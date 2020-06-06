For the Americans on here who are hooked on Dunkin' Donuts coffee and want to brew some at home, know that the pound of coffee you buy at a Dunkin' store and the Dunkin' Donuts pound you buy at the market are not the same coffee.



A Dunkin' store sells its own coffee. The one many people in the Northeast US are addicted to.



The bag at the market is actually Folgers coffee. The parent company of Folgers is Smuckers. They have a licensing agreement to sell (fake) Dunkin' Donuts coffee. It's written in the fine print on the bag. You will never find real Dunkin' coffee at a market.



Heard that directly from an owner of 60+ Dunkin' stores. (Yes he's now rich). He also said that if you want to best replicate the taste of a Dunkin' coffee with cream that you buy at a Dunkin' store, he found that a little instant pod combined with heavy cream comes closest. Closer than actually brewing a real pot of ground coffee. If I remember correctly he said that the water filtration/heating system at a Dunkin' store is quite expensive and causes the coffee to taste a certain way and it can't be replicated at home. Which is true.