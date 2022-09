Recently I thought I would take some lessons just for fun, not with a reason of getting a PPL but just for the fun of it



It's a totally different experience, I'm ex RAF but not as a pilot. The single engine part didn't scare me until I adjusted the throttle one time and pushed instead of pulled.



I put the thrittle into flight idle and the whole thing went quiet just for a milli second I then pulled the throttle out and and the engine came back to life thankfully



just take alesson at the nearest flight school and see how you like it



I decided i just didn't love it and dumped taking lessons