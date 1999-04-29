« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazon Fire Stick  (Read 67113 times)

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #440 on: January 14, 2022, 08:43:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 14, 2022, 04:47:16 pm
Some apps won't work properly on the stick unless you install a mouse pointer.

Got the mouse pointer, but that HDO app just looks huge on the screen and difficult to find everything easily, hence the ask about mirroring. Cheers though
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #441 on: January 15, 2022, 05:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 14, 2022, 01:07:22 pm
If they're on the same WiFi network, go to display and audio settings, enable screen mirror (not sure exactly what it's called) then search for the firestick on your phone
I didn't know that, every day a school day, good one.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #442 on: January 15, 2022, 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on January 14, 2022, 08:43:47 pm
Got the mouse pointer, but that HDO app just looks huge on the screen and difficult to find everything easily, hence the ask about mirroring. Cheers though

I'd fuck HDO off & install CinemaHD.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #443 on: January 16, 2022, 08:28:13 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 15, 2022, 06:19:05 pm
I'd fuck HDO off & install CinemaHD.

I'll be removing HDO from firestick. The mirror screening from my mobile to firestick worked ok.

Just curious...is the HDO app not to be totally trusted?
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #444 on: January 16, 2022, 05:41:49 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on January 16, 2022, 08:28:13 am
I'll be removing HDO from firestick. The mirror screening from my mobile to firestick worked ok.

Just curious...is the HDO app not to be totally trusted?

I'd never heard of it before you posted mate.

I'd just fuck it off because they've not bothered to make it work with the fire os & CinemaHD is pretty flawless when paired with RD.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #445 on: January 18, 2022, 05:50:57 pm »
is file linked broken ? tried downloading a few diff ones on down loader none work
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #446 on: January 18, 2022, 06:55:58 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on January 18, 2022, 05:50:57 pm
is file linked broken ? tried downloading a few diff ones on down loader none work

File linked died a few months ago mate.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #447 on: January 18, 2022, 06:58:38 pm »
christ . no alternative ?
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,775
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #448 on: January 20, 2022, 09:40:56 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on January 18, 2022, 06:58:38 pm
christ . no alternative ?
Just get the apk address and stick it into downloader
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #449 on: January 20, 2022, 10:14:34 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on January 18, 2022, 06:58:38 pm
christ . no alternative ?

A few mate,not used them myself though as like MBL said everything you need to get can go into downloader.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,454
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #450 on: January 24, 2022, 03:12:29 pm »
Right guys.  Seems to be some pretty knowledgeable posters in here (WAP) and also many of the usual RAWK suspects who are usually very helpful with advice (I'm looking at you Craig and Barney :) )

I currently have SKY Q which includes full HD/UHD Sky and BT Sport's packages.  I don't subscribe to any movie channels.

I still want to keep my SKY Q box and basic subscription for recording regular TV programs and stuff.  My missus loves this and simply wont entertain the thought of losing the record and series link ability. 

What I want to do is - Fuck Sky and BT sports off completely which will save me at least £60 per month.   I go watch LFC home and away so will now just subscribe to LFCTV (£7 p/m) to watch back all our games in full without having to listen to Neville and Tyler or Jenas and Mcmanaman etc. 

So, all I want is a firestick for in the main is to watch other non-LFC live premier league and CL games.  The odd LFC live game too if I cant get to the match.

What am i best doing here lads in regards to subscribing to a service where i can stream the top matches?

cheers
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,675
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #451 on: January 24, 2022, 06:03:18 pm »
Better off asking in the IPTV thread mate
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,454
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #452 on: January 24, 2022, 06:14:48 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on January 24, 2022, 06:03:18 pm
Better off asking in the IPTV thread mate

Yeah cheers mate. Already have done :)
Logged

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #453 on: January 25, 2022, 07:46:01 am »
Can someone DM downloadr link for cinema?
« Last Edit: January 25, 2022, 08:18:36 am by LOKKO »
Logged

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #454 on: January 25, 2022, 12:13:58 pm »
There is a site Troypoint.com that has all kinds of stuff, got this from Google search https://www.firesticktricks.com/cinema-apk-firestick.html  as well, there is loads of stuff out there.
Logged

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #455 on: January 25, 2022, 06:31:45 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on January 25, 2022, 12:13:58 pm
There is a site Troypoint.com that has all kinds of stuff, got this from Google search https://www.firesticktricks.com/cinema-apk-firestick.html  as well, there is loads of stuff out there.

 Thanks
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,183
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #456 on: February 20, 2022, 07:34:47 pm »
CinemaHD a bit shit for RD links or just mine? Quite a few films I've went to watch recently have either no links at all, or the ones that do appear are cam versions, or something completely different altogether.
Encanto, Spiderman No Way Home, the latest Bond, Venom, Godzilla vs Kong being some of the recent ones with very poor or no RD links.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,891
  • YNWA
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #457 on: February 20, 2022, 08:14:39 pm »
Not had an issue with Spriderman (non-cam only recently) or the new Bond on there.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,183
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #458 on: February 20, 2022, 08:24:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 20, 2022, 08:14:39 pm
Not had an issue with Spriderman (non-cam only recently) or the new Bond on there.

Been a couple of weeks since I tried either of them, but the links were shit when I did.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #459 on: February 20, 2022, 08:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 08:24:59 pm
Been a couple of weeks since I tried either of them, but the links were shit when I did.

De & reauthorize the account.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,183
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #460 on: February 20, 2022, 09:46:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 20, 2022, 08:34:25 pm
De & reauthorize the account.

Will give that a try
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • JFT97
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #461 on: February 21, 2022, 01:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 07:34:47 pm
CinemaHD a bit shit for RD links or just mine? Quite a few films I've went to watch recently have either no links at all, or the ones that do appear are cam versions, or something completely different altogether.
Encanto, Spiderman No Way Home, the latest Bond, Venom, Godzilla vs Kong being some of the recent ones with very poor or no RD links.

I've noticed that the RD links seem to be very sparse recently as in maybe only a couple of links for many films, whereas you use to get loads of RD links.  The ones that I've watched though have still been high quality with no buffering, including the new bond film.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,183
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #462 on: February 21, 2022, 01:36:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 20, 2022, 08:34:25 pm
De & reauthorize the account.

Tried that. Definitely got more links on Spiderman, but still lacking in quality. Not quite cam quality, but not far off it.
Going to uninstall and reinstall.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,891
  • YNWA
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #463 on: February 21, 2022, 01:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 01:36:53 pm
Tried that. Definitely got more links on Spiderman, but still lacking in quality. Not quite cam quality, but not far off it.
Going to uninstall and reinstall.

I think it's just that there aren't any decent quality versions of it available yet. There should be for Bond as I watched a 4K (I think) one a while back.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,114
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #464 on: February 21, 2022, 03:11:09 pm »
Anyone got any alternatives to LA Deportes for Firestick while it's still down?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #465 on: February 21, 2022, 03:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 01:36:53 pm
Tried that. Definitely got more links on Spiderman, but still lacking in quality. Not quite cam quality, but not far off it.
Going to uninstall and reinstall.

Best version of Spiderman is an amazing cam,didn't realise until somebody stood up lol
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,183
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #466 on: February 21, 2022, 08:10:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 21, 2022, 03:18:45 pm
Best version of Spiderman is an amazing cam,didn't realise until somebody stood up lol

That might be the version I watched last night, as I'm sure that happened  :D
Was falling asleep though as it was near 4am
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,891
  • YNWA
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #467 on: February 21, 2022, 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 21, 2022, 08:10:00 pm
That might be the version I watched last night, as I'm sure that happened  :D
Was falling asleep though as it was near 4am

Yeah that's the one I watched, have been waiting for a decent one for a while and that was best I'd seen so just went for it. It wasn't too bad.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #468 on: March 2, 2022, 04:47:45 pm »
My Nordvpn subscription is coming to an end, and just to save money I'm going to take up an offer with either Cyber Ghost or Private Internet Access, for around £70 for 3 years and 3 extra months thrown in, have any of you used either of them?, and would you recommend them for a Firestick?

Ta.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #469 on: March 2, 2022, 07:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March  2, 2022, 04:47:45 pm
My Nordvpn subscription is coming to an end, and just to save money I'm going to take up an offer with either Cyber Ghost or Private Internet Access, for around £70 for 3 years and 3 extra months thrown in, have any of you used either of them?, and would you recommend them for a Firestick?

Ta.


I don't think the PIA app works on the stick,if it did they'd have it in the store (not checked to be honest)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #470 on: March 3, 2022, 12:39:09 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  2, 2022, 07:39:42 pm

I don't think the PIA app works on the stick,if it did they'd have it in the store (not checked to be honest)

It does mate. I use it on mine
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #471 on: March 3, 2022, 01:16:51 am »
Quote from: blert596 on March  3, 2022, 12:39:09 am
It does mate. I use it on mine

There's your answer then Flac,can't go wrong with that price.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,174
  • Trada
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #472 on: March 9, 2022, 09:38:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 07:34:47 pm
CinemaHD a bit shit for RD links or just mine? Quite a few films I've went to watch recently have either no links at all, or the ones that do appear are cam versions, or something completely different altogether.
Encanto, Spiderman No Way Home, the latest Bond, Venom, Godzilla vs Kong being some of the recent ones with very poor or no RD links.

I find this sometimes it usually means there is a update out for it that why I put APKtime on my Firestick you can check if a new version has been released on there and download it.

APKtime is a great app everyone should have it you find the latest apps released on it to try out.

And I have Cinema HD, Teatv, Beetv and Cyberflix on mine so it one is playing up  you can just try another app.

« Last Edit: March 9, 2022, 09:42:04 am by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #473 on: March 12, 2022, 01:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March  2, 2022, 04:47:45 pm
My Nordvpn subscription is coming to an end, and just to save money I'm going to take up an offer with either Cyber Ghost or Private Internet Access, for around £70 for 3 years and 3 extra months thrown in, have any of you used either of them?, and would you recommend them for a Firestick?

Ta.

Surf Shark is cheap and very good. There's a Firestick app as well.
Logged

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #474 on: March 19, 2022, 10:27:44 am »
Is the fire tv maxx worth getting over the normal 4k?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #475 on: March 19, 2022, 10:38:31 am »
I replaced a 4K with a 4K Max. Not massive differences but its noticeably quicker
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
  • JFT97
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #476 on: March 19, 2022, 02:51:02 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on March 19, 2022, 10:27:44 am
Is the fire tv maxx worth getting over the normal 4k?

Yes, certainly if you havent already got one you might as well pay the small extra premium. Is it worth upgrading from the 4K to 4K max? Possibly when theyre on offer, but not at full price.
Logged

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Amazon Fire Stick
« Reply #477 on: Today at 04:42:31 am »
My Cinema HD has gone to dog shit. NO RealDebrid links show up anymore, and the few links that do show up, all come from the same provider (f5movies),

Anyone esle struggling like this with Cinema HD? I have done all the suggested maintenance, no diff.

Is there a good alternative to Cinema HD that still pulls links from Real Debrid too?
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 