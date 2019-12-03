Elliot 1 = the ego

Mr Robot = the id

Elliot 2 = Superego (heretofore repressed - "The superego is the ethical component of the personality and provides the moral standards by which the ego operates", Elliot 1 sure can be amoral, but Elliot 2 seems a fuckin dweeb)



Elliot's condition means these three have manifested as seperate identities, and I presume the finale if happy will unite them into an unfractured person who normally has all three present in one consciousness/identity.



Elliot's lying on the fucking floor with a head injury. Whiterose's machine bombards you with alpha waves or some shit, she suggested a lot to Elliot that worked on a neurolinguistic level (and she had so many doses she went nuts and thinks it's real), and he's essentially K-holing the whole thing, notice how everything seems real but is just off, some of his desires represented means his alt-reality is utterly internally generated. The earthquakes and headaches are intrusions into this waking dream, the real world, as he lies injured, bleeding, with the plant falling down.



That's the best I got without actual alt reality BS. So I just think our boy was trippin' and the finale will be his psyche repairing itself as one (or he dies on the floor)



And Angela is dead as can be.