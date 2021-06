I've literally got no idea what I am doing. Just bored of getting fleeced by sky. The only reason the wife can think to keep it is because she can record and pause TV. I'd be happy with Freeview if I can find something decent to pause and record TV.



If you have a sky+ box and have had it for more than 1 contract then you own it & can still use it for the freeview channels.If you really want the iptv to work like your sky+ then you just have to buy a good quality box,there are lots about but the Navidia Shield (almost £200 new) gets the most love and you can attach an expandable HD up to 14tb,I'd go for a 1tb ssd myself,it also upscales 1080p to 4k,everything live has just a minute or two delay.The adding of the iptv apps and sub to the apps couldn't be easier,same with the vod apps that let you watch stuff that has aired anywhere on the planet (so long as it has an uploader) minutes after things have finished airing & things that get put on the networks sites before they air.I'm about to settle down and watch tonights American Gods & it doesn't air on Starz proper until 1am.