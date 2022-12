Whatís the consensus (I realise would be a bit of a stretch!) on an overseas footy (affordable but quality) package? NBC? Bein? An Australian one? Indian?



Thing is Iíve already got access to skygo and btsports so itís only for our non televised games which will barely get into double figures during a season anyway so might not even be worth itÖIím just fed up of shite streams



The difficulty is getting registered with one of the overseas subscriptions so they will take payment. I think in most cases once they see your bank/credit card is registered to a UK address they will reject it, even if you're using a VPN.A few years ago I was able to set up an account with the Spanish DAZN when they had the option to pay via googlepay. That seemed to act as a buffer to them realising I'm based in the UK but they appear to have closed that loophole now. They cancelled my subscription a few months ago when they changed the price but I was able to set it up again and make a one off yearly subscription payment when I was in Spain last month.