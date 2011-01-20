« previous next »
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
And at his peak [Agger] he turned down a move to Barca, while we were declining at that time.

A loyal servant.  And he hated Hodgson.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I think we are seeing Gomez stand out because forwards see him as the easier option. Very few are prepared to go up against Virgil, so they target Gomez. Deeney did it for Watford and in the end he did go and try it against Van Dyke almost as a last resort, such was the pounding he got off Joe. What teams will soon work out is that both of them are world class. I have been saying for a while now that Gomez will develop into our Van Dyke replacement, he is head and shoulders above most in the league now anyway. Harry the Horse over at Salford is way behind, apart from in Southgates mind.
These are the days my friends.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I don't know why I think this, but I reckon if you asked Van Dijk who he would rather play alongside, he would pick Gomez.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
A loyal servant.  And he hated Hodgson.
And he had a decent left foot too.

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I don't know why I think this, but I reckon if you asked Van Dijk who he would rather play alongside, he would pick Gomez.

Because?
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Because?

Virgil said in one of the LFC videos a while back that he hates running, so I don't doubt he'd prefer Gomez saving him a chase back (and a glare at any linesperson who gives a late flag) over Lovren at the very least. Reckon he probably prefers Matip, though who knows, since he's that little bit more self-contained as a partner than Gomez who he talks to a lot more.
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Because?

I mean, I literally said "I don't know why I think this" ;D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Because anyone with half a functioning brain and two semi decent eyes can see Joe compliments Virgil and vice versa. Did you guy's forget the first half of last season? He's also the future of this club.  :D
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
We have horses for most courses and must be the envy of the world with our strength in centre back depth. When they're all fit Jurgen could play a 325 that would frighten the beejazus out of any club. Big Joe is a Rolls Royce of a player who reminds me a bit of Lawro at his best particularly with that quick burst of pace over ten yards and its gives me a feeling of warmness and glow, akin to this glass of mulled wine I am presently quaffing, to think he is ours for the next ten years. Joe and Trent in tandem on our right will be a sight to behold...
Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
I dont think the clean sheets are a coincidence since hes been playing and playing well. We conceded fewer goals per game last season while he was partnering VVD. We conceded 5 goals in the first 14 league games last season. Then 17 in the next 24 without Gomez. Both good records, but thats 0.36 goals conceded per game versus 0.71.
