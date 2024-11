Yeah, by default it is set to basically ruin your life with idiotic notifications. Most of them are frivolous reminders to ‘drink your water’ or ‘breathe’. Fuck your mindfulness Apple. I’m in my 40’s and the world is crumbling around us - only thing I need to be mindfull now are gangs of teenage psychos on electric scooters and overindulging in cheese.



Go to the Watch App>Notifications and start turning them off. You end up finding the right balance after a week or so. It can just mirror your phone notifications, but I found it excessive like that. Not every bloody whatsapp barrage needs to massage my wrist.



I am bit amused with your watch adventures. It shows cracks in the way its designed. The onboarding is pathetic, its not catering well to new users and is certainly not helping anyone find their uniques level of engagement with the device easily.