Sure, losing two figures in charge who both had a vision and were utterly relentless about every pixel, every interaction, every material - is going to impact any company, but it goes beyond that.
Im fully in their ecosystem, and you can plainly see where the focus is - iPhone and iOS. Thats where they still put effort into polishing the UI, sweating over details, though even that is plagued with a cronic lack of long term vision.
MacOS and especially WatchOS are kind of fumbling along, without any real incentive to deliver something beyond serviceable - as the market share doesnt warrant the investment.