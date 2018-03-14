« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Apple Watch  (Read 10444 times)

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #40 on: March 14, 2018, 09:42:04 am »
Quote from: Black & White Paul on March  8, 2018, 11:25:39 pm
Yeah but if you have a phone in your pocket why should you bother?     :)

I thought I'd never use it like that but I do all the time.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,419
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #41 on: March 14, 2018, 03:08:51 pm »
Yes. It's very handy for declining calls, and looking at new texts.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,623
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #42 on: March 15, 2018, 09:33:24 am »
I want to upgrade my basic Fitbit as it is just a step counter basically. But I want something that shows HR and an accurate calorie burn. Is it a good fitness tracker??
Logged
JFT96.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #43 on: March 15, 2018, 11:33:18 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 15, 2018, 09:33:24 am
I want to upgrade my basic Fitbit as it is just a step counter basically. But I want something that shows HR and an accurate calorie burn. Is it a good fitness tracker??

I think so, but it's the only one I've used and I'm a terrible laggard (I had it for over a year and used it only as a watch during that time- I didn't have any other apps :D). However now I'm hooked on several apps - but particularly the fitness apps "workout" and "Activity" which I've been using for 2+ years, which tracks steps and with Maps, it will measure how far and where you have walked or run. And has other settings for different exercise routines in the gym or outside. The Calorie counter and heart-rate, are accurate

You just have to calibrate the thing, in conjunction with the Maps/GPS app on your phone to accurately measure your gait - running and walking - it was quite straightforward.

And when mine broke Apple replaced it - free of charge - so as you can probably tell I'm very happy with mine :D
Logged

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,070
  • YNWA
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #44 on: September 29, 2020, 06:20:42 pm »
Bit of a bump but...

Anyone seen any deals for an Apple Watch on their travels around the internet?
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #45 on: September 30, 2020, 08:33:29 am »
You can get a series 3 for less than £200, it's what I have.  It lacks a few features of the newer models, but I only use it for running and notifications.  All the sleep tracking doesn't interest me.  I've been dropping Christmas hints about the series 6 though, mainly because I'm superficial and you can't get full screen watch faces on the 3.

The 40mm SE is £269, but barring the display its seems something of an incremental update .
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,324
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #46 on: September 30, 2020, 11:48:13 am »
I bought the Series 4 shortly after it was released and frankly Ive barely used it, bit of a waste of money. Apple Pay is handy on it though, since Face ID is a pain in the arse with masks.
Logged

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #47 on: September 30, 2020, 12:40:53 pm »
We've both got 3s, bought on release and they're ace. He's got the bigger one and battery still good, mine went off it's nut about a year ago and they replaced it - which is good cos I felt like I'd lost a limb for the 3 days it was being looked at! I've seen them as low as £179, Argos promos I think, but apple currently selling them for £200.
Logged

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #48 on: September 30, 2020, 04:24:12 pm »
Ive seen a Apple Series 3 watch on amazon warehouse today for £160

Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,824
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #49 on: October 19, 2020, 09:22:54 am »
Been looking at buying an apple watch using it as a fitness watch, is it worth the money? is there much difference between the series 5 and 6?
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #50 on: October 19, 2020, 09:48:22 am »
Series 6 has a better battery, faster charging ( although all Apple watches charge quickly) and a better screen.

Personally it'd depend on the price difference.  The 6 is better, but probably not £100 better.


The 5 has been discontinued mind, you can't get it from Apple.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,824
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #51 on: October 19, 2020, 09:50:59 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 19, 2020, 09:48:22 am
Series 6 has a better battery, faster charging ( although all Apple watches charge quickly) and a better screen.

Personally it'd depend on the price difference.  The 6 is better, but probably not £100 better.


The 5 has been discontinued mind, you can't get it from Apple.

Would a 4 be ok for just using as fitness then you reckon? the other options are a garmin or fitibit but i'd rather an apple watch since i have an iPhone too
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #52 on: October 19, 2020, 10:30:21 am »
Quote from: LiamG on October 19, 2020, 09:50:59 am
Would a 4 be ok for just using as fitness then you reckon? the other options are a garmin or fitibit but i'd rather an apple watch since i have an iPhone too
I'm still using a series 3 and it tracks my running perfectly so I assume the 4 would be fine.

There's also the SE if you want something more up to date, the 44mm goes for around £300.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #53 on: October 20, 2020, 05:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 19, 2020, 10:30:21 am
I'm still using a series 3 and it tracks my running perfectly so I assume the 4 would be fine.

There's also the SE if you want something more up to date, the 44mm goes for around £300.

Yeah I still have the 3 and it's spot on.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,553
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #54 on: October 20, 2020, 08:37:32 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on October 19, 2020, 09:22:54 am
Been looking at buying an apple watch using it as a fitness watch, is it worth the money? is there much difference between the series 5 and 6?

I use my 5 as a fitness watch and it gets me through the day with a full charge. Havent looked at the price differences.

If you do get one, Id recommend getting a stand for the charger so you can charge it at night and it doubles up as a clock too. Small things :D
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #55 on: October 20, 2020, 08:53:48 pm »
I second the need for a charging stand, the little charging puck does my head in without  one.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,935
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #56 on: October 21, 2020, 09:05:30 am »
Echo the same in here in regards to the 3. No issues with it whatsoever.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,041
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #57 on: October 26, 2021, 06:01:18 pm »
Just bought myself a series 3 with an Amazon voucher I got as a leaving gift from work.

Absolutely love it so far.
Logged

Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,289
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #58 on: October 26, 2021, 06:12:25 pm »
I bought my missus one of these (series 6) earlier in the year. Does anyone else have an issue when using Apple Pay or when trying to use a pass in the wallet that it disappears and leaves a blank screen?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #59 on: December 5, 2021, 11:22:13 am »
iOS 15. Absolute pain in the ass. Wish I hadn't bothered.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #60 on: July 9, 2022, 01:33:46 pm »
Anyone know how it tracks VO2 Max and how accurate it is? Ive recently been on a bit of a fitness tip and saw a steady increase but then its gone down from 38.7 on Monday to 38.1 today even though Ive done this

Logged
Believer

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #61 on: August 18, 2022, 12:56:26 pm »
Finally upgraded my loyal Series 3 to the 7 (even though the 8 is going to be announced within weeks).  It's an absolute world way performance wise, flawless performance, amazing 45mm screen, ECG and Blood Oxygen (although earlier models could of had this), and it has a keyboard.

Might be worth keeping an eye on deals around the second week in September (when the 8 is rumoured to be announced).
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #62 on: September 5, 2022, 06:41:54 pm »
I was thinking of upgrading from my series 4 to the new 8 that will be announced in a few days but it sounds like its going to be the same as the 7 pretty much, I was hoping for a significant upgrade. The leaks say that will be the Watch PRO that will also be announced but talk of it costing £1000-1200.  ???
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #63 on: September 6, 2022, 12:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on September  5, 2022, 06:41:54 pm
I was thinking of upgrading from my series 4 to the new 8 that will be announced in a few days but it sounds like its going to be the same as the 7 pretty much, I was hoping for a significant upgrade. The leaks say that will be the Watch PRO that will also be announced but talk of it costing £1000-1200.  ???

Watch Pro is also rumoured to be 49mm, which is too big for spindly wrists, the 45mm is big enough.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #64 on: September 6, 2022, 05:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  6, 2022, 12:19:22 pm
Watch Pro is also rumoured to be 49mm, which is too big for spindly wrists, the 45mm is big enough.

Im a chunky fucker these days and I quite like a large watch. Rumours today are that the normal 8 does have a bit of a design change. Sharper edges or something. Lets see whats announced tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,623
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #65 on: November 8, 2022, 12:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March 15, 2018, 09:33:24 am
I want to upgrade my basic Fitbit as it is just a step counter basically. But I want something that shows HR and an accurate calorie burn. Is it a good fitness tracker??

Just an update on this, but I am part of a gym that uses a heart rate monitor - each session we all wear our MyZone belts and throughout the class you can see the effort youre putting in, heart rate, calorie burn etc

Ive done about 75 classes since I joined and I use my Apple Watch too and I notice that both report very similar stats gives me some confidence that the watch is actually a decent fitness tracker. I update my weight on the MyZone so is stays as accurate as it can be and whilst I know its not 100% accurate, its a very good indicator IMO.

Just wanted to share that as I know people do wonder about how good it is a fitness tracker.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,895
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #66 on: November 8, 2022, 12:10:25 pm »
That's about the only thing it's good for really.
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,419
  • @sattapaal
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #67 on: December 6, 2022, 12:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  8, 2022, 12:00:18 pm
Just an update on this, but I am part of a gym that uses a heart rate monitor - each session we all wear our MyZone belts and throughout the class you can see the effort youre putting in, heart rate, calorie burn etc

Ive done about 75 classes since I joined and I use my Apple Watch too and I notice that both report very similar stats gives me some confidence that the watch is actually a decent fitness tracker. I update my weight on the MyZone so is stays as accurate as it can be and whilst I know its not 100% accurate, its a very good indicator IMO.

Just wanted to share that as I know people do wonder about how good it is a fitness tracker.

which one do you have? my son has expressed a desire to get one, he's used a xiaomi mi band for years, but wants the step up. i dont want to fork out for one of the top models, and would probably be looking at 2nd hand prices, but whats a decent one? the 3?
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #68 on: December 6, 2022, 02:13:41 pm »
While the 3 still works well, its no longer supported.  I upgraded to the 7 after the 8 was released as it dropped in price and as a 47 year old man I dont need to keep an eye on my monthly cycle.  I gave my 3 to my fifteen year old daughter and shes getting on really well with it, it was too sluggish for me, but she hasnt complained.  Ive seen good condition series 4 watches for around £130.

Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #69 on: December 9, 2022, 11:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November  8, 2022, 12:00:18 pm


Just wanted to share that as I know people do wonder about how good it is a fitness tracker.

Thats a great feature with the zones. Good that its as accurate as the Fitbit. Thanks for sharing
Logged

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #70 on: December 10, 2022, 12:28:12 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on December  6, 2022, 12:37:06 pm
which one do you have? my son has expressed a desire to get one, he's used a xiaomi mi band for years, but wants the step up. i dont want to fork out for one of the top models, and would probably be looking at 2nd hand prices, but whats a decent one? the 3?

I had a 3 from launch until I got the 7 and whilst it was okay the problem was always when it came to upgrading the OS - never had enough space so always had to unpair and reset to be able to do it and becomes a chore. For most things it was fine, but connecting to the peloton (first world problems, I know) via gymkit failed most of the time and that was fucking irritating, the 7 has no issues.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #71 on: December 10, 2022, 01:19:27 am »
I could never wear one of these things,they give apple far too much information that over time basically allows them to know just about everything you do and more health information than your GP.

Legal spying,fuck that for a game of soldiers.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #72 on: December 10, 2022, 04:14:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2022, 01:19:27 am
I could never wear one of these things,they give apple far too much information that over time basically allows them to know just about everything you do and more health information than your GP.

Legal spying,fuck that for a game of soldiers.

What information does the watch get that your phone, computer, doorbell doesn't ?  I haven't put one iota of medical information into my watch or phone, it knows how many steps I take, it doesn't know my height, weight or shoe size.  It's essentially a mirror of my phone, if my phone has it, so does my watch.
Logged

Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,070
  • YNWA
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #73 on: December 10, 2022, 03:29:33 pm »
Not overly fussed if they do know. As said my phone does anyway.

Got the Ultra coming in the next few days, looking forward to it.
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #74 on: December 10, 2022, 04:09:32 pm »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 10, 2022, 03:29:33 pm
Not overly fussed if they do know. As said my phone does anyway.

Got the Ultra coming in the next few days, looking forward to it.

Let us know what you think of it, please. Im still interested. What band you going for?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #75 on: December 10, 2022, 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 10, 2022, 04:14:47 am
What information does the watch get that your phone, computer, doorbell doesn't ?  I haven't put one iota of medical information into my watch or phone, it knows how many steps I take, it doesn't know my height, weight or shoe size.  It's essentially a mirror of my phone, if my phone has it, so does my watch.


I am just going off the advert,sleep patterns,blood pressure etc,etc,if you have ever bought or searched for clothes on your phone then they have a pretty good idea about your height and whatnot.

As for ring,I wouldn't have one,people should be looking to reduce information tech companies are able to gather not rush to give them more & more access.

In my opinion obviously.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2022, 06:35:10 pm

I am just going off the advert,sleep patterns,blood pressure etc,etc,if you have ever bought or searched for clothes on your phone then they have a pretty good idea about your height and whatnot.

As for ring,I wouldn't have one,people should be looking to reduce information tech companies are able to gather not rush to give them more & more access.

In my opinion obviously.

They don't have access to the data, if YOU give permission to another app to access it you might compromise that but Apple themselves don't, if they did, I'm sure someone would've sounded the alarm long ago as the watch has been around a long time now - https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/security/sec88be9900f/web
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,708
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Apple Watch
« Reply #77 on: Today at 03:26:45 am »
Think the health data end-to-end encrypted
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 