I need to get a new one as my 4K Gen 1 stick is getting really slow now compared to my Google TV.



Latest 4k is sound & I would only get the max if you want lots of app space, only streamed games from the cloud on the Max but assume the 4k can handle it just as well.Linking xbox controller and gamepass is also a doddle.In the sales, it's just not worth looking at the lite any more, if you aren't bothered about 4k then just get the latest normal stick.Got our gen 1 in the kitchen now, next home will be the cupboard.