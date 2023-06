Dunno if i should post this but didn't think it was that bad what Reina said,stuff about Vini jr could of been worded better but he is a bit of whiney actor who could go down the Neymar route of shiteness,falling over,cry arsing instead of being about the skill and craft of his football.



If he’d have stopped here, then I’d agree:But he went on to say:I mean WTF? He doesn’t believe that there is racism there? Maybe something lost in translation....Good grief, really now. Being racist isn’t a being ‘typical fool’.Then he goes on into full on victim blaming:I mean good fucking lord man.Then he compares what happens to what he has had to put up with:Give me a fucking break.Oh then some more victim blaming:Oh more victim blaming”Not enough? Here is some more:So no offense, but what he said is really bad, if you don’t think so, maybe re-evaluate a little?