I want to upgrade my basic Fitbit as it is just a step counter basically. But I want something that shows HR and an accurate calorie burn. Is it a good fitness tracker??



I think so, but it's the only one I've used and I'm a terrible laggard (I had it for over a year and used it only as a watch during that time- I didn't have any other apps). However now I'm hooked on several apps - but particularly the fitness apps "workout" and "Activity" which I've been using for 2+ years, which tracks steps and with Maps, it will measure how far and where you have walked or run. And has other settings for different exercise routines in the gym or outside. The Calorie counter and heart-rate, are accurateYou just have to calibrate the thing, in conjunction with the Maps/GPS app on your phone to accurately measure your gait - running and walking - it was quite straightforward.And when mine broke Apple replaced it - free of charge - so as you can probably tell I'm very happy with mine