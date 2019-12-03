« previous next »
Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.

Agent99

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 3, 2019, 08:10:58 PM
Give this show all the awards now.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 6, 2019, 10:26:13 PM
Lost for words on it's brilliance.
ToneLa

  • All my life goes by
Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 7, 2019, 09:32:31 AM
The G in Gerrard

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 7, 2019, 12:20:55 PM
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 7, 2019, 04:50:01 PM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December  7, 2019, 12:20:55 PM
;D missed that.

Made me chuckle,it was when they first went into the room,just before you see the server handing out sliders.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 8, 2019, 10:48:30 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  7, 2019, 04:50:01 PM
Made me chuckle,it was when they first went into the room,just before you see the server handing out sliders.
;D Very nicely done.

Got to say this season is exceeding expectations and New York looks beautiful. I walked past that venue every day during a holiday this year.
kellan

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 9, 2019, 12:26:57 PM
A thought after 4x10

The G in Gerrard

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 10, 2019, 10:14:02 PM
Quote from: kellan on December  9, 2019, 12:26:57 PM
A thought after 4x10

Hope not. My least favourite episode so far. Darlene has been excellent this season.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 10, 2019, 10:35:57 PM
Quote from: kellan on December  9, 2019, 12:26:57 PM
A thought after 4x10


I expected it to end with an explosion of some kind so think you could be onto something.
ToneLa

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 11, 2019, 11:02:07 AM
Quote from: kellan on December  9, 2019, 12:26:57 PM
A thought after 4x10


that last bit is floating around Reddit, don't believe it myself going from the episode
The G in Gerrard

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 16, 2019, 02:31:47 PM
:o this week's episode.
Agent99

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 16, 2019, 06:40:43 PM
Brilliant episode again. Can't wait for the finale next week.
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 17, 2019, 01:14:14 AM
Quote from: Agent99 on December 16, 2019, 06:40:43 PM
Brilliant episode again. Can't wait for the finale next week.
next week is episode 12. finale is 2 weeks away.
oojason

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 17, 2019, 02:36:51 AM
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on December 17, 2019, 01:14:14 AM
next week is episode 12. finale is 2 weeks away.

There are two episodes next week mate.


'Mr. Robot 4x12 & 4x13 "Series Finale" Promo (HD)':-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1_zYJd0uRg
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 17, 2019, 03:34:56 AM
Quote from: oojason on December 17, 2019, 02:36:51 AM
There are two episodes next week mate.


'Mr. Robot 4x12 & 4x13 "Series Finale" Promo (HD)':-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1_zYJd0uRg
huh, shoulda fact checked, sorry. not sure why they just wouldn't say it's one episode tho
ChrisOH

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 18, 2019, 10:39:26 PM
Thought something was a bit off with Greg Dullis lyrics from My Time (Has Come) from his Twilight Singers band. Turns out it's actually a song from an Italian band where he helped produce the album. Must of been so happy with the song he pinched it for his own album a year later 😅

Head was spinning for the last half of that episode. Why don't New Rockstars do breakdowns of this instead of the million they do for the Marvel universe  ::)

Can't even begin to think what Sam Esmail has in store for next week's finale.
ToneLa

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 21, 2019, 02:48:17 PM
Elliot 1 = the ego
Mr Robot = the id
Elliot 2 = Superego (heretofore repressed - "The superego is the ethical component of the personality and provides the moral standards by which the ego operates", Elliot 1 sure can be amoral, but Elliot 2 seems a fuckin dweeb)

Elliot's condition means these three have manifested as seperate identities, and I presume the finale if happy will unite them into an unfractured person who normally has all three present in one consciousness/identity.

Elliot's lying on the fucking floor with a head injury. Whiterose's machine bombards you with alpha waves or some shit, she suggested a lot to Elliot that worked on a neurolinguistic level (and she had so many doses she went nuts and thinks it's real), and he's essentially K-holing the whole thing, notice how everything seems real but is just off, some of his desires represented means his alt-reality is utterly internally generated. The earthquakes and headaches are intrusions into this waking dream, the real world, as he lies injured, bleeding, with the plant falling down.

That's the best I got without actual alt reality BS. So I just think our boy was trippin' and the finale will be his psyche repairing itself as one (or he dies on the floor)

And Angela is dead as can be.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 22, 2019, 04:58:53 AM
Dreading the finale tomorrow. No more Mr Robot :(
ToneLa

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 22, 2019, 01:35:39 PM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on December 22, 2019, 04:58:53 AM
Dreading the finale tomorrow. No more Mr Robot :(

I know. Still, the bastard's TWO HOURS long!

Hope it goes out with a bang. The way this season has gone, wow, expect so.

Mad how many characters have died when you look back over the series
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 22, 2019, 03:05:40 PM
i'll look forard to whatever sam esmail does after this. the writing for this has been top notch
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 22, 2019, 05:03:34 PM
It has been so good from start to "finish" that I honestly wouldn't mind if it was all a shower dream.

All I know is that whatever the reveal it'll blow everyones mind.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 23, 2019, 09:31:49 AM
Quote from: ToneLa on December 22, 2019, 01:35:39 PM
I know. Still, the bastard's TWO HOURS long!

Hope it goes out with a bang. The way this season has gone, wow, expect so.

Mad how many characters have died when you look back over the series
Watching it later. Glad it's getting a proper finale and something that isn't rushed.

Probably it's best season yet.
Agent99

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 23, 2019, 08:26:11 PM
The G in Gerrard

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
December 23, 2019, 11:03:30 PM
Genius :'(
Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Hello Friend - Mr Robot TV series.
Today at 02:10:46 AM
one of the best tv showss of all time
