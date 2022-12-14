« previous next »
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #80 on: December 14, 2022, 04:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December  6, 2022, 02:13:41 pm
While the 3 still works well, its no longer supported.  I upgraded to the 7 after the 8 was released as it dropped in price and as a 47 year old man I dont need to keep an eye on my monthly cycle.  I gave my 3 to my fifteen year old daughter and shes getting on really well with it, it was too sluggish for me, but she hasnt complained.  Ive seen good condition series 4 watches for around £130.

hmm, the 4 sounds interesting. odd that apple are still selling the 3 on their website though? actually they arent, its just there for comparison.

hmm, seen a few 4's on ebay and facebook for about £100. not a bad price.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #81 on: December 17, 2022, 02:55:43 pm »
Hi guys - thinking of getting a Apple SE as planning on getting back to running now I am fully recovered from my testicular cancer.

Not sure if this will be better than a Garmin
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #82 on: December 19, 2022, 09:41:29 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December  6, 2022, 12:37:06 pm
which one do you have? my son has expressed a desire to get one, he's used a xiaomi mi band for years, but wants the step up. i dont want to fork out for one of the top models, and would probably be looking at 2nd hand prices, but whats a decent one? the 3?

Missed this - sorry! But I got mine in July 2020 and I believe it's a 3. Still works perfectly - haven't had one thought about replacing it or having to replace it. The straps are really impressive too, I still have the same one that came with it.

I don't store music or anything on mine so it's never had issues with speed. Really, really recommend it.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #83 on: December 20, 2022, 10:17:03 am »
Anyone know of any good deals for these knocking about? Want to surprise the missues with one for Christmas as she's always talked about wanting one.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #84 on: December 20, 2022, 01:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on December 20, 2022, 10:17:03 am
Anyone know of any good deals for these knocking about? Want to surprise the missues with one for Christmas as she's always talked about wanting one.

I bought a refurb off Music Magpie. Cheaper than new and you'd barely have known it was used (I got the "Very good" grading). Otherwise there isn't a huge amount of variation in pricing for brand new Apple devices, especially this close to Christmas.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #85 on: December 22, 2022, 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December 14, 2022, 04:15:04 pm
hmm, the 4 sounds interesting. odd that apple are still selling the 3 on their website though? actually they arent, its just there for comparison.

hmm, seen a few 4's on ebay and facebook for about £100. not a bad price.

Just a note for sizing on the watch/band because you said it's for your kid, I know you probably won't want to cos it's full of shiny things, but if you can take him to an apple store to try them on, the larger one might be too big but depending on his age you'll have to judge this cos they do last years. On the bands, the sport bands have holes like a standard watch strap but I've found the loops are loads better, they're velcro so you get a much better fit. Found the straps it was either too loose or too tight and the overlapping bit annoying and I got a bit of a rash from wearing it constantly.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #86 on: January 3, 2023, 10:41:15 am »
Series 8 worth getting? I've got the 3 and it is showing its age.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #87 on: January 3, 2023, 11:06:43 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  3, 2023, 10:41:15 am
Series 8 worth getting? I've got the 3 and it is showing its age.

You're probably better off finding a second-hand series 7, the differences are minimal.  Crash detection and Body Temperature monitoring are the only real changes.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #88 on: January 3, 2023, 12:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January  3, 2023, 11:06:43 am
You're probably better off finding a second-hand series 7, the differences are minimal.  Crash detection and Body Temperature monitoring are the only real changes.

Sound mate. To be honest my Series 3 is in great condition although the battery is a bit crap now as I've had it a few years. Might just keep it until the death.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #89 on: January 3, 2023, 03:41:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  3, 2023, 12:35:23 pm
Sound mate. To be honest my Series 3 is in great condition although the battery is a bit crap now as I've had it a few years. Might just keep it until the death.

How crap is crap? Won't last a full day or goes down quickly after a starting a workout?

I have had mine for 3 years almost and I am still surprised at how well it works.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #90 on: January 3, 2023, 05:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January  3, 2023, 03:41:30 pm
How crap is crap? Won't last a full day or goes down quickly after a starting a workout?

I have had mine for 3 years almost and I am still surprised at how well it works.

Lasts a day and about 2 hours of the day after if I havent done much with it.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #91 on: January 4, 2023, 11:21:06 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  3, 2023, 05:49:58 pm
Lasts a day and about 2 hours of the day after if I havent done much with it.

You don't get much more than that from a 7 or 8 to be honest. It's the biggest bugbear people have with them.

I recently swapped my 3 (which I bought at the airport before flying to Barcelona for the first leg of *that* semi final) for a refurbed 7 because I couldn't see much difference between the 7 and 8. The 7 is less laggy than my 3 had become, and has cool new features like the ECG and better sleep monitoring. It's also more accurate at recording heart rate than the 3. My Health app noticed an average jump of 5bpm a few weeks after I had swapped Watches and it's just because the 3 was under-recording. Other than that, there's not a huge difference between them. I'm glad I got a refurb but I'm also glad I upgraded. The main motivator for me was the ECG because I had been having palpitations and I wanted to catch them - which I was able to. My doctor looked at them (and also did an actual ECG which didn't catch them because it only takes a minute!) and confirmed that they are harmless. I felt like the few hundred quid was worth it for that alone for me but obviously quite a specific situation ;D
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #92 on: January 4, 2023, 11:37:43 am »
The 7 going relatively cheap at Currys.

https://www.hotukdeals.com/share-deal-from-app/4062750
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #93 on: January 4, 2023, 12:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on January  4, 2023, 11:21:06 am
You don't get much more than that from a 7 or 8 to be honest. It's the biggest bugbear people have with them.


I have the 8 but I turn off always on display because...well why would I need it on when I don't even look at it.

Easily gets me over a day and a half and that's with almost 2.5 hours of exercise tracking a day + sleep tracking
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #94 on: January 4, 2023, 01:46:27 pm »
I have the Series 7 and I have a pretty good routine charging wise.  Basically I wear it all the time barring a couple of hours in the morning when I shower and shave and stuff.  Ive never had to enter low power mode.  I used to take off my normal watch for longer.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #95 on: January 4, 2023, 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January  4, 2023, 01:46:27 pm
I have the Series 7 and I have a pretty good routine charging wise.  Basically I wear it all the time barring a couple of hours in the morning when I shower and shave and stuff.  Ive never had to enter low power mode.  I used to take off my normal watch for longer.

Yeah, this is similar to what I do with my 7 too. But I can see why people would want to charge less frequently than that.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #96 on: January 4, 2023, 10:33:16 pm »
Same as others. Charge when showering/getting ready in the morning and very rarely has it ran out of juice. I dont like an always on screen so have that off. Two years old and gets a good day and a half   
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #97 on: September 22, 2023, 10:01:48 am »
Watch OS10 is gonna take some getting used to!

One thing I'm not super happy with is when I have my AirPods in, I used to be able to talk to Siri on the watch and it wouldn't stop what I was listening to, now it stops it and when Siri is done I have to go and manually press play (which took a bit of time to find this morning!)
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #98 on: September 22, 2023, 10:23:31 am »
I was running the beta for a while and I'm still not sure what I think of it, the widgets thing seems kinda pointless to me and having to press a button to get to the control centre rather than swiping up I could do without.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #99 on: September 22, 2023, 10:32:03 am »
;D that's one of the things I like! Looks like it's using the widgets from my phone and can quickly get the things I'm bothered about.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #100 on: September 22, 2023, 09:24:22 pm »
The Snoopy face is brilliant though
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #101 on: September 23, 2023, 05:35:18 pm »
Upgraded from a series 3 to the Ultra 2 today. I love it. My good watches are all a decent size and weight and I really like the extra size and weight of the ultra. The Screen is beautiful.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #102 on: September 23, 2023, 05:47:17 pm »
New OS did nothing to properly refresh the platform. I mostly just use the watch to track workouts and its now worse in so many ways ux wise. Ending workout is now a completely illegible dark red on black button, closing the workout summary is a tiny X button in the corner instead of a nice big screen wide DONE button it was. Just a horrible upgrade altogether. Fixed nothing, made almost everything look and work worse than before.

Apple used to be really good at ux and ui design.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #103 on: September 24, 2023, 11:37:47 am »
yeah I ran into that closing workout thing yesterday when the peloton was being an arsehole about connecting, it is a bit too small and I'm used to scrolling to the bottom and didn't notice the X.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #104 on: September 24, 2023, 05:14:04 pm »
Anyone noticing a worse battery life on the new WatchOS 10.1 or whatever the update was called?
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #105 on: September 24, 2023, 05:23:48 pm »
Samey for me, that is poor as it was since I have an older Series 5 watch.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #106 on: September 24, 2023, 11:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on September 23, 2023, 05:47:17 pm
New OS did nothing to properly refresh the platform. I mostly just use the watch to track workouts and its now worse in so many ways ux wise. Ending workout is now a completely illegible dark red on black button, closing the workout summary is a tiny X button in the corner instead of a nice big screen wide DONE button it was. Just a horrible upgrade altogether. Fixed nothing, made almost everything look and work worse than before.

Apple used to be really good at ux and ui design.

Then Jobs died and Ive left.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #107 on: September 25, 2023, 07:37:42 am »
Sure, losing two figures in charge who both had a vision and were utterly relentless about every pixel, every interaction, every material - is going to impact any company, but it goes beyond that.

Im fully in their ecosystem, and you can plainly see where the focus is - iPhone and iOS. Thats where they still put effort into polishing the UI, sweating over details, though even that is plagued with a cronic lack of long term vision.

MacOS and especially WatchOS are kind of fumbling along, without any real incentive to deliver something beyond serviceable - as the market share doesnt warrant the investment.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #108 on: November 20, 2023, 10:03:30 pm »
Can you use/pair the Apple Watch with an iPhone with no SIM? obviously wont get any calls and wont get anything unless the phone is connected to WiFi but we've thought of getting one for our daughter as a present but not sure if its age appropriate seeing as she doesnt have a phone with a sim just one of our old ones she uses. Shes only 10 but struggling for christmas ideas and dont want to get her a phone with Sim till she goes to Senior school in 18 months
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #109 on: November 20, 2023, 11:44:51 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on November 20, 2023, 10:03:30 pm
Can you use/pair the Apple Watch with an iPhone with no SIM? obviously wont get any calls and wont get anything unless the phone is connected to WiFi but we've thought of getting one for our daughter as a present but not sure if its age appropriate seeing as she doesnt have a phone with a sim just one of our old ones she uses. Shes only 10 but struggling for christmas ideas and dont want to get her a phone with Sim till she goes to Senior school in 18 months

Shouldnt be a problem. Shell need an apl store account to get apps and wont be Apple to use messages or call features, but that wont matter.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #110 on: November 21, 2023, 08:46:42 am »
Quote from: pw1008 on November 20, 2023, 10:03:30 pm
Can you use/pair the Apple Watch with an iPhone with no SIM? obviously wont get any calls and wont get anything unless the phone is connected to WiFi but we've thought of getting one for our daughter as a present but not sure if its age appropriate seeing as she doesnt have a phone with a sim just one of our old ones she uses. Shes only 10 but struggling for christmas ideas and dont want to get her a phone with Sim till she goes to Senior school in 18 months

pairing should be fine cos it's bluetooth but is it not going to be massive on her wrist? ;D
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #111 on: Today at 08:35:22 pm »
Yea thought about that as well as shes fairly dainty - just seems to be on all of her mates wish list and slightly older cousins. I think weve talked her out of it for this year.

Just not much else we can come up with  :)
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #112 on: Today at 08:35:52 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 20, 2023, 11:44:51 pm
Shouldnt be a problem. Shell need an apl store account to get apps and wont be Apple to use messages or call features, but that wont matter.
Thanks
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:10:56 pm »
Not sure Apple watch is for kids to be honest. It needs regular charging, there is nothing much to do with it besides tracking activity and workouts.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:10:56 pm
Not sure Apple watch is for kids to be honest. It needs regular charging, there is nothing much to do with it besides tracking activity and workouts.

Cheers - Im thinking the same more I've looked into it.
