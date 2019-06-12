« previous next »
Author Topic: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)  (Read 65782 times)

Offline dalarr

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1320 on: June 12, 2019, 08:46:00 PM »
Adding NPCs and a new main quest amongst other things. A bit too late, in my opinion. I cant see how they can save face here.
Online Stubby!

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1321 on: June 12, 2019, 08:56:27 PM »
The BR mode is supposed to be pretty fun too, but yep, feels like it's a just too late.  I'll start again with a new character sometime this year as the game has changed massively since release, but they really need to just get this shit sorted at the development stage.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1322 on: October 24, 2019, 07:02:01 PM »
So who's paying the £99 for Fallout 1st membership???
Online Stubby!

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1323 on: October 24, 2019, 08:39:08 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 24, 2019, 07:02:01 PM
So who's paying the £99 for Fallout 1st membership???

lol
Offline Redmaj

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1324 on: October 24, 2019, 08:50:23 PM »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1325 on: October 24, 2019, 08:58:32 PM »
Quote from: tubby on October 24, 2019, 08:39:08 PM
lol

But you get a private server and 1000 atoms a month.....
Online stoa

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1326 on: October 24, 2019, 09:00:36 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 24, 2019, 08:58:32 PM
But you get a private server and 1000 atoms a month.....


Is that enough to buy the skin with the canvas bag? :D
Offline LOKKO

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1327 on: October 24, 2019, 10:39:09 PM »
So you can't play fallout 76 at all offline?  Seen it pretty cheap now was thinking of picking it up
Online Scottymuser

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1328 on: October 25, 2019, 02:46:58 PM »
Never played a fallout game, so about 3 weeks ago started the GOTY edition of 3 on  my laptop.  About 55 hours in so far, really enjoying the feel of the world, although it doesn't feel too much like a sparse environment with the sheer quantity of weapons and caps I have accumulated.  Just finished the "American Dream" main quest (my understanding is it's the penultimate main quest), am finishing some side quests I wanted to do, and then going to tackle the DLCs (have already finished the Pitt; was going to do the 3 non-Broken Steel DLCs next (not sure the order - maybe Anchorage, then Mothership Zeta, then Point Lookout?) before finishing the main game, then Broken Steel.

Am considering going straight into New Vegas after that, as I hear that's another good one more alike to F3 then F4 - not sure I want to go do F4, at least not yet, given it's greater focus on shooting, and less on NPCs/Stories/Factions and lesser RPG elements - can anyone hear persuade me otherwise?
Online Stubby!

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1329 on: October 25, 2019, 02:50:05 PM »
I really enjoyed 4, but it was my first Fallout game.  It's definitely shoot-heavy, but that's the most fun for me, I tend to skip most of the dialogue in games anyway.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1330 on: October 25, 2019, 03:03:19 PM »
Quote from: tubby on October 25, 2019, 02:50:05 PM
I really enjoyed 4, but it was my first Fallout game.  It's definitely shoot-heavy, but that's the most fun for me, I tend to skip most of the dialogue in games anyway.

ok, so almost the opposite of me - the shooting elements are just there for me to interact with the game, the story, NPCs, quests and world are what drew me into Fallout, Elder Scrolls, etc.  One concern I have is the dialog system, for instance, acts as a suggestion of what you might say, not what you are actually going to say, which is super dumb.  Another is the number of factions are both smaller, and much more a "rock, paper, scissors" situation (from what I read online), and fewer, less interesting lore based quests.  The levelling up system seems simplified, which is also a dumb decision, as it's already quite simple enough in F3.  I will still probably give it a go, but maybe not immediately, more in a few months.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1331 on: October 25, 2019, 03:09:00 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 24, 2019, 08:58:32 PM
But you get a private server and 1000 atoms a month.....

Yep, and for that privilege, you get an even longer delay to adding *essential* effing things in like NPCs,  a proper story, dialog trees in to the NPCs, etc.  Oh, and in the meantime, the "private" servers you get are not private, where new worlds you create to play with friends have dead NPCs, looted areas in, etc - indicating they are re-using old ones, and you can't actually limit what "friends" can come into the world, so anyone can join anyone else's instance; and the "unlimited" scrap box actually deletes anything you put in it and then log out.

Jim did a fantastic video about just how stupid an idea this whole thing was - and that was before the issues above were actually known about!
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1332 on: October 25, 2019, 06:05:18 PM »
Enjoying The Outer Worlds so far. It's basically just Fallout in space but I'm good with that, been craving a new Fallout game (not touching 76).
Online Darren G

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1333 on: October 26, 2019, 03:54:51 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 25, 2019, 02:46:58 PM
Never played a fallout game, so about 3 weeks ago started the GOTY edition of 3 on  my laptop.  About 55 hours in so far, really enjoying the feel of the world, although it doesn't feel too much like a sparse environment with the sheer quantity of weapons and caps I have accumulated.  Just finished the "American Dream" main quest (my understanding is it's the penultimate main quest), am finishing some side quests I wanted to do, and then going to tackle the DLCs (have already finished the Pitt; was going to do the 3 non-Broken Steel DLCs next (not sure the order - maybe Anchorage, then Mothership Zeta, then Point Lookout?) before finishing the main game, then Broken Steel.

Am considering going straight into New Vegas after that, as I hear that's another good one more alike to F3 then F4 - not sure I want to go do F4, at least not yet, given it's greater focus on shooting, and less on NPCs/Stories/Factions and lesser RPG elements - can anyone hear persuade me otherwise?
FNV is deffo heavier on RPG elements than F4, where (not a spoiler) none of your choices really make much of a difference to the world when all's said and done.  That being said, there are still some interesting stories in F4 and I also found building settlements and the like pretty enjoyable.  FNV is deffo stronger in both plot and choice elements, but F4 is still a lot more than the ' glorified shooter' that some claim it to be.  Exploring the world is still fun outside of that.  In terms of interacting with the characters within the world, I don't feel that any Fallout game is particularly strong.  Fallout 4 is no better or worse than any of the others when it comes to interesting characters found within the world in my opinion.  Like yourself I like to get immersed in the world rather than just shooting shit and both games do provide for that to a decent extent.  Dunno if any of that's useful to you, but there you go.
Offline dalarr

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1334 on: October 27, 2019, 10:02:39 PM »
Quote from: tubby on October 25, 2019, 02:50:05 PM
I really enjoyed 4, but it was my first Fallout game.  It's definitely shoot-heavy, but that's the most fun for me, I tend to skip most of the dialogue in games anyway.
This is a long shot but you could check out Far Cry New Dawn. Post-apocalyptic setting and heavy focus on FPS. You can skip dialogue and you wont miss much.

As for The Outer Worlds, just started the story but first impression is very good. The amount of dialogue options reminds me a bit of the old Lucasarts adventure games. Looks promising for sure.
Online stoa

Re: Fallout (4, 76, general chat)
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 01:21:49 AM »
As Fallout 76 is now on Gamepass for PC I'll give it a try. Have read that it has gotten better with the Wastelanders update, so it might not be a complete waste anymore. Was never going to pay money for it though...
