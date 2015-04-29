« previous next »
Author Topic: Wigan  (Read 2782 times)

Offline Indisponente

Wigan
« on: April 29, 2015, 09:15:38 AM »
Won the FA Cup 2 years ago, next season playing in League One. Two relegations in quick succession, what happened?
Offline Latenight Surfer

Re: Wigan
« Reply #1 on: April 29, 2015, 09:17:36 AM »
Ask Pompey
Offline robgomm

Re: Wigan
« Reply #2 on: April 29, 2015, 10:00:00 AM »
Ha, unlike Pompey though it's not financial disaster but appalling management by the now retired Dave Whelan. Terrible managerial choices, frankly, and I do genuinely hope they rebuild under his grandson and Gary Caldwell. Because at least the grandson got rid of Mackay.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Wigan
« Reply #3 on: April 29, 2015, 10:05:03 AM »
I personally couldn't care if they disappeared off into oblivion   
Offline redan

Re: Wigan
« Reply #4 on: April 29, 2015, 10:33:56 AM »
Not arsed in the slightest, did well to get where they were but back where they belong now,

A club with no fans can only go so far, it was horrible watching PL games with 2/3 of the stadium empty
Offline Yiannis

Re: Wigan
« Reply #5 on: April 29, 2015, 11:30:43 AM »
Good riddance.
Offline BigAl24

Re: Wigan
« Reply #6 on: April 29, 2015, 12:04:33 PM »
Good. Shithouse club. c*nt of an ex chairman as well.  :wanker
Offline SMASHerano

Re: Wigan
« Reply #7 on: April 29, 2015, 12:08:18 PM »
"It is a shame if we lose and a shame if we beat United." Dave Whelan, May 2009.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Wigan
« Reply #8 on: April 29, 2015, 12:17:44 PM »
Only redeeming feature of Wigan away is the big away allocation.
 
Deserved relegation, stupid appointment of McKay when still he's under investigation then the gobshite makes matters works by his comments, oh & the gobshite broke his leg in a cup final once didn't you know. ;)
Offline ArthurDent

Re: Wigan
« Reply #9 on: April 29, 2015, 12:31:25 PM »
One of my "irrational dislike" clubs, along with Palace, Southampton and Reading.

I don't think I like stripes.
Offline Yiannis

Re: Wigan
« Reply #10 on: April 29, 2015, 01:46:09 PM »
Quote from: BigAl24 on April 29, 2015, 12:04:33 PM
Good. Shithouse club. c*nt of an ex chairman as well.  :wanker

Who btw broke his leg in the 1960 FA Cup final.
Offline BigAl24

Re: Wigan
« Reply #11 on: April 29, 2015, 04:41:31 PM »
Quote from: Yiannis on April 29, 2015, 01:46:09 PM
Who btw broke his leg in the 1960 FA Cup final.

I wish he'd have said!
Offline Hij

Re: Wigan
« Reply #12 on: April 30, 2015, 06:17:17 AM »
My Dad's team.

Ah well he likes Rugby more and I'm convincing him that Wigan is the wrong route to follow.
Offline Mamadou

Re: Wigan
« Reply #13 on: April 30, 2015, 06:43:57 AM »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on April 29, 2015, 10:05:03 AM
I personally couldn't care if they disappeared off into oblivion
Offline kcbworth

Re: Wigan
« Reply #14 on: May 3, 2015, 11:25:01 AM »
Bizarre how quickly theyve fallen. And that Whelan... ? Was all over the media as often as possible not long ago, but looks like he doesn't have a soap box to stand on any more?
Offline Pistolero

Re: Wigan
« Reply #15 on: May 3, 2015, 12:38:36 PM »
Plazzy Mancs...fuck them
Offline Pheeny

Re: Wigan
« Reply #16 on: May 3, 2015, 12:46:21 PM »
Went there for an away game a few seasons ago,Sami scored the only goal,shit stadium in a shit part of the town,tried to find a pub for a beer after the game and they had locked all the doors,ended up just outside the town center...
Offline Statto Red

Re: Wigan
« Reply #17 on: May 3, 2015, 01:26:37 PM »
Quote from: @Pheeny on May  3, 2015, 12:46:21 PM
Went there for an away game a few seasons ago,Sami scored the only goal,shit stadium in a shit part of the town,tried to find a pub for a beer after the game and they had locked all the doors,ended up just outside the town center...

I found the stadium ok, the redeeming feature being the large away allocation, however i've only been there for the rugby following St Helens rather than the football, but i hate that hike from the Town Centre.
Offline El Ninos Black Eye

Re: Wigan
« Reply #18 on: May 3, 2015, 09:39:09 PM »
Quote from: robgomm on April 29, 2015, 10:00:00 AM
Ha, unlike Pompey though it's not financial disaster but appalling management by the now retired Dave Whelan. Terrible managerial choices, frankly, and I do genuinely hope they rebuild under his grandson and Gary Caldwell. Because at least the grandson got rid of Mackay.
I'd be very surprised if the grandson is calling the shots! He's only about 23 isn't he? No doubt a puppet for Dave Whelan.
Offline Rojo O Muerto

Re: Wigan
« Reply #19 on: May 3, 2015, 09:41:24 PM »
remember that 20 yarder from Titus Bramble against us? Fucking hell.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Wigan
« Reply #20 on: May 3, 2015, 11:03:41 PM »
Over-achieved on the back of money, I'd suggest League One is about their level to be honest.
Offline kavah

Re: Wigan
« Reply #21 on: July 2, 2020, 05:54:29 PM »
Bent as Fuck this business. Could easily have been LFC under the old owners

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/02/story-of-how-wigan-collapsed-into-administration-au-yeung-investigation

The administrator Gerald Krasner, of Begbies Traynor ... was asked whether he believed the sale could have been orchestrated by IEC, effectively to take Wigan off its books before it was dumped. He replied: We have not started the investigation yet; we are aware of concerns that have been raised  Once I know that we have saved the club, all our resources will be put into [an investigation]. ...

Meanwhile Wigan, famously built up by Whelan for 23 years from League Two to the Premier League and 2013 FA Cup glory, are in wreckage, having being taken over, then put into administration, in a week.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Wigan
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:42:35 AM »
No need to nasty. Just no need to be so toxic towards a team who are struggling with finances.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Wigan
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:32:44 AM »
They were brought 4 weeks ago & are now in administration, the whole thing sounds fishy a fuck.
Offline Zeb

Re: Wigan
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:31:02 PM »
Lawyers appointed to look into what actually happened with that change of owners. Parry got caught talking about rumours of bets being placed that they'd be relegated just before administration triggered the 12 point penalty but one of a few possibilities it would seem.

Quote
The administrator, Gerald Krasner, said other stories were circulating as well as the one Parry discussed, and that they would be investigated, although he declined to disclose details.

As a result of information I have received today, I have instructed lawyers to open an investigation file, to look at certain matters that have been brought to my attention, Krasner said.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/03/wigan-athletic-lawyers-appointed-to-investigate-collapse-of-club

Dubious as fuck doesn't seem to cover the half.
Offline Ginieus

Re: Wigan
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:35:33 PM »
Read this. Some interesting points. Madness this has happened!

https://twitter.com/marksparko/status/1279000646335836163?s=21
Offline King.Keita

Re: Wigan
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 PM »
I really hate the gambling industry. Wigan have gone into administration because some addict wanted to make money?
Offline Devastatin' Dave

« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:01:19 AM »
I think the whole bet thing might be a small aspect, and some inside people trying to make a bit if extra cash out of the fiasco.

Its the repayment of loans which is the bigger deal, and the mechanics of how this worked.

Offline Dull Tools

Re: Wigan
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:38:55 AM »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 12:42:35 AM
No need to nasty. Just no need to be so toxic towards a team who are struggling with finances.
The posts above were from 5 years ago.

Awful what's happening to them. How did these guys pass the fit and proper test?
Online The North Bank

Re: Wigan
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:39:53 AM »
Gutted for wigan fans.

All 6 of them.
Online Red Berry

Re: Wigan
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:09:59 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:38:55 AM
The posts above were from 5 years ago.

Awful what's happening to them. How did these guys pass the fit and proper test?

Honestly, I think Donald Trump could pass the fit and proper tests. You only have to look at who has already been let through really.
