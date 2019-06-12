Never played a fallout game, so about 3 weeks ago started the GOTY edition of 3 on my laptop. About 55 hours in so far, really enjoying the feel of the world, although it doesn't feel too much like a sparse environment with the sheer quantity of weapons and caps I have accumulated. Just finished the "American Dream" main quest (my understanding is it's the penultimate main quest), am finishing some side quests I wanted to do, and then going to tackle the DLCs (have already finished the Pitt; was going to do the 3 non-Broken Steel DLCs next (not sure the order - maybe Anchorage, then Mothership Zeta, then Point Lookout?) before finishing the main game, then Broken Steel.



Am considering going straight into New Vegas after that, as I hear that's another good one more alike to F3 then F4 - not sure I want to go do F4, at least not yet, given it's greater focus on shooting, and less on NPCs/Stories/Factions and lesser RPG elements - can anyone hear persuade me otherwise?



FNV is deffo heavier on RPG elements than F4, where (not a spoiler) none of your choices really make much of a difference to the world when all's said and done. That being said, there are still some interesting stories in F4 and I also found building settlements and the like pretty enjoyable. FNV is deffo stronger in both plot and choice elements, but F4 is still a lot more than the ' glorified shooter' that some claim it to be. Exploring the world is still fun outside of that. In terms of interacting with the characters within the world, I don't feel that any Fallout game is particularly strong. Fallout 4 is no better or worse than any of the others when it comes to interesting characters found within the world in my opinion. Like yourself I like to get immersed in the world rather than just shooting shit and both games do provide for that to a decent extent. Dunno if any of that's useful to you, but there you go.