be a great signing if Gomez is out for months
6'5 . Very strong & quick great in the air. Would cost 30-35m. Only 23.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 03:07:18 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:05:20 PM
I know very little about sports medicine but surely with the amount of games they are playing, there should be less intensive training going on between games? It makes you wonder if clubs are going to have to re-think on how to condition the players to keep them going and avoid injuries. Where is Welshred when we need him?

Or we are going to have to rotate heavily. I know people lose their shit whenever we rotate but the likes of Tsimikas and Williams have to play more games from now on.
Online Big Dirk

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 03:07:42 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:04:36 PM
I'm not one to usually bash internationals too much, but having friendlies in a condensed season with a global pandemic is indeed utterly brainless, and is only going to turn more people against them.

With this break for example no England player would have had to train until probably Friday ahead of the Belgium game on Sunday if there wasn't an absolutely pointless friendly which no one will watch tomorrow.
To make it worse its a friendly against the fucking ROI seriously what are they gonna gain from playing a friendly against a shite Championship team...FA greed
Online davidlpool1982

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 03:07:47 PM »
Be playing Thiago centre half at this rate!
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 03:08:12 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:05:20 PM
I know very little about sports medicine but surely with the amount of games they are playing, there should be less intensive training going on between games? It makes you wonder if clubs are going to have to re-think on how to condition the players to keep them going and avoid injuries. Where is Welshred when we need him?

We aren't doing heavy training, all the players are doing is recovering in between due to the amount of games we have. What happens at international duty is a different matter
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 03:08:21 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:06:42 PM
Robertson next? With the amount of football hes played, I wouldnt be surprised.



Yep. Tsimikas or Milner need to be playing more even in tough games like Leicester.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 03:08:33 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:07:18 PM
Or we are going to have to rotate heavily. I know people lose their shit whenever we rotate but the likes of Tsimikas and Williams have to play more games from now on.

Tsimikas was injured for almost two months
Offline Zlen

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 03:08:52 PM »
Do we now qualify for emergency transfers?
Online dudleyred

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 03:09:11 PM »
Guess we'll find out later

England training will be far less intensive than ours so not sure we can blame  that. The fact its happened on England duty may be totally immaterial.

Also no report of what the injury is other than potentially serious.  So on the flip side it could be potentially fuck all.

Let's wait and see . No need to concede the whole season quite yet
Online Nick110581

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4332 on: Today at 03:09:31 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:08:52 PM
Do we now qualify for emergency transfers?

Theres no such rule is there ?
Online jillc

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4333 on: Today at 03:09:40 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:08:12 PM
We aren't doing heavy training, all the players are doing is recovering in between due to the amount of games we have. What happens at international duty is a different matter

There shouldn't be any international football, getting players travelling the world when there is a world wide pandemic on is just asking for trouble.
Online simesy

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4334 on: Today at 03:09:43 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:48:53 PM
One thing that I am wondering about is the people who have been brought in on the medical side to the club recently. We seem to have lost a number of experienced staff and I am wondering if this is contributing to the number of injuries we are suffering at the moment. This season was always going to be a challenge anyway, but if new people come in, it could take a while to adjust to any change in practices.
He got injured on international duty which lets face it releases players back to us injured regularly. Its time all international football was played at the end of a season.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4335 on: Today at 03:10:09 PM »
Quote from: d_sookoo21 on Today at 03:04:43 PM
he shouldve never gone off this break
shouldve said he picked up a knock and stayed surprised he was allowed to even go
No choice mate.
Offline Zlen

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4336 on: Today at 03:10:40 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:09:31 PM
Theres no such rule is there ?

Whaaaat?
I've lived for so long sucking this football myth?
Online amir87

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4337 on: Today at 03:10:44 PM »
Jurgen will have to come out of retirement himself at this rate.
Online rawcusk8

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 03:11:21 PM »
Wonder if he walked off...?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 03:11:30 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:09:40 PM
There shouldn't be any international football, getting players travelling the world when there is a world wide pandemic on is just asking for trouble.

I agree but that's out of the club's hands.
Online Jookie

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4340 on: Today at 03:11:31 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:56:11 PM
Stop players going for these games and take any fines that come there way for doing so.

The players probably want to go & play for their countries. Plus your likely get your players suspended. Remember Matip and the AFCON a few years ago when they selected him and he had retired from international football.

Its ridiculous that theres an international break and its financially driven to help poorer federations generate cash to keep their leagues etc going.  FIFA should be stepping in and helping federations who are struggling financially. Domestically leagues should be making changes - like binning of the league cup for a season. Maybe even UEFA should have looked at restructuring the CL and Europa for a season.  Less fixtures to protect player welfare should have been a primary aim for all.

It all comes down to money though and everyone still wanting their slice of the cake (our own club included). More logical and easier solutions we could (& may have) pushed for than refusing to release our players as befouled international window.
Online simesy

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4341 on: Today at 03:12:05 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:08:33 PM
Tsimikas was injured for almost two months
I thought he caught the virus?
Online MJD-L4

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4342 on: Today at 03:12:46 PM »
Fucks sake. This is proper starting to take the piss now. Potentially starting our next game with a back 4 of Milner, Robbo, Fabinho & Phillips.
Online Nick110581

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4343 on: Today at 03:12:56 PM »
Southgate chatting to media at 6.30pm
Online MD1990

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4344 on: Today at 03:13:15 PM »
Robertson needs to pull out of Scotland games after Thursday
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4345 on: Today at 03:13:16 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:12:46 PM
Fucks sake. This is proper starting to take the piss now. Potentially starting our next game with a back 4 of Milner, Robbo, Fabinho & Phillips.

You forgot Matip.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4346 on: Today at 03:13:27 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:12:46 PM
Fucks sake. This is proper starting to take the piss now. Potentially starting our next game with a back 4 of Milner, Robbo, Fabinho & Phillips.

What about Matip? Did he get injured again?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4347 on: Today at 03:13:38 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:12:56 PM
Southgate chatting to media at 6.30pm

Chatting his usual shit most likely.
Online Dim Glas

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4348 on: Today at 03:14:17 PM »
Quote from: simesy on Today at 03:12:05 PM
I thought he caught the virus?

I think he had a knock too? Honestly cant remember now, so many injuries!

Anyway, Kostas is back playing, hes started for Greece today, and is playing right now. Hopefully he gets some good minutes to help his fitness, and most importantly doesnt get hurt.
Online simesy

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4349 on: Today at 03:14:57 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:10:09 PM
No choice mate.
Dont the fa insist players are checked by the England physios?
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4350 on: Today at 03:15:03 PM »
What a fucking joke. If it's been reported as a potential serious injury then surely he's going to be out for a couple of months minimum?

January can't come around quickly enough
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4351 on: Today at 03:15:43 PM »
Quote from: simesy on Today at 03:12:05 PM
I thought he caught the virus?

He did and got injured afterwards
Online Ocean Red

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4352 on: Today at 03:15:45 PM »
This is fucking ridiculous. We only played on Sunday against City too. Now on Wednesday Gomez gets injured in training for pointless fucking friendly.
Fabinho and Matip is a decent partnership but we can't rely on Matip. He will only play once a week if we are lucky. Phillips and Rhys Williams will be playing alot more games now.
 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4353 on: Today at 03:16:01 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:09:40 PM
There shouldn't be any international football, getting players travelling the world when there is a world wide pandemic on is just asking for trouble.

Yep. Fucking madness. Plus the condensed schedule. Hopefully, it won't be too serious, but given his fitness record it was always going to be a big ask expecting Gomez to avoid injury at some point
Online bornandbRED

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4354 on: Today at 03:16:02 PM »
Its fucking bonkers in every way possible that international fixtures are going ahead. Absolute head cooker.
Online MJD-L4

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4355 on: Today at 03:16:22 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:13:16 PM
You forgot Matip.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:13:27 PM
What about Matip? Did he get injured again?

Force of habit lol. Won't surprise me if he comes back from a week off injured though.
Online simesy

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4356 on: Today at 03:16:36 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:12:56 PM
Southgate chatting shit to the media at 6.30pm
fixed it for you
Online koptommy93

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4357 on: Today at 03:17:18 PM »
All coming from a pointless game that should never have been organised. Fuck England.
Online Bread

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4358 on: Today at 03:18:04 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:08:21 PM
Yep. Tsimikas or Milner need to be playing more even in tough games like Leicester.

I wonder, if we're REALLY desperate, if we see a situation where one of Robbo/Tsimikas ends up playing left-side CB.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
« Reply #4359 on: Today at 03:18:12 PM »
Sounds more like months rather than weeks. Need Matip and Fabinho to have a bit of luck with injuries. Great opportunity for Phillips and Williams though.
