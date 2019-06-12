Never played a fallout game, so about 3 weeks ago started the GOTY edition of 3 on my laptop. About 55 hours in so far, really enjoying the feel of the world, although it doesn't feel too much like a sparse environment with the sheer quantity of weapons and caps I have accumulated. Just finished the "American Dream" main quest (my understanding is it's the penultimate main quest), am finishing some side quests I wanted to do, and then going to tackle the DLCs (have already finished the Pitt; was going to do the 3 non-Broken Steel DLCs next (not sure the order - maybe Anchorage, then Mothership Zeta, then Point Lookout?) before finishing the main game, then Broken Steel.
Am considering going straight into New Vegas after that, as I hear that's another good one more alike to F3 then F4 - not sure I want to go do F4, at least not yet, given it's greater focus on shooting, and less on NPCs/Stories/Factions and lesser RPG elements - can anyone hear persuade me otherwise?