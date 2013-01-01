« previous next »
Author Topic: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez

Red Berry

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3360 on: Today at 12:34:39 AM
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 08:18:57 PM
And at his peak [Agger] he turned down a move to Barca, while we were declining at that time.

A loyal servant.  And he hated Hodgson.
12C

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3361 on: Today at 09:40:00 AM
I think we are seeing Gomez stand out because forwards see him as the easier option. Very few are prepared to go up against Virgil, so they target Gomez. Deeney did it for Watford and in the end he did go and try it against Van Dyke almost as a last resort, such was the pounding he got off Joe. What teams will soon work out is that both of them are world class. I have been saying for a while now that Gomez will develop into our Van Dyke replacement, he is head and shoulders above most in the league now anyway. Harry the Horse over at Salford is way behind, apart from in Southgates mind.
These are the days my friends.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: European and World Champion and all round Big Man Joseph Dave Gomez
Reply #3362 on: Today at 09:41:14 AM
I don't know why I think this, but I reckon if you asked Van Dijk who he would rather play alongside, he would pick Gomez.
