« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez  (Read 32318 times)

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • JFT96
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #120 on: May 25, 2023, 01:07:33 pm »
Just played his 1,000 competitive game for Villarreal at the age of 40.

Had no idea he was still going! Well in, Pepe
Logged

Offline mentalgellar

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #121 on: May 25, 2023, 03:04:58 pm »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,759
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #122 on: May 25, 2023, 03:23:36 pm »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,294
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #123 on: May 25, 2023, 03:37:10 pm »
Sadly he's had a couple of disappointing comments the last couple of years.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #124 on: May 25, 2023, 03:54:09 pm »
Absolute gobshite.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • JFT96
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #125 on: May 25, 2023, 04:06:43 pm »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,284
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #126 on: May 25, 2023, 04:13:12 pm »
Mad that loads in Spain still have this attitude in 2023.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Seis Veces
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #127 on: May 25, 2023, 04:24:21 pm »
Fella's a Vox supporter ffs, it's little surprise.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,284
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #128 on: May 25, 2023, 04:48:28 pm »
Fuck sake, what an idiot.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,873
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #129 on: May 25, 2023, 04:50:34 pm »
Baldy twat.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,272
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #130 on: May 25, 2023, 04:51:58 pm »
It's the "good people on both sides" speech isn't it.

Needs to really be pulled up for that one.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #131 on: May 25, 2023, 06:30:41 pm »
Can go fuck himself like the rest of them to be honest. Really dont give a shit what he did for the club if these are his views
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #132 on: May 25, 2023, 07:56:44 pm »
Fuck sake Pepe. Such a Tory thing to say
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #133 on: May 26, 2023, 03:42:21 pm »
Quite disappointed to learn hes a vocal supporter of the Spanish far right. What a twat.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #134 on: May 26, 2023, 03:51:19 pm »
I hope our fans let him know what a massive c*nt he is. Funny how someone can be a Kop hero for all these years then ruin everything in a few minutes.
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • You Love Us
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #135 on: May 26, 2023, 07:14:53 pm »
Basically blaming Vinicius Jnr for the vile, racist attacks he's been subjected to. Reina can fuck up and fuck off. Disgusting attitude to have in this day and age. But yes, it is disappointing that some who played for our proud club is a basic fash (and Vox Populi are fash, no doubt about that).
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #136 on: May 26, 2023, 07:28:04 pm »
Prize C*nt.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #137 on: May 26, 2023, 07:35:08 pm »
Dunno if i should post this but didn't think it was that bad what Reina said,stuff about Vini jr could of been worded better but he is a bit of whiney actor who could go down the Neymar route of shiteness,falling over,cry arsing instead of being about the skill and craft of his football.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,677
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #138 on: May 27, 2023, 12:40:49 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 26, 2023, 07:35:08 pm
Dunno if i should post this but didn't think it was that bad what Reina said,stuff about Vini jr could of been worded better but he is a bit of whiney actor who could go down the Neymar route of shiteness,falling over,cry arsing instead of being about the skill and craft of his football.

If hed have stopped here, then Id agree:

'First and foremost, any racist behavior must be stopped.

But he went on to say:
'Then, I do not believe that there is racism in all the stadiums in Spain or that an entire stadium is racist. 

I mean WTF? He doesnt believe that there is racism there? Maybe something lost in translation....

'There are the typical fools who are difficult to always contain.

Good grief, really now.  Being racist isnt a being typical fool.

Then he goes on into full on victim blaming:

"its not that a fan is racist or not, but rather that they take it out on a specific player, because he can talk too much at one point.


I mean good fucking lord man.

Then he compares what happens to what he has had to put up with:

"Its happened to us everyone, me included"

Give me a fucking break.

Oh then some more victim blaming:

"As a general reflection, the less you provoke the stands, the less you provoke the rivals and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone.

Oh more victim blaming
"I, from my humble position, even if only because of seniority, told Vinicius to dedicate himself more to playing, that he should focus more on that, on being a great footballer.

Not enough? Here is some more:
"But I think he must also mature in behavior, in having more respect for his rivals, in understanding some unwritten football values ​​or codes. That would improve his performance. It cant be that every game away from home is a war for him


So no offense, but what he said is really bad, if you dont think so, maybe re-evaluate a little?


Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #139 on: May 27, 2023, 03:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 27, 2023, 12:40:49 am
If hed have stopped here, then Id agree:

'First and foremost, any racist behavior must be stopped.

But he went on to say:
'Then, I do not believe that there is racism in all the stadiums in Spain or that an entire stadium is racist. 

I mean WTF? He doesnt believe that there is racism there? Maybe something lost in translation....

'There are the typical fools who are difficult to always contain.

Good grief, really now.  Being racist isnt a being typical fool.

Then he goes on into full on victim blaming:

"its not that a fan is racist or not, but rather that they take it out on a specific player, because he can talk too much at one point.


I mean good fucking lord man.

Then he compares what happens to what he has had to put up with:

"Its happened to us everyone, me included"

Give me a fucking break.

Oh then some more victim blaming:

"As a general reflection, the less you provoke the stands, the less you provoke the rivals and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone.

Oh more victim blaming
"I, from my humble position, even if only because of seniority, told Vinicius to dedicate himself more to playing, that he should focus more on that, on being a great footballer.

Not enough? Here is some more:
"But I think he must also mature in behavior, in having more respect for his rivals, in understanding some unwritten football values ​​or codes. That would improve his performance. It cant be that every game away from home is a war for him


So no offense, but what he said is really bad, if you dont think so, maybe re-evaluate a little?

The fact that he's one of the fewest, or even the only one to comment on this (i haven't seen anyone else except him) although this is non of his concern and non of his business, tells me that that racism was boiling in him for some time.

He's definitely "that" racist guy in this Bill Burr's comedy:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w8b81UM74Ow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w8b81UM74Ow</a>
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #140 on: May 27, 2023, 08:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 26, 2023, 07:35:08 pm
Dunno if i should post this but didn't think it was that bad what Reina said,stuff about Vini jr could of been worded better but he is a bit of whiney actor who could go down the Neymar route of shiteness,falling over,cry arsing instead of being about the skill and craft of his football.

And which part in all of this justifies calling a black person a monkey?
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #141 on: May 28, 2023, 04:09:13 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 27, 2023, 08:12:36 pm
And which part in all of this justifies calling a black person a monkey?

Um none of it.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,538
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #142 on: May 30, 2023, 06:12:18 pm »
https://twitter.com/UnionRayo/status/1663200754721513472?t=6sACP_QTlT-KS_SkpMDBvg&s=19

Apparently the Rayo fans were chanting "Pepe Reina is a communist" , and Reina complained to the ref   :lmao
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #143 on: May 31, 2023, 11:01:13 am »
Quote from: RJH on May 30, 2023, 06:12:18 pm
https://twitter.com/UnionRayo/status/1663200754721513472?t=6sACP_QTlT-KS_SkpMDBvg&s=19

Apparently the Rayo fans were chanting "Pepe Reina is a communist" , and Reina complained to the ref   :lmao

It's a big offense to call a fascist a communist. Probably he was complaining about that.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,759
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #144 on: May 31, 2023, 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: RJH on May 30, 2023, 06:12:18 pm
https://twitter.com/UnionRayo/status/1663200754721513472?t=6sACP_QTlT-KS_SkpMDBvg&s=19

Apparently the Rayo fans were chanting "Pepe Reina is a communist" , and Reina complained to the ref   :lmao


If he provoked the stands less, and his rivals less, and the referee less he would have more respect from everyone.

I, from my humble position would tell Pepe to dedicate himself more to playing, that he should focus more on that, on being a great footballer.

But I think he must also mature in behavior, in having more respect for his rivals, in understanding some unwritten football values or codes. That would improve his performance. It cant be that every game away from home is a war for him
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #145 on: May 31, 2023, 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 31, 2023, 11:13:34 am


If he provoked the stands less, and his rivals less, and the referee less he would have more respect from everyone.

I, from my humble position would tell Pepe to dedicate himself more to playing, that he should focus more on that, on being a great footballer.

But I think he must also mature in behavior, in having more respect for his rivals, in understanding some unwritten football values or codes. That would improve his performance. It cant be that every game away from home is a war for him
Can someone get this to the baldy twat on a plaque
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #146 on: May 31, 2023, 03:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on May 31, 2023, 11:01:13 am
It's a big offense to call a fascist a communist. Probably he was complaining about that.

 :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,337
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #147 on: May 31, 2023, 04:34:41 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 31, 2023, 11:13:34 am


If he provoked the stands less, and his rivals less, and the referee less he would have more respect from everyone.

I, from my humble position would tell Pepe to dedicate himself more to playing, that he should focus more on that, on being a great footballer.

But I think he must also mature in behavior, in having more respect for his rivals, in understanding some unwritten football values or codes. That would improve his performance. It cant be that every game away from home is a war for him

 :wellin

The irony of him telling Vini not to go running to the ref, and then he goes running to the ref.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online simplyred84

  • Holding back the years, but unfortunately not holding back the nonsense
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
Re: José Manuel "Pepe" Reina Páez
« Reply #148 on: Today at 01:14:38 am »
He should never be welcomed to Anfield or the city again. Moron.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 