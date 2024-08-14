« previous next »
Amazon Fire Stick

Graeme

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 14, 2024, 07:22:56 am
Quote from: gary75 on August 13, 2024, 09:23:58 pm
So my router is downstairs, and I have a tplink wifi extender upstairs.
My firestick automatically reconnects to my router which has 1 or 2 bars, rather than connect to my full bar tplink.

I dont want to 'forget this network' with my router in case my tplink fails.

Is there anyway I cam configure the stick to connect to the tplink signal until I choose not too?

If they have the same SSID then the device will choose which one it connects to. If you want to force it onto the extender youll have to give the extender a different SSID.
gary75

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 14, 2024, 11:31:50 am
Cheers

Jonnypb, there's no option to set preferences on which network to connect to, I guess , like dikwad and Graeme have said it default's to the strongest network.

Thanks dikwad and Graeme, I'll look into the SSID settings later, even tho it default's to the 'strongest' network, I get buffering through my EE router

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 14, 2024, 04:10:37 pm
Never used a link but I give both bands different names, are you able to give the link it's own ID ?

Also your buffering problems on the router, might be fixed by turning off iPv6, that or the content filters need turning off.
John C

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 24, 2024, 11:04:42 am
My daughters firestick won't load past the firestick screen.
Obv checked batteries and tried the online tips but nothing is working.

Any advice?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 24, 2024, 11:17:10 am
Quote from: John C on August 24, 2024, 11:04:42 am
My daughters firestick won't load past the firestick screen.
Obv checked batteries and tried the online tips but nothing is working.

Any advice?


Check the powe lead, that's what used to happen when I tried using the usb for power in our old telly. They also say to let it sit on the screen for 25mins, never heard that before though.

Factory reset
Quote
Press and hold the Select and Play/Pause buttons on your remote for about five seconds, or until the Reset screen appears. Use the arrow keys on your remote to highlight the Reset option, and then press the Select button to select it. The Firestick will now restart and reset to its default settings.
John C

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 24, 2024, 11:57:15 am
Tried all that mate. She was given in new about 2 years ago and its never been out of the box.
I think it's a duff unit,
Will let it stand a bit longer to see what happens.

Thanks anyway.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 24, 2024, 12:23:03 pm
Quote from: John C on August 24, 2024, 11:57:15 am
Tried all that mate. She was given in new about 2 years ago and its never been out of the box.
I think it's a duff unit,
Will let it stand a bit longer to see what happens.

Thanks anyway.

Try opening the chat on amazon, they're pretty good at helping out, sounds like it might be stuck because it's running an old version.
Trada

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 24, 2024, 10:55:09 pm
Quote from: John C on August 24, 2024, 11:04:42 am
My daughters firestick won't load past the firestick screen.
Obv checked batteries and tried the online tips but nothing is working.

Any advice?

Mine did that once got to the firestick screen then after a while restarted.

so I just left it on and let it keep restarting then the next day I checked and it had loaded so I quickly did a factory reset and set it up again and its been fine since.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
August 25, 2024, 01:53:10 am
They're also on sale again, guess that will end at 11:59 Monday.
McrRed

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
September 23, 2024, 12:25:54 pm
Just a reminder that Prime Day comes around again on 8th & 9th October and firesticks are bound to be on sale again - don't go for the cheapest ones go mid or high is my recommendation.
GinKop

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
September 23, 2024, 03:51:40 pm
I need to get a new one as my 4K Gen 1 stick is getting really slow now compared to my Google TV.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
September 23, 2024, 06:19:55 pm
Latest 4k is sound & I would only get the max if you want lots of app space, only streamed games from the cloud on the Max but assume the 4k can handle it just as well.

Linking xbox controller and gamepass is also a doddle.

In the sales, it's just not worth looking at the lite any more, if you aren't bothered about 4k then just get the latest normal stick.



Quote from: GinKop on September 23, 2024, 03:51:40 pm
I need to get a new one as my 4K Gen 1 stick is getting really slow now compared to my Google TV.

Got our gen 1 in the kitchen now, next home will be the cupboard.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
September 23, 2024, 06:45:03 pm
Those of you that use Cyberflix or ChHD should give flix vision a go, much, much better & even better still if you link an RD account.
LOKKO

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
September 29, 2024, 06:32:29 pm
Is there an add on for stremio for better search? Like if I want to search horror/comedy from certain years?  All I can see is the option to pick popular-year
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
September 29, 2024, 06:51:27 pm
MBL is the man for that question, I stopped using it because I don't like the layout/options.

Give flix vision a go.
Wabaloolah

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Today at 08:24:17 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 23, 2024, 06:45:03 pm
Those of you that use Cyberflix or ChHD should give flix vision a go, much, much better & even better still if you link an RD account.

"Flix vision 2.9.3 apk has potential malware/malicious botnet behaviour
Discussion
Apparently the latest version of the app is making unexpected network requests to different sites like a botnet.

https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/cc92feb851a815faa1105749c28c47327263bfcb101ff86ed31fd9dfd5be21e9/community

Anyone noticed anything similar?

edit: on further investigation, it is using a weird "P2P VPN" using the user's network resources without their consent similar to what Mobdro and Hola VPN did in the past.

So I'd advise against using the app for now until the developers explain their decision and are more transparent about their processes going forward"


https://www.reddit.com/r/firetvstick/comments/1f7ywx3/comment/lle3lgx/
