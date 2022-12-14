which one do you have? my son has expressed a desire to get one, he's used a xiaomi mi band for years, but wants the step up. i dont want to fork out for one of the top models, and would probably be looking at 2nd hand prices, but whats a decent one? the 3?



Missed this - sorry! But I got mine in July 2020 and I believe it's a 3. Still works perfectly - haven't had one thought about replacing it or having to replace it. The straps are really impressive too, I still have the same one that came with it.I don't store music or anything on mine so it's never had issues with speed. Really, really recommend it.