Picked a Fire TV Stick 4K up whilst they've been on offer. Quite happy with it but I have one minor niggle. When I press the Home button on the Fire TV remote, it should switch input to HDMI 4 which is where the Fire TV Stick is connected but it doesn't happen. This works fine with all the other devices plugged into the TV - Sky Q box, PS4 etc.
My Fire Stick settings for this stuff all looks spot on...
Display -> Display & Sound -> HDMI CEC Device Control - On
Equipment Control -> Equipment Control - Automatic
Equipment Control -> Manage Equipment -> Fire TV - HDMI4
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Power On Input - Fire TV
Equipment Control -> Advanced Settings -> Home Button -> HDMI-CEC Only
Am I missing something?