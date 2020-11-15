« previous next »
MotoGP Thread

19th Nervous Title

Re: MotoGP Thread
November 15, 2020, 01:49:13 pm
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on August 23, 2020, 02:10:37 pm
Agree. Suzuki have looked good in both of the Austrian races. More to come from them. Marquez absence has made for an open an exciting season.

Wow. Suzuki looked good earlier in the season, didn't think they were on course a world champ in Joan Mir and their first constructor title since forever. What a season this has been. Ten different winners, lots of them first timers. Well done Suzuki 20 years since Kenny Roberts Jr gave them a title.
Brissyred

Re: MotoGP Thread
November 15, 2020, 09:53:28 pm
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on November 15, 2020, 01:49:13 pm
Wow. Suzuki looked good earlier in the season, didn't think they were on course a world champ in Joan Mir and their first constructor title since forever. What a season this has been. Ten different winners, lots of them first timers. Well done Suzuki 20 years since Kenny Roberts Jr gave them a title.
Yeah, they've been steadily improving their bike whilst the hon/yam/duc have been getting worse with every iteration. Not the fastest over one lap but way better than the rest over race distance which is where it counts most.
Helps having good hungry riders too, well done Joan Mir.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: MotoGP Thread
November 16, 2020, 09:10:36 am
I haven't really been up to date the last couple of years - but with Cal dropping out, who's the next British hope?
rob1966

Re: MotoGP Thread
Today at 08:29:20 am
Qatar GP this weekend, that's me skiving work today :D

Marquez missing for the first two races as he continues recovery from the broken arm sustained last July.
Brissyred

Re: MotoGP Thread
Today at 10:59:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:29:20 am
Qatar GP this weekend, that's me skiving work today :D

Marquez missing for the first two races as he continues recovery from the broken arm sustained last July.

Wouldn't write him off from winning the championship tho'.
