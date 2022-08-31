What does everybody recommend for a vpn? Could do with a cheap one ideally, also will be happy to share a connection with somebody after I have it if anyone needs one
ExpressVPN doesnt seem to like Skygo now Im actually in Amsterdam. Getting a message that its not available in this country.Any suggestions to what I can do before possibly trying another VPN?
Have you tried connecting to different UK servers? Not used ExpressVPN, but with other VPNs that Ive used, when you select your servers/connection they have specific ones to use for services like iPlayer, Netflix etcId contact their support as they suggest it should work.https://www.expressvpn.com/vpn-service/sky-go-vpn
Cheers. Ive tried a few different servers but doesnt make a difference so will contact them 👍
If Ive got a VPN app loaded on my firestick and Im running IPTV through my smart tv, will the IPTV be covered by the VPN?
Youd need to run the IPTV through your Firestick for it to use the VPN.If the VPN is running on your Firestick then anything accessing the internet off your Firestick will be using the VPN. Anything accessing the internet via your smart TV wont be using the VPN on your Firestick.
Not sure of your IT Tech skills, but have a look here .... https://troypoint.com/install-vpn-on-fire-tv-stick/For me, i use Kodi on my PC... (The Crew Build - Crewnique) added my 'Real-Derid' account (£14 per 6 months) and Nord vpn (£60 for 2 years) .. still get 75 mb D/L Nord vpn not the cheapest but i've tried a few over the years... i find this the best for me...
Quick question on Real Debrid if anyone can advise .Have a Firestick and the Apps work pretty well most of the time - although sometimes get buffer and links not loading .Does Real Debrid make that big a difference , and does it help with live streams for football etc ?Cheers !
Zero difference for live but a huge difference for vod linked to an app/add-on (not including iptv vod) not only in speed but the quality of the video and audio links.
Whats the consensus (I realise would be a bit of a stretch!) on an overseas footy (affordable but quality) package? NBC? Bein? An Australian one? Indian? Thing is Ive already got access to skygo and btsports so its only for our non televised games which will barely get into double figures during a season anyway so might not even be worth it
Im just fed up of shite streams
Ah shit. Cheers for the response
To be honest mate,iptv shits all over signing up for one of those.
vidio has been working really well for me this season with an Indonesian VPN (windscribe).I paid 36 at the start of the season for a 12 month vidio subscription.
I've got devices in different physical locations and have been using NordVPN's new Meshnet feature to allow them to talk to each other across the internet, which works well in general and is great for accessing my media server from elsewhere when needed.Now if only I could get it working directly on a Netgear ReadyNAS box it would be perfect for an offsite backup solution, in theory I could map it as an external drive on a PC with NordVPN but that requires leaving two devices on permanently in someone else's house.
Anybody have any logins for a vpn for a fee to help out with costs?
Il check it out thanks mate, was just asking on the off chance somebody on here had one
Just signed up myself as a backup. You can get 3 years for free if you go through the process 3 times and redeem the code thrice.Did a quick test and the speed seemed good, it maked out my fiber download and upload.
Three years for free? Really?
Sorry mate, not the most tech savvy, what do you mean sign up three times, and get it free, it seems to be sending me in circles
The link takes you here https://sharewareonsale.com/s/free-sonics-vpn-100-discount Click the big orange "download sonics VPN now" button. I clicked on: "I don't use Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn!"Next page just asks for your email address, which systems you'll use it on (apparently you need to tick Windows), your gender and employment status.Fill those in then tick "I am human". You'll probably get a bot check, mine was identifying pics of apples on a tree. Solve that then click the big orange "give it to me now" button.The next page has all the links you need to register your VPN account, download the software and your code for a free 12 months (repeat the above 3x to get more codes). Redeem the code here: https://www.sonicsvpn.com/account/redeem
thanks pal that's most helpful, assume you need three different emails etc for the codes?
I think you can get 2 codes to one email but you'll need a second email for a 3rd (from the hotukdeals comments I think 3 years is the max you can redeem).
You're clearly smarter than me pal as I have two codes but no idea how or where to redeem them
Go here mate https://www.sonicsvpn.com/registerThen once you have an account login and then go here and redeem the codes: https://www.sonicsvpn.com/account/redeem
