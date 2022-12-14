« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Apple Watch  (Read 10730 times)

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
  • @sattapaal
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #80 on: December 14, 2022, 04:15:04 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December  6, 2022, 02:13:41 pm
While the 3 still works well, its no longer supported.  I upgraded to the 7 after the 8 was released as it dropped in price and as a 47 year old man I dont need to keep an eye on my monthly cycle.  I gave my 3 to my fifteen year old daughter and shes getting on really well with it, it was too sluggish for me, but she hasnt complained.  Ive seen good condition series 4 watches for around £130.

hmm, the 4 sounds interesting. odd that apple are still selling the 3 on their website though? actually they arent, its just there for comparison.

hmm, seen a few 4's on ebay and facebook for about £100. not a bad price.
« Last Edit: December 14, 2022, 08:17:25 pm by sattapaartridge »
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,596
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #81 on: December 17, 2022, 02:55:43 pm »
Hi guys - thinking of getting a Apple SE as planning on getting back to running now I am fully recovered from my testicular cancer.

Not sure if this will be better than a Garmin
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December  6, 2022, 12:37:06 pm
which one do you have? my son has expressed a desire to get one, he's used a xiaomi mi band for years, but wants the step up. i dont want to fork out for one of the top models, and would probably be looking at 2nd hand prices, but whats a decent one? the 3?

Missed this - sorry! But I got mine in July 2020 and I believe it's a 3. Still works perfectly - haven't had one thought about replacing it or having to replace it. The straps are really impressive too, I still have the same one that came with it.

I don't store music or anything on mine so it's never had issues with speed. Really, really recommend it.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,283
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:17:03 am »
Anyone know of any good deals for these knocking about? Want to surprise the missues with one for Christmas as she's always talked about wanting one.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:17:03 am
Anyone know of any good deals for these knocking about? Want to surprise the missues with one for Christmas as she's always talked about wanting one.

I bought a refurb off Music Magpie. Cheaper than new and you'd barely have known it was used (I got the "Very good" grading). Otherwise there isn't a huge amount of variation in pricing for brand new Apple devices, especially this close to Christmas.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 