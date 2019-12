He's back! I've been a bit concerned about his pace when he first came back as he seemed slightly slower to me, but the last couple of games have demonstrated that that part of his game is fully back as well. It was funny seeing Flamengo cut of his passing options then try to close him down and he would just fly right through them leaving them trailing in his dust.



I'll never forgot that game last year when Willian had that break away and both Joe & VVD sprinted back and caught up to him. Having two defenders with that size and pace almost isn't fair. Almost!



Clean sheets are back on the menu!