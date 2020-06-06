« previous next »
Coffee and tea making

CraigDS

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 6, 2020, 01:29:58 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on June  6, 2020, 12:08:49 am
I keep the teabag in the cup.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  6, 2020, 12:13:45 pm
For tea, I generally leave the tea bag in

I expect both have you have received bans by now so wont be able to reply - but you are both disgusting human beings.
Crosby Nick

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 6, 2020, 01:32:43 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  6, 2020, 01:29:58 pm
I expect both have you have received bans by now so wont be able to reply - but you are both disgusting human beings.

Bit harsh on Barney, his was a phone correction.

What he meant to say was: For tea I generally leave the teabagging. He very much considers it inappropriate at the dinner table.
Ray K

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 04:51:00 pm
Here you go, the proper way to make tea. Any other way is just wrong.

https://twitter.com/TobyonTV/status/1270006448085520384?s=20
CraigDS

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 04:52:49 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June  8, 2020, 04:51:00 pm
Here you go, the proper way to make tea. Any other way is just wrong.

https://twitter.com/TobyonTV/status/1270006448085520384?s=20

Shes just jumped ahead of Trump for the American I hate the most.
BER

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 05:34:03 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  5, 2020, 11:46:02 am
Only 3? It's 5-6 mins for me, then the bag comes out before the milk goes in.

At least 3, longer is okay but I like the first few sips to be scalding.  ;D
soxfan

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 08:03:17 pm
For the Americans on here who are hooked on Dunkin' Donuts coffee and want to brew some at home, know that the pound of coffee you buy at a Dunkin' store and the Dunkin' Donuts pound you buy at the market are not the same coffee.

A Dunkin' store sells its own coffee. The one many people in the Northeast US are addicted to.

The bag at the market is actually Folgers coffee. The parent company of Folgers is Smuckers. They have a licensing agreement to sell (fake) Dunkin' Donuts coffee. It's written in the fine print on the bag. You will never find real Dunkin' coffee at a market.

Heard that directly from an owner of 60+ Dunkin' stores. (Yes he's now rich). He also said that if you want to best replicate the taste of a Dunkin' coffee with cream that you buy at a Dunkin' store, he found that a little instant pod combined with heavy cream comes closest. Closer than actually brewing a real pot of ground coffee. If I remember correctly he said that the water filtration/heating system at a Dunkin' store is quite expensive and causes the coffee to taste a certain way and it can't be replicated at home. Which is true.
kesey

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 09:45:14 pm
Going to post this here.

It's nearly two weeks without me coffee buzz in the morning.

I don't even miss it.
CHOPPER

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 09:51:02 pm
Quote from: kesey on June  8, 2020, 09:45:14 pm
Going to post this here.

It's nearly two weeks without me coffee buzz in the morning.

I don't even miss it.

Well in.

You mustn't be full of beans ;D
soxfan

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 10:22:12 pm
Quote from: kesey on June  8, 2020, 09:45:14 pm
Going to post this here.

It's nearly two weeks without me coffee buzz in the morning.

I don't even miss it.
Good for you. I feel like I hit a brick wall on days I don't have coffee. If I had sense & went to bed on time, I wouldn't need it.
kesey

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 10:23:12 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on June  8, 2020, 09:51:02 pm
Well in.

You mustn't be full of beans ;D

The first thing I noticed was how me appetite got up in the morning as coffee took me apettite away. The fucker. Still having me five bifters though with me cup of tea  ;D
FlashGordon

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 8, 2020, 11:26:48 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  6, 2020, 01:29:58 pm
I expect both have you have received bans by now so wont be able to reply - but you are both disgusting human beings.

I used to be a naysayer until an ex of mine introduced me to it. Haven't looked back since, the cup of tea gets nicer the longer you're drinking it.
CraigDS

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 9, 2020, 06:29:26 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on June  8, 2020, 11:26:48 pm
I used to be a naysayer until an ex of mine introduced me to it. Haven't looked back since, the cup of tea gets nicer the longer you're drinking it.

If you brew it properly in the first place it cant get any nicer  ;D
UntouchableLuis

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 9, 2020, 08:35:42 am
I don't mind tea but it's just a bit meh to me.

Coffee is a vital part of my day though.

I've been considering getting a decent coffee machine- I just like a fairly strong normal coffee with a bit of milk. If I get a coffee from a cafe or somewhere out I don't usually need to put anything in it as it's naturally got a sweet and delicious taste. But if I'm having the instant stuff at home I'll put a sweetener in now. Not really found any supermarket coffee that I'd say is amazing. I tend to go for Kenco or Nescafe. Anyone know of a really good supermarket brand/type?
Amatt

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 9, 2020, 09:51:25 am
Quote from: McrRed on April 19, 2015, 09:28:57 am
One thing I found out.

Green tea should never be made with boiling water. 85° is needed or it tastes bitter. That's why so many people try it and don't like it.

Tetley decaf green tea is where its at. Lovely drink that.
Elzar

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 9, 2020, 09:57:59 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June  9, 2020, 08:35:42 am
I don't mind tea but it's just a bit meh to me.

Coffee is a vital part of my day though.

I've been considering getting a decent coffee machine- I just like a fairly strong normal coffee with a bit of milk. If I get a coffee from a cafe or somewhere out I don't usually need to put anything in it as it's naturally got a sweet and delicious taste. But if I'm having the instant stuff at home I'll put a sweetener in now. Not really found any supermarket coffee that I'd say is amazing. I tend to go for Kenco or Nescafe. Anyone know of a really good supermarket brand/type?

When making instant coffee, ever tried heating the milk up first? I find that adds a bit of sweetness
Fiasco

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 9, 2020, 09:58:39 am
Maybe not the thread for it but is a few cups a coffee alright if you're trying to keep the weight off? I don't have any sugar and have it quite dark so I don't use too much milk.


I never used to touch the stuff until a few years ago and now I can't imagine not drinking it!
Amatt

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 9, 2020, 10:22:44 am
Quote from: Fiasco on June  9, 2020, 09:58:39 am
Maybe not the thread for it but is a few cups a coffee alright if you're trying to keep the weight off? I don't have any sugar and have it quite dark so I don't use too much milk.


I never used to touch the stuff until a few years ago and now I can't imagine not drinking it!

Apparently so

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coffee-cup-weight-loss-study-research-brown-fat-a8973201.html?amp
BarryCrocker

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 9, 2020, 10:25:28 am
Quote from: Fiasco on June  9, 2020, 09:58:39 am
Maybe not the thread for it but is a few cups a coffee alright if you're trying to keep the weight off? I don't have any sugar and have it quite dark so I don't use too much milk.


I never used to touch the stuff until a few years ago and now I can't imagine not drinking it!

Coffee has virtually no nutritional value. There's carbs and fat in milk so limit your intake or it quickly adds up. A 12oz latte has about 200 calories, 11g fat, 14g carbs. That's 16% of your daily intake if you have 2 per day. Two black coffees per day is about 6 calories.
redbyrdz

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 9, 2020, 07:54:22 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  5, 2020, 10:27:19 pm
:D

Tea is to be drunk when you fancy a little skive off work. No time for the tea nazis who insist how it should be made.

If the aim is to skive, surely you must like your tea strong, at least 10 minutes before it can be drunk.
kesey

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 10, 2020, 09:10:16 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June  9, 2020, 08:35:42 am
I don't mind tea but it's just a bit meh to me.

Coffee is a vital part of my day though.

I've been considering getting a decent coffee machine- I just like a fairly strong normal coffee with a bit of milk. If I get a coffee from a cafe or somewhere out I don't usually need to put anything in it as it's naturally got a sweet and delicious taste. But if I'm having the instant stuff at home I'll put a sweetener in now. Not really found any supermarket coffee that I'd say is amazing. I tend to go for Kenco or Nescafe. Anyone know of a really good supermarket brand/type?

As someone else has said get yourself a mocha pot.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 10, 2020, 10:03:44 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on June  9, 2020, 09:58:39 am
Maybe not the thread for it but is a few cups a coffee alright if you're trying to keep the weight off? I don't have any sugar and have it quite dark so I don't use too much milk.


I never used to touch the stuff until a few years ago and now I can't imagine not drinking it!

Just buy good quality coffee and swerve the milk completely. I made the move to black coffee about six months ago and it's the way forward.
Buck Pete

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 11, 2020, 01:12:48 am
I bought some 'Flat White' pods for my Dolce Gusto and thought they would be pretty average.

God they are bloody lovely. :lickin

I know bean machines with proper coffee are the dogs danglies but I've been very impressed with my 40 quid De Longhi pod machine so far.
MrGrumpy

Re: Coffee and tea making
June 13, 2020, 12:51:23 pm
Mrs Grumpy tells me I make a good cup of tea. Considering I am not a fan of the stuff this is a compliment.

Coffee in this household is made using a French Press. I am not a fan of capsule coffee, nor instant.
sattapaartridge

Re: Coffee and tea making
November 8, 2022, 04:33:30 pm
BarryCrocker

Re: Coffee and tea making
November 8, 2022, 08:24:46 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on November  8, 2022, 04:33:30 pm
Currently using Django Coffee beans:

https://www.djangocoffeeco.com/collections/coffee-beans-online-order-coffee-online/products/uganda-mahango

just ordered these.

Good choice. Some very good coffees coming out of Uganda/Rwanda these days. I'm a 'natural' coffee fan as I like the red fruit driven flavours you get with them.

How are you preparing and drinking this? Espresso or Filter? Milk or Black?
sattapaartridge

Re: Coffee and tea making
November 10, 2022, 12:09:25 am
I'm currently flat-whiting with Oat Milk, so i have a super jolly mazzer grinder and making espresso. Havent received these beans yet. I had some Mbata from Uganda too, which was fantastic as long as you finish the beans within a month, any longer it goes flat, and loses any kind of sweetness.

Not tried filter papers yet, cos i really want the "kick" from the coffee. so searching for that currently (hence why i bumped up the espresso machine thread).
BarryCrocker

Re: Coffee and tea making
November 10, 2022, 01:56:19 am
Quote from: sattapaartridge on November 10, 2022, 12:09:25 am
I'm currently flat-whiting with Oat Milk, so i have a super jolly mazzer grinder and making espresso. Havent received these beans yet. I had some Mbata from Uganda too, which was fantastic as long as you finish the beans within a month, any longer it goes flat, and loses any kind of sweetness.

Not tried filter papers yet, cos i really want the "kick" from the coffee. so searching for that currently (hence why i bumped up the espresso machine thread).

In a typical cup of coffee there will be more caffeine in a filter coffee. Espresso has a higher concentration but once you dilute it with milk/hot water it drops (just like spirits + mixers). SJ grinders are more than sufficient for domestic use. You just need to make sure you clean out the retained grounds in the dosing channel between coffees. If you really want to up your game and have zero waste then look at something like a Niche Zero grinder. You only load up how much you need and it has nearly zero retention of ground coffee.

You're nearly 100% correct with the coffee going flat after about a month. If it's sitting in the hopper it's not the most ideal environment. Try and only put enough in there for a typical day and keep the other beans in an airtight container.

As you're a (alt) milk drinker I suggest maybe finding a blend which will have more balance. Not all single origins mix well, especially lighter roasts or washed coffees which can be too acidic. This can result in the alt milk curdling.
SvenJohansen

Re: Coffee and tea making
November 11, 2022, 05:39:04 pm
After popping the teabag in with water I give it a stir then sometimes press down on the bag for a split second. Then the milk goes in and leave the teabag in.

The missus does pretty much the same except she stabs it with a fork a good few times. Then the milk and then plonked in front of me with the teabag still in it of course. There is only a slight difference in taste but that's just down to how much milk I put in. Mine tastes the best naturally but hers is a very close second. No one else makes my tea.

Just as aside do the tea drinkers on here put the teabag in first then the water or the other way around? There is a difference to taste I think. It's weaker the second way.
BarryCrocker

Re: Coffee and tea making
November 11, 2022, 10:21:40 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November 11, 2022, 05:39:04 pm

Just as aside do the tea drinkers on here put the teabag in first then the water or the other way around? There is a difference to taste I think. It's weaker the second way.

I pour the water onto the tea bag to try and extract as much flavour as possible. Leave for 3 minutes and then press the shit out of it with a spoon.
redbyrdz

Re: Coffee and tea making
Yesterday at 08:16:45 am
For normal tea, you want the water as hot as possible, so teabag already in the cup, then pour hot water over it, leave it to brew, then add milk.

That's why tea from coffee places tastes so shit, coffee needs to be made with less-than-boiling water, so they have the temperature adjusted to that, but its too cold for nice tea.

Oh and never put the milk in first when using a tea bag, same principle, it cools the water down before it has a chance to brew the tea. Milk in first can only be done when the tea comes from a teapot.
jackh

Re: Coffee and tea making
Today at 12:59:25 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:16:45 am
That's why tea from coffee places tastes so shit, coffee needs to be made with less-than-boiling water, so they have the temperature adjusted to that, but its too cold for nice tea.

I won't usually have tea out & about because it's aways an utter disappointment, probably for reasons linked to this. Can cope with coffees of varying quality, but not tea.
jackh

Re: Coffee and tea making
Today at 01:00:58 am
Are there any loose cannons out there who don't have their tea in just a single way? Milk from time to time? The odd sugar here and there? Different according to what they fancy in the moment? Surely there's a case for considering them as 'different' drinks rather than just sticking with your single preference...
afc turkish

Re: Coffee and tea making
Today at 01:43:43 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:00:58 am
Are there any loose cannons out there who don't have their tea in just a single way? Milk from time to time? The odd sugar here and there? Different according to what they fancy in the moment? Surely there's a case for considering them as 'different' drinks rather than just sticking with your single preference...

Water in the microwave for 2 minutes.

Chuck a green tea bag in, brew for 2 minutes.

I am, of course, a horribly uncultured lout... ;D
