For normal tea, you want the water as hot as possible, so teabag already in the cup, then pour hot water over it, leave it to brew, then add milk.
That's why tea from coffee places tastes so shit, coffee needs to be made with less-than-boiling water, so they have the temperature adjusted to that, but its too cold for nice tea.
Oh and never put the milk in first when using a tea bag, same principle, it cools the water down before it has a chance to brew the tea. Milk in first can only be done when the tea comes from a teapot.