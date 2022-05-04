currently using firestick 4k, great IPTV service for the footy (60/year is that high?), shared plex for shows/films (30/year), seren+RD for any shows/films not on the plex server.



am i missing any tricks? should i be looking elsewhere? is there something better than seren?



If it's great for you & you're happy then it's all good mate,most expensive one I can get is £70 but that has loads of 4k and a huge amount of VOD,the one I mostly use cost £55 and again has 4k for the footy and loads of vod.All the subs I can get have VOD with them and obviously all the PPV.You shouldn't really need a sub to a plex server if you're paying that much for your iptv & definitely not if you also use RD,RD with CinemaHD is hard to beat imo.But at the end of the day,you're getting everything for £126'ish,so in the end it's still cheapFuck off City.