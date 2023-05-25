Dunno if i should post this but didn't think it was that bad what Reina said,stuff about Vini jr could of been worded better but he is a bit of whiney actor who could go down the Neymar route of shiteness,falling over,cry arsing instead of being about the skill and craft of his football.
If hed have stopped here, then Id agree:'First and foremost, any racist behavior must be stopped.
But he went on to say:'Then, I do not believe that there is racism in all the stadiums in Spain or that an entire stadium is racist.
I mean WTF? He doesnt believe that there is racism there? Maybe something lost in translation....'There are the typical fools who are difficult to always contain.
Good grief, really now. Being racist isnt a being typical fool.
Then he goes on into full on victim blaming:"its not that a fan is racist or not, but rather that they take it out on a specific player, because he can talk too much at one point..
I mean good fucking lord man.
Then he compares what happens to what he has had to put up with:"Its happened to us everyone, me included"
Give me a fucking break.
Oh then some more victim blaming:"As a general reflection, the less you provoke the stands, the less you provoke the rivals and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone.
Oh more victim blaming"I, from my humble position, even if only because of seniority, told Vinicius to dedicate himself more to playing, that he should focus more on that, on being a great footballer.
Not enough? Here is some more:"But I think he must also mature in behavior, in having more respect for his rivals, in understanding some unwritten football values or codes. That would improve his performance. It cant be that every game away from home is a war for him
So no offense, but what he said is really bad, if you dont think so, maybe re-evaluate a little?