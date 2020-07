None of the defense covered themselves in glory at all but none of the defense had a single drop of cover from their midfield (bar Fab) or even wide attacking partners who would usually come back to help. Was a weird game, it was like they were full up for it in body but not in mind. Strange situation for them to be in as its the first time they have ever played a game as champions with the league already won and in the middle of a crowdless end of season due to covid.I think if the game mattered at all we get something from it. Not that they didn't care but I just think overall circumstances, bit of bad luck on the night and a couple of shite individual performances from those who have been rock solid all season cost us. Meh, move on and win the rest of our games and get that MuhFkn trophy