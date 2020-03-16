« previous next »
Amazon Fire Stick

Craig 🤔

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 16, 2020, 03:03:13 PM
Quote from: SP on March 16, 2020, 03:00:51 PM
I sideloaded stuff when I got it, but never really used it - Netflix and Amazon Prime already has more stuff than I have time to watch.

This is what Ive found the last year or so. Also use iPlayer and occasionally the likes of ITV and All4.

Still have all the crap on it I sideloaded so really need to wipe it clean.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 16, 2020, 06:49:58 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 16, 2020, 02:56:47 PM
What are the best apps, normal and side loaded, these days?

Need to reset my older one as loads of crap on it and get some new stuff on it.

Depends what you need.I've not used them for ages but there are a few good live tv apps,LiveNet,Swift and TVtap were what I used to use for the footy before I went for paid iptv.I use both CinemaHD and Cat Mouse with real-debrid for catch up but there are loads of those to choose from.

I've not used kodi for at least a year as the apps have you covered.
Horizon

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 16, 2020, 11:34:51 PM
Dunno why you would pay for Netflix and Prime when you can load Cinema HD on this, has all the content of both plus even more and it's free.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 17, 2020, 02:19:41 PM
I'm going to buy one of these for my Dad, as he will be isolating for the recommended period.

He doesn't have a smart TV but his TV is a large 37" with HDMI ports... will any firestick work? And he has wifi of course.

Will this one work? https://www.amazon.co.uk/Amazon-Fire-TV-Stick-Streaming-Media-Player-Alexa/dp/B0791RGQW3/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=fire+stick&qid=1584454749&s=amazon-devices&sr=1-1
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 17, 2020, 02:36:44 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 17, 2020, 02:19:41 PM
I'm going to buy one of these for my Dad, as he will be isolating for the recommended period.

He doesn't have a smart TV but his TV is a large 37" with HDMI ports... will any firestick work? And he has wifi of course.

Will this one work? https://www.amazon.co.uk/Amazon-Fire-TV-Stick-Streaming-Media-Player-Alexa/dp/B0791RGQW3/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=fire+stick&qid=1584454749&s=amazon-devices&sr=1-1


Yeah,they work on any tv with an hdmi port.

Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 17, 2020, 02:40:40 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 17, 2020, 02:36:44 PM

Yeah,they work on any tv with an hdmi port.

Thanks so much. :)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
March 17, 2020, 02:52:55 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 17, 2020, 02:40:40 PM
Thanks so much. :)

 :thumbup  The 4k ones are quite a bit faster,only really notice during boot up though.
Graeme

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 11:09:42 AM
Picked a Fire TV Stick 4K up whilst they've been on offer. Quite happy with it but I have one minor niggle. When I press the Home button on the Fire TV remote, it should switch input to HDMI 4 which is where the Fire TV Stick is connected but it doesn't happen. This works fine with all the other devices plugged into the TV - Sky Q box, PS4 etc.

My Fire Stick settings for this stuff all looks spot on...

Display -> Display & Sound -> HDMI CEC Device Control - On
Equipment Control -> Equipment Control - Automatic
Equipment Control -> Manage Equipment -> Fire TV - HDMI4
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Power On Input - Fire TV
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Home Button -> HDMI-CEC Only

Am I missing something?
Nitramdorf

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 12:00:13 PM
Quote from: Graeme on April  7, 2020, 11:09:42 AM
Picked a Fire TV Stick 4K up whilst they've been on offer. Quite happy with it but I have one minor niggle. When I press the Home button on the Fire TV remote, it should switch input to HDMI 4 which is where the Fire TV Stick is connected but it doesn't happen. This works fine with all the other devices plugged into the TV - Sky Q box, PS4 etc.

My Fire Stick settings for this stuff all looks spot on...

Display -> Display & Sound -> HDMI CEC Device Control - On
Equipment Control -> Equipment Control - Automatic
Equipment Control -> Manage Equipment -> Fire TV - HDMI4
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Power On Input - Fire TV
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Home Button -> HDMI-CEC Only

Am I missing something?

I usually press the home button a few times and also the centre of the disc button above it until the home page appears. It seems a bit random to me, sometimes one or two presses, sometimes more. Sometimes it will change to the correct input but says cable not attached, a final home button press brings it up. Sorry if a bit vague but it very rare for me to just have one home press.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 12:11:03 PM
Quote from: Graeme on April  7, 2020, 11:09:42 AM
Picked a Fire TV Stick 4K up whilst they've been on offer. Quite happy with it but I have one minor niggle. When I press the Home button on the Fire TV remote, it should switch input to HDMI 4 which is where the Fire TV Stick is connected but it doesn't happen. This works fine with all the other devices plugged into the TV - Sky Q box, PS4 etc.

My Fire Stick settings for this stuff all looks spot on...

Display -> Display & Sound -> HDMI CEC Device Control - On
Equipment Control -> Equipment Control - Automatic
Equipment Control -> Manage Equipment -> Fire TV - HDMI4
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Power On Input - Fire TV
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Home Button -> HDMI-CEC Only

Am I missing something?

You usually have to press it a couple of times so that the remote starts the connection with the stick
RobbieRedman

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 12:33:09 PM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April  7, 2020, 12:00:13 PM
I usually press the home button a few times and also the centre of the disc button above it until the home page appears. It seems a bit random to me, sometimes one or two presses, sometimes more. Sometimes it will change to the correct input but says cable not attached, a final home button press brings it up. Sorry if a bit vague but it very rare for me to just have one home press.
I think he means when he's watching normal telly - a press of the home button on stick will take him to firestick home (rather than having to use his normal tv remote and change the output to whatever hdmi channel it's on)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 01:01:15 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on April  7, 2020, 12:33:09 PM
I think he means when he's watching normal telly - a press of the home button on stick will take him to firestick home (rather than having to use his normal tv remote and change the output to whatever hdmi channel it's on)

That's what Nitra was trying to explain,it doesn't matter what button you press on your FS remote,it just takes a few presses for the remote to link up with the stick,you will notice a little pop up when you first plug your stick in  (already on your HDMI port) saying that the remote has connected,it's the same thing.
RobbieRedman

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 01:09:49 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  7, 2020, 01:01:15 PM
That's what Nitra was trying to explain,it doesn't matter what button you press on your FS remote,it just takes a few presses for the remote to link up with the stick,you will notice a little pop up when you first plug your stick in  (already on your HDMI port) saying that the remote has connected,it's the same thing.
Ok fair enough, im a little confused, doesn't work on my telly anyway, does at my mums though and she has an older telly and older stick!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 01:34:11 PM
Quote from: Graeme on April  7, 2020, 11:09:42 AM
Picked a Fire TV Stick 4K up whilst they've been on offer. Quite happy with it but I have one minor niggle. When I press the Home button on the Fire TV remote, it should switch input to HDMI 4 which is where the Fire TV Stick is connected but it doesn't happen. This works fine with all the other devices plugged into the TV - Sky Q box, PS4 etc.

My Fire Stick settings for this stuff all looks spot on...

Display -> Display & Sound -> HDMI CEC Device Control - On
Equipment Control -> Equipment Control - Automatic
Equipment Control -> Manage Equipment -> Fire TV - HDMI4
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Power On Input - Fire TV
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Home Button -> HDMI-CEC Only  (IR and HDMI-CEC)

Am I missing something?

That's the only thing I have set differently and the Fire TV -HDMI (number port) changes automatically depending on what port you're plugged into obviously.
Craig 🤔

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 02:15:41 PM
Same as the others - usually takes clicking the home button a couple of times before it does it for me.
Graeme

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 02:19:03 PM
I've tried pressing numerous times as well as other buttons on the controller but it still doesn't change the input to HDMI 4. Tried swapping it to a different HDMI port that I know works with HDMI-CEC and reconfigured the Fire Stick to point to that port but still doesn't work. TV is a Sony XF80.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 02:58:40 PM
Quote from: Graeme on April  7, 2020, 02:19:03 PM
I've tried pressing numerous times as well as other buttons on the controller but it still doesn't change the input to HDMI 4. Tried swapping it to a different HDMI port that I know works with HDMI-CEC and reconfigured the Fire Stick to point to that port but still doesn't work. TV is a Sony XF80.

Have you tried changing to this ?

Quote
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Home Button -> Change HDMI-CEC Only  to (IR and HDMI-CEC)
Graeme

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 03:24:16 PM
Yeah I tried that, although the TV randomly switched to HDMI 1 a minute later so turned it back off.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
April 7, 2020, 03:33:58 PM
Quote from: Graeme on April  7, 2020, 03:24:16 PM
Yeah I tried that, although the TV randomly switched to HDMI 1 a minute later so turned it back off.

It does that when the stick first powers up/comes out of sleep.
J-Mc-

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Today at 05:06:02 PM
Mum's just got a firestick for each room in the house, never jailbroken anything but want to try and get all the channels ect.

Anyone walk me through how to get them sorted?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Today at 06:07:48 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 05:06:02 PM
Mum's just got a firestick for each room in the house, never jailbroken anything but want to try and get all the channels ect.

Anyone walk me through how to get them sorted?

I'll DM you later,you looking for just a free apps or are you going to stick paid iptv on them ?
J-Mc-

Re: Amazon Fire Stick
Today at 06:24:47 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:07:48 PM
I'll DM you later,you looking for just a free apps or are you going to stick paid iptv on them ?

Just free at the minute please mate, mainly for my mum and dad who tend to just watch BBC, ITV and the occasional movie.
