Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.
Good. Shithouse club. c*nt of an ex chairman as well.
Who btw broke his leg in the 1960 FA Cup final.
I personally couldn't care if they disappeared off into oblivion
Went there for an away game a few seasons ago,Sami scored the only goal,shit stadium in a shit part of the town,tried to find a pub for a beer after the game and they had locked all the doors,ended up just outside the town center...
Ha, unlike Pompey though it's not financial disaster but appalling management by the now retired Dave Whelan. Terrible managerial choices, frankly, and I do genuinely hope they rebuild under his grandson and Gary Caldwell. Because at least the grandson got rid of Mackay.
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
The administrator, Gerald Krasner, said other stories were circulating as well as the one Parry discussed, and that they would be investigated, although he declined to disclose details.As a result of information I have received today, I have instructed lawyers to open an investigation file, to look at certain matters that have been brought to my attention, Krasner said.
No need to nasty. Just no need to be so toxic towards a team who are struggling with finances.
The posts above were from 5 years ago. Awful what's happening to them. How did these guys pass the fit and proper test?
