Wow. Suzuki looked good earlier in the season, didn't think they were on course a world champ in Joan Mir and their first constructor title since forever. What a season this has been. Ten different winners, lots of them first timers. Well done Suzuki 20 years since Kenny Roberts Jr gave them a title.



Yeah, they've been steadily improving their bike whilst the hon/yam/duc have been getting worse with every iteration. Not the fastest over one lap but way better than the rest over race distance which is where it counts most.Helps having good hungry riders too, well done Joan Mir.