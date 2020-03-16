Picked a Fire TV Stick 4K up whilst they've been on offer. Quite happy with it but I have one minor niggle. When I press the Home button on the Fire TV remote, it should switch input to HDMI 4 which is where the Fire TV Stick is connected but it doesn't happen. This works fine with all the other devices plugged into the TV - Sky Q box, PS4 etc.



My Fire Stick settings for this stuff all looks spot on...



Display -> Display & Sound -> HDMI CEC Device Control - On

Equipment Control -> Equipment Control - Automatic

Equipment Control -> Manage Equipment -> Fire TV - HDMI4

Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Power On Input - Fire TV

Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Home Button -> HDMI-CEC Only



Am I missing something?



I usually press the home button a few times and also the centre of the disc button above it until the home page appears. It seems a bit random to me, sometimes one or two presses, sometimes more. Sometimes it will change to the correct input but says cable not attached, a final home button press brings it up. Sorry if a bit vague but it very rare for me to just have one home press.