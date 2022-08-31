« previous next »
Author Topic: VPN  (Read 43967 times)

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VPN
« Reply #200 on: August 31, 2022, 05:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on August 31, 2022, 04:29:26 pm
What does everybody recommend for a vpn? Could do with a cheap one ideally, also will be happy to share a connection with somebody after I have it if anyone needs one :)


Digibit is cheap and you pay it on month by month basis
jonnypb

Re: VPN
« Reply #201 on: August 31, 2022, 05:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on August 31, 2022, 04:29:26 pm
What does everybody recommend for a vpn? Could do with a cheap one ideally, also will be happy to share a connection with somebody after I have it if anyone needs one :)

Loads out there. I was on windscribe which was faultless, but when it came to renew the 3 year plan that I had it worked out expensive so I opted for VPN Unlimited as there was a lifetime sub for next to nothing, think it was less than £20 at the time.  That's been fine for me, works on firestick, plenty of servers/locations to choose from and get good d/l speeds (it only drops about 5mbps from my normal connection speed when running a speed test).  Keep an eye on hotukdeals as there's often cheap VPN deals posted on there.
twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: VPN
« Reply #202 on: September 1, 2022, 11:00:39 am »
ExpressVPN doesnt seem to like Skygo now Im actually in Amsterdam. Getting a message that its not available in this country.

Any suggestions to what I can do before possibly trying another VPN?
jonnypb

Re: VPN
« Reply #203 on: September 1, 2022, 12:15:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September  1, 2022, 11:00:39 am
ExpressVPN doesnt seem to like Skygo now Im actually in Amsterdam. Getting a message that its not available in this country.

Any suggestions to what I can do before possibly trying another VPN?

Have you tried connecting to different UK servers? Not used ExpressVPN, but with other VPNs that Ive used, when you select your  servers/connection they have specific ones to use for services like iPlayer, Netflix etc

Id contact their support as they suggest it should work.

https://www.expressvpn.com/vpn-service/sky-go-vpn
twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: VPN
« Reply #204 on: September 1, 2022, 02:46:52 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on September  1, 2022, 12:15:53 pm
Have you tried connecting to different UK servers? Not used ExpressVPN, but with other VPNs that Ive used, when you select your  servers/connection they have specific ones to use for services like iPlayer, Netflix etc

Id contact their support as they suggest it should work.

https://www.expressvpn.com/vpn-service/sky-go-vpn
Cheers. Ive tried a few different servers but doesnt make a difference so will contact them 👍
twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: VPN
« Reply #205 on: September 2, 2022, 11:26:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September  1, 2022, 02:46:52 pm
Cheers. Ive tried a few different servers but doesnt make a difference so will contact them 👍

Had zero joy with ExpressVPN Support, so can anyone recommend a VPN that definitely works with Skygo please?
Adeemo

Re: VPN
« Reply #206 on: September 3, 2022, 05:03:44 pm »
If Ive got a VPN app loaded on my firestick and Im running IPTV through my smart tv, will the IPTV be covered by the VPN?
jonnypb

Re: VPN
« Reply #207 on: September 3, 2022, 05:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on September  3, 2022, 05:03:44 pm
If Ive got a VPN app loaded on my firestick and Im running IPTV through my smart tv, will the IPTV be covered by the VPN?

Youd need to run the IPTV through your Firestick for it to use the VPN.

If the VPN is running on your Firestick then anything accessing the internet off your Firestick will be using the VPN. Anything accessing the internet via your smart TV wont be using the VPN on your Firestick.
Adeemo

Re: VPN
« Reply #208 on: September 3, 2022, 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on September  3, 2022, 05:44:57 pm
Youd need to run the IPTV through your Firestick for it to use the VPN.

If the VPN is running on your Firestick then anything accessing the internet off your Firestick will be using the VPN. Anything accessing the internet via your smart TV wont be using the VPN on your Firestick.

Thanks, I was pretty sure that would be the case.
PaulF

Re: VPN
« Reply #209 on: September 5, 2022, 11:38:37 am »
I'd imagine sky work pretty hard to block VPN access.
campioni

Re: VPN
« Reply #210 on: September 6, 2022, 08:59:17 pm »
Strange how these things work. I have a DAZN account but now need to have two different VPNs to access the Canadian and Spanish versions of DAZN. Youd think the one VPN would work for both versions.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: VPN
« Reply #211 on: September 19, 2022, 11:22:06 pm »
I got 3 and a half years of CyberGhost for something silly like £60, and it's pretty good too.
hixxstar

Re: VPN
« Reply #212 on: September 25, 2022, 11:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on September  3, 2022, 05:03:44 pm
If Ive got a VPN app loaded on my firestick and Im running IPTV through my smart tv, will the IPTV be covered by the VPN?
Not sure of your IT Tech skills, but have a look here ....  8)

https://troypoint.com/install-vpn-on-fire-tv-stick/

For me, i use Kodi on my PC... (The Crew Build - Crewnique) added my 'Real-Derid' account (£14 per 6 months) and Nord vpn (£60 for 2 years) .. still get 75 mb D/L  8)
Nord vpn not the cheapest but i've tried a few over the years... i find this the best for me...  :wave
Spongebob Redpants

Re: VPN
« Reply #213 on: September 26, 2022, 01:54:29 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on September 25, 2022, 11:24:46 pm
Not sure of your IT Tech skills, but have a look here ....  8)

https://troypoint.com/install-vpn-on-fire-tv-stick/

For me, i use Kodi on my PC... (The Crew Build - Crewnique) added my 'Real-Derid' account (£14 per 6 months) and Nord vpn (£60 for 2 years) .. still get 75 mb D/L  8)
Nord vpn not the cheapest but i've tried a few over the years... i find this the best for me...  :wave

Quick question on Real Debrid if anyone can advise .

Have a Firestick and the Apps work pretty well most of the time - although sometimes get buffer and links not loading .

Does Real Debrid make that big a difference , and does it help with live streams for football etc ?

Cheers !
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VPN
« Reply #214 on: September 26, 2022, 02:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on September 26, 2022, 01:54:29 pm
Quick question on Real Debrid if anyone can advise .

Have a Firestick and the Apps work pretty well most of the time - although sometimes get buffer and links not loading .

Does Real Debrid make that big a difference , and does it help with live streams for football etc ?

Cheers !



Zero difference for live but a huge difference for vod linked to an app/add-on (not including iptv vod) not only in speed but the quality of the video and audio links.
Spongebob Redpants

Re: VPN
« Reply #215 on: September 26, 2022, 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 26, 2022, 02:49:51 pm


Zero difference for live but a huge difference for vod linked to an app/add-on (not including iptv vod) not only in speed but the quality of the video and audio links.

Nice one - Cheers !
Riquende

Re: VPN
« Reply #216 on: September 27, 2022, 12:38:12 pm »
I've got devices in different physical locations and have been using NordVPN's new Meshnet feature to allow them to talk to each other across the internet, which works well in general and is great for accessing my media server from elsewhere when needed.

Now if only I could get it working directly on a Netgear ReadyNAS box it would be perfect for an offsite backup solution, in theory I could map it as an external drive on a PC with NordVPN but that requires leaving two devices on permanently in someone else's house.

Jshooters

Re: VPN
« Reply #217 on: September 29, 2022, 12:42:32 pm »
Whats the consensus (I realise would be a bit of a stretch!) on an overseas footy (affordable but quality) package? NBC? Bein? An Australian one? Indian?

Thing is Ive already got access to skygo and btsports so its only for our non televised games which will barely get into double figures during a season anyway so might not even be worth itIm just fed up of shite streams
campioni

Re: VPN
« Reply #218 on: September 29, 2022, 01:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 29, 2022, 12:42:32 pm
Whats the consensus (I realise would be a bit of a stretch!) on an overseas footy (affordable but quality) package? NBC? Bein? An Australian one? Indian?

Thing is Ive already got access to skygo and btsports so its only for our non televised games which will barely get into double figures during a season anyway so might not even be worth itIm just fed up of shite streams

The difficulty is getting registered with one of the overseas subscriptions so they will take payment. I think in most cases once they see your bank/credit card is registered to a UK address they will reject it, even if you're using a VPN.

A few years ago I was able to set up an account with the Spanish DAZN when they had the option to pay via googlepay. That seemed to act as a buffer to them realising I'm based in the UK but they appear to have closed that loophole now. They cancelled my subscription a few months ago when they changed the price but I was able to set it up again and make a one off yearly subscription payment when I was in Spain last month.
Jshooters

Re: VPN
« Reply #219 on: September 29, 2022, 02:05:30 pm »
Ah shit. Cheers for the response
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VPN
« Reply #220 on: September 29, 2022, 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 29, 2022, 02:05:30 pm
Ah shit. Cheers for the response

To be honest mate,iptv shits all over signing up for one of those.
campioni

Re: VPN
« Reply #221 on: September 29, 2022, 02:23:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 29, 2022, 02:12:18 pm
To be honest mate,iptv shits all over signing up for one of those.

I've had IPTV in the past and it doesn't compare to having a 'legal' streaming service that never freezes. MY DAZN feed is never more than 20-30 seconds behind live coverage on Sky or BT whereas I've mates watching on IPTV who are a few minutes behind.
ooter1

Re: VPN
« Reply #222 on: October 5, 2022, 08:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 29, 2022, 12:42:32 pm
Whats the consensus (I realise would be a bit of a stretch!) on an overseas footy (affordable but quality) package? NBC? Bein? An Australian one? Indian?

Thing is Ive already got access to skygo and btsports so its only for our non televised games which will barely get into double figures during a season anyway so might not even be worth itIm just fed up of shite streams
vidio has been working really well for me this season with an Indonesian VPN (windscribe).
I paid 36 at the start of the season for a 12 month vidio subscription.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: VPN
« Reply #223 on: October 14, 2022, 01:56:51 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on October  5, 2022, 08:02:39 pm
vidio has been working really well for me this season with an Indonesian VPN (windscribe).
I paid 36 at the start of the season for a 12 month vidio subscription.


Current deal is £56 for 3yrs code = windscribe

My iptv has added all the vidio streams,had a little look but will see what our game is like,it was only 25/30fps last night.
PaulF

Re: VPN
« Reply #224 on: October 18, 2022, 09:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 27, 2022, 12:38:12 pm
I've got devices in different physical locations and have been using NordVPN's new Meshnet feature to allow them to talk to each other across the internet, which works well in general and is great for accessing my media server from elsewhere when needed.

Now if only I could get it working directly on a Netgear ReadyNAS box it would be perfect for an offsite backup solution, in theory I could map it as an external drive on a PC with NordVPN but that requires leaving two devices on permanently in someone else's house.


Does it work on a raspberry pi? I think they use v little power.
Thiago12291

Re: VPN
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:55:14 pm »
Anybody have any logins for a vpn for a fee to help out with costs?
JasonF

Re: VPN
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 09:55:14 pm
Anybody have any logins for a vpn for a fee to help out with costs?

https://www.hotukdeals.com/share-deal-from-app/4050149

Dunno if it's any good but just happened to see this on hotukdeals moments before seeing your post.


Re: VPN
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:59:21 pm »
Il check it out thanks mate, was just asking on the off chance somebody on here had one
Online JasonF

Re: VPN
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 09:59:21 pm
Il check it out thanks mate, was just asking on the off chance somebody on here had one

Just signed up myself as a backup. You can get 3 years for free if you go through the process 3 times and redeem the code thrice.

Did a quick test and the speed seemed good, it maked out my fiber download and upload.
Online Thiago12291

Re: VPN
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:08:52 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:07:14 pm
Just signed up myself as a backup. You can get 3 years for free if you go through the process 3 times and redeem the code thrice.

Did a quick test and the speed seemed good, it maked out my fiber download and upload.

Three years for free? Really?
Online JasonF

Re: VPN
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 10:08:52 pm
Three years for free? Really?

Yeah check out the link, it only took me a couple of minutes to sign up 3 times and redeem the codes.

Online Thiago12291

Re: VPN
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:13:41 pm »
Sorry mate, not the most tech savvy, what do you mean sign up three times, and get it free, it seems to be sending me in circles
Online JasonF

Re: VPN
« Reply #232 on: Today at 10:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 10:13:41 pm
Sorry mate, not the most tech savvy, what do you mean sign up three times, and get it free, it seems to be sending me in circles

The link takes you here https://sharewareonsale.com/s/free-sonics-vpn-100-discount

Click the big orange "download sonics VPN now" button.

I clicked on: "I don't use Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn!"

Next page just asks for your email address, which systems you'll use it on (apparently you need to tick Windows), your gender and employment status.

Fill those in then tick "I am human". You'll probably get a bot check, mine was identifying pics of apples on a tree. Solve that then click the big orange "give it to me now" button.

The next page has all the links you need to register your VPN account, download the software and your code for a free 12 months (repeat the above 3x to get more codes). Redeem the code here: https://www.sonicsvpn.com/account/redeem
Online Thiago12291

Re: VPN
« Reply #233 on: Today at 10:30:21 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:26:11 pm
The link takes you here https://sharewareonsale.com/s/free-sonics-vpn-100-discount

Click the big orange "download sonics VPN now" button.

I clicked on: "I don't use Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn!"

Next page just asks for your email address, which systems you'll use it on (apparently you need to tick Windows), your gender and employment status.

Fill those in then tick "I am human". You'll probably get a bot check, mine was identifying pics of apples on a tree. Solve that then click the big orange "give it to me now" button.

The next page has all the links you need to register your VPN account, download the software and your code for a free 12 months (repeat the above 3x to get more codes). Redeem the code here: https://www.sonicsvpn.com/account/redeem
thanks pal that's most helpful, assume you need three different emails etc for the codes?
Online JasonF

Re: VPN
« Reply #234 on: Today at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 10:30:21 pm
thanks pal that's most helpful, assume you need three different emails etc for the codes?

I think you can get 2 codes to one email but you'll need a second email for a 3rd (from the hotukdeals comments I think 3 years is the max you can redeem).
Online Thiago12291

Re: VPN
« Reply #235 on: Today at 10:42:55 pm »
Its got me baffled mate keeps taking me to a three day trial screen
Online Thiago12291

Re: VPN
« Reply #236 on: Today at 10:53:37 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:32:19 pm
I think you can get 2 codes to one email but you'll need a second email for a 3rd (from the hotukdeals comments I think 3 years is the max you can redeem).

You're clearly smarter than me pal as I have two codes but no idea how or where to redeem them
Online JasonF

Re: VPN
« Reply #237 on: Today at 11:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 10:53:37 pm
You're clearly smarter than me pal as I have two codes but no idea how or where to redeem them

Go here mate https://www.sonicsvpn.com/register

Then once you have an account login and then go here and redeem the codes: https://www.sonicsvpn.com/account/redeem
Online Thiago12291

Re: VPN
« Reply #238 on: Today at 11:10:58 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:03:35 pm
Go here mate https://www.sonicsvpn.com/register

Then once you have an account login and then go here and redeem the codes: https://www.sonicsvpn.com/account/redeem

Appreciate all the explaining mate, when I go to redeem the code, the wheel spins briefly and then nothing :(
