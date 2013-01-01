Stop players going for these games and take any fines that come there way for doing so.



The players probably want to go & play for their countries. Plus your likely get your players suspended. Remember Matip and the AFCON a few years ago when they selected him and he had retired from international football.Its ridiculous that theres an international break and its financially driven to help poorer federations generate cash to keep their leagues etc going. FIFA should be stepping in and helping federations who are struggling financially. Domestically leagues should be making changes - like binning of the league cup for a season. Maybe even UEFA should have looked at restructuring the CL and Europa for a season. Less fixtures to protect player welfare should have been a primary aim for all.It all comes down to money though and everyone still wanting their slice of the cake (our own club included). More logical and easier solutions we could (& may have) pushed for than refusing to release our players as befouled international window.