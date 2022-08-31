Whats the consensus (I realise would be a bit of a stretch!) on an overseas footy (affordable but quality) package? NBC? Bein? An Australian one? Indian?



Thing is Ive already got access to skygo and btsports so its only for our non televised games which will barely get into double figures during a season anyway so might not even be worth it Im just fed up of shite streams



The difficulty is getting registered with one of the overseas subscriptions so they will take payment. I think in most cases once they see your bank/credit card is registered to a UK address they will reject it, even if you're using a VPN.A few years ago I was able to set up an account with the Spanish DAZN when they had the option to pay via googlepay. That seemed to act as a buffer to them realising I'm based in the UK but they appear to have closed that loophole now. They cancelled my subscription a few months ago when they changed the price but I was able to set it up again and make a one off yearly subscription payment when I was in Spain last month.